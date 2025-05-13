Princess Kate stepped out in London, wearing a Victoria Beckham pantsuit

Just a few weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex turned up at the Time100 Summit as one of their keynote speakers. Meghan’s appearance in NYC for the summit got so much attention, as did her Ralph Lauren suit – a wide-legged, flared trouser and beautifully cut jacket, paired with a lovely white blouse. Did Meghan reinvent the wheel with her ensemble? Of course not, but it was much-discussed and it got tons of play on fashion blogs, social media and in the gossip media. Well, the Princess of Wales is never beating the “maintains and updates her Meghan mood-board” allegations. Kate stepped out today to present a special award to Victoria Beckham. Kate wore a pantsuit designer by Beckham, in what looks like the Temu version of those Meghan-in-NYC photos.

She’s already considered a style icon in her own right. And today the Princess of Wales delighted fashionistas as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – and showed solidarity with another sartorial legend Victoria Beckham amid her alleged ‘feud’ with eldest son Brooklyn. Catherine, 43, attended an event held by the British Fashion Council at London’s 180 Studios to celebrate the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, as well as recognise designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment. Sources told Mail Online that the royal, who also presented the award in 2022, was keen to pay tribute to the late Queen’s legacy. They pointed out that she has ‘long championed British fashion and designers’ and ‘looks forward to continuing to do so in the years ahead’. Paying homage to yet another fashionista, Kate was typically sophisticated in a stunningly tailored khaki power suit from Victoria Beckham, which perfectly accentuated her silhouette. She sported the patch pocket jacket, retailing for £850, and matching £490 ‘Alina’ trousers, both in the colour ‘willow’. The royal teamed the earthy look with a white ruffled blouse, with a buttoned-up collar, and brown leather heels. Wearing her chocolate tresses down in loose waves, Kate also opted for a glamorous make-up look with smokey eyes and a dusky pink lip.

The suit itself is fine-ish – the color doesn’t work on Kate, but I think that color would be difficult on most people. But the cut is good. Kate ruins it with the ruffled blouse, and Kate’s makeup is especially atrocious today. She looks like she applied her blush with a shovel. Anyway, another successful copykeening adventure. Meghan has been doing so much this year – that’s probably why Kate has taken so much time off, to maintain her Meghan mood-board.