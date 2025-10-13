Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011: ‘We’ll play some more soon!’

Last month, we learned that Sarah Ferguson sent an email apology to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. The apology, which was full of warmth and flattery, was sent after Epstein threatened to sue Fergie after she publicly “cut ties” with him, which happened after she was exposed for taking money from Epstein. The email was new-to-us, but people who have followed the story of the Yorks’ attachments to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell know that Fergie and Prince Andrew were still in contact for years after Epstein’s initial plea deal for sexually abusing minors. Well, something else happened in 2011 – Andrew sent Epstein an email after the publication of the photo of Andrew, Virginia Guiffre and Ghislaine (seen above).

Prince Andrew secretly told paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ‘we are in this together’ a day after The Mail on Sunday first published the infamous picture of the Duke with his alleged teenage sex victim, a bombshell email reveals. In the astonishing message, Andrew said he was ‘concerned’ about the impact this newspaper’s revelations would have on his friend, but reassured the vile billionaire that the pair would ‘rise above’ press scrutiny. It was sent to Epstein 12 weeks after Andrew had supposedly ceased all contact with the convicted sex offender. The leaked email provides definitive proof that the Duke lied in his interview with BBC’s Newsnight when he claimed he ‘never had any contact’ with Epstein after the pair were famously pictured walking together in New York’s Central Park in December 2010. The revelation comes just weeks after the MoS exposed how the Duchess of York wrote Epstein a gushing message calling him her ‘supreme friend’ – despite telling journalists she would never have anything to do with him again. The hugely embarrassing email will heap further pressure on the Royal Family to sever all ties with the disgraced Yorks and raise fresh questions about their future at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park. Writing to Epstein on February 28, 2011 – the day after the MoS published the now infamous picture of him with a teenage Virginia Giuffre that led to his downfall – Andrew said: ‘I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!’ Andrew signed off with: ‘A, HRH The Duke of York, KG’. KG refers to Duke’s ‘Knight of the Garter’ – a prestigious position he has held since 2006 and which he still retains. The MoS has verified the email address used by Andrew, while Epstein’s email address has repeatedly appeared in court documents. Prince Andrew last night declined to comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It would seem we are in this together” – I mean, he is correct, they were in it together, they were abusing girls and women together, they were absolutely birds of a feather. “Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon.” In 2011?? Yeah, Andrew and Epstein were still in touch long after Andrew allegedly “cut ties.” Which means he was lying his ass off in that Emily Maitlis interview in 2019. The Mail’s A.N. Wilson – who recently did that “What’s Eating Prince William” piece – spelled out how screwed the Windsors are about this, arguing that even though everyone knows that the Yorks need to be completely cut off, the biggest fear is what happens if Andrew decides to write a book.

So now, the questions that the Palace, and the King, have long tried to avoid are growing louder with each leaked email. When will they actually send Andrew packing? When will the King, who is his brother’s landlord, say that he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson simply cannot go on living in Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park? That they cannot attend royal funerals? That they are not to be lined up with the Royals for church services, Garter ceremonies or anything else? That they are out, completely out? But royal exile for the Duke could invite even greater problems for the King. The fear is that, untethered from royal protocol, Andrew will become the loosest of loose cannons and his broadsides will splinter the entire Monarchy. For a start, he would need to find an income to fund his lavish lifestyle. Fergie, who has enlisted the help of many a poorly-paid ghostwriter to pen her ludicrously bad children’s books, will no doubt advise Andrew to sign a book deal. Any publisher would lick their lips at the vault of Windsor secrets he could open, and pay handsomely for it. But they would backpedal fast if Andrew continued to deny any involvement with the Epstein crowd. The only book deal that would be credible is one in which he reveals as much about himself as he does his family, think: Confessions Of A Sex Addict Prince. The Palace must hope that he would not agree to such a memoir as it would be tantamount to admitting criminal offences. However many millions he was offered to write it, he and Fergie would get through the money in next to no time. So the pair would have to beg for handouts from monied friends, be they paedophile financiers, oligarchs from the ex-Soviet ‘stans or Chinese spies. So this is a real problem, and not only for the immediate family. It is a major crisis for the Monarchy, perhaps the gravest since the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936. The King and the Prince of Wales cannot be seen to support or underwrite Andrew any more. His very existence as an official Royal is a scandal. So they must cast him out, for if they show him mercy, they are themselves implicated, and we are only a hair’s breadth away from a republic.

[From The Daily Mail]

So the argument is… even though Andrew has the power to completely blow up the Windsors and expose a lot of secrets, the Windsors should still completely cast him aside? Interesting. I still don’t think Charles will do that, but it will happen when William is Scooter King.