Princess Kate rewore her green Victoria Beckham suit for an event in Oxford

As promised, the Princess of Wales stepped out today in Oxford for an event about childhood development and children’s mental health. Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day, but Kate rarely works on Fridays, so she came out today. There’s a not-so-secret other reason why she scheduled this event today – it’s because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York this evening, receiving Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award for their work on The Parents’ Network. As I said before, Princess Copykeen had all kinds of reasons for stepping out today and trying to step on the Sussexes’ newscycle before the newscycle even began. Also note: this is also why the left-behinds are desperate to know Harry and Meghan’s schedules, so they can ride their coattails and organize their “royal schedules” to coincide with whatever Harry and Meghan are doing. King Charles and Camilla are also out today, I’m just sayin’. There is a hyperawareness in royal circles for Harry & Meghan’s announced events.

As for Kate, she wore an olive/puke green suit by Victoria Beckham. The Daily Mail seems to be treating this like a new-to-us VB look, but I double-checked it – this is the exact same suit Kate wore in May of this year. She just styled it differently. In May, she wore a tragic ruffled blouse in white. Today, she wore a matching top, which honestly makes the suit look a lot better. Less Austin Powers. But it’s still not a great look for her, let’s be honest.

Her event was a visit to a Home Start, and apparently Kate’s Early Years Foundation has sent out an “Explainer Series” for people who work with kids under the age of 5. Per the Sun, this is all about those animated short films made by Kate’s team, and the videos are part of the series? I have no idea. The busywork is getting confusing!