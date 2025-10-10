RFK Jr: Babies who are circumcised get autism at a higher rate because of Tylenol

Just this week, six former Surgeons General blasted Robert Kennedy Jr. for “endangering the health of the nation.” Jerome Adams, Richard Carmona, Joycelyn Elders, Vivek Murthy, Antonia Novello and David Satcher coauthored a Washington Post op-ed, trying to raise the alarm yet again that Kennedy is an extremely dangerous person and he should be nowhere near health policy and vaccine policy. They wrote, in part, that “the profound, immediate and unprecedented threat that Kennedy’s policies and positions pose to the nation’s health cannot be ignored.” Well, on Thursday, during Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting, Kennedy went off on a truly bonkers rant about babies in placentas, Tylenol and circumcision.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed that children who are circumcised have double the rate of autism, most likely because they are taking Tylenol. In a wild rant during a Trump cabinet meeting on Thursday, the controversial Health Secretary also suggested some pregnant women were taking the pain relief drug just to spite the president, and accused them of having pathological levels of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“This morning before I came in here, somebody showed me a TikTok video of a pregnant woman. She is an associate professor at Columbia Medical School, and she is saying “F Trump” and gobbling Tylenol with her baby in her placenta,” Kennedy said, confusing the temporary organ with a uterus. “The level of Trump Derangement Syndrome has now left political landscapes and it is now in the realm of pathology.”

The comments came three weeks after Trump and Kennedy held a controversial press conference in which they suggested that Tylenol—the brand name for the highly popular medication otherwise known as acetaminophen—may be linked to autism. This came despite recent large-scale studies finding no causal link between using the drug during pregnancy and having autism spectrum disorder. Medical groups such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics have also stated that acetaminophen is safe to use as directed during that time.

But Kennedy doubled down on Thursday, and even cited a new link between Tylenol and autism: circumcision.

“Children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol,” he said. Trump insisted that “there’s a tremendous amount of proof or evidence, I would say as a non-doctor” to back up Kennedy’s suggestion. “I’ve studied this a long time ago,” he added.

But Erik Polyak, executive director of health advocacy group 314 Action, said it was “peak clownery” for RFK Jr. and Trump giving medical advice, “if clowns were allowed to wreck our health care. Their expertise comes from binge-watching Grey’s Anatomy—no one should ever take medical advice from these two. Their ‘findings’ are like a game of Mad-Libs, picking random words and stringing them together to sow fear and chaos. RFK Jr. is a disgrace to the scientific and medical community and it’s beyond time for him to leave office, before it’s too late.”