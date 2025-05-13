Mail: Brooklyn Beckham’s parents won’t speak to him unless he gets a divorce

The Beckham family stuff has gotten really crazy this year. We’re used to Victoria and David Beckham being in the gossip news, and god knows, they’ve weathered decades of divorce rumors. But there’s been a shift in recent years to focus on David and Victoria’s relationships with their children. Specifically, their eldest son Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz in 2022. According to the British media, Nicola is the Meghan Markle of the Beckham clan. Victoria and David are incandescent with rage that Brooklyn married an American heiress with her own career and her own publicist! Why didn’t Brooklyn marry an English rose with no power, money or voice? Sound familiar? They’ve used the Sussex story as a soap opera template and they’re just running the exact same play with the Beckhams. Some especially crazy highlights from the Daily Mail’s big exclusive:

In 2022, Brooklyn joined Nicola at a Wendy’s promo: It was just a few months after their £3million wedding that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended a launch event staged by American fast food giant Wendy’s for a new summer dessert. In keeping with the colour scheme of the pudding – a confection called Strawberry Frosty – they dressed in pink for their trip to Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard. There, Brooklyn posed in an ice cream van emblazoned with the Wendy’s logo while the couple kissed for the cameras. The event got column inches across the world much, I’m sure, to the delight of the chain’s owner, Nelson Peltz – Nicola’s billionaire father – and her older brother Matthew, who runs the firm. They were joined by Nicola’s other siblings, though it is undeniable that it was Brooklyn’s attendance that gave the event the stardust it needed. It was one of the very first Beckham-Peltz joint endorsements – and it’s likely there will be many more to come.

Heiress Nicola loves the Beckham name: ‘Nicola is very much making the most of the Beckham name,’ said a source close to the family. ‘She might hate David and Victoria, but she doesn’t half like their surname.’

Nicola is making deals: Nicola’s commercial ventures have certainly gone well since she married Brooklyn at the Peltz’s £76 million mansion in Florida. There’s been a lucrative deal with Pepe Jeans, appearances in Vogue magazine and her movie, Lola, got far more attention than it would have done had Brooklyn and his parents not been there. ‘They are always together – you can’t help but think it’s Nicola who is making sure this happens,’ said the source. ‘She might be very rich, but she wouldn’t be getting any of the attention if it wasn’t for her husband and his family.’

The Beckhams think Nicola is controlling: ‘They think Nicola is a bit of a horror but she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,’ one said. ‘Nicola loves having Brooklyn at her side and she loves him very much. But he is also very useful. The wider Beckham family and Brooklyn’s friends – many of whom he no longer sees – take the view that he does what Nicola wants. From Beckhams’ point of view, it’s not nice to watch.’

The Beckham rift will not be healed as long as Brooklyn stays married: That why their friends fear the rift between the Beckhams and Brooklyn will not be healed while the young couple are together. ‘She won’t change and Brooklyn’s parents are absolutely furious. They are done with her. Nicola seems to be well and truly done with them too so it’s a case of long-term estrangement,’ said the source. ‘The Beckhams feel that this has been going on since Nicola and Brooklyn married.’

Victoria & David are perfect parents: ‘David and Victoria have done a great job of bringing their children up to be kind, have manners and also understand that they have to work for a living,’ said a friend. ‘Brooklyn is a nice young man. But his parents think Nicola is a bratty heiress and fear she wants to hang on to his coat tails.’

Brooklyn’s hot sauce career: ‘There doesn’t seem much of a desire to get a proper career,’ said one source. ‘The Beckhams hate the whole “nepo” label… this recent stuff is a bit embarrassing.’

Hopes that Brooklyn will come crawling back, broke and divorced: I’m assured by sources close to the family that they are bearing up – reminding themselves how lucky they have been in life. ‘It is all very difficult but they realise they are like any other family,’ said one friend. ‘There will always be one who loses their way. They just hope he finds his way back.’