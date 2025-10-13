“Elle Fanning wore Simone Rocha at the London Film Festival” links
  • October 13, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Elle Fanning wore Simone Rocha to the BFI London Film Festival screening of Sentimental Value. I love this, including her makeup. [RCFA]
Tina Fey & Seth Meyers came out for SNL’s real 50th anniversary episode, which was hosted by Amy Poehler. Tina played Kristi Noem. [Pajiba]
Review of Kiss of the Spider Woman. [LaineyGossip]
Zuhair Murad’s latest collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA reminds people of Girls. [OMG Blog]
Sydney Sweeney is still out and about. [Just Jared]
David Beckham looks tiny here. [Seriously OMG]
I do not trust Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rebrand. [Jezebel]
Diane Keaton’s life in photos. [Hollywood Life]
People talk about their encounters with rude celebrities. [Buzzfeed]

9 Responses to ““Elle Fanning wore Simone Rocha at the London Film Festival” links”

  1. Jegede says:
    October 13, 2025 at 10:13 am

    Who would have guessed her career would surpass Dakota’s?😶😶

  2. Lala11_7 says:
    October 13, 2025 at 10:15 am

    Elle’s outfit & makeup/hair reminds me the 70s…so I LOVE ✨️💜✨️ it…

    I’m not surprised that Rachel Sennott’s new show reminds one of “Girls”…to me…Rachel & Lena have the SAME energy 😑😐😶

  3. DaveW says:
    October 13, 2025 at 10:24 am

    I didn’t see SNL but when I saw the pic had no idea that was Tina Fey playing ICE Barbie. Kudos to the makeup artist!

  4. Snarkle says:
    October 13, 2025 at 10:26 am

    Love everything about this look, including the hair (even with the wispy ringlets).

    It’s amazing that she and Dakota have been acting since they were children and are semi regularly visible on carpets or at events or in magazines and I know not one personal thing about either of them. Nothing. I guess it can be done

  5. Cadbury Egg says:
    October 13, 2025 at 12:12 pm

    I love it!
    And it has POCKETS! Big win!

  6. jferber says:
    October 13, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    Somehow I don’t like the dress on Elle and I don’t know why.

    • Sara says:
      October 13, 2025 at 2:11 pm

      Maybe its because at least in the 1st picture Elle doesn’t look like herself? When I glanced at the header, I didn’t know who that was

      • morgfunk says:
        October 13, 2025 at 2:34 pm

        She definitely messed with her face, what a shame. Cheeks and lips for sure. I don’t think it’s good to start so young!

  7. mightymolly says:
    October 13, 2025 at 3:31 pm

    I’m skeptical of rude celebrity stories. Anyone who has worked in customer service knows how awful and entitled people can be. Imagine being a celebrity and having randos constantly demand your attention. I’m sure some celebrities are truly awful (like I absolutely believe that about Kris Jenner and JLo, but Johnny Galecki before he was even well known?) That said, the times I’ve run into celebs I’ve never talked to them. I don’t want to be disappointed. I ran into David Schwimmer at a theater one time during the height of friends. This was pre-camera phones so I couldn’t take a picture, but my friends and I giggled about it and had a story to tell for life.

