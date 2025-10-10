Prince Harry & Meghan wore his-and-hers Armani at the Project Healthy Minds gala

I swear, every time the Duchess of Sussex steps out in public in the past five years, the immediate reaction across the board is “I see why they’re mad.” You look at her beautiful face, her healthy hair, her beautiful skin, her innate glamour and sexiness, and you can just hear the plates being smashed in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out last night for Project Healthy Minds’ gala. Harry and Meghan received the Humanitarians of the Year award, mostly for founding the Parents’ Network through their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan and Harry wore his-and-hers Armani suits. We see Meghan so rarely on a “red carpet,” I think the fans always want her to go all out, but I like her choices here. While her black suit is relatively conservative, it’s also dressy enough for the event and the subject matter. It’s still sexy as well – the jacket has a slim cut, and I love that Meghan didn’t wear anything underneath the jacket. Her necklace is apparently from Anine Bing (it looks so much like a Tiffany & Co. necklace), and her bag and shoes are Armani.

One of the most ridiculous headlines in the British media is the Telegraph’s “Sussexes echo Princess of Wales’s warning over children and phones.” As in, that’s the whole f–king reason why Kate “coauthored” that stupid “phones are bad for kids” essay, which was published yesterday. Instead of honest reporting and instead of acknowledging that Harry and Meghan received this award for work they’ve been doing for years, derangers and royal reporters are acting as if the Sussexes are “copying” Asparagus Keen. You can read Harry & Meghan’s speeches here.

Alongside last night’s event, the Sussexes announced an expansion of the Parents’ Network. They’re partnering with ParentsTogether, “a national nonprofit focused on advocating for families and online safety.” This partnership will extend to education and protecting children from AI, specifically chatbots.