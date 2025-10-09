Princess Kate rewore her green Victoria Beckham suit for an event in Oxford

As promised, the Princess of Wales stepped out today in Oxford for an event about childhood development and children’s mental health. Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day, but Kate rarely works on Fridays, so she came out today. There’s a not-so-secret other reason why she scheduled this event today – it’s because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York this evening, receiving Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award for their work on The Parents’ Network. As I said before, Princess Copykeen had all kinds of reasons for stepping out today and trying to step on the Sussexes’ newscycle before the newscycle even began. Also note: this is also why the left-behinds are desperate to know Harry and Meghan’s schedules, so they can ride their coattails and organize their “royal schedules” to coincide with whatever Harry and Meghan are doing. King Charles and Camilla are also out today, I’m just sayin’. There is a hyperawareness in royal circles for Harry & Meghan’s announced events.
As for Kate, she wore an olive/puke green suit by Victoria Beckham. The Daily Mail seems to be treating this like a new-to-us VB look, but I double-checked it – this is the exact same suit Kate wore in May of this year. She just styled it differently. In May, she wore a tragic ruffled blouse in white. Today, she wore a matching top, which honestly makes the suit look a lot better. Less Austin Powers. But it’s still not a great look for her, let’s be honest.
Her event was a visit to a Home Start, and apparently Kate’s Early Years Foundation has sent out an “Explainer Series” for people who work with kids under the age of 5. Per the Sun, this is all about those animated short films made by Kate’s team, and the videos are part of the series? I have no idea. The busywork is getting confusing!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales interacts with a child during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351781, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales gestures as she speaks volunteers during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351792, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the public after a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales poses for a photo with families and volunteers during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351908, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving Rosehill Community Centre Oxford, United Kingdom
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving Rosehill Community Centre Oxford, United Kingdom
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The colour of the suit is horrible, it wouldn’t suit anyone. Has she over done the Botox in her forehead? She looks odd!
No crows feet when she smiles, either.
It’s nasty on her. What the hell? Olive green is for autumns like Meghan. Kate’s not an autumn, but she insists on copy keening Meghan’s shades. Oh well.. And those jazz hands and weird faces are just absurd! How does copy Kate get away with this crap?
VB has the same suit in this beautiful Mauve colour which I think would look really good on K and better than this olive. It could’ve been styled with a darker shade of heels and it would’ve looked great imo
I guess perhaps (I may be reaching but) rewearing VB also gets her into the same cycle as VB whose Netflix series is also coming out iirc?
The summer palate suits K better. Her features really pop when she wears the brighter softer colours
“Puke green”. Is so right like. See she brought out her very weird and expressive hand motions.
That scar is really visible in these photos.
LOL, yeah, that’s some freshly pumped ‘tox! But… takes one to know one. I’ll be dying for a vial when I’m done with this pregnancy 😉
I really like the cut of this suit. The color is kind of gross, but it also doesn’t look bad on her, and it is seasonal. I really prefer her in these tailored suit looks — it’s such a flattering upgrade to her prairie-tradwife cosplay.
Of course, the hair is effing insane. It really needs to go.
The DM did a piece yesterday on Amal Clooney and how she’s cut 8 inches off her hair, implying she looks much better. Why don’t they criticise Kate’s hair?
@Deborah1 – I’ve decided that the press have to have been lent on not to criticise KM, no matter what.
It’s time she officially stepped back and retired, then she can have her hair extensions down to her knees.
I love the color of the suit – it would look amazing on me (redhead who has faded to a blonde) BUT it looks awful on her. The color of the suit is all you see, she fades away.
This colour is hideous. Burn it with fire!
I like the silhouette of the clothes but am not in love with the shiny fabric. In general, though, I do wish she had been dressing more professionally like this all along.
This. She does not look good in green or at least this shade. I think she needs to stay in blue based colors rather than yellow based colors. I think would have looked better in forest green.
yeah the suit itself isnt the worst (so much better wtihout the white blouse) but the color is awful.
Is everyone just pretending the blonde disaster from a month ago never happened?
Yes, yes they are.
Yes, I noticed that. Also, can’t stand the jazz hands.
@Julia – Agreed and that left eyebrow of hers is escaping again.
Fact: that is the exact colour of BILE (stomach fluid)! So whenever I see her where that colour, I think that it totally suits her personality! I have to laugh that she’s, of course, clueless about this fact!
Ouch! 😊
@Chrissy i was about to say the exact same thing . Thats the colour of bile. Not olive green or kelly green . Greens are my favourite and half my clothes are shades of green but where on earth did Ms Beckham dredge out this sick yellow green bile colour . It is so ugly . I wouldn’t bother to comment on her clothes when theres so much else wrong with her ..like her ever-changing hair colours and quantities ,manic grin , demented hands , blank eyes . But after all that hate spewing over Meghan in Paris where she looked so exquisite in white and then black ..the things people said were so vile ..and for no reason other than racism , jealousy and probably prompted by the Waleses.. The foul bile suit couldn’t have come at a better time .
She’s dressing for her emotions now. Bilious.
@chrissy
Reminds me of a baby’s runny BM after eating peas
Agreed! That color suits no person anywhere.
It looks exactly like the color of my dog’s vomit. It’s heinous!
The colour is giving “baby diahorrea-esque with a hint of slime”. Yikes!
Princess Gumby hurts my eyes
LOL jinx just wrote that below. Her body has the same flat shape with those long skinny arms and legs. I was just tidying up my daughter’s old toys yesterday – she has a Gumby figurine – so that was the first thing that popped into my head when i saw old Waity.
I really accentuates how very thin that she has become.
The pants are way too long and baggy.
lol🤣🤭.. love your comment 😉
She’s dragged herself out of bed and snapped in her trusty wiglet and trotted out to terrify children with her hysterical laugh and t-Rex hand gestures.
I was really hoping that she would follow the lead of Amal and chop the wig. Lazy’s hair is swallowing her and drags down her face.
@Thatgirlthere – sadly, you’re exactly right!
But did she put her hair up without clips, or walk backwards down the stairs in ridiculous 4″ stilettos?
None of the British reporting can/bothers to explain what she’s doing there, either, apart from gurning at small children. The MAGA princess/doll curls are looking bouncy, at least.
If that outfit was Kelly green, she would look just like Gumby in that picture where she’s waving.
It seems this woman can unhinge her jaw like snakes do. Why is her mouth always gaping open like that?
Kelly Green is my perfect green so I look amazing in it, however I’m not a tall, skinny stick figure 🤣🤣🤣. I do remember fondly my first Kelly Green suit in 1984. The staff at the shop struggled to find someone who suited the colour, then walks in a pale red head.
But did she put her hair up without clips, or walk backwards down the stairs in ridiculous 4″ stilettos?
None of the British reporting can/bothers to explain what she’s doing there, either, apart from gurning at small children.
She’s there to step on the Sussex’s news cycle of course. Meghan will blow her pathetic efforts out of the water tonight too.
In the picture with the kids, the white carer is holding the white kid, the black carer is holding the two black kids, and the Latina (?) carer is holding what looks to be a Latina kid. If the carers aren’t the kids’ moms, this is a weird picture.
It’s also odd because everyone except the kids is looking in one direction, towards the camera, but Kate’s eyes are looking somewhere else. TBH the picture looks like she was inserted afterwards!
Someone told Kate that when being photographed you should not look directly at the camera.
In the one where K might be preparing to unhinge her jaw, the carer looks worried
(don’t cry don’t cry don’t cry…)
I assumed those were the kids’ moms. Yikes! if otherwise. Kate seems completely unconnected to everyone else in that photo.
She looks like an asparagus.
I was thinking a tall dill pickle.
Ok let’s not ruin two of me favorite foods today🫣🤭..
Hmmm, iirc, those videos were kind of basic. So having an explainer series to accompany them would make sense, lol. Telling early childhood volunteers and educators how to connect with kids…sure. I’d like to think it’s useful info and not obvious info so that all the energy and money put into it is worth it.
The most charitable what I can say about these videos is that they are educational parenting videos to be used by trained professionals to educate new inexperienced parents. These videos are so basic. Anybody suggesting these videos are targeted towards professionals is insulting these professionals.
I’m somewhat curious to know what the explainers say but not curious enough to look it up.
@Jais I based my judgement on the videos (I watched some of it and they are very basic) and my own experience in this area.
Reading your response I got curious and had a look. As Kaiser said it was a little bit confusing. I cannot remember what the videos were called when they came out at first in August. However looking on their website “Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood” and the videos on Youtube the whole series of the videos about early childhood development is now called “The Explainer series”. On their website they have additionally “science briefings” to each of the videos. I have not read them so I cannot comment on their quality. From what I know so far there is nothing new. It is just a new packaging
There is also a Practitioner guide which I had a look into. It says: “they are designed to support positive, optimistic conversations between practitioners and families. They can also be used in a professional context by trainers or supervisors of practitioners (such as early educators and nurses) who work directly with babies and young children.” So as I thought.
They go then into how to use the videos and using it in the context of the families’ circumstances i.e some parents might not be in the position to watch videos at that time.
That is my understanding of it.
Thx Monika. So they watch the videos and read the science briefings to be able to help parents parent. Sure?
The botched Botox is crazy! She needs to come to the states I have an amazing injector I could introduce her too.
My pain management doctor does a better job than this, and he mostly does back injections (I go for my migraines). I suspect they’re still trying to correct that wonky eyebrow but are having issues due to her new scar.
I love this color — I have several pieces for fall,
Free People calls it olive but that doesn’t quite do it justice — as a neutral it goes with dang near everything too.
I much prefer it with the coordinating sweater this time – the fussy white did nothing for the suit.
I also like this color with the coordinating top. The suit fits well and can be paired with different tops easily for casual or dressy occasions. I have a coat this color which is very flattering to different skin tones.
I, too, love this color and buy it whenever it’s in vogue, which is not often, at least in my price range. But it suits me. And I don’t wear it head-to-toe – this particular outfit needs some visual relief IMHO. (I also don’t hem my trousers to the ground so they’ll develop perma-grime hems, because I’m all practical like that.)
I don’t mind the color and yeah it looks better styled this way than with the Austin Powers ruffle, that’s for sure. It’s fine. I don’t love it or hate it but think the vegetable and Gumby comments are funny. At this point, the clothes barely stand out due to the long long ringlets of hair.
I love it too and the monochrome is great. I think this color really suits her.
This is a nice suit/color but she needs it tailored and to GET A NEW HAIRSTYLE. She’s a nice looking woman but her hair is wearing her lately.
Did they mean to send her out looking like the Jolly Green Giant? She is not unattractive, why can’t they get it right?
Kate darling……you have enough money to afford k-tips. And that green color is hard for anyone to pull off. Its a hard no for me.
I don’t understand the schedule positioning to ride the Sussexes coattails. They are in the earlier time zone. It’s not even 10:00 a.m. on the East Coast, the earliest that you could get photos of a gala tonight wouldn’t be for another 9 or 10 hours. The news cycle around an article being written and attending a workshop is not going to last for 36 hours.
Unless something absolutely jaw-dropping occurred during this meetup at the center, by the time Harry and Meghan show up at the gala they will be on to another news cycle. It would make more sense for them to do stuff the day after. Unless their goal is to lie and pretend that Harry and Meghan are attempting to ” overshadow” them, even though their event was announced weeks ago.
I’m sure that’s why they decide to do certain things depending on which event they are doing, so they can pretend that they are the ones being copied. Get an award for the Parents network? Let’s do something with children. Get an award for your military advocacy? Let’s go to a military base.
Yeah, I don’t understand the press strategy. Riding the Sussex coat-tails means getting blown off the front page. Why would they want that? It makes more sense to do something slightly before the Sussexes, but, even then, they’re going to be compared. Why would they want that?
At this point, I think they just want the press, whether it’s good or not. So when the Sussexes are mentioned there can be a meanwhile the other royals were also doing something! It makes them look busy. When in reality, it’s been 10 days since they did anything.
I like that color and would wear it, but I have red hair and pink skin so I suit most shades of green or blue as long as they’re not too bright.
The pants are too long.
They’re falling off her. They look baggy in the back.
While I like a bit of olive green in my wardrobe, the head to toe look is way too much, imho. And the styling is so lackluster, no belt in the belt loops, which would have added some visual interest, it’s just blah, expensive but blah. I never thought I’d say this but, I’m missing Natasha Archer’s styling.
All I see is a bowl of pea soup. That color is not good.
I think these “visits” are getting somewhat repetitive. Years later, her project is still in the awareness stage?
I think the suit fits Kate well. Something tells me that it would never occur to Kate or her stylist to pick olive green to wear if she/they had not seen Meghan wearing it. Meghan looked fabulous in olive green on that Time cover a few years ago.
That’s what I’m saying. There’s no tangibles for these visits, and they keep going to the exact same types of places over and over again for the past 8 years. Military base, childhood center, pub, museum for fashion exhibition, sports event, and in the last two years hospital/rehab center. It’s the same thing over and over, wearing the same clothes. I’m not even being a hater, but can you really tell the difference between this event, one done in April, one done in October of last year, and one done in June of 2023 apart?
So, to be fair, in this case, there does seem to be some tangibles. The videos from the summer and some sort of instructional explainers sent to volunteers at these centers. To go along with the videos? How helpful they are versus somewhat obvious ideas that have been known for a while now, idk. Irc the videos didn’t seem to be saying anything groundbreaking and what the accompanying “explainers” is explaining idk. Are they explaining the videos? Are they explaining that it’s important to talk to kids rather than be on a phone? No idea.
@Jais I get it and I’m not trying to be super nitpicky here, but can you really consider that to be a tangible if you can’t explain what purpose it serves? Like if I was tasked to create a report for work, and came back with a bunch of data but there was no obvious connection to what I was researching, I don’t think anyone would consider that to be a completed report.
It just seems like everything that they report is just them going in circles. We think kids need to spend less time on electronic devices and more time outside, so we’re going to create a report to study that impact, our report shows that kids should spend more time outside and less time on electronics, we’re going to create trainings for centers to use from these findings , the centers used the trainings and found that kids should spend more time outside and off of electronics, we’re going to utilize these findings in a report, that report found that kids should spend less time outside and not using electronics.
The lack of any focus or outcome reminds me of Melania’s pointless ‘Be Best’: fig leaves to try and project an image that these lazy women actually do something. Whatever happened to ‘ Be Best’? If they are going to try and put a thin veneer of usefulness on their vacuous lives, at least make a bit of an effort.
All fair. Since I haven’t read whatever these explainers are, I don’t feel I can really say for sure. But my suspicion, like y’alls, is that it’s basic as hell and the money that went into all of this could have been used in a more productive way. There’s a lot of money spent on these type of data studies that often feel like no sh-it, Sherlock. Will there be a further study to prove whether the videos and explainers had an impact? LOL, I doubt it but I’m sure there will be anecdotal gushing from hand-picked volunteers at some point.
Monochrome looks are not for her. She doesn’t have the face to pull it off.
That colour looks awful on her. This is where you can tell she has no friends and listens to no one. Because staff shouldn’t let her out in that colour. Especially because it matches vomit.
The gurning is also weird and confirms she’s overcompensating for the tons of botox she has.
That green makes her look washed out. And it being all one green color makes it look like she’s wearing overalls. She loves grinning for cameras.
I was thinking “boiler suit”, TBH.
The fake smiles that those poor women have to put on their faces compared to Kate’s camera smile is weird AF. I’m assuming that Kate is wearing her pants long because of Meghan. Meghan has broken their brains and they can’t recover but SickNote is going along with the madness.
She keeps making those goofy faces and the jazz hands are going on.
Yawn. What’s everyone having for dinner?
Overcooked Brussel Sprouts. I actually like the style of he suit, half an inch of the hems would help, but not the colour.
I actually like this color. I was told to stop wearing autumn colors by a friend who’s a stylist, because I’m very fair-skinned like Kate and they don’t flatter me. And she’s right. The outfits she helped me choose for my son’s wedding really made me look and photograph my best.
BUT I still like warm neutrals. I probably wouldn’t wear this shade of green myself but I think it’s kind of gorgeous in it’s own way. And I’m going to keep wearing my muted brown hues and soft earthy greens and even the occasional pop of red if I feel like it, lol. Just don’t tell my friend.
That said, I don’t feel like Kate has a strong sense of personal style? Which is fine because style and fashion aren’t everyone’s thing, but it is surprising that she doesn’t just hire someone who really knows what flatters her and what doesn’t. This suit isn’t terrible on her but it would be so much better in a different shade of green, like maybe a forest green with blue undertones.
Maybe Kate is saying, “I can do designer fashion too, Meghan’s not the only one with designer friends.”
She may have designer friends but she’s not fashionable. The problem is that she has no style. She either looks like a prairie wife, an outlandish cartoon character, or someone’s granny.
One of my favorite looks on Meghan was that VB bright turquoise dress, with Harry holding an umbrella in the rain.
This color was awful on her then, and is awful on her now. And I know the script writers choose children for her because she is a mother, so she “should” be able to relate to them, but she clearly cannot. And it’s obvious children do not like her either. (I don’t care for young children, either. It’s not a sin.) I agree with Kaiser that they really should have chosen senior citizen projects for her instead of children. She always looks so much more natural around seniors, and seniors do seem to really like her.
It’s bonkers that she doesn’t have any senior-specific patronages, honestly
@Henny Penny – agree. If she’s going to continue with the occasional public appearances then switch to supporting the elderly. No more with children, please.
She looks ok. I just know that if Meghan wore this outfit the stans and press would complain about the colour, her outfit being monochrome and that she’s wearing pants.
Doesn’t she have another suit in this olive green shade only with gold buttons? I remember that one fit really badly, even the derangers were giving it to her for that one. Keen’s looks all kind of blend together for me, but at least she seems to be over her “lace curtains” phase.
I just want to sit her down with a colour wheel. You would think an art graduate would have some foundation in colour theory.
Art History. And no, or at least, I never had any lectures on color theory.
That suit looks like it is going to fall off of her … maybe it’s trying to flee from her.
If Kate wanted to effectively upstage H&M, she’d get her hair cut.
Amal just got 8 inches cut off her hair or extensions and it looks great, Kate should do the same. Those damn ringlets are pissing me off, so is the colour of that suit. baby caca green. Pond scum green. the gurning and jazz hands are off the chart.
Recently?! I swore just last week I saw Amal with ringlets down to her waist. More tousled than curly-cued but still. I’m over the long mermaid hair on just about everyone.
@Jais: yep, in just the last few days. (Why do I know these things?!)
Okay, just looked! It’s still pretty long. It was at her freaking waist before. Or at least the extensions were at her waist. Is it a haircut or just not wearing the super long extensions anymore?. I can’t actually tell one way or another anymore. I could believe she also just had long hair too though, idk? But yes, it’s a good length. Long without being too long
This suit gets uglier the more time passes. Seriously. What is this thing ? How does Victoria. B keep a fashion house in business with clothes like this ?
I find it interesting that VB has admitted in her new Netflix documentary that she has/had an eating disorder. She seems to designing skinny clothes for skinny people.
I hate the colour. It’s like the slimy stuff you get in ponds. Not for me.
Oh and “Kate rarely works on Friday” you say? Or any other day.
Just when I thought the last version of this outfit was the worst one, Kate attempts to make it monochrome! To be clear, I think the suit itself is fine, but this colour is the exact opposite of what flatters her colouring. All the bronzer and bronde highlights in the world can’t make this warm colour work for her, especially when she insists on putting it right next to her face!
Send her out in VB! Why? Well someone just went to PFW, supporting an Italian designer in Paris for a Spanish house and the BP have been on a tear about whether she’ll attend LFW (lol) etc. So counter programming demands that Kate be out in the most “popular” and relatable (?) British designer. Tada.
Alright prediction. Kate will attend a VB fashion show during LFW. Or a Sarah Burton one.
It had to be VB because VB is currently getting lots of media headlines for her new show. So she is cloutchasing Harry and Meghan AND Victoria.
The colour of that trouser suit is absolutely ghastly. Sorry, but that’s my opinion.
bileous green.
I don’t think green suits Kate – any shade for that matter. She looks better in shades of blue, red or burgundy.
Leaving aside the general pointlessness of her new essay on screens bad, naycha good, it looks like she’s using a lighter hand with the makeup? There might be just as much blusher, I can’t tell, but it seems like it’s in a less aggressive shade than the maroon slashes she often goes for. Also, the eye makeup is still on the heavy side, but at least the eyeliner is gone. Maybe she took some of the recent furore over her wedding makeup to heart?
What she wears is actually completely irrelevant. She is not a celebrity or a working woman, but sees herself exclusively in the traditional role of wife and mother of a future head of state and should therefore concern herself exclusively with good deeds, compassion, helping the needy and her church, and not with fashion. It is very disturbing that neither the Queen nor she show any church activity except for occasional church visits on holidays. If the King is the head of the church, I would expect his wives to show visible religiosity. If they want all the old pomp and wealth, the cruelty, the riches and the subservience, then they should also show that they themselves support the old rules. The wives of kings have always been expected to pray, to be modest and humble. I can see none of that.
If she’s too lazy to plop on a wig and go to VJ Day, what makes you think she’d agree to a weekly schedule of Sunday services?
You bring up such good points. Post-cancer, it seems like humble piety would have been much better rebrand than that hideous bronde wig and this bilious costume. The problem is that being super religious doesn’t go very well with being simultaneously hateful and jealous.
I think the reason Kate keeps wearing these awful, unflattering shades of green is because that’s the color of her envy.
“…being super religious doesn’t go very well with being simultaneously hateful and jealous.“
— Wut.
It’s PR by cloutchasing in more ways than one.
1. Victoria Beckham has been on the front page of several newspapers in the past couple of days due to her Netflix programme, so OF COURSE kopykeen Kate has to wear something by Victoria Beckam. And it has to be a bright colour to ensure that she gets maximum attention. Her media handlers will spin it as “paying tribute to Victoria” or “showing support for Victoria”, as if Kate has ever shown support for a woman in her life.
2. Harry and Meghan are receiving a humanitarian award this evening, so OF COURSE she needed to be seen out and about today of all days…
3. And OF COURSE her handlers put out enough information to imply that SHE, TOO, has been working assiduously on the same issues for which they are receiving their award.
Jeezus, it’s so shameless and obvious and cringeworthy that one hardly knows where to begin.
But this one doesn’t care what sort of attention she is getting, as long as she is getting attention.
Also: Kate has fashion designer friends, too!
Are British nursery schools not open Monday through Wednesday? Yes, choosing today is pretty gross. Thank goodness for small blessings, though: she never “works” on Fridays, so she isn’t venturing out tomorrow when the Sussexes’ awards evening will be all over the papers.
Those children are adorable. How has she not scooped one up in her arms? There’s a little darling behind her with a bottle. I would have been holding at least one baby. And I’m a sucker for olive green. So I like the suit and the color. Regardless of the color probably not complementing her, the unicolor suit, and the great tailoring make her look better than usual. What does not look great of course is the hair, and I am over excessive long hair myself: have been for a while. I want to see a lot of celebs with shorter hair because it complements and draws attention to the face. Poor girl, she just looks crazed and manic to me. More and more so, crazed, manic, ill, deep shadows under her eyes. And her eyes just keep looking …..I don’t have the word for it. It’s ok to stay at home if you are ill, but with her position, one would also have to tell her employers (the British people who pay for her) why she isn’t coming in to work, and the RF don’t believe in telling the truth. They think everyone else is as stupid and insane as they are. I had been so afraid that she was going to crack, but I think she already has, and it is written on her face. I take no joy in saying that, not about anyone. I think it is tragic. I think Kate is tragic. Sorry to be Debbie Downer.
So on another note, I really like Patrick Wilson, he is one of my faves. He is handsome and talented, a good singer, and I always liked the Lost Boys. One of my fave movies from way back when. A musical from that movie will be very interesting. Whoda thunk it.
You’re not a spoilsport, Therese. You’re telling the truth. I also think she’s a tragic figure.
I am starting to think Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex emptied her Clothing links to leave Kate in the wind.
And the colour is still as ugly as sin.
I loathe that suit. The first time we saw it on her I torched it in the comments. I won’t repeat. I am just always amazed at what truly awful taste she has in clothing. Like considering the law of averages, wouldn’t she show up every once in a while in an outfit that we would actually like? She never does, ever! I mean sometimes the sun shines on a dog’s ass, right? SMH!