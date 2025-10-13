Prince Harry formally requested a Ravec risk assessment & the palace is big mad

In early May, a UK court rejected Prince Harry’s efforts to gain any kind of police protection for himself and his family within the UK. The Sussexes’ security was yanked in early 2020, partially as punishment for exiting the UK and partially as punishment for Harry’s lawsuits against the British press. The withdrawal of the Sussexes’ security was never about the actual threat-level or danger they faced in the UK. Which is bonkers to say out loud – a national security apparatus has no interest in protecting individuals under extreme risk, simply because the childishly deranged Windsors are mad that they can’t control a young family. Harry correctly called this an “Establishment stitch-up,” and security experts in the UK agree. Well, when Harry was in the UK last month, a stalker came within a few feet of Harry at two of his events. Harry had no police protection for the majority of his time during the visit. So once again, Harry is requesting that Ravec order a risk-assessment:
The Duke of Sussex has revived his security battle with the Home Office by writing to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, about his case. A formal request has been lodged by the prince with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.
Sources close to the process confirm that Harry has written to Mahmood, having previously been in correspondence with her predecessor, Yvette Cooper. A source close to the duke said that while he recognises his case will not be top of Mahmood’s priority list, he has asked for Ravec to “abide by its own rules” — that a risk management board (RMB) should be conducted for each member of the royal family and other qualifying VIPs every year.
“I can confirm that the duke has written to the new Home Secretary asking for a risk management board to be conducted,” the source said. “While he realises this will not be top of the incoming secretary’s in-tray it is something which should have happened a long time ago. We have had the can kicked down the road for quite a while now but all he’s asking is for Ravec to abide by its own rules which state that an RMB should be conducted each year. The last one for the duke was in 2019.”
Harry used his Ravec legal actions to understand how Ravec functions, to learn who sits on the committee and how they make their decisions. He’s pointing out that Ravec has failed to adhere to their own charter, their own regulations and rules. He’s once again appealing to a government official to break from the Establishment stitch-up and simply do a risk assessment. As you can imagine, this formal request has gone over poorly within the Establishment. Within 24 hours, King Charles and his courtiers (some of whom sit on Ravec) went to Roya Nikkhah at the Times with this:
The Duke of Sussex’s renewal of his battle with the government over security risks derailing his reconciliation with the King. Sources close to the monarch said Prince Harry’s decision to lobby Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary, asking for his taxpayer-funded security in the UK to be reviewed “complicates things for the King”.
Harry currently receives “bespoke” protection on a case-by-case basis when he visits the UK after he lost his right to automatic round-the-clock security when he stepped back from royal life and moved to America in 2020. His letter to Mahmood, which was revealed on Friday, will once again make the King wary of contact with his younger son.
“It’s not going to help matters,” said a royal source. “We’re back to where we were.”
In September, the King, 76, and the duke, 41, met for the first time in 19 months, over a private 50-minute tea at Clarence House, following Harry’s pleas for “reconciliation” with his family after losing his legal battle with the government in May.
A royal source said: “The King cannot and will not lobby, that’s inappropriate. His representatives cannot advocate for policy outcomes, particularly in relation to his own family. The royal household representative on the Royal and VIP executive committee [Ravec], overseen by the Home Office, is not there to advocate a position for a member of the royal family. They are purely there as a liaison to the household.”
The source added: “If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful, complicates matters and shows a lack of understanding about the reality of the situation.”
But sources close to the duke have repeatedly said he feels his father should intervene in the process. In an interview after the Court of Appeal ruling against him in May, the duke described the judgment as “a good old-fashioned establishment stitch up”, and told the BBC: “I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”
Harry is only asking for a risk assessment, and this is the reaction. Mind-boggling. He’s only asking for Ravec to adhere to their own rules and the palace immediately rushes to threaten Harry with what amounts to “if you continue pursuing this, we won’t let you see your father again!” Besides which, Harry is correct! About all of it! Charles could intervene, and Charles’s courtiers could intervene and ensure the Sussexes’ security for a visit. Just like they intervened to withdraw the protection!!
How dare he ask to be kept safe in the country of his birth!! The unmitigated gaul asking for a review of the rules and regulations that are not being followed!! I fear for his safety when Invictus is in town. I hope he will be protected.
He’s not asking them for a review of their rules.
He’s asking them to do a risk assessment, as required by their own charter, rules. They are supposed to do one regarding him annually (as a member of the royal family, high profile person) but they haven’t since 2019.
Either way the rules are being broken by not doing the assessment.
What a bunch of tools. #TeamHarry
Charles could have intervened a long time ago. What a petty man
They are fools. This feels to me like Charles’s team dont really care anymore about what the king wants or he thinks, they do as they wish and as what they think will be best for themselves and lazy willy as they take over soon. I don’t think this is charles words. At his age and health position, he doesn’t give a fck about the reassessment harry asked for, if anything he asked him to do it before he kicks the can, against his grey men’s will.
The willful obstruction of standard UK security procedures by the King, his courtiers, and Palace staff continues to amaze and appall.
Tyler was right. This is how abusers behave.
Charles is an abuser. He has abused his first wife, his youngest son, his staff and his animals (there’s an old video where he hits his polo horse with a closed fist).
Between security for his family and not seeing his other family choice is a no brainer. Hope ravec does its job.
If this doesn’t prove that they want him silenced exactly how they silenced his mother I don’t know what does…. There is absolutely no other reason to deny Prince Harry and his family the security they deserve to be as safe as possible.
Harry won’t be able to see Charles again if his stalker manages to end his life, either. I wish he’d tell the UK to go eff themselves. And then tweet these direct quotes the next time the media pretends not to know why he and Meghan can go to France but not England.
So it’s not even just for members of the royal family, but for VIPs as well. And all he’s asking for is a risk assessment, not even necessarily that you provide him with security. He just wants you to tell him how much danger is he in so that his team can prepare appropriately, and the answer still no? Why? I mean I know why, but what reasonable reason can you give to pretend that he doesn’t deserve one as a royal nor as a VIP?
Even discounting the stalker event from a month ago, they really want us to believe that Harry is under less of a threat than some actor on a popular TV show? And that it’s such a miniscule threat level to him that he doesn’t deserve security, police protection, nor even a risk assessment? How are they saying this with a straight face.
@Dee(2) the Monarch just needs to admit they have handled this entire Sussex situation wrong from the beginning and move on. There is no way they are coming out of any of this looking good.
They should also fire their staff, both KP and BP for how thls was and is being handled and hire people who really can start to fix this whole “fued”.
I don’t know why I am always shocked when new information comes out that highlights what a terrible father, grandfather, and human being King Charles has turned out to be. Of course, he took their security and left them high and dry in Vancouver Island in 2020. If he can’t control them, it seems he’d prefer to have them attacked.
I remember articles from 2020 that said Elizabeth intervened so Andrew could keep his security. Charles is well known for lobbying government officials when he was Prince of wales so to say the RF can’t intervene is next level gaslighting!
With the release of more of Andrew and Epstein communications it should be brought up that the Crown both lizzy and Chuck, have protected the pedo Prince since day one and he still has his lease.. it was the Monarchy and its minions protecting him while vilifying the Sussex’s.
I cannot believe that Royah Nikkhah or the courtiers are so dim that they do not understand what Harry is asking . The only other conclusion is that they are deliberately twisting the facts to manipulate public opinion. I hope people can see through this tactic now.
Harry is asking RAVEC to do their job nothing more, nothing less. He ask RAVEC to do an up-dated risk assessment. Harry did not ask his father Charles or his representative to intervene. In regards to tax payer funded. This is unfortunately the system. Harry offered to pay. Taylor Swift probably did not pay when she got a police escort.
Charles could break the system but he does not want to. This is security for his son daughter in law and grandchildren. Charles is as cold as ice
@Tessa Charles probably could intervene on Harry’s behalf but Harry does not ask for this contrary what Royah Nikkhak reports. Even before the last court decision about Harry’s security Harry clearly said that he is not asking for his father or his representative to intervene but to stay out of it and let RAVE do their job.
Exactly! They’re flapping their mouths in outrage that Harry’s asking his father to intervene, catastrophizing about how it’s an awful thing to do.
Meanwhile, that’s NOT what Harry requested. He didn’t ask Chuck The Frail to do anything! He simply asked that RAVEC do its normal annual risk assessment on him, something it’s failed to do for 5 years.
So that’s 2 strikes on Chuck and his team 1) they’re lying about what Harry asked and faking outrage over it and 2) they’ve done nothing to ensure that Harry even is getting an honest, required risk assessment from a board they sit on never mind advocate for him to actually be granted protection based on the results of the assessment
And actually, likely 3 strikes, because there are plenty of signs that team Chuck has *already* been intervening – for years – to make sure the King’s son doesn’t get protection, or the ability to hire his own security and have them be able to coordinate, share info with UK law enforcement, security.
They all understand what Harry is asking – they’ve always understood it. And they also understand that Charles has already intervened in the process by denying Harry security in the first place, which is why they’re twisting and deflecting. I wonder if this isn’t part of the larger tug-of-war between BP and the government. The security expert said he would have voted in favor of Harry. Let’s see what the new government has to say.
How embarrassing for the UK. The son of the King basically having to beg just to be kept safe. It’s clear that Harry will keep returning with or without security. Eventually there will be an incident and it might not just be Harry that is hurt. The fact that the Uk government won’t intervene when a vip and its citizens could be injured is mind boggling. The royals are trash. What a god awful group of people.
Harry needs to not risk his life to see his father.
HOW did the media find out so quickly that Harry had written to the new Home Secretary? Did that person’s staff leak it? Or did the usual suspects at BP and KP request to be informed of any contact Harry makes with the government, under the guise of “their need to know what members of the royal family are doing?” Because although Harry had indicated that he would be doing exactly what he has done, it is clear that he and his staff did NOT put this request out in the media. So this is definitely William’s staff at KP and especially Charles’ staff members (Alderton?) who are now curry-favouring with William trying once again to derail any chance of Harry and his family independently visiting the UK, but using Charles’ name to express “disappointment”, much as they did when they wanted to drive a wedge between the late Queen and the Sussexes, at least in the public’s consciousness.
“Sources close to the process confirm that Harry has written to Mahmood, having previously been in correspondence with her predecessor,”
That sounds as if it should be covered by the Official Secrets Act. The fact that he has written shouldn’t have been announced IMO.
So Chuck can’t have a relationship with his son if the son is safe and protected in the country he is king? Does Chuck expect the son to be willing to sacrifice his life just to meet with him? Is Chuck so afraid of being overshadowed by the son doing charity work in his kingdom that basically he is trying to literally exile him? Is Chuck asking the son to make a choice between him and his wife, children? Is Chuck trying to influence and lobby the government and interfere with their decisions re the son’s security by briefing the royal rota that he doesn’t want his son to have security? These are all rhetorical questions of course. Roya is the chosen rota rat for institutional gaslighting.
In his BBC interview Harry was saying that he wanted the Palace to step out of the way and to let the process go ahead. If Charles truly had no say in this RAVEC would do the threat assessment.
They don’t want to do the threat assessment bc they don’t want to acknowledge – even internally – how much danger Harry and his family are in when traveling to the UK.
If there’s a mechanism have the UK Invictus Games pulled and have it hosted in another country. It was a mistake for IG to go to Birmingham and this proves it. But they can’t pull the Games without backlash.
There’s zero reason for Harry not to get a risk assessment. Just like anyone else. Zero.