Prince William & King Charles stepped out for a pre-COP30 event in London

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have spent much of the past month trying to convince everyone that King Charles is quite close to his heir, Scooter King/Prince William. They were even up in Scotland at the same time, but as it turns out, Scooter King was on a hunting trip while Charles rested at Birkhall. My point is that we were due a joint appearance to “prove” that Charles and his heir are still on speaking terms. The fact that the photo-op looks very much like a “take your dumb son to work” day is just icing on the cake, as is the fact that once again, the left-behinds rushed around, trying to look busy and important because they knew the Sussexes were scheduled to appear at an event on Thursday.
Charles and Scooter King attended a pre-COP30 event at the Natural History Museum last night. They even traveled to the museum in the same car – there were photos of Charles exiting the car first, and then William following. Charles took the lead, William trailed behind and tried to look interesting (he failed). Charles looked like hell, btw. He did not have a restful, rejuvenating summer break. Notably, neither of their wives bothered to come. Kate begged off, citing something about a gopher and her wig room. Camilla was probably at the bottom of a gin bottle.
At the pre-COP30 event, Charles and William met people from the Brazilian government, because this year’s COP30 conference is being staged in Brazil. William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony is apparently scheduled for November 5 in Rio, and then COP30 starts on November 10 in Belém. KP announced that William will be in Rio from November 3rd through the 5th. The big question is whether William will actually go to Belém and attend any part of the conference. KP claims it’s on his schedule. So… what will Scooter King be doing for five days in between his Earthshot sh-t in Rio and the start of COP30?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince William – The Prince of Wales and King Charles attends a Pre-COP30 Reception at Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 9 October, 2025.
Prince William – The Prince of Wales and King Charles attends a Pre-COP30 Reception at Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 9 October, 2025.
Prince William – The Prince of Wales and King Charles attends a Pre-COP30 Reception at Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 9 October, 2025.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9, 2025. The event brings together changemaker's tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the COP30 Summit in Belem in November.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9, 2025. The event brings together changemaker's tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the COP30 Summit in Belem in November.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9, 2025. The event brings together changemaker's tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the COP30 Summit in Belem in November.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9, 2025. The event brings together changemaker's tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the COP30 Summit in Belem in November.
09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.
09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.
More heavy handed da mage control from Chuck and peggs. Peggs looks sloppy. I actually laughed at this story about how obvious these two are.
Yep. Must put out that fire with a picture of the two together!!
The Fail have chosen a snap of Wilbur baring his teeth like Jack Torrance greeting his wife with an axe through the bathroom door. So NOT a good look!
Why can’t Willy wear a suit that fits him properly? All that money and time on his hands and he can’t have his measurements taken and mane some made for him? His father is nearly 80 and looks wayyyy better than him. He’s such a ridiculous person.
And dont forget moisturiser, why does he not moisturise? His skin look awful!
Moisturizer, and lip balm would indeed go a long way.
William’s swimming in that suit, it’s obviously from before his weight loss and his valet (O New Valet From Two Years Ago, Where Art Thou?) didn’t bother to have it adjusted. And the less said about his personal grooming or lack thereof, the better…
Charles indeed looks terrible but he’s a long-term cancer patient. What’s William’s excuse?
There’s no warmth or chemistry between Charles and huevo. Huevo looks awkward and maybe he and dad agreed to have the joint appearance on the day of Sussex award just for spite.
I’m still laughing at the “take your dumb son to work day” comment because that’s exactly what those photos bring to mind.. Chuck doesn’t look well at all, hasn’t he been having treatments for about 20 months now? They don’t seem to be going well from his physical appearance.
Wilbur should shadow KC at work more to get an idea of what being monarch entails. Given Pow only manages 178 events a year (2023’s total ) then they need to do more substantive events for him to “dilute the impression” that he just shows up for Sports finals. He can treat himself to sports matches but balance ought to be in favour of serious events not just jollies!
Looks like Billy’s invitation to COP30 got lost in the mail like it always does, weird. You need to be invited to the COP conference (I have a relative in this field). You can’t just show up in Belem on November 30 and take a seat in the auditorium or conference room. Last night’s event at the British Natural History museum was the Brazilians inviting Charles and Billy, not COP30 inviting them. Billy’s not been invited in previous years (maybe because his job description says he doesn’t do policy?). It looks like he’s still waiting for his invitation this year, like a kid waiting for a prom invite.
Yeah I was thinking that he scheduled Earthshot around the time of Cop30 to make it look like they were working in conjunction with each other, but it really has nothing to do with the other. Which in itself is pretty sad because Earthshot has existed for 5 years now, he should have connections with large scale environmental conferences like this if he really was putting in the work.
It seems like the same deal when he was in New York and just happened to be loitering around the UN. He’s not actually invited, but he scheduled stuff right around the time that other events are occurring so people will make the connection in their head without him saying it and being corrected.
ETA- now that I think about it Earth shot really is a vanity project for him and most of the directors. Because why aren’t they represented more at environmental conferences? He should have a seat at the table and make constant appearances at these events because he is serious about the mission. I never thought that he was serious, but he really just wanted something to compete with Invictus. It’s so sad. Him and his wife just have nothing but copying other people.
What are Baldy and Jason going to do with those 5 days in Rio between Earth Flop and Cop30 you ask? Ipanema beach unchaperoned…hummm. Need we ask?
It doesn’t look like Billy has received his invitation to COP30 yet, or it would be on his calendar. You can’t just walk into the meetings, not even Billy can do that. But no worries, Rio is a fun and romantic town and I’m sure the pair will find lots to do….
These people just are just so desperately shameless that it’s laughable. Everyone and their mother knows this flurry of work is because the Sussexes announced appearances. At least Charles works consistently so it’s not as clearly a Sussex-related attention grab (tho the double event gives that away). But William doesn’t work regularly so it always puts it in stark contrast when he does and you can see it’s usually tied to a Sussex appearance/project. Idk I’d just feel too much pride to be this obvious but whatever.
Most Brits aren’t paying close attention; they’re not watching close enough to realize how laughable it all is. All most Brits know is that when they turn on the morning show, the day’s newscycle is not dominated by the Sussexes. Because look, here are Charles and Bulliam, too, they’re working just as hard! Mission accomplished.
Awww. Harry made news for meeting with his dad for tea. So now William wanted to be in the news for publicly spending time with his dad in front of the cameras. See Harold!
No fan of Charles Windsor but if I were him I wouldn’t turn my back on Scooter or Kate for a second.
It’s so obvious this is about grabbing the attention from H&M. Charles obviously works more so it’s likely this has been on his schedule for months. But what do you want to bet William made some phone calls when Harry’s award was announced?
Even them arriving together is interesting, since KP and BP are on opposite sides of the NHM. Wonder if William
Hélicoptered to BP and then left from there with Charles? How very climate friendly.
Willy needs to start wearing an athletic supporter on the daily, to free his hands from always having to guard his crotch.
I mean really why does he always clasp his hands left over right over his crotch? What is this? Why doesn’t any of his people tell him that this is not a good look?
Kaiser, did you wake up and choose violence today? lol. Your writing is taking me out. I can’t stop laughing. Gofer and wig room and bottom of the gin bottle and take your dumb son to work day , That’s it, I can’t with you, lolol. You have made my day. Thank you Kaiser.
Why isn’t the big boy environmentalist in Abu Dhabi right now for the IUCN World Conservation Congress? Probably because he wouldn’t want to embarrass himself in rooms full of real experts and, gasp, interact with true conservationists who aren’t white.
Or maybe he wasn’t invited! He doesn’t get invited to a lot of things because he’s a lightweight do-nothing who no one takes seriously? Unlike his brother!
I think a joint event was inevitable but the way the royal rota was hyping this was very telling. They know things aren’t going well between William and Charles. As for William going to Brazil, I’m going to guess that he will be staying in Brazil after Earthshot. He might go to neighbouring Guyana which is a Commonwealth country.
Did KC and heir share a festive glance to cement he’s not just dad, he’s my hero and best friend schtick?!
Publicity-wise, they should do their thing before or after a Harry and/or Meghan sighting. This way, they are barely notcied–and it all looks like a stunt, anyway.
So… what will Scooter King be doing for five days in between his Earthshot sh-t in Rio and the start of COP30?
How long does a BBL take to heal? Hair is more Turkey these days but doesn’t Tom Cruise apparently go to Brazil for his work?