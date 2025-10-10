Prince Harry grabbed Meghan’s butt as they posed at the Project Healthy Minds gala

I still remember, three years ago, when Prince Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations on Mandela Day. Before his speech, he and Meghan were seated close to the podium. Harry was visibly nervous, and Meghan seemed to wordlessly soothe him and rub his arm. Then Harry leaned down and rubbed his hand along Meghan’s leg. Like, it was an emotional-support grope. He had to touch her to calm himself down. I can’t find the video now, unfortunately, but it really did happen. Well, last night, as Harry and Meghan walked the carpet at the Project Healthy Minds gala, Harry once again had his hands all over his wife:
I can’t even imagine what he’s like when he’s not surrounded by cameras. I mean, that’s why Meghan was pregnant for the better part of three years as well! He just had to make sure to get a quick grope of his wife’s ass. In public. Anyway, this is for all of the royalist media’s “body language” experts who are currently working on their quotes about how Harry isn’t happy, he’s desperate to go back to the UK, divorce is on the table! It’s so weird how those body language experts are never called in for William and Kate’s joint appearances.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrities attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
If only there were more Prince Harry’s in the world, maybe there would be less Karen’s.. it’s always a joy to watch the Sussex’s interact with each other, the love just radiates from them.
Alright now! Here we go.
Prince Harry absolutely emotionally support groped his wife at the U. N. I saw it too. He damn near went up her skirt and Meghan was sitting there preening like, “That’s my man”. I imagine that Archie and Lily have been subjected to their parents hanging all over each other, kissing, hugging and I can’t imagine what it is like when one of them goes out of town and comes back.
Totally off subject but Meghan seems like the kind of mom that would let Lily play in her dresses.
The experts and body language folks are only called in if the rare occasion happens when Will gives her the time of day in public. The Wales fans lose their minds when there is even a generic touch or PDA because its so rare, I once saw a clip of the Wales ‘romantic’ moments ,it was like a minute long,not much for a couple together for decades.
PS: imagine a PDA collection of the Sussexes it would be an hour long.
But the festive glances…. don’t forget the festive glances!!
I don’t know, but I’m not seeing a grab in that clip. I see that he stopped and repositioned his hand because he realized he was under her jacket. But I don’t see an a$$ grab.
Same, this is just an accidental glance of his hand on her, not a squeeze
Me either, looks like he reached for her without looking and landed too low, then made an adjustment. Which is not to say I don’t think they aren’t constantly hawt for each other, but there are plenty of examples of that and this is not it.
They run these articles about Will and Kate all the time when they happen to touch each other or look in each other’s direction so I’m fine with them running them about H&M as well. Especially because there is so much horrible discourse about H&M’s marriage mainly coming from British media. I’m fine with articles like this to give a counterbalance.
Harry knows how to pose for pictures and avoid women’s butts. He would be aiming a lot higher, he knows where the shoulders are. He got a feel in on his wife. If it was some strange woman there would be no excuse for it. I think that Armani suit Meghan was wearing blew his mind, lol.
An a$$ caress then? LOL. It looked like he instinctually put his hand somewhere it usually goes and then went oh whoops, cameras, and moved it up. As in he probably does put his hand there on the regular and that’s where he instinctively went and then adjusted back up. There was actually a lot of press and cameras and lights flashing. Harry gets very protective and serious when he’s out with Meghan in those situations.
Yes, that is what I see also.
This is a smoking hot power couple who are still on their honeymoon after 7 years! Loved up, smoking hot and I love it !
Every time i see these two, i am amazed at the chemistry they project. OMG the sex just drips off of them!
When I read Spare, I could understand why he never stops touching her. This man was starved for physical affection after his mother died.
I definitely noticed that too. Some people aren’t very touchy, but Harry is and he grew up in that cold cold family. His father didn’t even give him a hug after his mother died. That is so cruel. Harry has always been very touchy with people in royal tours too. People, even the diplomatic leaders, would give him hugs when they meet him. Now, he is getting all of that in his own home. So happy for them both 😭😭
I feel like Meghan also has a need to give and receive affection. They are well paired.
My God let’s prepare for Copy Keen to grab William’s!!! Because you know they can’t keep their hands off each other!!! 🤭
I’ve already seen one deranger dissecting all the photos in twitter. According to her there’s tension between Harry and Meghan and that they’re on the verge of divorce. But Kate attempting to grab William butt in public shows how much they love each other.
The difference is that when Kate grabs William’s butt he visibly steps away. Meghan did not react that way, and even then, it was more of a butt touch and then an adjustment to the waist, lol. Not a purposeful grab to the cameras as opposed to when Kate did that in a church lol. I’m not even religious and don’t super care where it happened but it’s just funny to me that the BM hold them up as some perfect protocol standard.
Meghan and Harry don’t get the same security protection as the Wales do and probably have a much higher risk assessment so analyzing their pictures is never going to be the same.
They’ve been on the verge of divorce for seven years according to the derangers, lol. Any day now, any day.
Any day now, said the derangers hopefully.
Harry and Meghan love, respect and enjoy each other’s time and company. They love to encourage each other and they continue to grow together. I love that for them and thinks it’s wonderful that they share some of that with the public.
Is Prince Harry rocking a new Buzz style haircut?? There are seven (7) different Buzz cut styles out there for men and this looks like one of them to me. Whatever it is, I like the look on him! Look at the first two photos beneath the video.
Perhaps he’s preparing to go Full Monty hairwise? 🙂
it looks like he put some kind of product in his hair. he should do it all the time because it makes his hair look much better and not as dry/frizzy.
I am writing this knowing full well it might get deleted, but we all know that Harry was having flashbacks of Meghan in that low cut in the back black dress last Saturday in Paris. The man just wanted to make sure he got to find out where this one ended. Lol And we both know that Meghan is more than happy to help him by letting him feel his way through the search. . I bet she had to rewear that dress for him . These two. Bless them and their constant hotness for each other
💯
Then delete me too. They both look and act as if, among the many other things they do together, they also really enjoy having sex with each other – a great couple, just as it should be. I suspect that the British tabloid press only knows about such things from hearsay. That’s why there are so many fantasies and stories about it in these newspapers.
I think he knew exactly what he was doing and did it. You see the “cheeky” look Meghan gives Harry as he is totally fake-innocent? What a lot of fun these two must have together!
They’re adorable together.