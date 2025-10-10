Prince Harry & Meghan wore his-and-hers Armani at the Project Healthy Minds gala

I swear, every time the Duchess of Sussex steps out in public in the past five years, the immediate reaction across the board is “I see why they’re mad.” You look at her beautiful face, her healthy hair, her beautiful skin, her innate glamour and sexiness, and you can just hear the plates being smashed in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out last night for Project Healthy Minds’ gala. Harry and Meghan received the Humanitarians of the Year award, mostly for founding the Parents’ Network through their Archewell Foundation.
Meghan and Harry wore his-and-hers Armani suits. We see Meghan so rarely on a “red carpet,” I think the fans always want her to go all out, but I like her choices here. While her black suit is relatively conservative, it’s also dressy enough for the event and the subject matter. It’s still sexy as well – the jacket has a slim cut, and I love that Meghan didn’t wear anything underneath the jacket. Her necklace is apparently from Anine Bing (it looks so much like a Tiffany & Co. necklace), and her bag and shoes are Armani.
One of the most ridiculous headlines in the British media is the Telegraph’s “Sussexes echo Princess of Wales’s warning over children and phones.” As in, that’s the whole f–king reason why Kate “coauthored” that stupid “phones are bad for kids” essay, which was published yesterday. Instead of honest reporting and instead of acknowledging that Harry and Meghan received this award for work they’ve been doing for years, derangers and royal reporters are acting as if the Sussexes are “copying” Asparagus Keen. You can read Harry & Meghan’s speeches here.
Alongside last night’s event, the Sussexes announced an expansion of the Parents’ Network. They’re partnering with ParentsTogether, “a national nonprofit focused on advocating for families and online safety.” This partnership will extend to education and protecting children from AI, specifically chatbots.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Hot hot hot!
Andandand: UNBOTHERED.
Keen s are shameless. And the dm has a fake survey about if the sussexes deserved the award. What a pathetic bunch of sore losers in the media and the keens harry and Meghan looked great and they truly deserved that award.
I expect it is only their brain washed readers who can answer the survey, and what business is it of anyone in Britain, anyway.
The daily mail and the British press know they have no power over anything. These are the same entities who are still trying to recover from redundancies, lawsuits etc. let them hate because that’s all they have. They are not penetrating their world or destroying them and it’s killing them.
That headline is infuriating. To compare Kate’s sporadic busywork to H&M’s initiatives is an insult to the Sussexes. However, I think that even the person who wrote it knows that, they’re just stuck in the position of having to prop up W&K in any way possible. They know they bet on the wrong couple!
You know KP bots are all over that survey.
I posted on Twitter that her skin looked like she was 18. One of the comments was “More like 81.” These people are like rabid dogs!
I wonder what she does use. I know part is her natural aging, but, yikes, give me some.
“More like 81?” Lol, talk about projection. Meghan is absolutely glowing; it’s their Aryan princess who looks decades older than she actually is. The delusion of those people.
I love this look on her, honestly prefer her in suits to most dresses! The cut is so so good.
Sleek and chic!
She does look great! And the gold necklace is simple but classy. Harry looks great too!
It’s a great look. I know people like to see her in more color, but black looks great on her, especially in suits like this.
Of course if the British media told the truth, it would be the Waleses copied the Sussexes.
Mental health and SM started as a trio with the wales and Harry. However, the force behind this program was revealed when Harry left the UK. It now grow with the Sussexes now in 3 countries, but stall with the wales and stay limited to the UK.
Dont get it twisted @Julia. Heads Together was conceived by H after he and the 2 parasites were invited to participate in a mental health campaign. (This was just months before H&M met.)
Then after the campaign ended H conceptualized the Heads Together charity under the Royal Fndn banner and of course, those other 2 parasites got attached to it….they even hilariously credited the airhead with conceiving the name of the initiative.
Of course, it floundered after H&M separated from the RFndn, then died completely after H&M left britain because of course, mental health was NOT a concern of the monarchy and they didnt want bully and kitty getting involved in that mess. Then after they saw how H doubled down on his mental fitness initiatives, both in Invictus as well as co-producing that Apple TV program with Oprah: The Me You Cant See and after seeing how well-received these efforts were and how they connected with populations globally, then the machiavellians on sewage isle quickly pivoted and colonized existing mental health charities in the uk and credit the 2 lazy, good-for-nothings into taking credit for other people’s work.
And when theyre not taking credit for other people’s work, they center themselves into other people’s stories, crying crocodile tears at the thought of suicide, as bully shamelessly did today.
Harry is looking very classy in that tailored suit, and Meghan is looking lovely as ever. I love it when she lets her freckles show it gives her this beachy, ethereal quality. I love that necklace, and is one of the first times that I was willing to see how much something she had on cost so that I could potentially buy it, but it’s $600 so that’s a no lol.
As for Kate trying to make it seem like they are doing what she did first it’s what was expected, but her lack of progress in comparison makes those articles come off silly. So this is what I meant yesterday when I asked what were the tangibles of yet another series of videos from the Royal Foundation Early childhood center. The Parents Network teaming up with Parents Together so that they can pool their resources to provide support to the parents who have experienced these tragedies. This allows those who are part of the Parents Network the opportunity to pursue legal action, and also allows the individuals in Parents Together to reach more people that could be part of their lawsuits.
Actionable results. I don’t disagree with the stated goals of either organization. But if you’re going to spend five years, tons of money, and conduct a lot of research, you should have something solid that people can easily reference at the end of it. And something that you can quickly reference in an impact statement. Something like, “We met the Brown’s in 2022, and then they joined the Parents Network in 2023, and in 2025 through our collaboration with Parents Together they were able to successfully sue company XYZ for negligence during their child’s online activity on their platform.” Kate’s article and videos don’t have that.
It sounds like this Parents Network/Parents Together collab is also going to work on advocacy, presumably for state and even federal legislation. That would be incredibly impactful.
I get that Kate isn’t supposed to do policy, but giving us stale, ten-year-old news that “phones are bad for kids” is just dumb. In a one-off article, no less, because it doesn’t look like this is going to be a sustained effort from her. The conversation shifted ten years ago to “what do we do about it?” There are non-political answers besides “naycha is good,” which she and her Harvard co-author (someone said his specialty was adult mental health) could have talked about. But she never got past the finger-wagging stage.
Gahh that face she is so pretty. And GTFOH with Keen’s essay saying don’t look at your phones during dinner. How long have they been sitting on that essay to pull off timing like this? I can’t believe how any journalist or reader thinks the two compare in any way.
They really did look healthy, happy, gorgeous and sexy as hell. No one is doing it like them and that Royal family, the press and the derangers know it. It’s nice to see them get the recognition for work that they have really embraced and given so much to for the greater good.
That’s not echoing anyone who just slaps on a wiglet and laughs manically for a photo op.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just gorgeous.. beautiful inside and out and a honor well deserved after years in the making, it was wonderful to see.. Kate who?
The problem for William and Kate is that people don’t care including their own media, who is still obsessing over Meghan from Paris Fashion Week. It’s honestly a waste of time because it’s not getting them attention because they have made the Sussexes the story. That’s the irony. If that family had just worked with Harry and Meghan and let the frenzy die down, instead of egging on the press and being jealous, they might’ve been in a better position. That family is playing catch up and their press are bored. I couldn’t imagine living my life behind people who live thousands of miles away.
Meghan s hair style is fantastic. Very elegant
Oh I fell in love with her hair last night… I hope she repeats this style it looked amazing on her.
I love when she wears her hair in a way that Kate would refuse to copy. Imagine Kate’s hair pulled back… exposing…that face. Try it, Single White Katey.
Not only that but the sexy suit without a shirt underneath would be hard to copy keen. But who knows maybe she’ll try.
How long do you rhink it will before Keen shows up in a black suit with hair pulled back and a chunky gold necklace…3…2…1…
There are times that last for a split second when I have to feel sorry for Keen,especially when she sees this simmering couple,truly in love and the Husband will go to hell and back for his Love. It must be miserable knowing your husband treats you like a gnat in public, throws you under the bus and possibly doesn’t even live under the same roof.
She isn’t worth an iota of your pity. She stood by while Meghan was suicidal, and piled on the racist abuse because she benefitted from it. As far as I’m concerned, she’s living the life she deserves. She’s gotten everything she wants: “Nought’s had, all’s spent with what’s desired got without content. Tis better to be that which we destroy, than by destruction dwell in doubtful joy.” Like Lady Macbeth lamented, she’s gotten everything she thought she wanted, and all she protects is utter misery in a golden cage.
*Smouldering 🤭 is what i meant.
Yeah, I almost feel sorry for Kate — ALMOST. She must die inside when she sees pictures like this from an event where the Sussexes are receiving an award for their good work.
If she hadn’t been so hateful toward Meghan, I’d have a lot of sympathy for Kate, but she was blinded by jealousy and she made her choice early on to treat Meghan so cruelly. So zero sympathy for her now.
Oh Dior! You had them and then you let them go so that an aging queen would never upstaged. Oh well!
They look smoking hot together! No wonder Piers Morgan has never been the since saw he looked from a far at her at that press junket. So near and yet forever out of reach!
Now that’s how you do a suit. Princess Gumby, if you’re watching….(and we all know you are)
Princess Gumby! Meghan is really the Queen of suits. Princess Gumby could never.
Meghan was a working royal for less than 2 years, wearing the hell out of some phenomenal suits, and then Kate, who barely ever wore pants in public beyond jeans, has now worn how many blah suits. It’s wild.
Lolol. I third your comment, lol. Princess Gumby. Lololol.
Ooof not looking forward to the inevitable pics of Kate in a suit jacket with nothing under it and her sternum poking through her scrawny frame.
As mentioned the Sussexes have been championing online safety and cell phone usage for years. For Kate this is just a buzzword. If she gets traction because of the Sussex connection she will run with it otherwise she will move on to the next popular campaign. She has no empathy or concern for others. All she knows to do is copy.
A message about about no phones at dinner time was conveyed better in a modern family rerun than keens awkward attempt to take credit.
OK! So Kate stuck her name on someone else’s report, and now Meghan is copying her? Yeah sure, got it.
Why don’t she appear in person and present the report, you know, like she did with that boat launching a while ago.
Kate doesn’t realize how ridiculous she looks and must believe the over the top praise by bots
Funnily enough I just commented on the Drake story that this is what happens when you surround yourself with sycophants only Kate has most of the media of an entire country telling her she’s wonderful.
To anyone outside of the bubble it’s a whole lot of WTF but inside everything is marvellous.
@Tessa, that is why they get shocked when they get booed in public. They really believe all the tabloids praises and think everyone loves them.
I love the way they look at each other
Yes. I always love those photos where she looks so lovingly and proudly up at him.
These two are so deserving of all the awards and accolades that they get for all the WORK that they do for others. They both looked great!!!
Harry always pulls of a suit well, but Meghan is 10 times more attractive than him, royal genes get you in the end, look what happened to William lol.
She needs to drop the skincare routine.
Excuse me, asparagus is a healthy, nutritional vegetable. I does not deserve to be associated with that woman. That Beckham suit green is “infant poop green”. Really. I have worked with newborn babies for a long time, I recognize that poop color.
Meghan & Harry looked great and appropriate for this event, which called for “cocktail attire” dress code. The Archewell team do/did good & impact works, not just “keen” and lip-service.
I call it “Exorcist vomit green”.
From what I can tell, the Sussexes were not echoing anything Kate said. Kate was condescending to parents about phone usage despite the fact that she barely works and has nannys. The Sussexes are advocating for safer SM guardrails by pressuring the laws and the SM owners.
I love the matching Armani suits. They’re doing good work.
That false narrative headline “Sussexes echo Princess of Wales…..” encapsulates the whole saga: the underwhelming, less charismatic, lazy heir and his wife cannot be seen to be lacking by the “spare” and his wife; they have to use the might of the institution and the media to prop up the facade that the hierarchical system creates born leaders, perfect for the role just because they’re born first and make the public believe that a very mediocre man and his very mediocre wife are superior beings in every way. It’s pathetic.
Harry and Meghan looked gorgeous and more than deserved this great honor. Their continued work to help parents through the Parents Network and its partnership with ParentsTogether shows how they are making a difference that is having a growing impact for families who have experienced the hardest thing that any parent could imagine, which is losing a child. To form such a huge partnership when they have already helped 4,000 parents through the Parents Network shows how important this cause is to them and to be honored with a Humanitarian of the Year award for that has to be a great affirmation that they are doing something really special and important. The rags and haters trying to make it seem as if they are copying KopyKate who hasn’t been able to put two words together or accomplish anything work-wise in the 14 years that she’s been a royal is a sign of how mediocre they know KopyKate is. The Parents Network has been around since 2023, 4,000 families are currently being helped through the Network whose entire purpose and purpose is to help parents and families who have lost children due to the harmful effects of social media and the use of phones. So to try and make it seem as if Kate’s singular essay yesterday (which was written by someone else) was the catalyst for something that has successfully been helping others for years, it only shows how her event yesterday was a planned attempt to ride the coattails of Harry and Meghan’s success. It also shows that she lacked real interest in the cause, the children or the event from yesterday. She is a very shallow and heartless woman to use such a cause and those people (especially the children) for undeserved attention, pettiness and not to really help.
Ditto to everything you said!
Its hilarious how the world’s original colonizers still believe that their modus operandi still works in the 21st century. And this is why every futurist who comments on these parasites state that the uk monarchy will dwindle to nothing within the next 30-50 years.
This attempt to push kitty in front of this issue of social media harms on mental health day, is such a naked, barefaced attempt, not only to ride the Sussex coat tail, but to hijack ad colonize their work.
I tell you, these criminals still behave as if theyre still in their heyday. But theyre in for such a rude awakening. I bet even chucky is happy to know that he wont be around to see the BRF apocalypse.
…aaaaand now we know why Kate “co-authored” (put her name on) that particular article on that particular day!
They were definitely setting up this comparison for the tabloid readers who don’t know how to think critically beyond inflammatory headlines (“they have been doing this work for a while; they didn’t just suddenly get an award out of thin air”; “Kate was talking about parents using phones; they’re addressing phone use by kids”; etc .)
Come to think of it… she may have even been taking a subtle dig at Meghan for being active on social media (how dare she have a voice again?!). Never mind the fact that we get tiny snippets of her life with her kids, she never shows their faces, and most of her content is for her business… 🥱🥱🥱
Kate (and KP) is really so transparent. Sadly for her, no one cares about her little busywork outing in that hideous suit, while the Sussexes got global attention last night.
Love the slim, sleek cut of that suit. It suits her.
Look gorgeous. Do valuable, meaningful work.
The Sussexes are in a whole higher league than the left-behind Waleses.
Damn they look good 👍
So sleek and sexy! So glad they left the UK and can fly high doing work they believe in. I can’t even find the words, between the treat at PFW and now this. Why do I feel like the proud mom of two perfect strangers, lol.
Harry and Meghan are definitely a power couple. They’re coming into their own and leaving the left behind’s in their dust.
They look so gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️ the Sussexes brand has surpassed the Wales brand ❤️❤️❤️
I can really see Prince Phillip in Harry’s face of a sudden.
A certain Royal reporter found some pics from the same charity photo shoot where Harry isn’t smiling and has built an entire mind castle about Meghan’s control and love of limelight.
The racist hate expressed by commenters to this site should be a news story itself.