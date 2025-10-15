Kevin Federline: Britney Spears watched our sons sleep with a knife in her hand

Britney Spears stopped paying child support to Kevin Federline last year, when their son Jayden turned 18 years old. Britney had been paying child support to K-Fed since 2008, and in that time, K-Fed had gone to court a few times to work out issues in their custodial arrangement and child support. He mostly negotiated with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears. While Britney was in a conservatorship, the custodial arrangement was loose, but Kevin never really “kept” Sean and Jayden away from Britney. When the boys became teenagers, he listened to their concerns about Britney, and he backed up their decision to spend less time with Brit. Well, soon after Jayden’s 18th birthday, Kevin announced that he was writing a book. The NY Times got an excerpt and they also spoke to Kevin.
In a new memoir, Kevin Federline, the dancer, D.J. and ex-husband of Britney Spears, provides his perspective on their strained relationship, and says he is concerned that the decision four years ago to release the pop star from her conservatorship may have been ill-advised.
In “You Thought You Knew,” due Oct. 21, Federline, 47, charts his path from teenage knucklehead growing up in Fresno, Calif., to husband and father of two children with the singer. He and Spears finalized their divorce in 2007 after three years of marriage and then began a prolonged, messy custody battle that ended in 2008. In his book, Federline recounts his version of that dispute and talks of Spears’s use of drugs and alcohol and angry outbursts during the late stages of their marriage.
In the 18 years since their split, Federline has observed his ex-wife largely from a distance as the pair co-parented. “We haven’t spoken in years,” Federline told The New York Times in an interview. But he writes about becoming increasingly concerned with what he describes as Spears’s erratic behavior, which he learned about mostly secondhand from their two sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, 19.
In one chapter, he recounts the time when the boys, as teenagers, declared that they did not want to go back to their mother’s house for several reasons, including fear.
“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he writes. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”
In the penultimate chapter of the book, Federline fully expresses his concern. “The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” he writes. “It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”
A spokesman for Spears declined to comment on Monday. In her memoir, which is being turned into a film, Spears disputes that she ever had significant substance abuse issues and characterizes her custody battle with Federline as traumatizing. She writes that Federline had not let her see her sons for weeks on end and “tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control” as part of his bid for full custody years ago.
Federline, who has also dabbled in reality TV, said he had not discussed the contents of the memoir with Spears.
“I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney,” Federline said in the interview. “I’ve only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother. And it’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.”
Britney’s rep released a statement to People Mag in response: “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me].”
My complicated and unpopular view is that K-Fed was never the villain of the story. He’s done some sleazy things, but from where I sit, he stepped up as a father and became the adult he needed to be when their sons were just babies. Kevin hasn’t centered Britney’s needs and desires… because that’s not his job. His job was being the responsible parent and trying to work within this system to try to help Britney coparent their sons. I think it’s important that Kevin is raising the alarm that all is not well for Britney post-conservatorship. It’s not either/or, in my opinion. I think the conservatorship needed to be lifted too, but it was a mistake to think that once the conservatorship was over, Britney would be fine and she would never need any kind of oversight ever again. Kevin was right to back up his sons’ decision to stop seeing Britney as well. That knife story is chilling.
@Kaiser…you & I have the EXACT same outlook regarding this DECADES long personal 😱 show that has been played out in public…and the fact that a Mother & her Children will NEVA (under the current circumstances) have the relationship they need…is the BIGGEST tragedy
Same, I simply respect him. No one expects him to be perfect – imperfect circumstances + simply being human would account for this. But overall he did really well and he deserves to write a book just as much as anyone else. He can share his story too.
Britney is not well. I believe her when she says she’s never had significant substance abuse problems. But if that’s the case, then she has significant mental and psychological issues that haven’t been addressed. This is not conjecture, we see this playing out on her social media every day. If her sons felt unsafe, I am glad Kevin listened to them before something happened.
I remember reports that her mom’s book also said Britney had substance abuse issues, and it was difficult to keep it from her or provide consequences, because so many people were wiling to get things for her. I think she said Britney was caught with coke on planes when she was a teen, etc.
Not a judgement call, just for the record.
I feel for everyone involved in this. Britney is mentally ill, but she was also taken advantage of. Kevin’s only crime, in my opinion, was living entirely on child support.
I’d say this to women who make a good living off of child support, as well. It’s not for life, and I’m surprised most of these kids (Nas, 50 Cent, Rick Ross’s children’s mother publicly faced similar issues), don’t go to university to prolong child support payments for a couple of years to help out the custodial parent. Britney was covering Kevin and his wife with that child support. That’s madness.
Important to note that Britney has been exploited and abused since she was an adolescent. Her family has taken advantage of her and profited off of her.
I agree that she seems like a terribly damaged individual, but viewed through the lens of her young life, it is not a surprise.
He can be a good father and still be a disgusting leech who jumped on a gravy train. Now he’s releasing a book to continue to profit off Britney. What a surprise. I have no respect for him. Get a job, Kevin.
Agreed.
She wrote about him in her memoir. It’s completely fair game for him to write about her in his.
He wasn’t mentally ill, she was. He’s a worm.
It’s always just been so galling to me that the Spears family were SO transparent in their exploitation of Britney, and it was shocking that the judge in that conservatorship never seemed to really consider how they were all living VERY well because of the work of an incapacitated woman. I don’t know that she DOESN’T need a conservator, but it needs to be someone who truly has her best interests in mind and isn’t making millions off of her. That’s not how it has to be or ideally how it should be. I did adult conservatorship cases for a few years, usually they were old ladies living alone with dementia, and the court appointed them best interests attorneys who made sure their interests were being served in the least intrusive way.
I don’t think Kevin is the “bad guy” either, but I don’t think he’s a good guy. Yes, he raised his kids, but he was being paid so much money to do so, and that’s what he should have done! I don’t think people should get prizes for actually doing what they are supposed to do. This book is just another way to get money from her. There’s literally no way this is the thing you do if you are actually concerned about someone
Yep. None of their lives of luxury would have been possible without her. Instead of letting her heal when mental health issues set in, they continued to force her to earn money for them.
Has Kevin ever had a job, or did he let a woman he considers mentally ill be treated like a slave so he could have a nice life? And now he wants to use her again in a humiliating and degrading way so he can make more money? Gross.
Didn’t they appoint a legal team/trustees at one point to run the conservatorship? And her estate is very complex, with many revenue streams and complex assets snd liabilities. It would be way more time consuming, and require a higher level of expertise than taking care of your average person under conservatorship. It makes sense to me that the people working on Britney’s conservatorship would be highly compensated.
Not to dismiss the kids’ concerns or experiences, but writing a tell-all on your ex-wife’s struggles based on secondhand stories is very immature to me. I get that Kevin probably has his own experiences with her to draw from, but promoting the book by using his kids does not scream ‘responsible parent’ to me.
Guess without child support, k really needs a big paycheck. Just another man trying to profit from a woman’s suffering, as far as I can see. If he really cared about his kids, he would let them move on, not rehash their difficult childhoods like this.
Sounds like this story was coming from his children. Secondhand yes but doesn’t mean it isn’t true. There was a good reason she never had custody of her children. Britney wrote a book and told her story, Kevin has every right to do the same. We all took Britney’s stories at face value even though she’s probably a very unreliable source.
I’m with you on this one @Sophia. We don’t know what it was like being her child but I think we can fairly surmise it was traumatizing. And it’s fair to put out their experience to balance the narrative that Britney only harms herself.
Wasn’t there a video released a few years ago, that seemed like it was taken by one of the kids in their bed at night and Britney was in the doorway. I remember thinking was strange before, but I also didn’t understand why the kid was recording it. He was probably terrified.
Then, with all due respect, it’s the kids’ story to tell, not KFed’s.
I used to wake up in the middle of the night with my mother standing over me, sometimes with a knife, sometimes not. Let me tell you, it took decades and lots of work before I was able to sleep well at night.
Similar – my mom used to lock herself in her room with a knife and say she was killing herself. That’s a bit of luggage that seems to always need unpacking.
I was stunned to read that someone else’s mom did the same thing that my mom did. While it’s bringing up memories that I carefully packed away in an oversized steamer trunk, it’s also kinda nice to know that I’m not the only one who experienced this. Maybe “nice” isn’t the right word but I haven’t had enough caffeine to think of another word.
Kaiser, I agree with you 100%. Britney’s story is heartbreaking and one reason is that her trauma and mental health and substance issues and misguided coping strategies and self-medicating left her exposed to various gurus and managers and family members whose agenda was not in line with hers, her well being, and she was exploited. Kevin sounds like he was the one person — apart from their sons — in the whole scenario not to try to profit from her pain. But, yeah, anyone whose troubles were bad enough to need an intervention needs to negotiate their way out of adult supervision and you can’t be a parent while you’re in that place.
Her book is one of the saddest I’ve ever read. There’s no one in her life she can really trust, and she didn’t seem to be able to connect the things that happened to her to any of her own actions – which isn’t something that a person can do without trusted others to lean on through that process. I don’t know enough about Kevin Federline to say anything authoritative about his reasons for writing and publishing this book, but even if his motives are pure (and I do think he’s a responsible dad), there’s no current universe in which Britney will see it as anything but further exploitation. It’s a lonely and terrible place to be.
She will see it as exploitation because that is exactly what it is.
Her book was such a clear picture of someone who has spent their whole life being used by other people to further their own ends. And whatever else K Fed may or may not have been after they split up, no one paid him an actual salary to be her boyfriend and husband back when they got together (I’m looking at you, Sam Asghari & Jamie Spears). I don’t disagree that the book is exploitative, but I also am not going to speculate on whether trading off her name was his only reason for writing it. He and his sons are also public figures – for better or worse – and he has a right to tell his version of the story.
Sleazy loser leech found a target who was at a critical point in her life/ career and took advantage. Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme.
Agreed, I will never understand how Federline is given so much grace simply and solely because he stepped up as a father. I have my doubts about him in this regard – for one big thing why did neither boy go on to university? I think it’s because they plan to follow in Dad’s footsteps and live off their mother for the rest of the lives. I hope to be proven wrong. It would certainly be nice if at least one family member cared about her for her and not for the financial benefit being connected to her gives them.
It’s obvious that she needs help. I thinks she needs some type of conservatorship but the issue is finding someone who would not take financial advantage of her while giving her the freedoms that she desires. Controlling her birth control was too far. But she needs someone to restrict the people she interacts who may be supplying her with drugs and alcohol.
Britney may very well have needed help and assistance at a breaking in her life. But she did not need to be held hostage for 13 years by people openly and shamefully using her. I belive she was wrongly and overly medicated and that I why she will never be the same again. Maybe she needs guidance because of all her trauma but please keep all her family and Lou Taylor away from her.
Her latest ex-husband (Sam?) mentionned her obsession with knives.
He claimed Britney was throwing knives at walls and hiding them in sofas…
When I see him, I can only think of a video of themselves that they published before they married , in which he says to her, ” I really caaaaaaare about you.” So icky, so false, so manipulative.
What has he done for the 18+ years while raising 2 boys? Write about that! Not the person who has been exploited her entire life, who you were never even around. Or two children whose privacy should be respected.
Yeah he had to. He’s the poster child for “when grifting goes wrong” He may have been a parent but other than cashing in on Britney he’s never had freaking job. That’s part of teaching your kids to be responsible and accountable and being self sufficient. He absolutely didn’t check those boxes as parent of the year.
I agree with your take except for one thing… he doesn’t need to write a book and it will do more harm than good.
He has been mostly quiet and yes, maybe technically he stepped up. But he has also been well-paid for the past 18 years and the timing of the book is completely in line with his support being cut off. He should have saved plenty of money up until now and if he was really a good, upstanding father he would not be publishing this.