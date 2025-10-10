Royalist: King Charles’s health is in significant decline & they’re covering it up

Last night in London, King Charles and Prince William stepped out for a rare joint appearance at a pre-COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. I covered it separately, analyzing the messaging being sent and talking about William’s plans to travel to Brazil next month. I mentioned that Charles looked like hell at the event. He seemed perky enough at Windsor Castle last month, when he hosted the Trumps for their state visit. But Charles had a very busy summer overall, and you can tell just by looking at him that he’s not well-rested or in the best of health. Well, in his Royalist Substack, Tom Sykes wrote about Charles’s appearance, weight loss and the palace “coverup” over the king’s health. Some highlights:
Sykes’ horror at Charles’s appearance: I was horrified by photographs that have emerged in the last few hours of the King at a joint engagement with his son, the Prince of Wales, in London for the COP30 climate summit….It’s impossible to look at these images without seeing how much King Charles’s health has declined. The man’s suit is falling off him. The Palace line tonight is that he would have gone to Brazil “if his schedule allowed.” But the truth, as these astonishing new images attest, is that his illness is taking a heavier toll than the institution will admit.
The Orwellian propaganda over the king’s health: Charles has shown extraordinary courage. He has been an example to millions living with cancer, proving that one can keep working, engaging, and enjoying life. In many ways, nothing has animated him more than doing his job of being King. But the attempt to play down the severity of his condition is becoming totally unsustainable. As I have noted before, the BBC and the mainstream British media have been compliant to the Palace’s Orwellian Ministry of Truth-style counter-factual agenda. It’s not just cowardice; they are bound by privacy laws that emerged from the Leveson Inquiry. Under those rules, the media cannot publish details of someone’s health without consent. A senior editor once explained to me that even if they knew the King had bladder cancer—he does not—they could not report it.
Charles tires easily: The intelligence I am getting from sources close to the King is that he remains intellectually sharp and full of enthusiasm, but tires quickly. He is said to sleep far more than he used to. Friends describe him as still “brilliant,” but “exhausted.” The family, especially Camilla, is deeply worried. She herself, I’m told, has had health problems that have made this year especially difficult.
They pump him full of steroids: Still, there has been no question of giving up. The foreign tours to Samoa and Australia went ahead; the grueling domestic day trips, the state dinners, the late-night outings to the ballet and theater appearances, the investitures—he’s done them all. It has been extraordinary (although some have told me that steroids have played a part). But the new images puncture the illusion of inexhaustibility.
Demise-planning: The Palace, meanwhile, is quietly engaged in what it calls “demise planning.” The funeral arrangements have been, as one would expect, refreshed. Those of us whose reading extends beyond the work of the royal rota know, for example, that Harry and Meghan will not be excluded; in fact, they will be invited to play a “prominent” role when the day comes.
Why it’s important to talk about Charles’s health: This all underscores a point I’ve made before: Discussing the death of a king is a legitimate matter of public interest. The hereditary principle demands it; and now that Charles has told us he has cancer, and his aides have admitted it is incurable, it is frankly an insult to intelligence to try and suppress reporting of it. Charles himself—his condition, his mortality—is the key to understanding everything that is happening in the royal family right now: Harry’s urgency to reconcile, William’s resistance to that reconciliation, the tension between the brothers over how their father’s legacy will be managed.
The other royals are thinking about Scooter King’s reign as well: Camilla—tolerated by William for stability, but never loved—faces the classic dowager questions: what house, what purse, what power? That, in turn, helps explain the pressure on Prince Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge. I’m told Andrew aims to “run out the clock,” calculating that evicting a stubborn prince from a crumbling palace will drop down William’s list of priorities when the reign changes.
I actually appreciate that Sykes slipped in those two nuggets of gossip about Camilla. Camilla has been especially quiet for months, and whenever we see her, she also looks like she’s in terrible health. Camilla is likely dealing with her own health issues, but she expects to survive her husband and so she’s also preparing for the Mad Scooter King’s reign and how he’ll deal with her. I imagine Charles has also made some financial preparations for Camilla too, don’t you think? The Dowager Queen Consort is going to shuffle off to Ray Mill and that will be that. I also agree with Sykes that everything being done by Harry, William, Camilla, and the rest of the family should be seen through the prism of Charles’s worsening condition.
Sykes also went off on the same old tangent about Harry wanting to make a “deal” with Charles before it’s too late (I didn’t include it in these excerpts because it’s stupid). It never occurs to these royalists that Harry simply wants to reconcile with his father because despite everything, Harry just loves his dad and wants to spend time with Charles before the end. Harry is the only one putting a time frame on it too – he seemed to indicate to the Guardian that he believes Charles really only has a year left.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Charles is a lousy dad but he is 77 next month, dying of cancer and still working hard, doing far far more than his lazy son.
Maybe Charles could be more well rested if his lazy ass heir and his wife would step up and cover for him. Sykes stops just short of calling out the real problem. Charles has gone all the way to Samoa and Australia, he’s hosted several state dinners, he’s has several state visits outside of the UK, and maintains consistent engagements in the country as well. William only goes to Aston villa games while Kate’s “work” consists of slapping on a new wig every few weeks despite being in remission from pre-cancerous cells for nearly a year. It’s absurd.
At the same time, Charles waited his whole life to be king. Not slowing down has a lot to do with him imo. That said, there’s no reason, the keens can’t be doing more as well and yeah it’s absurd. Charles had to twist William’s arm to go to the Pope’s funeral.
@Jais I agree, Charles waited his whole life to be king of course he doesn’t want to slow down but he has slowed down. He used to do over 500 engagements a year and now he’s down to half that. William should be stepping up and Sykes and the BM should be calling it out instead of going on about Charles’ health or H&M. People know he’ll die with cancer but what the hell is William doing? How can anyone call him a global statesman with a straight face? Why is the press hyping up his reign when they know he is dreadfully unprepared and seemingly not stable enough to do the job?
It could be a both and problem: William is lazy, and also William ruins things when he does them. See the Caribbean hard flop fiasco. Charles could have fixed swathes of his 2020 errors by giving security back to Harry and Meghan in exchange for two international trips to the Commonwealth a year. They could continue to live their lives in California, visit England as much as they like (and it is where Harry is from) and probably save the monarchy from William.
But I just liked seeing Harry and Meghan in action as royals and miss that and we know that Charles is petty so that’s never going to happen even though it would solve many of Charles’s current issues.
I am waiting for the post about William being triggered on camera. It answers many of our questions and explains why royalists are freaking out that Harry won’t be around to prop up William when he is king. I don’t want to threadjack, I’m sure a separate post is coming.
It is so sad that charles waited this long his reign and that it’s going to be so short. He has 2inches of makeup on his recent pics. Charles is all about nature, organic, gardens and flowers: he flies his organic food to where he travels: I doubt he’s gone the chemio way. A holistic approach by choice or maybe a holistic approach by necessity is what happened. I can’t see how he can function like this after treatments.
Camilla to Ray Mills never to be seen again, I hope andrew in adelaide or exiled somewhere, royal lodge to prince william like he wanted so he doesnt have to take the chopper for rose bushing in secret, and Middleton with her forest to hug every tree in each season.
He certainly doesn’t look like the treatments are going well he wasn’t looking the greatest last spring but there has been a very visible decline in recent months.
He has that gaunt hollowed look Phillip had in the final year or two.
I saw the same thing happen with my Dad as well.
Seaflower-my dad had a rapid decline from cancer also.
What I see is visible weight loss, poor skin color/tone (he is frightfully pale), and what stands out to me as well is what looks like declining dental health (gums and teeth). These are all signs of declining health, cancer diagnosis or not.
Yes, a year is about right. Let’s get with the program, everyone. Transparency is the high road in all this-could that happen? This is a legitimate issue for the BRF AND for the subjects of the BRF…
Ravensdaughter, I’m sorry for your loss.
Is this what’s behind the confident claim that Meghan will visit the UK before the year is out? They think she’ll attend the funeral? People like Eden have crowed like that for so long that it’s going to sound like bullshit even if there’s a grain of truth to it.
I think the confidence is that Harry clearly wants to get Archie and Lilibet over to visit now that they are old enough to remember their grandfather. I don’t see him bringing the kids alone without Meghan, hence the confidence that she will come. The question is, does Charles want to see the kids or not. All he has to do is give them security as the Queen did.
Okay, yeah, that makes sense actually. Bc if Archie and Lili meet Charles there’s no way it would be without Meghan.
I think Charles does want to see Archie and Lilibet, and that’s part of what’s got William in a rage. Harry is clearly Charles’ favorite and he was probably Diana’s favorite as well– but Diana had such a high EQ that she probably made both boys feel special and loved. Charles doesn’t have those skills, so Charles’ impending demise is probably bringing up Diana’s death as well.
When my mom had cancer this year it unexpectedly brought up all sorts of abandonment issues about my father who left when I was young. I white-knuckled it through the summer of caring for her and fortunately her cancer was scary but curable. I had ten years of therapy skills to fall back on and still had to brush up on self-soothing and grounding techniques so I didn’t lose my mind.
William is not emotionally equipped to handle any of this, and I understand why he, too, looks like s–t.
He’s also staring down a coronation in short order and will be on vacation until further notice because he can’t cope.
He could help solve this by apologizing to his brother but and getting some much needed family support because when Charles go, William won’t have any immediate family members left if he keeps on with this feud.
I think one of the best questions to ask can be, would you rather be happy or right?
William would rather be right, it seems. So.
I didn’t think I might live to see see King Willy, but it appears that I will. I don’t think it’s going to go well.
He has cancer. Just like Kate has good days and bad days with her pretend cancer so does Charles with his real camcer. Actual cancer treatment is grueling, especially when you’re older.
Yet he still puts up better engagement numbers than his heir.
Yes he didn’t look too good. Yes they do pump you up with steroids I can attest to that fact. I got the steroids with the chemo. Yes I did have a couple of bouts with roid rage and it comes at you when you least expect it and for the dumbest reasons. Mine always happened at a particular grocery store. It happened two weeks in a row. My husband was with me both times and so he would quickly get me out of the store. It wasn’t directed at him. He took over the grocery shopping til I was off the steroids lol. Chuckles already is quick to temper I wonder how he does with the added anger booster.
I was prescribed steroids (prednisone) for an allergic reaction once and it turned me into an absolute RAGE! MONSTER!!! It was awful!!
I’m usually pretty chill. I can only imagine what the DEFENDER of the REIGN against EVIL PENS would do.
Oh my. That’s quite a decline even from the state dinner not that long ago. His color is terrible.
I despise skyes but I do appreciate that he mentioned that even though chuck is sick, he still works nonstop. Helllo Kate, where you at? Also, scooter king Willy is not something anyone wants to think about. That man is beyond lazy and stupid.
I don’t understand how sheer embarrassment isn’t forcing W&K to do more. This man is almost 80 years old and dying of cancer, and he still outworks them by several orders of magnitude. How are they not mortified?
Charles recently bought the house next to Ray Mill, making it an ever bigger estate for Camilla and her family. So there’s that.
Camilla will be fine I’m sure she is provided for. I don’t think she likes royal work anyway. So she’ll retire and spend time with her kids and grandkids. Andrew will probably also be fine. He’s survived this long. People like him tend to land on their feet unfortunately.
Maybe she’ll keep doing her book club, which isn’t a terrible thing. But no more cutting ribbons in the rain for her.
Yes, I think we’ve heard over the years that Charles has set up not only Camilla for the rest of her life, but her children as well. My guess is that she’ll virtually disappear from public life after Chuck passes, but who knows. But I don’t think Charles would ever leave her in the position of relying on William for anything.
So agree that Camilla will chill out at Ray Mill. But I kind of see her popping up here and there just to grind the Wales. Health permitting.
William will have to very careful how he handles Andrew after KCIII’s passing. I read something in the media yesterday about how certain members of the BRF are afraid of what Andrew will do if he is pushed too far – particularly Kate apparently (I wonder why?). I’m sure Andy has plenty of tea to spill.
Speaking of Health are Will and Kate smokers? They have that scaley grey smoker skin and it would explain why a couple of 40 year old look in their 50s!
Kate was photographed with cigs in her purse in the pre-marriage partying days. During the paparazzi balcony topless photo incident, Closer also said Kate was spotted smoking a cigarette as the couple walked out of nearby Marseille airport where they arrived on a commercial flight.
That was a long time ago, though. Lots of my friends smoked at uni and casually in their 20s, but they’re not smokers now. I often hear people say Kate’s “a smoker,” as though she smokes today — but I don’t really think there’s concrete proof of that.
I have sympathy for anyone with cancer, especially a man who is still working hard at carrying out his kingly responsibilities. He will be remembered with respect for that, but not with love like Diana. Meanwhile, the Scooter King keeps giving examples of just how much of a disinterested and lazy king he will be. No leader can eclipse Trump for pure stupidity, but the Brits will not be proud of Scooter. I predict the end of the monarchy under William.
I’ve thought he’s looked dreadful for months and the deterioration is glaringly apparent in the last few weeks.
If Harry returns with Meghan and the children in the coming weeks, then that will speak volumes.
it would be nice to have them over there to see the king (and other relatives who want to). if it happens, i hope charles obliges to have a photo with the entire family. however, i’ll believe it once i see it.
i hope it happens.
So Sykes still hasn’t been let back into that WhatsApp group, because he’s still talking about Charles’ demise, and he’s still making the case for more shedding public light on Charles’ illness.
TBH I don’t think Charles looks that terrible. Older, yes. And thinner, but possibly in that way lots of 70-somethings get thinner by losing muscle and bone mass. I say this as someone who lost both older parents to cancer. But maybe I’m missing something, and I’m happy to corrected.
Anyway, I read this more as “We can all see that Charles looks terrible, so why can’t I talk about it and why aren’t the rest of you talking about it? Now let me back into the WhatsApp group!”
It definitely feels very pointed. He was ousted from the WhatsApp group for talking about the king’s health, so now he’s like, yeah, okay let’s really talk about the king’s health and how he looks like sh-t.
This is where I look at Eden’s bonkers story again.
Is it thinkable that the establishment and the government are pressing for a Harry and Meghan return. A monarchy needs some magic and, to paraphrase QEII, needs to be seen to be believed. Knowing that William and his wife lack in charisma and are lazy to boot, the establishment may want some serious glamour back. Otherwise it’s curtains for their political system.
A lot depends on the status quo, e.g. the ridiculous voting system, which guarantees only two main parties, and thus their politicians, remain in power. The UK may end up as a confederate republic like all other confederate republics.
This said, I still believe, William doesn’t want Harry back and Eden’s columns are KP talking points. Can both be true at the same time?
I can believe there are some people that want Harry back. But at the end of the day, William is going to be king. If they’re KP talking points, then it speaks to how insecure, weak and paranoid William is that he really thinks Harry is going to come back. So who’s really the paranoid one? All this talk about Diana being paranoid and yet we’ve got Eden talking about plots and conspiracies. They slam Diana for being paranoid but here’s Eden sounding like a super paranoid conspiracy theorist himself. The truth is the British tabloids and all their unnamed sources are a breeding ground for paranoia to the point that public figures and journalists alike suffer from it. But they’ll never frame it that way.
The establishment may want them back for various reasons, but they are the only interested parties that do. After the glaring lack of support they showed the Sussexes, I would hope Harry and Meghan would tell the courtiers and UK government to pound sand if it were to even be suggested they return in an official capacity. And I doubt the topic has even been broached with Wills and Kate – lest more tantrums ensue and they refuse to do even more work than they are currently.
There was a soft regency during late Queen ‘s last year and she was usually accompanied by another senior royal so they could still attend if she suddenly became unwell. PoW should be attending more events for the same reason as part of ensuring a smooth transition. One of the Squaddies posted that the Excuse factory is winding up and really Wilbur should be increasing visibility because the time is getting nearer to full time work.
“Harry’s urgency to reconcile, William’s resistance to that reconciliation”
This says everything you need to know about William.
He is aware that his father is dying but he is against Charles’ reconciliation with Harry🤷🏽♀️
Typical Wilbur who is a dog in the manger about all things Harry related. Papa is MINE Harold! He wanted to be an only child because he doesn’t want to share anything with his younger brother. How can you begrudge Harry a reunion with his dad because it means the occasional visit nothing else. He’s not returning to live or work in the UK. Wilbur is going to be King and yet he acts like that honour will be spoilt if Harry returns for a short visit to their papa. How mean and selfish is that?
That’s a really good point. William so publicly trying to block a reconciliation between a son and his dying father is not a good look.
Harry said in his Guardian interview that his focus is on his dad for the next year so that tells me that his dad is sicker than the press let on. As someone commented above, if we see Harry with Meghan and the kids then we know how bad it is getting…..
Why can’t KC visit them in the US instead of holidaying at Transylvania?
Good question. But you know what, I’m not sure Charles even made it to Romania this year. Not that we know of anyways.
I hadn’t seen that quote until today, and yikes, that really does make it pretty clear that KFC has about a year left. Honestly, he’s lucky that at least one of his sons is so forgiving toward him, still wants a relationship, and wants him to meet his grandchildren. After the way Charles has treated Harry, he’d be well within his rights to write off his father completely, but he hasn’t.
I think a lot of it probably has to do with the other comment Harry made in that article, about “having a clear conscience.” He cannot control Chuck’s sh!tty treatment of him and his family, but he can sleep well knowing that HE did everything he could to salvage the relationship.
And Harry’s about the only one in that family who has a clear conscience and who can sleep well.
Covering up the terminal condition of the monarch is routine for the Windsors. I’m old enough to remember Elizabeth’s mobility issues. And her father’s death was publicly treated as sudden although it was anything but. We will learn of Charles’ demise when it happens, possibly a day or two before. Until then, it’s all just speculation even though the media clearly knows more. Interesting that Sykes debunks the bladder cancer theory. That puts pancreatic cancer back on the table and that is usually fatal within a couple of years.
That’s what I think. I found an InTouch article from March 2024 flat out saying it was pancreatic cancer. Was that debunked or denied at some point? BP has said not prostate, now Sykes confirms not bladder cancer so it’s most likely pancreatic cancer, which the survival rate reflects the vague timelines we are hearing.
Eek, I had thought he had 2-3 years left in his reign but he doesn’t look good, unless it’s just a bad night. Especially with Harry mentioning the next year is important for him & his dad. Definitely see them traveling there as a family. It will be the only opportunity for the children to see him before he passes on. Feels like everything is just crumbling away, like an old decaying structure. I don’t know, but if I was Charles, I’d invite them for Christmas and create a big uproar lol.
Harry has said that if the security issue isn’t resolved (and you know it won’t be when Willy takes over), Meghan and the kids won’t be visiting. I hope the entire Rota holds its breath whilst waiting for that visit.
I wish the Palace would be more open about Charles’ condition. He is head of state after all.
At this point it is guess work and there doesn’t need to be a death watch any more than there is.
Charles disclosed that he had cancer and he’s getting treatment. The fact that he’s still getting treatment tells us how this is going to go eventually. There isn’t some big secret at this point and we don’t need to see his medical records.
That being said, the reactions from his family show who they really are. Harry has been open about building bridges. William has hidden and not supported his father instead choosing to have a media fight. Buddy you are getting the job no matter what, and yet you continue to be a child.
William and Kate should have been stepping up way more during this time, but we can see how they are empty shallow people who care about anything but themselves.
We did not see Charles flake out in the last years of his mother’s reign. In fact he stepped up.
William is weak in character and made it more obvious in the last year. And Kate is just as useless. To know what her father in law is dealing with and yet still making things about herself is narcissistic to the max. She does a video trotting around that she’s cancer free and she still doesn’t step up.
And why now take on forest lodge? Other than it being Kate’s separation home.
The future looks bleak with these two. Good for the anti monarchy movement though.
@nic919 I think you’re on to something with Forest Lodge. I think the “separation” announcement will come Pegs decides that the rota are right and must reside in the castle but it’s not appropriate to raise kids so they’ll be staying at FL with Bones.
But would they even announce a separation if there was one? Isn’t that the whole point of the gigantic amounts of privacy and land.
If “they” are covering things up, they’re not doing a very good job of it. Every article about Charles includes the word cancer. The only other thing they could say is what type of cancer and that’s not really relevant to the succession.
If anyone is covering things up, it’s William. Sure, he can’t stop talking about what he’ll change on that inevitable day, but he’s not acting as if the time is soon. He’s not picking up the slack for Charles, just moaning about weight of history.
Agreed what’s being covered up instead of called out is the lack of transition between KC and heir. Instead of talking, WhatsApping, briefing, explaining that the heir’s tough year in 2024 entitles him to every consideration about where he chooses to live and how little he chooses to work: how’s about transition stepping up for Wilbur? Is Wilbur about to start working regularly taking on a wide range of substantive projects or just scooting away as fast as possible from real responsibility?
Exactly. Whatever emotions one might personally feel for Charles and his health problems, the main focus is always “The King is dead; long live the King.” If they’re updating Charles’ funeral plans, then they’re also planning William’s accession. William is clearly not interesting in stepping up until he absolutely has to and this is the hum of anxiety that underlies all the articles, including those about H&M
Instead of stepping up, W&K are being as lazy as they possibly can for as long as they possibly can, and squeezing in as many luxury holidays as is feasible.
William SHOULD be shadowing his father and learning absolutely everything he can from Chuck before he goes, but instead, he’s scootering around, pontificating on all of the “changes” his reign will bring, and pissing off all of their (well, probably just Kate’s) soon-to-be neighbors.
It really will be interesting to see what a sh!tshow “King William” will be, and how the press will handle it.
I can’t help thinking this is a swipe at Kate: “He has been an example to millions living with cancer, proving that one can keep working, engaging, and enjoying life.”
There’s no way it isn’t.
Peg smiles like Mr. Beast.
Pulled apart lips, grimacing, and nothing in the eyes.
A friend who was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer back in February has now been told that she has between 5 to 7 months to live. She and her husband were shocked because they’d hoped for 2 years but she’s feels fit and well enough to go on holiday. She told her family immediately so they could prepare and respond as appropriate. They love their parents and are a close knit family so it been about helping mum and dad cope. It’s interesting to see how Charles ‘s sons have reacted to news of his terminal cancer: Harry wants to reconcile. Will feels overwhelmed by “family stuff”, doesn’t want Harry back on his turf even to see their dying father and no sign of shadowing dad to spend as much time as possible with him. They didn’t spend any quality time together at Balmoral recently. Charles is rich in terms of material wealth but is he as rich as my friend whose family love and admire her and have always surrounded her with love because it is reciprocal?
Speaking from experience: With certain cancers caught at certain stages, you can maintain for quite a (relatively) long time, but when it takes a turn and treatment no longer works, you can go downhill fast.
I still say it’s a shame that both he and Kate haven’t been more forthright with their diagnosis and treatment. I know the press can’t legally ask, but C + K would’ve done a world of good to other cancer sufferers with an honest look into what they’re going through.
He’ll be around a good bit longer. His ear lobes haven’t creased and turned back yet, so death is probably not imminent. Let’s hope he hangs in there as William is not emotionally, mentally or physically ready.
OK, Libra, you made me go look up the earlobe thing … it’s a sign of possible cardiovascular disease, but not necessarily death.
Google Frank’s sign.