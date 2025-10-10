Prince William & King Charles stepped out for a pre-COP30 event in London

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have spent much of the past month trying to convince everyone that King Charles is quite close to his heir, Scooter King/Prince William. They were even up in Scotland at the same time, but as it turns out, Scooter King was on a hunting trip while Charles rested at Birkhall. My point is that we were due a joint appearance to “prove” that Charles and his heir are still on speaking terms. The fact that the photo-op looks very much like a “take your dumb son to work” day is just icing on the cake, as is the fact that once again, the left-behinds rushed around, trying to look busy and important because they knew the Sussexes were scheduled to appear at an event on Thursday.

Charles and Scooter King attended a pre-COP30 event at the Natural History Museum last night. They even traveled to the museum in the same car – there were photos of Charles exiting the car first, and then William following. Charles took the lead, William trailed behind and tried to look interesting (he failed). Charles looked like hell, btw. He did not have a restful, rejuvenating summer break. Notably, neither of their wives bothered to come. Kate begged off, citing something about a gopher and her wig room. Camilla was probably at the bottom of a gin bottle.

At the pre-COP30 event, Charles and William met people from the Brazilian government, because this year’s COP30 conference is being staged in Brazil. William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony is apparently scheduled for November 5 in Rio, and then COP30 starts on November 10 in Belém. KP announced that William will be in Rio from November 3rd through the 5th. The big question is whether William will actually go to Belém and attend any part of the conference. KP claims it’s on his schedule. So… what will Scooter King be doing for five days in between his Earthshot sh-t in Rio and the start of COP30?