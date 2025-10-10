Prince Harry grabbed Meghan’s butt as they posed at the Project Healthy Minds gala

I still remember, three years ago, when Prince Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations on Mandela Day. Before his speech, he and Meghan were seated close to the podium. Harry was visibly nervous, and Meghan seemed to wordlessly soothe him and rub his arm. Then Harry leaned down and rubbed his hand along Meghan’s leg. Like, it was an emotional-support grope. He had to touch her to calm himself down. I can’t find the video now, unfortunately, but it really did happen. Well, last night, as Harry and Meghan walked the carpet at the Project Healthy Minds gala, Harry once again had his hands all over his wife:

Love the way Prince Harry is holding his wife.😏😊#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/ZWvZi7Mz9R — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 10, 2025

I can’t even imagine what he’s like when he’s not surrounded by cameras. I mean, that’s why Meghan was pregnant for the better part of three years as well! He just had to make sure to get a quick grope of his wife’s ass. In public. Anyway, this is for all of the royalist media’s “body language” experts who are currently working on their quotes about how Harry isn’t happy, he’s desperate to go back to the UK, divorce is on the table! It’s so weird how those body language experts are never called in for William and Kate’s joint appearances.