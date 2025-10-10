Eden: Duchess Meghan will visit the UK by the end of 2025, ‘bearing humble pie’

This is the third week in a row in which the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has devoted an entire column to one particular conspiracy theory. The conspiracy: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are desperate to leave their palatial Montecito home and come groveling back to the UK on hands and knees. Then, once they have relocated back to the UK (??) they plan to do the most to “undermine” the Prince and Princess of Wales. Additionally, Eden believes that this sinister plot also involves members of the Starmer government, and god knows, possibly a handful of Tory PMs as well!! Meaning, Eden claims that government officials are now actively lobbying for a Sussex Restoration, without any consideration for the pitiful feelings of William and Kate! Well, would you like to hear Eden draw out this conspiracy even further? Some highlights from his latest column:

British royalists continue to act as if France is part of their kingdom: As soon as the Duke of Sussex lost a legal challenge over his taxpayer-funded security in Britain back in May, he rushed to give a BBC interview in which he admitted to being ‘devastated’ and declared, emotionally: ‘I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.’ Surely, then, I wasn’t the only one surprised to learn that his wife, Meghan, was in Paris last weekend? The French capital was, of course, the place where Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash after she voluntarily gave up her official Metropolitan Police protection officers. So you might have thought Paris would be the last place the Duke would want his wife to be, particularly as he was not with her.

Meghan visited Paris as part of Project Thaw: Given Harry’s security concerns for his family – which were sufficiently deep that he was prepared to sue his father’s Government at great personal expense – questions have been asked about the real reason for the Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to Europe since she attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf more than two years ago. Now, I can provide some answers. Meghan’s French sojourn was part of the ‘Establishment plot’ – backed by some senior politicians and courtiers – that I have written about here in previous weeks. And I’ve even discovered its name. It’s known as ‘Project Thaw’ because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the Duke’s and Duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people. And what could be better than pictures of her being greeted with kisses by the European fashion pack as well as Vogue supremo Dame Anna Wintour?

More about Project Thaw: ‘This trip is all part of the “thaw” process,’ a friend of the California-based couple tells me. ‘Project Thaw’ aims to melt that [British] hostility, building on the perceived success of the duke’s visit to Britain last month when he carried out charity engagements and, crucially, was invited to Clarence House for tea with King Charles. It was the first face-to-face meeting between father and son in 19 months. That was followed by a visit to Kyiv, where Harry just happened to arrive on the same train to the war-torn Ukrainian capital as the newly appointed Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper. I understand that Ms Cooper is among the Establishment figures who admire the duke and want him to play a bigger part in public life.

Eden predicts that Meghan will visit the UK by the end of the year: I can disclose that the next planned move in the plot – or ‘process’ as their pals prefer to put it, suggesting a natural progression – is the couple’s first joint visit to Britain since they attended a charity engagement in September 2022, then stayed on for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. ‘Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out,’ the friend tells me, adding jokingly that she will be ‘bearing humble pie’. It remains to be seen whether ‘bearing humble pie’ – and eating it, presumably – is sufficient to placate the Royal Family or the British people.