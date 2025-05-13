Princess Kate stepped out in London, wearing a Victoria Beckham pantsuit

Just a few weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex turned up at the Time100 Summit as one of their keynote speakers. Meghan’s appearance in NYC for the summit got so much attention, as did her Ralph Lauren suit – a wide-legged, flared trouser and beautifully cut jacket, paired with a lovely white blouse. Did Meghan reinvent the wheel with her ensemble? Of course not, but it was much-discussed and it got tons of play on fashion blogs, social media and in the gossip media. Well, the Princess of Wales is never beating the “maintains and updates her Meghan mood-board” allegations. Kate stepped out today to present a special award to Victoria Beckham. Kate wore a pantsuit designer by Beckham, in what looks like the Temu version of those Meghan-in-NYC photos.
She’s already considered a style icon in her own right. And today the Princess of Wales delighted fashionistas as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – and showed solidarity with another sartorial legend Victoria Beckham amid her alleged ‘feud’ with eldest son Brooklyn.
Catherine, 43, attended an event held by the British Fashion Council at London’s 180 Studios to celebrate the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, as well as recognise designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
Sources told Mail Online that the royal, who also presented the award in 2022, was keen to pay tribute to the late Queen’s legacy. They pointed out that she has ‘long championed British fashion and designers’ and ‘looks forward to continuing to do so in the years ahead’.
Paying homage to yet another fashionista, Kate was typically sophisticated in a stunningly tailored khaki power suit from Victoria Beckham, which perfectly accentuated her silhouette. She sported the patch pocket jacket, retailing for £850, and matching £490 ‘Alina’ trousers, both in the colour ‘willow’. The royal teamed the earthy look with a white ruffled blouse, with a buttoned-up collar, and brown leather heels. Wearing her chocolate tresses down in loose waves, Kate also opted for a glamorous make-up look with smokey eyes and a dusky pink lip.
The suit itself is fine-ish – the color doesn’t work on Kate, but I think that color would be difficult on most people. But the cut is good. Kate ruins it with the ruffled blouse, and Kate’s makeup is especially atrocious today. She looks like she applied her blush with a shovel. Anyway, another successful copykeening adventure. Meghan has been doing so much this year – that’s probably why Kate has taken so much time off, to maintain her Meghan mood-board.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives at 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives at 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
180 Studios, London, UK. 13th May 2025.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.,Image: 998550983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose/Avalon
Please, cut your hair! It looks ridiculous. Maybe you don’t want to look like Carole, because even you and Carole understand that inviting comparisons would go badly for both of you. But why not something an inch or so below your shoulders?
But it’s not her hair. We saw her hair on hols, it’s tiny pigtails. This is all fake hair.
Everything about the hair is wrong. The color doesn’t suit her, nor the color of the outfit. It’s too long for her face and the length somehow draws attention to her bad posture. The curls are juvenile and don’t go with the style of the suit. She wanted to copy Meghan to the T with middle part, but that’s wrong with the girly curls. I could go on forever and I’m not trying to be mean. Her best Meghan cosplays were around the time when she had darker hair, and copied Meg’s blue and black outfits. Like the visit to the Ukraine charity in a blue sweater.
@smart&Messi
The problem is that Meghan has a very youthful face and looks good with long hair, and Kate with her old face and those curls looks grotesque. Like an old gingerbread baby. Part of the difference is made up for by re-painting her face in Photoshop, but there are plenty of pictures of Kate’s real face online, as seen by people around her, and those wigs with waist-length curls look like the desperation of a prematurely aged woman.
To copy Meghan down to the center part is really disturbing. I had to go back and check— she’s been wearing sideparts lately. It’s so weird. Why isn’t she embarrassed?
@me at home
She doesn’t have to cut anything, she just needs to change her wig.
Exactly!! Anyone who has followed Kate for any amount of time knows this is not her natural hair. Nothing wrong with wigs – many people without health issues wear them
Can they all stop with the pants dragging the ground look? It’s ridiculous.
Yeah I hate that look no matter who wears it. I may have been one of the few who didn’t like Meghan’s suit. I think she’s too tiny for those long pants. I like her in sharp cigarette pants by that’s just me. Mileage varies.
I don’t dislike Kate’s blouse here, apart from it clashing with the pockets, but the color of that suit… no, no, no. It looks like veggie baby food. An early years tribute maybe? (Joking)
You want her to cut her “chocolate tresses”?!?
(What is wrong with/in the rota’s chocolate? That hair is not the color of any chocolate I want to eat.)
What a 🤬🤬🤬 copy cat trifling 🤬🤬🤬! Seriously…THIS ONE…FOR SOME REASON IS PISSING ME ALL THE WAY OFF!😡 I think its because the material of the BLATANT RIP OFF SUIT LOOK LIKE THE CHEAP 🤬 POLY & ESTHER SISTERS ALONG WITH THAT HORRIFIC PEA SOUP COLOR!
This is certifiably crazy. Waity isn’t right in the head and it’s not from chemo.
IDK, her “Princess of Wales” drag seems to include a lot of ugly suits.
Good eye, @Lala11_7! Here’s the fabric content from the VB website: 53% Polyester 43% Wool 4% Elastane.
Wow, seriously?!! For that price, shouldn’t this be all-natural fabrics? Yeesh…
That color is hideous, is VB trolling her?
This color is called Exorcist vomit.
🤣🤣🤣 OMG SPOT ON!!!
I think the color of the suit is gorgeous and complex. In fact, I love it. It would look much better on a woman with rich brown skin, great posture and a sense of style.
Mustard-olive is a tricky color for anyone. It depends a lot on the yellow/orange undertones in the skin. And it’s doing Kate no favors here…
I love the color. It probably looks great on Victoria Beckham, since all of her designs seemed tailored specifically for herself. But Kate does not have the right coloring for it. I do actually like the blouse with it. A short sleek straight lob hairstyle would be perfect with this.
I agree – I love the color (I could wear it) but it suits my skin tone it does NOT suit the woman wearing it.
It’s a very pretty color in nature, I’m just not sure about making a whole suit out of it.
I usually love the color too, but only as an accent since it sadly washes me out. But I’m realizing I don’t like it as a suit. More as a dress. Or linen suit, maybe. Something with more fluidity. But a linen suit may have been a bridge too far for today’s kopy keen adventure.
I don’t think the color is objectively hideous, but it’s more of a late winter-very early spring color that looks strange in bright sunlight, it’s a color she normally would not wear, and the suit is fitted poorly.
Not to put too fine a point on it, they are over egging the colour description! They should just call it nasty mustard, and be done with it. The doll hair is just starting to look ridiculous now. Who does she think she’s fooling? Honesty? My big fat toe!
The FIT IS TERRIBLE! Why, why, why? She has so much money, no half-way decent (not even great) stylist is going to send her out like that, so this must be all her. She has 0 taste. Just wear your old clothes, fgs, instead of wasting money on new ones that look just as bad on you.
If I tried, I couldn’t hate the cut-off on the jacket more…like the worst, worst place …super high waist, wrinkled crotch from the over-tightness, and, just to pull attention to that area…a couple of stupid pockets!!! Go back to your coatdresses or whatever…ugh
That color is atrocious on her. She looks great in reds, but this is not khaki, it’s closer to chartreuse (at least in photographs) and it’s awful on her. I am also not a fan of a ruffle bib shirt next to visible hip pockets. Both are great details, but not together.
I wondered if it was a dirty mustard colour but it graduated to green in the shade.
we used to call it BSB for baby *poup* brown.
I haven’t seen that color since my youngest nibling was potty trained.
Haha, my mother used to call that color “baby diaper brown.” When I had my first kid I understood why. Despite all that, I don’t hate the color and at least it’s a change from her normal cycle of wannabe Audrey Hepburn white and jewel tones.
Hmmmm. I don’t mind the suit overall, but I don’t think the color works on kate and I don’t think the blouse works with it. Also, that makeup is “glamorous?” I think it looks like her normal everyday makeup.
Well that said I’ll admit I’m surprised, I didn’t think we would see Kate again until a garden party.
I like the suit quite a lot and don’t really mind the color, but YIKES that blouse ruins the whole thing!! I don’t particularly care for for collarless, fully buttoned blouses, but maybe it could have worked…without the ruffles!
right?? I’m sort of squinting my eyes and looking at it. Maybe the blouse could have worked without the ruffles, or that exact blouse may have worked with a different outfit – not a pantsuit, but maybe with just a slim pair of pants or a skirt.
Like who puts these looks together for her??
I think maybe if the blouse was sleeveless and the neck just a little looser, it would look much better. The buttoned sleeves peeking out of the jacket just make the whole thing look so stifling and fussy. Like if there was a little bare top shoulder for the sleeve cut out showing, I think it’d look a lot better even still with the ruffles. Though I’d still ditch the ruffles!
The fussy style of the blouse doesn’t work at all with that suit, especially with the patch pockets on the trousers.
A silk shell in a different color would have been much, much better.
Kate always looks like she got dressed in the dark, illumined only by the light from Meghan’s ShopMy page on her computer.
Seeing K out and about (especially copykeening a recent Meghan appearance) just shines a big ol’ light on how weird her absence was in 2024.
Oh, and that color is not doing her any favors. I’m also not a huge fan of the flared pants thing, but that’s nothing compared to that vomit color.
Meghan has been posting a lot, especially with her kids so Kate is going to be seen a bit more.
That colour is so ugly I have to wonder if Kate needs her eyes checked. It is not a colour that works on her at all. The blouse isn’t great either but the ugly colour overwhelms everything.
And Kate doesn’t do daytime makeup. She cranks it up all the time.
Yeah the colour is tricky, burgundy or green might have done better. The cut is nice actually but I don’t think flares suit her, slim tailored trousers work best imo. The shirt – why??? It’s giving 70s glam rock cos play. A simple white t shirt would have looked nice.
Yes, I think that a white scoop-neck t-shirt would have worked better as well. Without a necklace. Also, she needs to cut that mop of hair IMO. It’s totally aging her.
The suit comes in this color, a weird mauve, a weird baby blue, and black. Really strange color choices from VB. I also noticed that the different colors cost different amounts. This willow color was the second most expensive.
“Style icon in her own right”. ICON ICON. My god she copies everyone for style and that includes her 10 year old daughter. She has absolutely no fashion sense of her own. Copying is all she does. Icon my immaculately dressed ass !!
Kate is a lot of things but style icon is not one of them.
This outfit just hangs off her. I’m not a fan of the color either.
They definitely lay it on thick, so much that it is nauseating and truthfully it has always made me dislike her even more. She needs mental help this is not something any sane person would do, imo she is dangerous because this is not cute or funny it twisted and evil. Sadly I’ve had too much experience with stalkers.
Right! I saw that and cackled. She is in no way shape or form a style icon. In fact I can’t think of a single Royal who makes less inspired fashion choices.
Awful outfit, makeup and hair.
Suits a most awful person like her.
Indeed. If she wants to step out looking like fungi in the aim of copying Meghan, then so be it. Someone needs to tell her pantsuits aren’t her thing and they never will be. She looks like she’s just stepped out in her pyjamas.
Looks mustard in other photos but olive green in the others.
Nope, can’t relate to that pantsuit at all Fail rat.
As for this:
“Paying homage to yet another fashionista, Kate was typically sophisticated…”
Nope, can’t relate to that either. Sophisticated and stylish aren’t the adjectives to describe the Lazy Mattress.
It’s obviously a kopykeen fit, but I have anything negative to say about it.
This is Kate cosplaying Spring buds with the worst suit color possible. And the shirt just doesnt fit well with the suit. Her stylist (CarolE/James Middleton) does a horrible job. This thing will probably not sell out on Vicotria Beckham’s website or it is simply not available to anyone/discontinued.
I hate those pants with a hot, hot hate. The patch pockets in front, the high “Sansabelt” waistband, the long and obvious zipper. The blouse I merely loathe – stingy neckband and floppy ruffles.
This is my favorite description by far! 😂👍
Seriously—those pants look stitched up to the gills.
This woman has no dignity or shame. Not when it comes to her marriage or her lack of service to the community and not when it comes to Meghan. She help tried to destroy Meghan but has no problem copying her. Normally I’d laugh and make fun of her but I’m so sleeved out by her — and she STILL got it wrong…this vampire.
Same. All gloves off after she and her mother threw Meghan to the wolves over the fake crying story.
She can be the centre of ALL attention now including her perpetual laziness.
Yes, that was vile, and no one should forget what she did, and caused Meghan a lot of suffering.
I peed my pants when she wrote Temu version… that comment made my day!
That blouse is 100% K’s style, which mitigates a bit of the copykeening of Meghan. Otherwise it would br too creepy. The suite is well-tailored, but the color is terrible on her. Her makeup emphasizes how gaunt she is–it really hollows out her cheeks and the suit doesn’t hide her underweight figure.
I saw another photo of Kate and she looks alarmingly thin..this suit somehow accentuates the fact despite the flared pants…and her face is melting…I’m more convinced than ever that whatever happened last year, cancer was not it…..
Lol – show me a photo (post-engagement) where she doesn’t look alarmingly thin!!!
Pushes her hair back constantly. She’s aware of cameras. Time for a good haircut.
But she’s got no hair to cut tho. Unless you mean she needs a shorter hair wig.
She can’t take three steps without stroking the extensions. It’s like an obsession with her.
Those front pant pockets make you question for a moment if they are on backward. I find the fit to be a VAST improvement over jeggings or tight skinny pants she usually favors. I kind of like the shirt and the suit color.
Hmmm, another copy-keen. Or an approximation of one. As Law Roach recently said, who wore it best? The pants are long like Meghan’s and the color story is very similar. But the fit is different. Meghan’s suit had that oversized and slightly slouchy vibe that felt very cool and effortless. Kate’s suit is fine but I’m not a fan of the blouse. At all. But hey, she’s outside doing something.
Those prices quoted are more expensive than Archie’s pajamas so this should make Kate “unrelatable”, right?
In terms of price, fit and style; few – if any – could ever relate to her.
Whatever. Pathetic woman.
That looks like a beautifully cut suit, especially the jacket. I think, compared to the jeggings she usually favours, the flared trousers are so much better! I don’t love those kind of pockets (they always look like you accidentally put on your pants backwards to me) or the ruffled blouse, but Kate does love to take something with nice clean lines and make it hella fussy.
This is perhaps the least flattering colour she could have chosen, though – it’s wayyyyyy too warm and earthy for her skin tone, and it sallows her out (which is why I think someone on her glam team overcompensated with the heavy bronzer/blush).
“ but Kate does love to take something with nice clean lines and make it hella fussy”
Must be a personality trait. She’s the attention seeker extraordinaire.
I know I’m not supposed to say anything nice — but I like the suit, I even like the color because I am a sucker for a suit that isn’t black/gray/beige and that color pops — the blouse is fussy for a suit that is obviously more modern, but Kate can’t help herself.
I would have worn my hair up — but I’m 15 years older than her with hair at least that long so I’m sure someone would be howling at me to cut it.
You can say something nice, lol. If she wears something I like, I’ll say it looks nice. Fashion discourse doesn’t necessarily have to do with the person wearing the clothes, but I do have to check my biases. As in do I really like something or not based on my feelings for the wearer. Bc of course, at the end of the day, I can never forget that a lie was planted that Meghan made her cry. And not a word was said to correct it. Likely bc she and her mom planted it. Or that she had concerns about a baby’s skin color. In this case, the suit is fine but I don’t like the blouse. As for the hair, well, if it’s the look she likes she can keep wearing it that way. I prefer it to the doll ringlets. Do I think it would look better with a cut? Yes. Mostly bc she could reduce some length and still have it be long, like just past her shoulders or something.
Patch. Pockets. Everywhere.
The blouse is so wrong for this suit. And the suit fabric is too coarse for the blouse fabric.
And the color- it’s strikingly similar to the shade of the nauseous faced emoji. Don’t get me started on that boring hairstyle.
I like the pant suit, but not the colour or the blouse. A lighter makeup application would have looked nicer. The hair colour and length are fine.
Kate’s problem is that she is so uneventful but her PR writes up’s try to hard to uplift her and there is nothing to elevate.
The suit strikes me as the colour of pea soup. I really dislike pea soup.
The only positive I can offer is that I like the length of the trousers. Perfect w/the shoes she’s wearing – not quite touching the ground, but close. That’s my favourite length.
Where are the tabloid hacks screaming and crying that Kate isn’t relatable? Hmmm?
Meghan’s the blueprint for everything Kate has done since 2016. But how is Kate a champion for British fashion when she told the press that she didn’t want them to focus on her clothes anymore?
Meghan was demonized for wearing pants suits. Now Kate is wearing atrocious combo, trying to cosplay her sister-in-law and they’re trying to hail her as the second coming. She has no fashion sense. She’s too dated, just looks terrible.
She looks like slender man.
🎯
Okay, that made me chuckle (’cause it’s true).
I actually like the suit, front pockets and all. I just think the color is unflattering and the blouse is all wrong. This is the kind of earthy greenish tone that I would love to wear but can’t, because my skin tone is similar to hers. Someone needs to “do her colors,” and be honest with her about them.
The suit is fine. What she’s been wearing since last year. But her problem is that when she’s not copying how Meghan styles things, she always gets it wrong. Like is it so hard to just have a normal shirt or something instead of the ruffles 😭 But I’m glad she’s stopped (for now) trying to copy everything M wears. It’s so gross
I love olive/khaki & last year spent ages hunting for an olive coloured suit (finally found one at Simon’s – love that store – if you’re Canadian you know!).
That aside, this is too yellowy/mustardy for me – not a fan (is that what you’d call chartreuse?) .
Also don’t like the wide dragging pant legs either.
Curious – I seem to remember Victoria Beckham’s brand struggling financially- wonder if that’s the case. Is it a brand people actually buy or is it mainly a vanity project? (I know I could look all that up but I’m curious what fellow Celebitches think vs the PR)
Victoria Beckham is sold on net-a -porter, Moda Operandi, Saks Fifth Ave. She’s been presenting her collection at fashion week (NY, now Paris) for almost 20 years. I think the business is fine. Beauty is doing well too. She doesn’t design for my body (I eat more than steamed salmon & veg every day) but I like her style. She’s come far from copying Mouret dresses….
The VB website calls this ‘willow’ & I think it’s actually perfectly apt. And pretty, in nature.
that’s the color of baby shit. the kind that goes up their back and out the sides of the diaper.
Thank you for saying it so I didn’t have to, lol!!
Nope . Sorry Kaiser , you said it , it has stuck and now all I can see is Temu Kate. 😂😂. That suit, the color . The material, the shirt ,it’s all bad . Really really bad
It is a perfect description of her.. hopefully Temu Katie sticks lol.
My thought as well. Kaiser nailed it, this suit is the Temu version of the suit HRH DoS wore at Time 100.
But it’s appropriate, because Can’t is the Temu version of HRH Meghan, Ada Mazi, Adetokunbo, Duchess of Sussex, First of Her Name.
As for that suit, any charm the cut and tailoring might impart is utterly destroyed by the Diarrhea Diaper color.
And Can’t does love her beruffled Princess Priss looks, but the reason for the ruffle here is different. And she’s been doing this a lot since she reappeared from hiding.
Any soft fabric she wears, she makes sure to have ruffles, ruching, etc. at the chest area. Remember that awful grape Koolaid dress for Wimbledon?
She needs to fill in her chest area to conceal that her bosom has disappeared more completely than she herself did last year. She’s so thin, she really looks ill, either physically or mentally.
I’d like to feel sorry for her, I really would. But she has made that impossible, at least for me.
She has been wearing shorter trousers recently I prefer to see them an inch off the ground, much cleaner, don’t like the patch pockets especially on the trousers, nothing special about it, make up awful.
It’s fascinating to me how the tabloids used Kate wearing a Victoria Beckham suit to reference the alleged feud with her son Brooklyn. How weird and messy.
The royalist press have been linking whatever is going on with the Beckhams & their son to the royal family rift. Kate has rarely worn any Victoria Beckham so have to wonder if wearing this suit now is deliberate…
The tailoring of the suit is great but the colour is awful & the blouse is giving Austin powers
I read that there was an award being given to Patrick Macdowell for sustainable fashion and that’s why she was there. I looked up his clothes and so much of it was so lovely. It would have been v cool for her to show up in something from an up and coming designer. But at least she’s wearing British? And yeah the DM loves being able to reference the royals and the Beckhams and feuds together so Kate wearing VB was a gift for them.
The baby @#$% color is atrocious, but I like the cut of the suit. It suits (lol) her body type and conceals her extreme thinness. Her hair looks awful. Her obsession with copy-keening Meghan’s fashion and social media is really off-putting.
Kate would be so much more interesting if she was allowed to have her own unique personality. She could possibly be a trendsetter or fashion icon. But this creepy cringy copying of Meghan makes her look basic and uninteresting.
Maybe her her own unique personality IS basic and uninteresting.
I’m with the posters who think the hair is the biggest problem here. Ruffled blouse plus ruffled hair is too much ruffle/curl going on. With a straight lob (basically a slightly longer version of VB’s signature cut) the ruffled blouse would have looked much better. I also actually don’t hate the color, the pants maybe need a touch of tailoring but mainly the hair is the issue.
I hate the colour so much.
But the shirt? I see it and just start singing “yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for me”
That and equal parts Jerry Seinfeld in his puffy shirt.
Kate needs a colour analysis.
Or maybe just an analyst.
Kate gets some credit for trying a modern silhouette even though that color really doesn’t work. It’s a nice silhouette on her with her long, slim legs.
As for the Meghan mood board, we complain that she copies Meghan but then we also complain when she dresses like a 1950s housewife (i.e. the lace skirt atrocity from yesterday). She veers too far one way and then the other, so her style ends up being chaotic and that invites comparisons to others who stick with a more cohesive style. If she stuck with something in the middle, it would be “her” style and not create so many comparisons. This is closer to the modern silhouette that I think she can pull off and appeals to younger demographics. She’s beautiful and slender, she doesn’t need to dress like a grandma to be appropriate. I hope she sticks with it.
She actually has shortish legs and a long torso which is why she tends to wear high waistlines and stilettos to try and make her legs look longer. And she’s not slender, she’s appallingly thin. I saw her in person in 2016 when she and Slumlord Bill came to Vancouver Island, and even then she was very thin. Now she’s emaciated.
So I actually don’t complain when she wears the coat dresses or a character from an 80s murder mystery style dresses. And it’s precisely for the reason you say. I prefer it over any slight Meghan copy-keening.
Upper respiratory infection green. 🤢. That pantsuit is hideous.
OMG, I so agree. It’s strikingly hideous.
Although the suit’s fabric is beautiful, I agree that the color doesn’t seem to suit Kate. The sleeves are also cut too long.
OMG. Boring, bland and banal.
She’s keeps getting worse. It’s May! What the H is she wearing. If she can’t do anything worthwhile, and she can’t, then she could at least dress the part of a princess. She should be in something that flatters a bean pole shape and in spring colors.
I wish they would come out with Princess Barbie so she could get some tips.
OMG. Boring, bland and banal.
She’s keeps getting worse. It’s May! What the H is she wearing? If she can’t do anything worthwhile, and she can’t, then she could at least dress the part of a princess. She should be in something that flatters a bean pole shape and in spring colors.
I wish they would come out with Princess Barbie so she could get some fashion tips.
Kate seems to love a ruffled, frilly blouse; she seems to wear them frequently under sweaters and jackets. I think it is Kate’s own natural taste, so you could say she is making the styling her own. The suit is quite severe, both in silhouette and colour, so perhaps the blouse is an attempt to soften the look. I like the suit generally, but those pockets in front are just awful and, I think it ruins the look of the trousers. Lovely smiles on Kate.
This is not khaki. I think we can call it Baby Poo Green. I don’t mind the cut of the pants. But shouldn’t the jacket be cropped/waist long? This could have been so cute in a bomber or leather jacket silhouette. And then white shirt is giving off Seinfeld Pirate. Why does she choose such old fashioned looks?!?
Ummm … I thought the press wasn’t going to comment on Kate’s clothes? What happened to that particular lie? They forgot about it?
It’s also funny that the woman who got criticism for saying she wouldn’t talk about her fashion is now doing a fashion event celebrating uk designers. Good that she is. But it seems almost like a response to that criticism. To show that yes she does support British fashion. I’d guess this event was planned as her team got backlash and then threw that staffer under the bus for apparently speaking out of turn.
Are we surprised? Of course not. When Meghan stepped out that day, I knew, like her many other looks, this was begging to be copied. Only question was, when.
The cut of the suit is gorgeous, and I also really like the color, but not on Kate. She has a cool undertone, and this only works with people with warm undertones.
I’m not sure who is consulting on her wardrobe (Tash is that you?), but she desperately needs help – tone down the hair so it’s more ashy and cool, and never wear this color again.
Her posture is just so poor, so poor that it is making her look like a man or at least very manly. She also has very manly face which is so weird as those wigs should have helped her make look more feminine and they don’t. I decided it is her posture and the way she walks – just too manly.
I dislike everything about that suit, the blouse, the hair, the plastered-on makeup. The colour is baby caca green, a colour most people can’t wear (and shouldn’t imho), the frilly blouse looks ridiculous with such a structured suit, her hair is taking over her entire upper body and she’s so thin that anything she wears is starting to look like dressing a clothes hanger. Someone needs to do an intervention because, as we all know, the camera adds 10 lbs so I can’t imagine what she must look like in person. It’s actually triggering for me looking at her because my late sister died of eating disorders and alcoholism. She would cover up with layers of clothing and heavy makeup too. I’m sure she would have worn wiglets had she survived as her hair had thinned out dramatically due to restricted caloric intake. If Kate weren’t such a hateful creature I’d feel sorry for her but I can’t seem to muster any sympathy.
Wow, I see Lee Thompson is still working with them. I hadn’t seen him in any video or photos in a while but I see him in two here. I thought he had maybe left or been let go from the job after last year’s POW disappearance fiasco. Maybe he had taken an extended time off following the high stress debacle and is now back. 🤷🏽♀️
I wonder whatever happened to the new communications officer position they had advertised for last year? 🧐
https://www.celebitchy.com/888310/prince_william_kate_are_hiring_a_new_communications_officer_wonder_why/
Hello magazine had reported last year their staff went up from 50 to 66. What do those people do there?
The new hires = new schemers, I bet!
Those pants and the color of that suit aren’t doing her any favors.
I don’t like the suit or styling at all, but I also don’t like Victoria Beckham’s style at all. It gives rich trash, nouveau riche Real Housewives circa 2000. I’d love to see Kate go either full-bore elite villainess, which I think she pulls off pretty well with her tall stick-thin physique, or IDGAF normcore Succession billionaire, which I think she is most comfortable with and knows how to do the minimalist makeup for.
How does Kate manage to always look awful.
I’m old enough to remember when the papers would write about how Kate almost never wore Victoria’s designs and insinuate it was because they were trashy.
Wasn’t it around the time of Meghan & Harry’s wedding when Meghan’s going away dress was a VB design (white high-neck/ shoulderless dress). I have never seen Kate wear VB design. I wonder what changed, hmmmm! SMH!
That was Stella McCartney. The blue dress in the rain just as they were leaving was VB. And I did not know they used to insinuate that Kate refused to wear VB bc it was trashy. Huh.
Wait a minute, what happened to the endless articles that Kate didn’t want her clothes to be discussed by the tabloids? They aren’t supposed to be reporting where she buys her clothes. Hypocrites.
I can’t decide if I like that suit color or not. It’s a lot, a whole suit’s worth. I think wearing it up by my face would make me look green, as it does Kate. And no mention of the diamond earrings, Daily Fail? Slackers!
I dunno, if this were an award for up & comers, why isn’t she wearing something designed by someone new? Why VB? Does she need Kate’s support?
Victoria Beckham needs all the support she can get, although Kate is not cut out for it, her company was/is in debt for several hundred million dollars. Luckily for her, covid came and she was not only able to blame it on her debts, which started several years earlier, but also applied for financial support from the state for companies that were struggling financially after the lockdown, which of course she got.
The color of this suit does nothing for Kate. The suit looks cheap. Her advisers should advise her to stop wearing the hair piece or wiglet, it looks bad, the length, color and over all thickness ages her.
The suit is hideous, but so was Megan’s…
@Rivet — I disagree.
I’m not a fan of the floor-sweeper pants, but the cut and color of the jacket and the blouse, plus her cool belt & accessories, made the look a win for me otherwise.
I’d love to know a psychologist’s take on her copying other women’s style thing she’s done for years. What in the world is this? I had a girl do this to me in high school and it was kind of traumatic.
I saw photos of the same suit on Sophie, only it was that lavender color she likes so much.
“Chocolate tresses”
So that’s what that stuff is.
And “khaki”, really? It seemed a new color from the pain dimension that could have been softened with a patterned, form-fitting top if one wanted to project something akin to happiness.
But, best would have been to chuck it for a pastel spring frock.
She looks ok. The trousers are too long.
So I went online and the suit is available in mauve, black, and a sort of powdery blue. The VB site calls her color “Willow” so I guess it’s evoking a yellowy green. https://www.victoriabeckham.com/products/patch-pocket-jacket-in-bluebell-20303. I wouldn’t have gone for any of these colors, except maybe black, and that was back in the days 10 years ago when we all wore black pantsuits. The blouse is all wrong, maybe it’s VB (a “supportive nod” to V) but it’s still all wrong. I don’t hate Willow, but it’s not the best color on her. I do wonder what it was about Willow that spoke to Kate. More serious than mauve or powder blue, because she wants to be seen as serious? Also the green calls out nature and she’s a nature gal now?
What was the deciding factor in Kate choosing this color? As usual, Meghan’s choice of suit color, which in many photos seems more beige, but on Meghan’s shopmy website, which she recommends, is this:
https://dtcralphlauren.scene7.com/is/image/PoloGSI/s7-AI290967320001_alternate10?$rl_4x5_pdp_mob$
🤣
@Me At Home —
Wow. So that really is a poly-wool blend in the colors of sadness.
Even the models look depressed, and the styling doesn’t help at all.
The black might be OK with a soft jewel-tone blouse (no ruffles, please), and the “bluebell” is tolerable, but overall that just looks like a terrible waste of £900 to me.
We have commented a lot over the last few months that may be Kate’s clothing budget has been cut drastically, leading to a lot of re-wears. How would this suit fit into that? Could she have bought it new? Been offered an outfit by VB and chose that? Asked VB for something which I’m sure VB would immediately agreed to, got to get David that knighthood.
I wondered if it could’ve been in the closet for a while but I think if it were, it would be hanging off her because she is way too thin. There is something terribly wrong there.
She:d just so BORING!!!!
Is it possible the problem is that she always wants to look as thin and young as possible and is willing to sacrifice everything else for that? It would make her really hard to style.
Who chose this look?
I actually think she looks nice! She has the height and body to rock suits like this. She should do it more often. She looks modern, appropriately attired, and healthy.
I would love to see more of this than those terrible coat dresses she insists on constantly.
I question that style of pant with the big patch pockets under a blazer with big patch pockets. What’s up with that, VB? That blazer matched with mid rise pants, with a clean front, better hemming, and a nice silk scoop neck tank top under it. Of course she would still need better hair, makeup, shoes and accessories. But it could be so chic. Unfortunately the Princess has no eye for editing, and zero flair.
M already made this look trend for RL , broke the internet and was sold out quickly . M moved on to a denim dress this week for the Beyonce concert and was again sold out fast. The Modern influencer and entrepreneur that she is.