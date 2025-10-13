Mail: Prince Harry hated Meghan’s Paris trip & their marriage is struggling!

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail will go to trial early next year in the UK. Harry is not the sole plaintiff, but you wouldn’t know that from the coverage of the pretrial motions and hearings. You wouldn’t know it from the way the Mail has been waging an unhinged hate campaign against Harry and Meghan as well. Over the weekend, the Mail Plus published a particularly psychotic piece from Alison Boshoff, all about how Harry is totally baffled as to why his wife would have gone to the Balenciaga show in Paris, and how Meghan’s trip caused deep fissures in their marriage. The whole piece is wildly offensive and full of lies, but the part which aggravated me the most is that almost all of the quotes are attributed to “friends of Harry” or “friends of the couple,” and the quotes are completely trashing Meghan. Like… if the Mail feels it necessary to smear the Sussexes this wildly, so be it, but just admit that the quotes are coming from royalists, palace courtiers and friends/associates of the left-behind royals. Some lowlights from this bullsh-t exclusive:

Sussex friends are agog! A week on from that surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, and sources close to Meghan and Prince Harry remain agog. The British friends of the Prince characterise her appearance at the event as ‘beyond belief’, the Californian end are more expressive and say things such as: ‘This was f***ing wild!’

Meghan & Harry are totally miserable!? More disquietingly, though, sources close to the Duke and Duchess have indicated to me that Meghan’s choice of the French capital for her latest ‘relaunch’ has caused them deep concern. Certainly, their appearance on Thursday night in New York, where they were named ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ at the Project Healthy Minds gala will not have helped. They arrived hand in hand, with Meghan in an Armani power suit. But although the former actress shot a number of soupy glances in her husband’s direction, he looked largely furious, and his occasional smiles were tight little grimaces. Granted, when on stage they were talking about their ‘crusade’ against online harm to children, but both looked utterly miserable.

Meghan posted an IG Story a mile away from l’Alma: Extraordinarily, this was a parallel journey to that made by Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in the tunnel of the same Pont de l’Alma bridge, on her final night in August 1997. Some have told me of their shock at the seeming tactlessness of using this route for the Duchess’s publicity purposes. Because Paris, to put it mildly, is not a neutral location for Harry. One perfectly placed source says they are ‘so astonished’ at all this because both Meghan and Harry have turned down numerous invitations to attend events in Paris over recent years. The reason given, I’m told, is always the same – that city’s association with the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales. A source told me there was always a hard line from him – a total, blanket ‘No’. Harry, they said, would consistently make it clear that he would not go to Paris, because of his mother. I’m told by the same source: ‘Meghan would explain when asked: ‘I cannot go to Paris because of H’s mom.’

Meghan knew what she was doing! When it comes to Meghan, say a number of former friends, nothing happens by accident. One friend of Harry’s told me: ‘She’s driving around in that city where his mother died. She knows exactly what she is doing!’ Their view is that the visit said much about Meghan’s ‘need’ for attention, and they wonder what’s going on with her and Harry. One said: ‘Harry must have been sick from trauma and worry. I simply cannot understand it.’

Why would Harry join Meghan at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit? It remains to be seen if Harry puts in an appearance on Tuesday next week, when Meghan is due to speak at Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women event in Washington, DC. One suspects not. One associate said: ‘They want different things and there are times when it is really not great. I mean, really not great at all.’

Meghan’s interviews: A source tells me: ‘The Bloomberg interview [in August] was odd because it felt as if Meghan had no idea what she was talking about. She said that everyone associates her with fashion, and that’s not the case. She has given quite a few print interviews in her career and more often than not they are a disaster. It’s not her best medium, she doesn’t tend to come across very well.’ Despite this, a well placed source says the word is she is currently involved in putting together a cover for a glossy magazine, maybe Vogue. An obvious explanation, then, would be that the Paris trip was necessary for that media commitment. Perhaps the cover story is ‘Meghan takes Paris’ – and the idea of that kind of prestigious media hit was simply too tempting for her to overthink Harry’s feelings.

As Ever is struggling too, lolz: But away from her marriage, where does the Duchess’s Paris sojourn leave her main business concern, As Ever? According to one friend: ‘At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam making business did not work out in the way she thought it would. Nobody has seen any figures, but I don’t think they are that good. I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it’s not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business.’ I understand that mid-range retail stores Target, Bristol Farms and Williams Sonoma have been discussed already.

Meghan wants to be financially support her family, how ghastly: A friend reveals: ‘She just wants to make money, she wants to be a billionaire. The trouble is, she doesn’t know how.’ And you have to wonder – is her husband Harry on the same page?