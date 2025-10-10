Angelina Jolie filed a declaration, laying out Brad Pitt’s disgusting behavior

Angelina Jolie has filed a new declaration in court, all part of Brad Pitt’s lawsuit – and Jolie’s countersuit – regarding her sale of Nouvel, her half of Chateau Miraval. The particular backstory is that, ahead of next year’s trial, Brad has continued to harass her through the courts, and his most recent “thing” is that he wants the court to order Angelina to produce her communications with her lawyers and her advisors from 2016. Specifically, the communications in the weeks after Brad assaulted and terrorized Angelina and their six kids on a plane, the weeks in which she took the kids, left him and filed for divorce. Angelina is fighting this discovery because of attorney-client privilege. Her new declaration is part of her request that Brad pay her legal fees just to handle this specific demand for her documents. Here’s more about the legal situation, and Jolie’s declaration:
Jolie demanded Pitt pay her $33,000 to cover her legal fees in defending the motion. “Jolie, through counsel, repeatedly asked Pitt to withdraw [the motion]. She even warned him numerous times that if the Court denied Pitt’s motion, Jolie would ask the Court to order Pitt to pay Jolie’s attorneys’ fees opposing the motion,” the court documents read. “Pitt still refused to withdraw it. Jolie thus requests that the Court order Pitt to reimburse her for the substantial attorneys’ fees she was forced to incur.”
In her filing, Jolie wrote, “The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children. Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”
“To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce,” the Maria star said. “Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution.”
“Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives, I looked to buy a property near his home. At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support. I was also very concerned about the health of our children, and so, for approximately two years, I declined work so that I could focus my attention on caring for our children and their recovery.”
“I was therefore not in a position to buy outright a home for our children in Los Angeles. I asked Brad to loan me the money to buy a home, which he agreed to do with interest,” Jolie detailed. In her declaration, Jolie explained that in early 2017, she had on-again, off-again talks with Pitt about him buying out her interest in Miraval.
“These discussions were always difficult for me, due to my deep emotional ties to our family home there and how our relationship ended. Miraval was one of the first major investments we made together, and it was a focal point of our family life. We were married there, I spent part of my pregnancy there and I brought our twin children home there from the hospital. To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard, and it was especially difficult for the children to have their lives so disrupted,” Jolie told the court.
Jolie said things changed in 2021 after she brought up alleged domestic violence in their separate divorce case. She said Pitt then backed out of the deal. She said Pitt proposed she sign a non-disclosure agreement that would cover personal and business matters.
“There was no practical need for the NDA, as I had not pressed charges or spoken out about the events that led to our divorce. In fact, for the previous five years, I had never publicly said a word about his actions,” the entertainer added. “As the mother of our children, as well as an advocate for victims of violence around the world, I found his demand extremely painful.”
“Although I had always voluntarily kept Brad’s actions confidential for the health of our family and had no plans to ever publicly disclose the facts, I could not agree to this coercive demand,” the actress’ declaration continued. Jolie said she rejected the NDA and the deal fell apart. The actress claimed she told Pitt she was selling to Stoli. Pitt’s team previously disputed Jolie’s characterization of these events.
As Us first reported, Pitt has been demanding Jolie turn over a series of private messages he believes will help his case. He argued the documents he requested she produce “go directly to his core claims.” In her new motion, Jolie adamantly opposed his requests for certain emails she exchanged with advisors. Her lawyer asked the court to deny Pitt’s motion. He wrote, “The attorney-client privilege is a bedrock of American jurisprudence and a vital protection to clients in litigation. Yet [Pitt] moves to compel [Jolie] to produce 126 privileged communications where Jolie and several of her closest advisors are discussing her lawyers’ legal advice. The motion is a transparent attempt to invade Jolie’s privileged communications with her lawyers and should be denied for many reasons.”
While her declaration really doesn’t contain new information – if you’ve been following this case from the beginning – it’s good to see it all laid out. Brad is delusional, and this is still about punishing Angelina for leaving him. He wants to see her communications with her lawyer and her team, and she’s just reiterating exactly what happened and her decision-making throughout. This is particularly heartbreaking: “I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me…” She was trying to placate the man who abused her and her children in the hope that they could settle everything privately for the sake of the children. Instead, Brad has been raging for nine years, smearing Angelina, bribing a judge, and suing Angelina over a completely legal winery sale.
Wow, he charged her interest to buy a home for their minor children? When she left him control of the homes that they had before, and was turning down work? What a scumbag. And people still want to act like they don’t understand why none of his kids talk to him, and don’t even want to carry his name anymore. I don’t even understand why he wants the communication, unless it’s just for control purposes and proven that he can get whenever he wants. Because I don’t see what he would learn in the conversations that she had with her lawyers that would be beneficial to him.
Not only did he charge interest, he claimed the money was child support. He also refused to allow Angie & the children to get their personal things from the home.
I hope he gets destroyed in and out of court.
It’s really not at all surprising that all of his kids hate him. Imagine seeing your beloved mother go through all of this? Pitt is just a callous, vindictive little man.
Cheap motherfckr. Throwing them out, not paying for their care, charging them interest to relocate after his wrongdoing. Real life Bastard. He’s asking her for the conversation because HE LIVES IN FEAR OF WHAT HE WROTE or who she might have informed since what he wanted was the NDA. We are lucky that angie is an advocate and well educated woman on violence.
Years later, no relationship with his children, ‘moved on’ with another woman, and still the abuse continues. Never, ever, ever will I watch anything with him, mention his name, or be associated with an organization he’s in. He’s despicable.
I totally agree with you.
he’s such a sack of shit and one of the ways in which Hollywood is bullshit is he the fact that he has never been cancelled for what he’s done to her and their kids. He’s probably so bitter he can’t successfully run the same ruinous PR playbook on her that other toxic Hollywood men have run on their exes due to the fact that his abuse is documented and been made public, and all of the kids have taken her side and are dropping his name and have wanted nothing to do with him for years.
It is interesting also to see how we think stars are so wealthy but spending money on real estate and ventures can tie up the cash flow. I hope this end , feel bad for her. Wish she never got involved with him.
Unless you are a Mega A lister or have equity in your projects they really dont have as ‘much’ money as you would think. Also LA is super expensive and as famous as Angie is i doubt she used to get Julia Roberts type acting fees,Brad was always the ‘breadwinner’.
Privacy and security are probably also issues for her and the kids. She couldn’t move them into just any house; it had to be a house with enough property around it to keep photographers at bay, and a fence or a security gate to keep stalkers out? In a private community?
Angelina earned more than Pitt for many years, and her salary supported their household. The difference was that Jolie worked less so she could take care of their children.
@Neeve Jolie actually made more than Julia Roberts and was one of the highest-paid actresses for years.
What makes me angry how easily and blatantly Brad Pitt had used hus abuse of power to silence all Main Stream Media about his domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and her six children. Instead he gets Media to gaslight her mock and degrade her abuse. All Hollywood stands by him in fear & love for him and bitterness towards Angelina. Its horrific how nobody is calling out Brad Pitt’s post separation abuse of Angelina Jolie and her children.
She didn’t lay out enough. He wanted disclosure. I would’ve laid out everything, including if a whiff of his rancid breath came my way. She is still trying to protect him while he attempts to tear her down.
Having gone through a long and bitter divorce like this myself–it might be that Angie is trying to protect her children from whatever nastiness Brad did and said after they left. My ex tried to get out of paying for our daughter’s college (included in our divorce agreement) by claiming our daughter was too mentally unstable and too messy to go to college. He presented pictures of her admittedly filthy room in court. This was revenge for her refusing to speak to him. I’ve never told her because I don’t want to her to feel worse about about the court battle.
@betsy: you are a saint for this. So sorry for you and your daughter.
This is very typical of abuse survivors. They think if they are just reasonable, their abuser will see reason. It’s a natural assumption, but abusers are not reasonable. They cannot be placated as AJ is unfortunately finding out.
As I’ve witnessed with several women in my life, sometimes they hold back from confronting or publicly describing the abuse – not because they’re actually attempting to placate or reason with their abusive ex – but because they’ve done the complicated calculus of what they know of their abuser, the social structures around them, and of what will be mostly likely to keep their kids from additional harm from the abuser and others in the short and long term.
The world is often not supportive of women and children leaving powerful abusers, and sometimes getting those kids clear is more important in the moment than publicly calling out the ex.
In a nutshell, devastating. The court filing has been posted on X from Angie fans and it’s truly sad to read. What infuriates me, Brad has the financial upper hand to publicly smear her through Hiltzik telling the most egregious lies about her and the media and the public believe them. Lies about contracted deal not to sell Miraval, lies about her not wanting him to move on. She gave up everything to get her family away from him. Brad is taking a a page out of a Trumpian playbook: she crossed him, so he’s now on a vindictive, vicious warpath to take her down. Family abuser all around.
What was horrific is how he never lost his career that he dies for. From Jennifer Aniston to Gwyneth Paltrow to Margot Robbie to Amal Clooney have publicly supported him and still do , despite whole Hollywood by now knows about the domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and her children
This. Pretty sure they’re even doing another Ocean’s movie. That’s gonna be a no thx from me.
“I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me…”
THIS just broke me 😢 I can’t imagine how Brad pitt doesn’t even care for his 6 children he abused he flunted his new found wealth after Angelina left him and yet made his kids homeless , not paid any child maintenance nothing
Is it normal for emails between a client and her lawyers to be shown in court? That demand seems strange but is it something that actually ever happens?
Almost without a doubt such communications are indeed protected by the attorney client privilege. I have no idea what possible exception he could claim to breach these highly protected communications.
Almost never ever ever.
Though if i read it correctly, she says these are messages with her “advisors” discussing her lawyers’ advice. And that is a different thing.
I heard they just greenlight Oceans 14. Since several original cast members have died, they should add more abusers and just call it Wife Beaters 14.
It is astonishing how well smear campaigns against women, and pr clean up for white men is done in our society.
A lot of people will still be like, he didn’t really do that, he was cleared in the investigation- and that’s (*if* they know about the investigation at all.
Most people only remember the people magazine pr crap.
Though how people think it is normal that none of his kids have spoken to him in years- well i guess no one ever asks Tom Cruise about fully abandoning Suri either.
Ahh, emails with her advisors in which she discussed private conversations she had with her lawyers. Got it.
If I am not mistaken, the attorney client privilege would extend to cover also those communications where the legal advice of her attorneys is being discussed.
In this case she used them as a middle man to talk with the lawyers. She didn’t talk with them herself so they were relaying what was being discussed to her. They acted as her representative.
Utterly devastating to read, what Angelina Jolie is going through and her children, whilst Brad pitt flunted his abuse of power, wealth, Hollywood backing, young Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend…
And yet Angelina Jolie ,she is still trying to protect him while he attempts to tear her down.
Please god give Angelina Jolie and her children justice
I really wish she did a mainstream interview instead of staying silent. Silence encourages abusers, not calms them down. I understand she wanted to keep it together for her children, but Brad the abuser still continues to abuse her and their children through media. I really hope she got some therapy after all that she went through. I can’t even imagine still fighting in the court with the man who abused me and my children.
Maybe she’s waiting for the twins to turn 18. Once they are legal adults, Brad will have no possible hold over them. It’s amazing what a vindictive ex can do to mess things up for minors. My cousin feared she wouldn’t be able to attend her brother’s wedding overseas because her abusive ex threatened to forbid her son from travelling. Brad could do all kinds of things to mess with the kids’ ability to travel, their health care, their education. She’s smart not to poke the beast while he still has any power over the children.
Would that be the case if she actually made domestic abuse report on him? She said she never reported him. I mean he attacked the children, that must remove some of his parenting privileges? If a woman as famous and wealthy as Angelina can’t fight her abusive husband, what chance does any other woman has?
Domestic abusers get custody of children all the time. In fact, courts will say, “he abused the wife but not the kids” as reason to give abusers unsupervised visitation. The interesting thing to me is that wealth and privilege doesn’t prevent or mitigate abuse. He already financially abused her by taking advantage of the fact that so much of her capital was sunk into the real estate and the wine business. That was a huge mistake on her part–a mistake that women make all the time–funding partners business and school dreams to be “supportive,” and then having that support blow up in their faces. Until those kids are 18, they are vulnerable to the court system and whatever he decides to do to weaponize it against them. The easiest way he can hurt the kids is to forbid them to travel with her, or force them to change schools, or drop them from his insurance, or refuse to pay for their college. He wouldn’t be the first. “Parental alienation” accusations have already worked on a large segment of the population. He will use the kids to try to control her, just like he’s trying to keep her tethered to his business–he’s trying to drain her financially.
It’s also highly probable that this Miraval lawsuit is another thing locking her down. If she were to be any more frank about what happened, especially if it was to the media, she could have that turned against her as well. I wish I wasn’t speaking from experience, but it’s very easy for judges, lawyers, juries etc. to label women hysterical or vindictive while finding men reasonable and saying things like well if he did something kind of crazy it was because she provoked him. Total double standard. I think she’s only been frank to the point that it helps her lawsuit and she won’t go any further until that’s all done and dusted. She is really handcuffed by this lawsuit. It is total harassment and abuse and unfortunately domestic abusers use the court like this all the time. it also doesn’t help that it seems to indicate that most of her funds were related at one point in the past to Miraval and consequently, she possibly stands to lose a large portion of her wealth in this lawsuit. It seems pretty cut and dry that she should win, but I’ve seen some pretty ugly things happen in court and of course there’s examples like the Amber heard case.
Wow, for some reason, her statement was hard for me to read – had to stop, think, re-read, and process her articulate words…
I believe this is because her words are giving me flashbacks to my tumultuous divorce 9 years ago. I was married to a top cop and the abusive was never physical, just emotional, psychological, and then eventually financial when I finally left him. He is retired now and I am safe from his harmful judgement, as are his children. I loved that man more than life itself and still had to leave him in the middle of the night. I’m healing, but it’s a slow road for women like me …
Thanks for posting this. I am SO HAPPY she is finally telling us her truth.
Love and light to her and her beautiful children.
Thank you for sharing your story. I’m sending hugs your way. I’m so grateful for my husband, he is a wonderful, lovely person and partner. I remind myself every time I get annoyed with him that I won the husband lottery. I hope you are happy and living your best, most joyful life now.
Thank you, JULS. I appreciate the virtual hug today. Glad to hear your husband is the amazing man I’d hoped mine would be.
C’est la vie, as some say…
I sat “Shiva” 😠 for Brad….YEARS ago when he exploited those poor folks in New Orleans who lost their homes in 2005 Hurricane Katrina 😱 & Brad and his grifting 🤬 home builder partner built homes out of absolute garbage that started falling apart/decaying within a YEAR of folks buying one…and the lawsuits have gone on for OVA a decade while working-class families have been paying mortgages on homes they can’t even live in!
So yea…Brad BEEN trash to me…WAY before he trashed his whole ass family!😡
It sounds like that whole NOLA mess was an early symptom of Pitt’s abusive personality. And it should be a huge scandal by itself. His Hollywood friends must know about this too. Shame on all of them.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens next July, after the twins turn 18
Shame on People magazine for this pathetic whitewashing: https://people.com/brad-pitt-and-ines-de-ramon-fully-living-together-and-planning-for-the-future-exclusive-11827957
This man is nothing if not predictable. So f***in pathetic. Ines is going to regret allowing herself to be used as a PR shield for him one day.
He’s a walking red flag. And she sees it and knows what he’s capable of. But the desire for fame and fortune is stronger. Ines will never leave him, and with each passing year, it will become harder for him to leave her because the line of young, foolish women who will agree to anything is getting shorter, and he’s not getting any younger. This article is a copy of the previous ones with a few new details added. We’ll be reading it many more times. Typical PR bullshit.
This younger girlfriend doesn’t care about his past for her he’s the Brad Pitt, the big get, she’s never had it soo good, he can control her , word is she and her family have signed NDA’s with him, if you see their social media accounts they all have become very rich in last 2 years thanks to Brad Pitts generosity…. they ate his newly hired enablers .
As predicted in 3 2 1 out dimes Brad Pitt’s PR to their hited mouthpieces People Magazine, reflecting attention fae from domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and the children… Damon Brad Pitt devaluing his relationship with his six children flaunting a young girlfriend whose barely older than his children doesn’t take away the fact he physically and verbally assaulted his own children and now is financially assaulting them… Inezzzz should be careful she’s not got a great catch and she has become his enabler who signed his nda
I am sorry but this is hilarious. At home they like to relax?? Safe to say he’s having a temper tantrum behind the scenes and things are a mess. Do it again Angelina!
This is outrageous!
To repeat: “The attorney-client privilege is a bedrock of American jurisprudence and a vital protection to clients in litigation.”
I very much doubt any trial judge would grant Pitt’s motion because attorney-client privilege is such a foundational legal concept. But, let’s get Brad to cough up some money for a change, shall we? The legal fees just to block this motion must be exorbitant…
Brad Pitt is a monster. I can’t believe he is still a movie star and that people-George Clooney, I see you!-still work with him without any qualms whatsoever.
I’ve never seen somebody at Brad Pitt’s caliber status-wise who has to continuously keep on announcing that he’s living with his 30 years younger Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend. How many announcements does he have to announce why through people magazine we get it you’re happy you got great life you’ve got a young girlfriend you’re flaunting your wealth you’ve never had it great she’s the best and the greatest person in the world for you now especially after she signed your NDA so my question is that why is there a constant need to keep on reminding people keep on flaunting in the faces of your seven domestic violence victims who you pretty much made it very clear how much you hate them and wish them all the Ill Will s
The sad thing is that it wasn’t just only George Clooney that keeps on publicly working with Brad Pitt but even his wife Amal Clooney went on record and praised Brad and even used her own two children to soften Brad’s image… Hollywood cesspool will keep protecting him regardless.
It’s so odd. If he wasn’t so awful I would almsot feel bad for him. It is exhausting to have to put on a mask and act like everything is fine and dandy when you’re life is crumbling behind the scenes. He’s drowning in lawsuits, none of his kids talk to him, and his mom just died. The guy isn’t happy and hasn’t been happy in a very long time. That’s why his PR team repeatedly says it because reality is much different. At this point he’s the maker of his misery
😂 I see Pitt is triggered and out comes the People Magazine ( me and my younger girlfriend are living together and about to marry and have kids ) exclusive .. seriously dude nobody cares how many announcements do you need !! We get it you’re triggered by Angelina Jolie’s counter suing you . Nothing can deflect attention away from what you did to her and your 6 children.
Angelina not fighting for the family homes was the response of an adult survivor of abuse. Not only did Brad Pitt abuse her and her children but Jon Voight emotionally and financially abused AJ’s mom and his kids.
Her trauma was secondary to protecting her loved ones. Unfathomable how strong and beautiful that woman is!
Ah, yes, the request for the NDA, an abuser’s best friend.
Brad Pitt is a POS and so are his famous pals who continue to hang with him.
Next years court proceedings are gonna be interesting. I can’t wait til July. I want those kids to sink his ego