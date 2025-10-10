Eden: Duchess Meghan will visit the UK by the end of 2025, ‘bearing humble pie’

This is the third week in a row in which the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has devoted an entire column to one particular conspiracy theory. The conspiracy: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are desperate to leave their palatial Montecito home and come groveling back to the UK on hands and knees. Then, once they have relocated back to the UK (??) they plan to do the most to “undermine” the Prince and Princess of Wales. Additionally, Eden believes that this sinister plot also involves members of the Starmer government, and god knows, possibly a handful of Tory PMs as well!! Meaning, Eden claims that government officials are now actively lobbying for a Sussex Restoration, without any consideration for the pitiful feelings of William and Kate! Well, would you like to hear Eden draw out this conspiracy even further? Some highlights from his latest column:
British royalists continue to act as if France is part of their kingdom: As soon as the Duke of Sussex lost a legal challenge over his taxpayer-funded security in Britain back in May, he rushed to give a BBC interview in which he admitted to being ‘devastated’ and declared, emotionally: ‘I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.’ Surely, then, I wasn’t the only one surprised to learn that his wife, Meghan, was in Paris last weekend? The French capital was, of course, the place where Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash after she voluntarily gave up her official Metropolitan Police protection officers. So you might have thought Paris would be the last place the Duke would want his wife to be, particularly as he was not with her.
Meghan visited Paris as part of Project Thaw: Given Harry’s security concerns for his family – which were sufficiently deep that he was prepared to sue his father’s Government at great personal expense – questions have been asked about the real reason for the Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to Europe since she attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf more than two years ago. Now, I can provide some answers. Meghan’s French sojourn was part of the ‘Establishment plot’ – backed by some senior politicians and courtiers – that I have written about here in previous weeks. And I’ve even discovered its name. It’s known as ‘Project Thaw’ because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the Duke’s and Duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people. And what could be better than pictures of her being greeted with kisses by the European fashion pack as well as Vogue supremo Dame Anna Wintour?
More about Project Thaw: ‘This trip is all part of the “thaw” process,’ a friend of the California-based couple tells me. ‘Project Thaw’ aims to melt that [British] hostility, building on the perceived success of the duke’s visit to Britain last month when he carried out charity engagements and, crucially, was invited to Clarence House for tea with King Charles. It was the first face-to-face meeting between father and son in 19 months. That was followed by a visit to Kyiv, where Harry just happened to arrive on the same train to the war-torn Ukrainian capital as the newly appointed Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper. I understand that Ms Cooper is among the Establishment figures who admire the duke and want him to play a bigger part in public life.
Eden predicts that Meghan will visit the UK by the end of the year: I can disclose that the next planned move in the plot – or ‘process’ as their pals prefer to put it, suggesting a natural progression – is the couple’s first joint visit to Britain since they attended a charity engagement in September 2022, then stayed on for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. ‘Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out,’ the friend tells me, adding jokingly that she will be ‘bearing humble pie’. It remains to be seen whether ‘bearing humble pie’ – and eating it, presumably – is sufficient to placate the Royal Family or the British people.
When Meghan lived in the UK, they did the most to break her, but she remained unbroken. When she left, they spent years trying to humble her and smear her from afar, but she still reclaimed her joy. Now these people live in a delusional world in which they cast Meghan as a woman desperate to be welcomed or accepted by the very same people who have tormented her for the past eight years. They position her as the outcast, servile and willing to eat “humble pie.” And think about this as well – all of this is because they’re trying to claim ownership of her to the extent that they’re arguing “Meghan visited Paris, which means she obviously wants to come back to England.” Like… did Britain colonize France and no one told me?
Nothing screams louder that he needs in patient therapy for many years than this piece of convoluted nonsense!!
Eden has the nerve to cry over Meghan being in Paris and what about Diana. Then he tops it off by blaming Diana for giving up protection the way harry and Meghan are denied full security to me makes the diana spin about refusing protection more doubtful. Eden must be seething and types this article when in a snit Eden needs to get himself some humble pie . And Eden even tries to say Meghan went without harry s approval. Eden needs to get over himself
I wonder whether he takes drugs to bash out this nonsense.
What a wild ride it must be to have such a successful, happy, loved, beautiful, kind, empathetic mixed-race woman live in their heads this rent free. It’s beyond astounding. People’s whole careers hinge on Meghan’s very existence at this point. It’s just f*cking insanity.
The Brothers Grimm have got nothing on Eden.
WOW. What is wrong with this man??? He is completely demented.
I can’t believe this stuff gets published. Like obviously the DM is terrible and prints terrible things but this is just beyond bonkers. Meghan truly broke these people. They stalk her, try to copy her, tell her that they hate her and then two seconds later talk about her coming back. And she’s just out there doing her thing, looking gorgeous, loving her husband and ignoring them.
They have truly lost their minds. Eden has been trying to get a reaction from Meghan for years now. I remember seeing a quote on Twitter years ago that Eden’s wife said he was obsessed with Meghan and couldn’t stop talking about her. It’s become an obsession trying to break her. Meghan doesn’t care about them and they want her to so badly.
Maureen has a wife?
Slimy and arrogant I’d how I would describe Eden and articles like this show case why.
Misogynoir jumps out when they talek about her. They can never not let their anti-blackness and hate for women show. They want to both own and humble her. Bad news for them, they will achieve neither.
I hope she continues to thrive in her happy life and pay these people dust.
The thing is that anyone with a brain, including almost everyone on this site predicted five years ago that this was likely the ending. That the Sussex family would thrive because all the charisma, work ethic, and truth was on their side. Now, the press is in the mess of their own making left with the work-shy, boring leftovers struggling for relevancy.
I hope everyone is having the day they deserve.
If I were to run into Eden I’d have to ask him if he had hit his head.
“Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out,’ the friend tells me, adding jokingly that she will be ‘bearing humble pie’. It remains to be seen whether ‘bearing humble pie”
Richard Eden is a very unwell man. This is how abusers think and speak. It’s meant to instill fear and try and reassert control. I’m can only imagine how he speaks to the people he’s close to.
Meghan doesn’t play that. She left her former husband because she couldn’t make it work. She left England because she was being harassed to the point of wanting to take her own life and with the support and partnership of her husband is safe, happy and healthy.
As if she would undo all that to come back for more abuse.
He absolutely disgusts me with how he wants Meghan to bow to the monarchy.. he is very abusive towards Meghan in his articles and appearances.
The thirst for some of the Sussexes shine is driving those folks to the brink of insanity with their conspiracy theories. The Sussexes do not plan to come back to that toxicity nor will they be coming back to be tax funded slaves.
“…insanity with their conspiracy theories. The Sussexes do not plan to come back to that toxicity nor will they be coming back to be tax funded slaves… ”
This bit here, sounds like Royal Rota POT PIE! Just like Minnie in The Help, ” don’t burn fried chicken, Meghan don’t do masochism. “
Coming back means giving power over them and their children to William. You have to be clinically insane to believe that will ever happen, much less that humble pie will be involved.
The desperation, openly begging and wishing for something that will NEVER happen. No, Meghan will not be visiting the UK anytime soon, if EVER!! She has no need, the whole world is her oyster and warmly welcome her so why would she give those bitter betty’s and bob’s anything! All this talk about Harry wanting his kids to see his home country, they can go on their own time when they are adults and can make the choice themselves. The weak, petty, dying old king doesn’t have any real desire to know his grandchildren, so why subject them to a weird meeting with a strange old man in a creepy castle. He barely knows the ones who live near him, barely knew his own children and their needs, what does he have to offer his beautiful mixed race grandchildren except the stench of racism and colonial classism, He caused harm to their mother and father and have denied their family safety and security. He doesn’t deserve their attention or love, I honestly hope he dies a very painful. slow death. I can’t wait for the UK to die of the embarrassment W&K will bring to their country.
Why would the Sussexes waste time trying to be back permanently in the UK when willie will be king in a not that far future as he still hate them? However, I can see Meghan doing and in and out visit in the UK for her charities. What will not happen is her visiting the royals. That life is over.
Folks need to stop wishing and hoping that M will visit england “for her charities.” M has no charities in the uk. Full Stop.
Fortunately she wasnt there long enough to be assigned as the patron of many charities and as we all know, betty rescinded those after H&M stepped back as Snr “working” royals (the National Theatre, for e.g.)
Of the charities/organizations that M had voluntarily sought out to offer her services (Mayhew/SmartWorks/The Hub Community) she officially and formally severed ties before she left the uk but not before leaving them an invaluable, regenerating gift.
The Hub:……..the cookbook which to this day continues to generate funds for the Hub Community;
Mayhew:……a multi-million new wing (via funding from Archewell) in the name of her late friend and veterinarian, Oli Juste, who had taken great care of Guy after he broke both his front legs. She also sponsors a kennel in Archie’s name.
SmartWorks:…….she continues to offer counseling, mentoring, advisory, convening, liaison and other services to SmartWorks and this not only works well via zoon, but doesnt require her to ever have to visit them.
Theres a reason M formally severed ties with her uk charities and thats because it is my belief that she had planned never ever to return to that island ever again.
PS:
Recall H saying in The Me You Cant See that he used to have anxiety attacks when flying back to england (after his mother died). Thru therapy, he was able to manage those feelings. It is my belief that after the trauma M suffered at the hands of state agents and assorted other ghouls on that island, she has no plans to ever return there. The things she liked about it that made her used to visit that place many times before she met H, no longer obtains.
Back when they were in Canada and learned that the ghouls in palaces had cut H’s security, M begged and pleaded with them in emails to restore H’s security, saying she knew that they didnt care about her and Archie but she was begging them to restore her husband’s security because his life was in danger. And they refused.
So no, M will never trust those f*ckers ever again.
PPS:
By the way, creatures like eden and his ilk in the shitmedia know that M has in fact flown into england and even landed. But she never left the airport. We at least know of one time that she did that and thats when they went to Nigeria and H had been in england for a few days beforehand. She stayed in the Royal Suite at Heathrow until H joined her then they went their merry way together to Nigeria.
They are so ticked she hasn’t gone to England and kiss the ring. They hate that she ignores them and maintains her peace. I used to believe that most of the press were sane but doing wacky **** for clicks and views but also to appease their editors/royal family but some of these people are literally insane. They really are bullies who want to say and do what they want and Meghan must be one of the only to truly not gaf. Insanity.
The next article will say that Meghan is going to the International Space Station and is taking a trained astronaut’s place. I can’t with these people.
… and they’ll give credit to Earthsh!t for it.
You are kidding me!!! 🤣🤣. I need a laughing-so-hard-my-sides-hurt emoji!
Keep on chugging that copium, Eden.
What??? Being hugged by Anne Wintour can thaw Windsors family ice-age??? What is it Maureen is smoking??? Dangerous stuff…
whatever she’s smoking, i want some! 🙂
We all know that no friend of Meghan’s is talking to Eden and certainly not saying something about “humble pie.”
So this is just more rantings from another Sussex obsessed hater.
I’m so embarrassed for him. Truly. He’s a sad old man. And I can’t decide who is more pathetic, him or Piers Morgan. Might be a tie.
Neither of them can stand that this uppity American ignores them.
This person is mentally unwell.
Delusional. Obsessed.
I’m always astounded at what is platformed in a national newspaper in that country. I know that people say oh it’s a tabloid, and people don’t take them seriously, but they absolutely do. I think this is people just refusing the face facts that this is the media in a G7 country.
Ask for Eden himself, I think like a lot of the media in that country they think that they’re better than Meghan. Whether because of race, sex, nation of origin, or any other various things that are generally illegal to judge people on who knows.
What I do know, is that her not caring about their opinions, not feeling the need to debase herself for their approval, and not showing up in the UK every 5 minutes at the opening of an envelope to get their attention kills them. Why won’t she just behave like she’s less than me? I really think that that’s the question that is in their heads all the time.
They hate that they can’t bully her like the rest of that family. They hate that she has the confidence and self respect to not give them the time of day. Race plays a huge part, not to mention a good dose of xenophobia. “A biracial American is ignoring us, doesn’t want our approval and is married to our prince.” It’s the slave mentality on steroids.
well, the tabs still bully her, but i guess her staff reads the stuff, not her. that would be too upsetting for anyone.
Project Thaw is just another name for reheating leftovers. Eden can’t get a rise out of the “same old, same old” so he has to invent a conspiracy. It’s embarrassing to watch.
Humble pie is not, and never will be, in the As Ever product line. Nice try, jerko.
Sooo some friend of the couple was able to give Eden the specific name “Project Thaw” but wasn’t able to give Eden the heads up that Meghan would be in Paris. So basically this “friend” doesn’t actually know anything and prob hasn’t talked to the couple in years.
My immediate response was that no, Meghan aint going to be in the uk. But here’s one thought, having nothing to do with Eden. If the IG is getting full security, there should be that anticipatory one year out event they do right? Maybe if it is well-secured Meghan would go to that bc she has in the past. That’s the only slight possible scenario that I could imagine. But it would be about supporting IG. The same as she would if it was held in any other country. That’s assuming the IG events will have adequate security which you would think but the way the uk’s govt. has allowed the RF to put the sussexes in danger, idk.
There will full security at IG. And it won’t be down to Charles’s whim. Too many VIPs there for it not to be provided.
I’m sure the last thing the UK government wants is a bombing or another stabbing spree. That event will be on super, triple lockdown. Even sulky William will have to accept that.
I wonder about that too. Will an appearance at one year out be a test run??
Everything you guys have already said about this being demented and how Maureen needs inpatient treatment, stat.
I always wonder how many of the comments on Maureen’s acid dreams are real people vs. bots. Is the Mail actually still getting reader engagement on this complete garbage? Because advertisers know bots don’t buy their products, and they won’t be impressed. A while back, the NY Times looked at the metrics and figured out the Waleses definitely use bots–I wish someone would do that for Fail articles. You can tell a bit, because the first five or so comments (probably bots) on any Sussex-bashing article always get thousands of upvotes (from the same bot farm), but responses to these comments, and comments number 10 and over, rarely break a few hundred upvotes.
And among the real people commenting on this, how many (a) actually believe this cr@p, or (b) read it because they’re bullies and bullying is fun (as some of these aholes happily admit).
There’s a tangible level of desperation in his recent pieces and, I think, his replies to people questioning why his articles are behind a paywall is telling: he emphatically states that he needs to get paid. Times are getting lean on the royal beat with more competition from YouTube, TikTok anti Meghan accounts taking away their clicks. He needs to be more creative to generate interest, hence the more frantic and outrageous slant to his reporting. His desperation reeks of looming redundancy.
Most of the stories on Youtube are also rubbish, and a lot of the contributors can’t even get the titles right. So much for experts.
A lot of those channels on YouTube are AI slop made for clicks. I dont deny that there is not a dedicated bunch of anti-Meghan royalists but I dont think they number in the tens of thousands.
Eden needs to get some fresh air getting away from social media conspiracy theories.
I do not believe one bit that Meghan is conspiring with the British establishment in attending a fashion show in Paris.
Yvette Cooper, UK Foreign Minister, admiring Meghan? Her husband is Ed Balls, ex Labour MP and now presenter on Good Morning Britain on ITV. He hates Harry and Meghan. Every time they discuss Harry and Meghan on Good Morning Britain he is criticizing them. If anything Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper probably were p**ed off that Harry overshadowed Yvette Cooper’s visit to the Ukraine. Harry and Yvette Cooper visited the same time but there were no joint meetings or anything like this. Harry was dominating the headlines and almost nobody noticed that she was there at the same time.
If this is a plot by the British Establishment, and this is a big, it is not Meghan eating humble pie. It is the royal family and whatever they call Establishment eating humble pie because they want them so desperately back.
If somebody close to Harry and Meghan, and I seriously doubt this, spoke to Eden they probably having some fun leading Eden down the rabbit hole.
TBH I have no idea what’s really going on here. I’m just glad my parents didn’t see fit to name me “Ed Balls.”
Because if that’s not a 3rd rate mafia name, IDK what is.
O.K. I try to explain.
Eden mentioned Yvette Cooper in his piece above as somebody “among the Establishment figures who admire the duke and want him to play a bigger part in public life.” Yvette Cooper is the present UK Foreign Minister. She was in Kyiv in Ukraine the same time as Harry but Harry and Yvette Cooper did not do any events together while both were in Kyiv at the same time..
Yvette Cooper is married to Ed Balls (I agree this is a ridiculous name). Ed Balls was a Member of the UK Parliament for the Labour party till 2015. Ed Balls has now established a new career in TV. Part of this is being a presenter of “Good morning Britain” which is a news/morning show on ITV during the week in the UK. Ed Balls is a harsh critic of Harry and Meghan. Every time Harry and Meghan
are discussed on “Good Morning Britain” when Ed Balls is presenting he has nothing good to say about Harry and Meghan. Based on this I would doubt that Yvette Cooper is a member of the Establishment conspiring to get Harry and Meghan back to the UK. However Yvette Cooper is of course her own woman.
I hope this clarifies my comment about Yvette Cooper.
Ok I hear u. There’s actually been criticism of Ed Ball, lol the name, bc he’s been on GMB debating topics that he really shouldn’t considering that his wife Yvette Cooper is the uk foreign minister. So yeah, it would seem odd if she was all pro Harry when her husband is a typical GMB snarky sussex-shit-talker. Maaaaaybe she feels differently than her husband but that would be a pretty big maybe.
Monica, since Harry had to go through the UK’s foreign office for his visit to Ukraine, I believe that Yvetter Cooper CHOSE to go at the same time as Harry’s visit. I think she thought she would get more press that way. She was wrong–she was completely overshadowed.
He can’t legally write about Chuck’s health, so instead he writes an article that’s just a retread of when QE2 died. They didn’t expect M to come back to the UK in any capacity beyond a significant death.
He’s a petty, small man who is too high on his own farts to make sense. But it’s clear these people think M will grovel, and if how things went at TQ’s funeral are an indicator, Eden and his ilk will be greatly disappointed.
That’s what I’m thinking. They don’t have any insights into Meghan’s specific plans but they think she might come back for a funeral or deathbed visit. *IF* there is any truth at all driving this piece, it might be some knowledge of Charles’ health.
All that said, when QEII died Charles was still in charge and while he is petty AF I do not think he really wants Meghan dead, so there was likely some assurance of security. When Charles dies Will is going to be in charge and I think he would be quite happy to see her harmed. If I were M I would absolutely not go back for a funeral.
Chucky doesnt give a s*it if H&M and the entire Sussex fam gets wiped out. Hvnt you seen the exchanges between him and alderton where they calculated that if H was unalived, it wouldnt be too much of a disruption on the british public. In other words, theyll be able to ride out that storm. I guess their benchmark is Diana………..they survived that tragedy so they figure they could survive another.
M already told chucky to his face that she knows they care nothing about her and Archie but she beseeched them to restore her husband’s security (this was when they were in Canada just before Tyler rescued them.)
Kaiser, you left off the last bit…where Eden demands Meghan give the Waleses the apology they “deserve.” I had a few words that they deserve when I read that.
there’s a word that I only learned after I moved from the US to the UK and it perfectly sums up the sense of entitlement and creepy voyeurism that the likes of Eden & Morgan manifest toward Meghan: curtain-twitcher. But it partakes of a general inquisitiveness that is unique — in my experience — to the UK, that simply does *not* exist on the Continent, or, for that matter, in the US, where people may be willing to share, and even overshare, but where inquisitiveness is still — thankfully — taboo. Real world example: a man was asking a woman on a bus a few feet away from me, with a toddler, whether she had had a Caesarean section. How was the delivery? Was it long? Just friendly banter. All manner of hideously intrusive questions. It’s like…. WTF. Like it’s just another subject for conversation. It really, really isn’t. I think what Meghan clocked very early on is that her entire family felt this way about her: Charles, William, all the insipid men in grey, the press corps, the rota, the public, etc…. They all felt some sense of ownership or entitlement to her life, her physical being, her moods, her mind, her body, etc….. and like any sane person with a sense of self-respect and personal integrity she clocked it as being incredibly low-rent, chauvinist and icky. And left. The end. I mean. Kate might have been happy to play along with this brand of sicko codependency because she’s vain and she needs attention but she made a mistake in imagining that it was equal to love or to real esteem or respect. It isn’t. It’s gross.
This article is totally unhinged, but could have a granule of truth: there might be a Project Thaw with some Palace aides and maybe some government types involved. They know that if Mad Scooter King kicks off his reign with the continued pettiness and rancor towards M&K, it can really damage the monarchy. He also has markers of being a deeply unpopular king already. No way would this be about bringing M&H back to Britain, but it could be about using KCIII while he’s still here to create a more favorable public environment for M&K that MSK would either be forced to accept or think twice about messing with. His movement against Harry specifically has become overt (ie Sentebale) and those in the know see that this cannot continue in a functioning monarchy without repercussions.
But Charles would need H&M to cooperate and I think at present they have all the power
Dear Dick aka Richy, don’t hate Meghan because she’s beautiful. . This man isn’t alright. Infact none of the British media is . These people should use that family of rats WhatsApp group to book group therapy sessions weekly. They have all lost the plot .
Richard Eden knows what he’s doing here. He knows that William and Kate will get riled up by this piece because they tend to believe everything that is written in the DM. What is Richard Eden going to say when Meghan doesn’t go the UK at the end of this year?
Wow, Richie has been working hard to expose this sinister plot, this global conspiracy, perpetrated by a powerful organization known as The Establishment. What’s next, Rich? Will Peg have to go on the run to clear his name? Jaysus.
Why is that ridiculous clown so obsessed with Meghan? Can he go a damned day without mentioning her?
What a way to self-soothe! This fantasy is ridiculous! They want her back so badly, yet she continues to pay them dust. It’s like they’re holding themselves, rocking and blathering on about how much Meghan really loves and misses them.
Poor Maureen. He’s sounding like he’s having a nervous breakdown.
Maureen? Maureen? I thought the writer of this delusional article was Richard Eden. Please someone explain.
Maureen is a fake name he used responding to his own articles.
I can believe that the British government want H & M back, because the Waleses do f*ck all.
Keep ignoring them, Meghan. I’m loving their desperation.
After all these years, they still don’t know her. After all, Meghan is the same woman who took about two years more or less to lose the baby weight after giving birth to Archie. She did this while living in unforgiving England and attending public events during a time when women in the public eye seemed to be racing to lose the baby weight before they went out in public. She lost the weight under her own timeline, eschewing the headlines celebrities usually get about how “great” it was they lost the weight so quickly. I remember thinking at the time that she must have a strong sense of self to be able to do it her way, particularly as she has always been a naturally slender person. The BM still don’t know Meghan, even after all the stories they’ve written about her. At this rate, I’d have more respect for them if they just came out and said, “We miss you, we’re sorry we’ll change, please come back!”
Somebody needs to go check on Maureen, he is so not ok.
Maureen is not OK, in fact he’s unhinged. But could there be a kernel of truth here? If Charles really has only a year or two left, would Harry have discussed bringing the grandkids over to meet him, now that they’re old enough to remember meeting their grandfather? In that case Meghan would probably go along. But only if Charles provided adequate security, of course.
Well, I said the other day that the article about the woman stalking Harry and getting so close to him is the opening for Charles to provide security. Charles keeps claiming he can’t go against RAVEC but if there is a credible threat…… And I’m sure the government like everyone else is sick of this stupid feud, which really comes down to William and Charles being jealous. Throw in Charles being gravely ill and I think its possible that we could see all of the Sussexes in the UK for a visit.
The thing that needs to continue to be mentioned whenever any of them try to use the lie that “Charles can’t do anything as king” or that “he can’t go against RAVEC” is that as the Queen of the England, the late queen had no problem writing a personal statement pleading with the courts to give the Sussexes security when they are in the UK. There is no reason that Charles couldn’t have done the same thing when he was the POW or once he became king. This is a personal choice to not make sure that his youngest son, biracial DIL and his biracial grandchildren whenever they are in the UK. The same way that he went against the Queen’s wishes by evicting them from their only home in the UK.
Agree, someone gave the British press permission to write about Harry’s stalker. And certain newspapers did so. It did look like a pretext.
The end of 2025 and Meghan’s return must be to attend her husbands father funeral at her husband’s request. This is the only time I see her returning
Eden is always showing us that just like other Wales supporters, he has lost his mind in an attempt to make them relevant and interesting. They will make up the most insane conspiracy theories because their brains became broken when a gorgeous, successful, confident and intelligent woman with black DNA married the prince that actually has standards and his own accomplishments. The only people believing this nonsense are derangers who have also lost their minds because of Meghan being better than Kate. He is so deranged that he thinks that any friend of Meghan or Harry would speak to him about anything and then they would be the ones referring to Meghan “eating humble pie” as if she’s the one who they would see as doing anything wrong or needing to apologize or be humbled.
They want Charles to die so the Sussexes will HAVE to come to the funeral. If I were her I would send a big bouquet of flowers and watch it on TV.
Tell them she has to do the school run just like Scoot and Princess Gumby
Someone must be pranking Maureen by pretending to leak details of this clearly made-up “Establishment plot.”
If this is a prank, I heartily approve of it.
If this is the product of Muareen’s fever dreams, welp, he needs help.
Also, the “humble pie” is racist and gross. Meghan has nothing to apologize for.
Maureen says what, now?
I wish I could visit Maureen in the UK and egg his greasy little head.