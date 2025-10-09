Princess Kate coauthored an essay about how smartphones are bad for kids

The Princess of Wales has only been seen twice since September 23. She hasn’t been out at all this week, although that might change – there’s a rumor that she’s headed to Oxford today, but as of this writing, she’s still not there. Kate’s “one event a week, if that” schedule is back on track after a flurry of busywork and MAGA-princessing in the first half of September. It makes sense that she’s waiting until today to do her first public appearance of the week too – the Sussexes will receive their humanitarian award tonight in New York. Kate will want to be in the news to chase their headlines.
Meanwhile, Kate did one other piece of “work” this week – she coauthored an essay about how too much screentime is bad! This has become like the Pippa Tips of Early Years – Kate reciting talking points from years-old studies and repackaging common-knowledge as some keen new discovery. “Kids should play outside” and “smartphones are bad for kids” = the sum total of Kate’s seven years of Early Years expertise.
The Princess of Wales has warned that an overload of smartphones and computer screens is creating an “epidemic of disconnection” that disrupts family life.
“While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite,” writes Catherine, in an essay written in collaboration with Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School. Catherine says smartphones and gadgets have become a “constant distraction, fragmenting our focus” and undermining the time that families spend together.
“We’re physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us,” writes the princess, in an essay that’s part of her early years education campaign.
The princess says that research evidence shows the importance of creating healthy and warm relationships within families and between people, with lifelong benefits for physical and mental health. But she warns, in an essay The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, that social trends are going in the opposite direction and that there are more lonely, isolated people and that families are not giving each other adequate attention.
“When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we’re not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires,” she writes.
This is a particularly acute challenge for today’s children who are in a “world immersed in digital technology”, says Catherine, ahead of a visit to an early years centre in Oxford later on Thursday.
In her essay published on the website of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Catherine says that children need to be encouraged to develop social and emotional skills, which will help them throughout their lives. But that can be impeded by a “world filled with technological distractions”, she argues.
“We’re raising a generation that may be more ‘connected’ than any in history while simultaneously being more isolated, more lonely, and less equipped to form the warm, meaningful relationships that research tells us are the foundation of a healthy life,” she writes.
[From BBC]
If only a royal would create something like a Parents’ Network to help provide tools and resources for parents who are struggling to raise children in the extremely-online era. Oh wait. Incidentally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s formation of the Parents’ Network is the reason why they’re accepting the humanitarians of the year award from Project Healthy Minds today.
PS… I’ll cover today’s photos of Kate when we get them!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales will carry out engagements in Southport to show their ongoing support to the community following the attack in July 2024, in which three girls – Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe – were tragically killed at a dance class in the town. On arrival in Southport, Their Royal Highnesses will visit Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil. At the school, The Prince and Princess will speak to teachers about how the school was impacted by the attack and the support the infant and associated junior school has given to pupils, staff and the local community.,Image: 1039571320, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales will carry out engagements in Southport to show their ongoing support to the community following the attack in July 2024, in which three girls – Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe – were tragically killed at a dance class in the town. On arrival in Southport, Their Royal Highnesses will visit Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil. At the school, The Prince and Princess will speak to teachers about how the school was impacted by the attack and the support the infant and associated junior school has given to pupils, staff and the local community.,Image: 1039571347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
02/10/2025. Coningsby, UK. The Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Coningsby during her first visit to the station. Her Royal Highness received an overview of the work of RAF Coningsby on recent operations, including overseas operations to Poland in support of NATO. Her Royal Highness then met a cross-section of Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) personnel and viewed a Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft. Finally, Her Royal Highness visited a communal space called the ‘Lounge’ where The Princess engaged with members of RAF Coningsby’s Welfare Team, and a cross-section of RAF Coningsby personnel including aviators from Junior Ranks, to hear about their roles and experiences on site.,Image: 1042750566, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
-
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for her first official engagement at the station. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station’s operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility. She also met families of personnel serving at the base. 02/10/2025,Image: 1042758290, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for her first official engagement at the station. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station’s operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility. She also met families of personnel serving at the base. 02/10/2025,Image: 1042771983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for her first official engagement at the station. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station’s operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility. She also met families of personnel serving at the base. 02/10/2025,Image: 1042772054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
-
-
02/10/2025. Coningsby, UK. The Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Coningsby during her first visit to the station. Her Royal Highness received an overview of the work of RAF Coningsby on recent operations, including overseas operations to Poland in support of NATO. Her Royal Highness then met a cross-section of Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) personnel and viewed a Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft. Finally, Her Royal Highness visited a communal space called the ‘Lounge’ where The Princess engaged with members of RAF Coningsby’s Welfare Team, and a cross-section of RAF Coningsby personnel including aviators from Junior Ranks, to hear about their roles and experiences on site.,Image: 1042781807, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
“ “When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we’re not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires,” she writes.”
There is a limit to polite electronic usage but the majority of this is what working people do.
Lots of people have to take calls and work for a living
Keen is so patronizing
Here’s the thing: do I believe Can’t co-authored this ? No I do not. Is she taking credit and calling it work ? Yes she is. Is this coincidence that this little bit of a fairytale is coming up now? No it’s not. This hallucination of Can’t co-authoring anything on this level is just them reaching for the stars because Harry and Meg ( who can and actually do and understand the work) are receiving a Humanitarian Award so now we’re are supposed to believe Can’t has been working at this level? GTFO.
She made two major grammatical errors in a thank you note to Wimbleton in 2008 — “quite” instead of quiet and “till” instead of ’til. Surprising given her level of education and the schools which she attended.
Could Kate say any of that? I’m curious if Kate has any comprehension or writing skills? We know what she’s doing with her kids and it’s not paying attention. She’s correcting them, making perfect little royals, copy Kate /William /Harry dressing, and she’s shopping. She’s shown no excellent parenting skills. Her kids barely look at her
Kate Kan’t even sign her full name. Forget about about co-authoring anything.
I don’t actually believe she wrote this, and if i was the actual author…. would you be pissed at having to share credit, or glad your essay is getting to a wider audience?
But i do believe the statement that Crystal quoted is accurate. I think it sucks how addicted to my phone *I* am.
And when it comes to- people are doing work stuff- i think our obsession with being plugged into work outside of working hours stinks. I know at some jobs you have to- but you shouldn’t.
There are very few actual work emergencies.
But if you love your career, or have your own small business- it is necessary certainly to some degree. And we should give each other wide latitude to deal with our world the way we see fit.
I do think we should put the damn phones down more though.
The phones and the apps are designed to keep us plugged in, viewing their advertising, getting angry, and making it hard to put the phone down. And we are creating generations of people that find dealing with humans face to face harder and harder. And that stinks.
A lot of us deal with anxiety. But if you grew up in a world without smartphones, you had to learn interaction. Now, much less so. I think that is to our detriment as a society.
So… i kind of agree with her?
Well you agree with whoever wrote it.
Willy is not with his kids, paying attention. He’s in kp, drinking, playing video games and on footy forums.He’s actually told us over the years. They don’t live together.. Kate is that mother who bullies her kids, we’ve seen it. They’re both useless in every way.
Woman with a least one nanny, household staff, gardeners, no bills, no mortgage and no job castigates other parents for doing their best in challenging circumstances. GTF.
Thank you. I was growing up working parents and my parents heavily relief on tv and I spend most of my school vacation in front of tv because my parents gets rarely day off unless its sunday. I dont blame some parents relied on phone because they cant afford to take break and most parents with kids doing minimum two to three jobs to take care.
Kate is racist hypocrites because she is the same one said sunlight and park is good and now cutting off windsor park to public. I wish people call out them more often but revolution starts with apathy and grows in dissatisfaction. Currently uk public in apathy Stage and it will take William’s reign to get rid of them once for all.
Also europe is going broke and trump is getting off their purse string via NATO’s.
When I had young children and was trying to return phone calls, or take a showever, I referred to the TV as “the electronic babysitter.” Not really sorry!
Dr w a l d I n g e r probably wrote it with keen adding a sentence or two about this being an important issue and maybe talking about nay cha.
I believe that she ‘coauthored’ this as much as I would call Tilly Norwood an ‘actress’.
“Incidentally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s formation of the Parents’ Network is the reason why they’re accepting the humanitarians of the year award from Project Healthy Minds today.”
Oh. Are Kate and KP not embarrassed to look so shameless and shallow?
What’s the saying? You can’t compete where you dont compare?
thats how I always feel about W&K’s desperate attempts to compete with H&M. they just look silly and pathetic. Just work, do your appearances, and get your brother and SIL out of your head.
This is a very good comment. And no, Kate did not write that. She and Will are not solution oriented, they are not geared towards philanthropy like H&M, and that genuine care of H&M motivates them to try to find solutions and help for people and causes they care about. That is why Meghan was so excited when she first married in because she knew she had a wonderful platform to help others, and I am still in admiration of how much she did in such little time.
Nope
I’ve often wondered if they’re missing an embarrassment gene bc they have no issue with looking like shameless copykeeners. It baffles.
They are narcissists like orange man so they have no shame.
Nothing like riding the coattails of another Archewell Foundation cause was my very first thought.. but she is using it to shame parents which isn’t any better.. WanK truly needs to stop doing this it only makes them look desperate and they are insulting to normal parents/people. We all see the desperation for the attention they seek from the California audience.
Apparently she co-authored this with a harvard prof and its fascinating because as you read it, you can tell exactly which parts came from him and which parts came from Kate’s team (bc I doubt it was Kate herself.) It goes from factual and evidence based to language like “smartphones are bad.” (maybe not that simplistic but close enough.)
i just cant take her seriously with this. she thinks smart phones are bad but also thinks social media is important enough to buy bots so she can always “win” over her social media. She also has the luxury of poo-pooing smartphones bc she has an army of assistants. my phone is how I am in contact with my kids’ schools, my calendar, my email, my volunteer email and documents, etc.
There is value to unplugging for everyone, but again I wish there was acknowledgment of her privilege. not every kid lives on a 150 acre estate with a tennis court and trampoline, or has a safe space to play outside. I know its not that black and white but she doesnt seem to get that a lot of parents use technology so they can get work done, or work a second job, etc.
It’s just pretty classic Kate – the sentiment isn’t bad or wrong, but it comes across as somehow flat.
*win over her SIL* is what that should say. too early lol.
A lot of this information, or all of it is what people know already. Funny, she should’ve been able to write it herself It’s nothing new.
Now if parents will heed the advice, I don’t know. Lots don’t seem to. It’s a nothing article.
After all these years of early years that’s all she’s got???!!
It comes across as someone who has no idea about the lives of most people.
Yes, I’d put money on an uncredited assistant(s) doing the writing for her after helping her compose some talking points. 100%.
Her kids are still young enough that keeping them off phones isn’t that hard. It is really once they are pre teens and teens that being online becomes harder for parents to control.
And she wrote nothing. At best a staffer added a sentence or two.
(Online there seems to be confirmation that a few chunks are just ripped from other books without citation. So those would be the KP parts. )
Here is the real test. Could she even read this out loud without stumbling?
its also a lot easier to keep the older one off, less so for the younger one. My kids are 2.5 years apart and got ipads at the same time (ages 8 and 6) bc there was no way Kid1 could have gotten one but not the younger one. Kid1 didnt watch TV until he was 2, didn’t watch a movie until he was 3. The younger one – we held off but he was watching TV at 1 or 18 months. It’s just harder in a small house (any normal house) to have the TV on for the toddler and keep the baby completely away from it.
so it was probably pretty easy to keep George screen free, my guess is Louis likes video games too at this point.
Isn’t peggs on some online sports discussion board now.how many hours
You mean Khate put her signature on a paper written by someone else.
I wonder why the doctor agreed to keen claiming co authorship. She could have been gracious and referred people to his article. She has no real expertise in this field.
Maybe some $ for research?
Aren’t the keens too cheap to do that. They don’t even bring donations to events
This doesn’t even seem like something a Harvard prof would write–it’s stale, ten-year-old news. A Harvard prof would at least have new research on the subject, maybe some new survey numbers, or some new research on interventions and strategies that work for working families. This Harvard prof must have said, OK, it’s being published in the UK where even there it will disappear from the news in 24 hours, so I’ll swallow my pride for the donation they’re making.
It will probably get this person some more attention than usual, but note it is not being published in a reputable academic journal because it is meaningless pap that wouldn’t pass any rigorous academic standards.
Kim Jong Un level propaganda for this woman who has nothing to say.
Co-authored? I get some people might believe she had a single thought other than herself but it’s unlikely.
I wonder how much she thinks of her kids as individuals, VS, mini me’s, and proper royal children who do all the right things – even wearing Harry and William’s childhood clothing. She’s truly disturbing. .
Given Kate’s pathological need to be accepted and to not just be royal, but more than royal, the best royal wife ever, I hate to think what she’s doing to her kids. Willy is too busy with a beer buzz, playing video games and yelling at footy forums to notice.
Their constant, look what I can do!, activities when the Sussexes are out is consistently embarrassing, but these type of “engagements” always comes off as patronizing. Probably because her and William always try to approach it as if they have the exact same lives and issues as other parents. Not saying that they have not had their own struggles, but when you have someone that is literally picking your clothes for you, driving you where you need to go, nannies for your children, no worries about if you’ll have to make a choice between washing machine repair or new brakes for the car, these helpful hints become annoying.
There’s a lot of stuff that parents do that I’m sure that they wish that they didn’t have to but they do to get through the day. Maybe they would love to be outside playing with their kids, but they’ve got to give their kids an iPad so they can cook dinner without them being underfoot and hurting themselves. Maybe they have to answer the phone during dinner because they are working overtime or late because they need extra money. Maybe they would love to take their kids to the park or to hang out in nature, but they are working two jobs, don’t have a car, the park close to them might not be the safest area who knows. Not acknowledging this, and not using your incredible influence and money to create environments where they can do the stuff that you suggest is what’s grating.
Don’t write an article, lobby for or partner with after school programs. Don’t show up somewhere that needs funding but don’t hold a fundraiser, and instead go on a grouse shoot. They can’t even do noblesse oblige correctly.
What about starting a reduced price day camp for the school breaks for kids? I know here in the US summer camps can be cost prohibitive for many families, the “good” ones are at least 400 a week and I know they are much pricier in other areas. I don’t send mine ever week but we do a few weeks each year (whether local or scout camp) because we know that means 8 hours when there is no screentime. But for many parents that price is out of reach, as are other daycare settings, so they try to cobble together telework if possible along with shifted schedules during the summer and some part time help or neighbor help and then yes, screentime so they can get work done while the kids are home.
Creating low cost (or free) daycamps for school breaks could go a long way towards helping kids break the screentime habit.
But instead its all about making sure you look your kids in the eyes.
Maybe letting kids play in a great park like let’s say Windsor might benefit the peasant kids too. Oh I guess they can’t do that either.
Oh snap, absolutely, nic919!
Such a good point about day camps. I have the same issue every year. I send them for a few weeks every summer, and they are so expensive, combined they could cover a week of family vacation abroad. But we work, I can’t take time off every time there is a school break. I know that’s what dedicated parents do, but I can’t afford it. About the phone issue: I agree that reducing it would probably improve child development and family relationships, but let’s acknowledge how much we crave the mental relief of being left alone with some mindless online content after the strain and stress of job(s) and other relentless commitments.
google news about her visit to Oxford is all about how she is dressed. I wonder why. The press really is pathetic.
There is nothing else to write about.
Did this essay really just come out today? On the exact same day the Sussexes were announced to get an award for their work with parents/kids and SM? Truly, I cannot. What weird desperadoes. Or sorry, wait, I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. Surely the woman who touted her plum jam recipe mere days before Meghan’s first jam drop in her first ever business venture would never think of the timing/s.
And her first appearance in around 10 days just happened to be on that same day highlighting the very same topic? Quelle surprise. Truly. WHAT. A. SURPRISE.
Pardon. The visit is about those early childhood videos over the summer, so not necessarily the same topic as the essay or SM use with kids? Still. LOL. The award was announced a few weeks back yeah?
It is a little bit late to jump on this bandwagon. Kate is again riding on the coattails of Harry and Meghan. It is interesting that this is released on the day of Harry and Meghan’s award for their Parenting Network. This is again Kate shouting “Look at me! I do the same important work.” Ridiculous
Once again, lots of talking and no doing. Yes these things are true. How do you propose to fix them? Isn’t that what her bogus childhood center is supposed to be about? Oh that’s right, it’s just busywork.
So the professor wrote an article and Waity signed her name. I bet she couldn’t even read that essay aloud without stumbling over the big words.
I think uncredited assistants wrote it for her, which is a standard practice for people with a platform but no actual writing skills – someone in their team takes care of that and it goes unacknowledged, being part of someone’s job description. I think it’s super obvious with her since she’s always vacuous and verbally challenged. She’s a showpiece who isn’t supposed to contribute anything of substance, a perfect role for Kate.
Kate honed her copying the work of others skills when she was at St Andrews. She was very much known for doing that.
I was actually just telling my mother in law that I wish there were no phones. I miss being able to go out and not have a tracker on my person to which people can reach me all day. I am slowly turning myself into the friend that takes forever to text back because I am so fricking sick of the gd phone!
This is rich coming from someone who’s part of an effort to bully her sister-in-law online. Or whose husband proudly claims to spend hours on Aston Villa forums.
Hey Kate – drop the airs and graces. How dare you spout this idyllic Mummy, Daddy and children sit around a dinner table and talk and connect calmly and lovingly whilst eating a delicious home cooked meal.
How DARE Kate think that she can graciously chide parents who don’t provide this? After all, her mother was born to hard working, working class people in a council flat, who, if transposed to today, would be on their mobiles sorting out admin, emails etc whilst dashing back from/or to shifts for work.
Does she really think that guilting working parents who are tired after an eight hour shift, and have battled round the supermarket to get what they can afford to eat that day and face laundry, housework, bath and homework supervision etc before they can even think about facing the next day are just blithely not bothering about telling kiddos to put their phones away?
Does she not realise that kids today have phones to keep them safe, and for parents to have some sort of reassurance that their children can call them if they are facing situations that could be dangerous? They are being bullied, they are not sure who is home and are being hassled by a gang of other children, the bus is full and they feel vulnerable waiting for another?
Home time for school is one parent who started work at 6am is frantically getting something/anything to eat for the other parent who has to rush off for a late/night shift?
How DARE this useless, dim woman lecture the vast majority of parents and guilt trip them that they should somehow magical up an Enid Blyton childhood for their children, when they are struggling just to exist?
Diana, for all her aristocratic background had more understanding of real life in her little finger than Kate has in all her body.
My boss is a well known academic and prolific author. People are added to publications all the time, for a variety of reasons. We’ve seen that this woman cannot even spell simple words correctly, much less string together a coherent sentence. Nobody in their right mind believes she contributed a comma to this article.
Yeah, this.
Politicians do this all of the time — add their names to something written by either their staff or a real expert who wants to amplify his/her work by getting a well-known co-signer.
I spent time in England years ago visiting extended family. I remember listening to the radio and it was odd. I would recognize a song- but not the artist. British performers would often re-record American hits and that would become the version played on the radio. That’s what William and Kate do. They are a lackluster imitation. William and Kate are the Sussexes cover band!
I love this! 😂 🤣 They’re like the third-rate playing budget-MAGA-rallies Sussex cover band.
That is such an apt description!
Scathing and amusing write-up here about Kate’s phrase ‘mentally absent’, accidentally describing herself:
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2025/10/09/mentally-absent-kate-middleton-accidentally-describes-herself/
“Physically present but mentally absent is not just a critique of modern tech habits – it’s the unofficial tagline of Cathy’s public career.
Whether she’s nodding through early years panels, unveiling yet another coat dress at a photo op, or gamely pretending to be interested in the science behind child development (a field she apparently invented, but then seemed to have abandoned so she could tell us about seasons), the phrase lands with the force of a self-own so potent it could power her hubby’s helicopter jaunts.”
Spot on! 👏
I was wondering if she had given up on early childhood.
So…less time using photoshop?
Is Kate even allowed to have a smart phone? Security and privacy would be compromised. Can’t have that in a tabloid atmosphere of phone ha cking.
After she was exposed for mocking Meghan in a WhatsApp group with friends, they should have taken it off her.
DM surprisingly is keeping in the negative comments about Keen’s “advice” about cell phones.
Not one person on this planet can convince me that SickNote wrote any of this. What I am convinced about is that the powers in control are so aware of her intellectual and character defects that they believe that the only way the monarchy can limp forward is to ride Harry and Meghan’s coattails. Lurch and SickNote willingly go along with it because they’re lazy, don’t want to put any effort into anything, and only care about themselves.
My first thought? “Florals for Spring, groundbreaking” – their comms team is a wreck
If Kate had one shred of dignity, she’d refused to participate in this lame attempt to compete with H&M.
It’s embarrassing.
It is bad to be so obsessed with our phones, kids and parents alike. She is just the worst person to deliver the message. A lazy empty agenda’ed princess, with nannies and cooks and cleaners, with tons of time and vacation with her privileged kids (also stealing acres of public park to have a beautiful view when she already has so many homes) , is a wtf moment. That’s like prince william with his gazillion homes and real estate having ambitions of eradicating homelessness. Makes no sense
She is undoubtedly right. But what does she intend to do about it, apart from complaining like so many others? What initiatives will she participate in, what concrete steps will SHE take? Where will her success be visible? Will she talk to teachers in schools? Meet with youth organisations? Donate her own money to this cause? Specifically – what?
So now, all of a sudden, madame sees the downside of too much exposure to cellphones and social media? Even this she has to copy?
The woman can’t even speak, not even prepared simple texts from the courtiers. Has no diction, no charisma in simple conversation. Goes around mumbling unintelligible sounds, as if she has something permanently stuck in her mouth. Now we are to believe she is co-authoring? Give me a break. Palace knows they cannot for the life of them say authoring, so think by making it CO-authoring people will swallow that? Honest…! 🙄
Everyone witnessed how, when christening that ship, KKKhate couldn’t even manage to READ two simple sentences off a notecard. Nobody believes that Mumbles “co-authored” an essay.
How weird it must be to live your life with so much lying and duplicity. How embarrassing it must be to be a grown woman and still have your family and the press making excuses and lies for your incompetence and lack of accomplishments.
“coauthored “is doing a lot of heavy lifting.
Hello Magazine 11 December 2014: William talked about how much George likes playing on their i-pad and that he loves the games on it. Kate is a complete and shameless hypocrite who should be called out by national newspapers. The article is still online on the Hello website – no doubt it will soon be removed!
Ok, I’ll need to go up & read the excerpt but…how exactly does a ‘collaboration’ between Kate & a Harvard medical professor work? Are they emails drafts back & forth? Using google docs? Editing at the same time? Did the prof write it & she said ‘OK, looks great!’.
OK, now I’ll go up & read it to see how coherent it is. That’ll give me my answer.
Yeah, he wrote it. She signed off on it. 🙄
She didn’t write this shit. The only thing Kate has ever co-authored is William’s obsessive racist rants against Meghan in the What’s App group chat! Presumably from her smart phone in front of her kids!