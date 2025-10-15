Buckingham Palace doesn’t know what else to do about Prince Andrew

Here’s the Jeffrey Epstein timeline again, because I have to look it up as well. In 2005, the federal investigation began, and the feds found and identified literally dozens of Epstein’s victims. In 2008, Epstein got a sweetheart deal from the DOJ which involved Epstein pleading guilty to a couple of charges and serving 13 months in prison. Once he was released from prison, his life pretty much went back to normal – he still socialized in elite circles, and he was still in touch with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Sarah borrowed money from Epstein after his prison stay. Andrew visited Epstein in New York in 2010 and they were photographed walking in Central Park together. After that walk, Andrew was forced to publicly “cut ties” with Epstein and promise not to contact him. We now know that Andrew lied, and in February 2011, Andrew sent Epstein this message: “I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!” A “new twist” in the case, it seems. So what can be done about Andrew at this point? The Telegraph had a long-ass piece about how King Charles is at his wit’s end trying to figure out what should be done about his “Andrew Problem.”
There are no punishments left: The King is running out of options when it comes to dealing with the Duke of York, sources have admitted. Aides note that the King, who has long suffered the scandals surrounding his younger brother, has already used various sanctions in an effort to apply pressure to the errant Duke. However, as one well-placed source mulled over potential options following the latest slew of damaging headlines, they suggested plaintively: “There’s nothing else left.”
Lower profile at family events: The Duke, who was effectively sacked from public duties more than two years ago, has recently been told, following controversy over his ebullient appearance at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, to maintain a lower profile at public family events. It has also been made clear that neither the Duke nor his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York – who described Epstein as a “supreme friend” – will be welcome to join the traditional Christmas family festivities at Sandringham this year.
Charles might finally cut off Andrew’s shooting party privileges: Having exhausted most feasible options concerning the Duke’s public persona, talk has inevitably turned to the many perks and privileges he retains in his private life. One of the options that sources admit could yet be looked at is his use of the royal estates, where he still hosts shooting parties and other activities. The withdrawal of such privileges has thus far not been considered, not least because the King has long maintained that for all his faults, the Duke does remain a member of the Royal family. However, with few avenues left, one aide admitted that it was “theoretically possible” to restrict his access to Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor, a move that would prove a bitter pill to swallow for someone who has long revelled in the trappings of royal life.
Take away his ducal title? The Duke has already been stripped of his military titles and charity affiliations, and is banned from using his much cherished HRH honorific. There has been a growing public clamour to remove his last remaining title, the Dukedom, which would require intervention from Parliament. A YouGov poll published this summer suggested that 67 per cent of people supported the idea. But palace aides note that he would still be a Prince – a title he was born with as the son of a monarch and one which, crucially, most view as superior.
Andrew is still a Knight of the Garter: The Duke also remains a proud Knight of the Garter, despite having not taken part in the annual parade through the grounds of Windsor Castle since 2019, following his fall from grace. Instead, he now joins the rest of his family for the investiture in the castle’s Garter throne room and the traditional lunch that takes place afterwards in the Waterloo Chamber, both behind closed doors. The King could yet remove his brother from the Order, the UK’s highest chivalric honour. However, it is not lost on palace aides that the small number – 40 in total – removed in disgrace over the last six centuries have been found guilty of a serious charge such as heresy or treason. They include Benito Mussolini, Robert Mugabe and Nicolae Ceausescu. Whatever one may think of the Duke’s alleged crimes, they are not quite comparable, sources acknowledge.
Charles is dithering hard about this: All things considered, the palace is at a loss. Many have suggested that the King should have acted more decisively from the outset. Much of the negative publicity has arisen from the Duke’s jovial – and high-profile – appearances at family gatherings such as Easter church services or, more recently, the Duchess of Kent’s funeral where he laughed and chatted to a stony-faced Prince William. He cannot ban the Duke from such events but he can insist – and has – that he be more discreet and make himself less visible for the cameras. Some have gone so far as to say “invisible”.
Republic has a say: Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “Andrew has been reported to the police in the UK and pursued in US courts. “This isn’t just about family. It’s not a private matter. We need to know if the royals are putting family before country. It’s now time for the police and MPs to throw open the files and fully investigate.”
I’m almost always on Republic’s side of these issues, but what Graham Smith says here is especially dead-on. Buckingham Palace is treating Andrew like he’s a family problem, that this is merely an issue within the royal family, and it should be handled solely within the family. When really, this is a criminal issue – Andrew’s ties to Epstein should be investigated by the police and by the state. The palace’s dithering and hand-wringing looks idiotic too – “well, it’s not like he’s Mussolini!” He was BFFs with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and they trafficked teenage girls to him for years, and Charles is too much of a coward to remove his KG?
The 🇬🇧 Royal Family needs to keep doing what they’ve ALWAYS done regarding the deplorable calvacade of despicable 😡 family members/friends/business associates who they’ve aligned with over the centuries…
Nothing…which has ALWAYS been their disgusting status quo😠
Scooter appeared friendly with Andrew on church walks. Andrew walked with scooters wife and children. I doubt charles and will just found out about the new revelations about Andrew. I doubt they will deal with Andrew about this at all.
In summary: They’ve done nothing and they’re out of ideas. And you’re not allowed to give them ideas. Not to mention … they’ve done nothing and will do nothing.
Exactly… they never planned on doing anything from the beginning, every action they took against the pedo Prince was forced after leaks of evidence against pedo Prince became headlines. I also agree Prince Pedo should be facing a government investigation and parliament should be stripping him of everything beyond his military pension let him live on that in a shack like NC but not on any crown property. I would prefer prison for him but let’s face it the men in control of Britain and the States are all probably named in the Epstein investigation also.
Didn’t he just do the Christmas walk recently or Easter walk or something? That should never have happened. And yeah he should answer to the authorities but I won’t hold my breath.
This is ridiculous. All this hand wringing about what to do with Andrew. Just treat him like Harry. Boom problem solved. Harry, a family member, is treated a hell of a lot worse than Andrew and all his crimes.
In calling it a family problem they are protecting him from criminal charges. He should be fully investigated and charged for his crimes but his family protects him and I believe they do that because they are afraid of him telling all their secrets. Chuckles is at his wits end because he knows what Andrew will tell about the skeletons and secrets of the family if he isn’t protected.
Exactly this! He knows all the dirt and they don’t want him unleashed in the press which would gladly pay him for it if necessary.
There are centuries worth of precedence concerning what to do with intractable royal/noble relatives and adjacents who know too much. And in Andrew’s case, I don’t think many people would care if it happened.
Right? Even in 2025 Kings have the power to make problems and people disappear.
I’m going rogue here and will argue with the Telegraph that, in 2025 (and also in 2008 and any point in modern times) sex trafficking and pedophilia are actually worse than heresy.
Yes, if those aren’t serious charges I have a real problem.
So much worse in my opinion also.
It says SO MUCH about Charles and his aides that they don’t see the sex trafficking of children as being in the category of heresy.
I think, as much as they don’t actually want to do anything, they’re too scared to do anything. Andrew may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but he likely knows where enough of the bodies are buried to be a potential security risk if he were truly cut loose. He’d sell everything but his precious plushies just to spite chuck.
One, I seriously doubt that Andrew has any real damning info about the royals that couldn’t be refuted. And two, whatever it is that he might know he could never tell in writing or an interview. He’d have to remain anonymous and his accounts would become nothing more than insider gossip. Charles won’t do anything to Andrew except wait for him to die.
Graham Smith is right. This should be a criminal matter and investigated properly. The time to take action was in the early 2000s when the RF was first made aware of his problematic associations. The damage is done now. Silly, vindictive punishments for someone who doesn’t have a criminal conviction is going to make little real difference.
Taking his perks away, would be punishment – and change nothing. Him being my brother I would urge him to take accountability, meet with victims and work with the FBI. Time to own your mistakes, Andrew!
Charles doesn’t know what to do but this article names five or six things Charles could absolutely do. This family is disgusting.
They keep saying Charles can’t ban him from family events. Um. Yes. He can. The king is the head of the family and he can absolutely demand Andrew not be at family events.
If they still want him hanging around at private family events that no one can see that’s on them. It’s when he does the church walks with the family for the camera that I’m like what the hell are they thinking. And yeah, take the damn garter.
And the “but he’s still family!” excuse would carry a lot more weight if anyone actually believed that these people cared about each other, you know? Charles seems to merely tolerate the vast majority of them at the best of times. Maybe he genuinely values Anne? MAYBE. But the rest of them? Nah. He literally took away his younger son’s security, and apparently only communicates with his own heir through their respective offices, FFS!
Let’s be honest, none of the other Epstein “clients” are facing any consequences. Arguably he’s faced more than anyone beyond Epstein and Maxwell themselves. And he’s surely nowhere near the top level of wickedness in that crowd. That still makes him quite evil, but we really do need to know what actually happened and punish everyone involved, not just the one in the BRF.
Sure, he raped teenagers, but at least he’s not Mussolini is a hell of an excuse for continuing to protect this pig. Charles is trapped because he cannot cut his brother free knowing that he’s likely to spill his guts about this family, and especially Charles, in a way that will make Harry’s SPARE look like a children’s tale.
Maybe there could be a car accident? I don’t like conspiracy theories but car accidents can be convenient.
The king and his mistress turned wife certainly have a precedence for solving their personal disputes that way.
Andrew to Epstein “We’ll play some more soon.” 🤮 The man may be a Royal, but he is also a pig who committed criminal offenses. They haven’t removed his privilege of entertaining in Royal properties? Does he need to commit murder to lose this very lovely perk?
Perhaps they could threaten to release the names of the people who go to Andrew’s shooting parties, or any other social events. That would isolate him pretty quickly, I would think. I mean, if you’re not going to hand him over to the FBI, at least it would be something…