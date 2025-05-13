Mail: Brooklyn Beckham’s parents won’t speak to him unless he gets a divorce

The Beckham family stuff has gotten really crazy this year. We’re used to Victoria and David Beckham being in the gossip news, and god knows, they’ve weathered decades of divorce rumors. But there’s been a shift in recent years to focus on David and Victoria’s relationships with their children. Specifically, their eldest son Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz in 2022. According to the British media, Nicola is the Meghan Markle of the Beckham clan. Victoria and David are incandescent with rage that Brooklyn married an American heiress with her own career and her own publicist! Why didn’t Brooklyn marry an English rose with no power, money or voice? Sound familiar? They’ve used the Sussex story as a soap opera template and they’re just running the exact same play with the Beckhams. Some especially crazy highlights from the Daily Mail’s big exclusive:
In 2022, Brooklyn joined Nicola at a Wendy’s promo: It was just a few months after their £3million wedding that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended a launch event staged by American fast food giant Wendy’s for a new summer dessert. In keeping with the colour scheme of the pudding – a confection called Strawberry Frosty – they dressed in pink for their trip to Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard. There, Brooklyn posed in an ice cream van emblazoned with the Wendy’s logo while the couple kissed for the cameras. The event got column inches across the world much, I’m sure, to the delight of the chain’s owner, Nelson Peltz – Nicola’s billionaire father – and her older brother Matthew, who runs the firm. They were joined by Nicola’s other siblings, though it is undeniable that it was Brooklyn’s attendance that gave the event the stardust it needed. It was one of the very first Beckham-Peltz joint endorsements – and it’s likely there will be many more to come.
Heiress Nicola loves the Beckham name: ‘Nicola is very much making the most of the Beckham name,’ said a source close to the family. ‘She might hate David and Victoria, but she doesn’t half like their surname.’
Nicola is making deals: Nicola’s commercial ventures have certainly gone well since she married Brooklyn at the Peltz’s £76 million mansion in Florida. There’s been a lucrative deal with Pepe Jeans, appearances in Vogue magazine and her movie, Lola, got far more attention than it would have done had Brooklyn and his parents not been there. ‘They are always together – you can’t help but think it’s Nicola who is making sure this happens,’ said the source. ‘She might be very rich, but she wouldn’t be getting any of the attention if it wasn’t for her husband and his family.’
The Beckhams think Nicola is controlling: ‘They think Nicola is a bit of a horror but she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,’ one said. ‘Nicola loves having Brooklyn at her side and she loves him very much. But he is also very useful. The wider Beckham family and Brooklyn’s friends – many of whom he no longer sees – take the view that he does what Nicola wants. From Beckhams’ point of view, it’s not nice to watch.’
The Beckham rift will not be healed as long as Brooklyn stays married: That why their friends fear the rift between the Beckhams and Brooklyn will not be healed while the young couple are together. ‘She won’t change and Brooklyn’s parents are absolutely furious. They are done with her. Nicola seems to be well and truly done with them too so it’s a case of long-term estrangement,’ said the source. ‘The Beckhams feel that this has been going on since Nicola and Brooklyn married.’
Victoria & David are perfect parents: ‘David and Victoria have done a great job of bringing their children up to be kind, have manners and also understand that they have to work for a living,’ said a friend. ‘Brooklyn is a nice young man. But his parents think Nicola is a bratty heiress and fear she wants to hang on to his coat tails.’
Brooklyn’s hot sauce career: ‘There doesn’t seem much of a desire to get a proper career,’ said one source. ‘The Beckhams hate the whole “nepo” label… this recent stuff is a bit embarrassing.’
Hopes that Brooklyn will come crawling back, broke and divorced: I’m assured by sources close to the family that they are bearing up – reminding themselves how lucky they have been in life. ‘It is all very difficult but they realise they are like any other family,’ said one friend. ‘There will always be one who loses their way. They just hope he finds his way back.’
The Sussex/royal flavor of this is insane to witness. And all this does is make me want to defend Brooklyn and Nicola, honestly. I don’t think they’re perfect and sure, Nicola seems a bit bratty, but from what I can tell, they really love each other and she encourages Brooklyn to find his passions, which is why he’s been doing so much with food. Brooklyn’s weird nepo-baby careers were already stalling out long before he even met Nicola. And while Nicola definitely enjoys the Beckham name, it’s absurd to say that the daughter of a billionaire is clout-chasing Brooklyn Beckham. Americans barely know who he is! Anyway, I’m glad that Brooklyn married an American woman and got away from his toxic, controlling family, just like Prince Harry.
In what bizarro world is a billionaire heiress being portrayed as the thirsty gold digger? What does it take for woman to just exist without criticism?
She’s American. The racism runs deep.
Racism? I think it’s probably more misogyny. They are used to being more powerful/influential than the people in their sphere, and it’s easy to tear down a woman with the standard tropes.
It’s xenophobia not racism.
Racism is dislike of and superiority over those of a different race. What the British people may think of her is more a dislike of foreigners, an attitude of overbearing nationalism…think jingoism.
I think it’s pretty obvious by now than many in the billionaire class are not happy being simply billionaires. They also want pop culture popularity and coolness. See: Elon Musk. I see Nicola as the same. She wants some added cachet that she cannot get being “simply” rich. The Beckham name gives her some of that, or at least I think she hoped it would.
I’m also surprised at the tone of his article defending Nicola. First of all, no billionaire needs other people to be defending them. And second, it’s pretty well known that she’s a nightmare person. Just the rumors from her days on Bates Motel were bad enough.
The Beckhams may be just as bad. I don’t know. But the whole tone of his post somehow comparing Nicola Peltz to the Sussexes is very strange to me. Meghan and Harry are decent human beings that don’t deserve to be compared to…all this.
These are such good points. Everyone wants more. It’s human nature. It’s good for the soul to strive for more, honestly, but most of us are pretty occupied just staying afloat.
What baffles me about billionaires is that they could challenge themselves to end world hunger, improve the infrastructure of low income nations, etc and so on.
These would not be easy tasks but they could be involved as much or as little as they wanted, learning and growing – taking luxurious vacations, whatever suits them, all while solidifying a legacy, a place in the history books.
I don’t think anyone is saying Nicola and Meghan are alike. Meghan has zero rumors of being difficult on set. But the whole misogynistic framing of blaming Nicola is similar. The narrative of let’s blame the wife from another country for the issues happening within a family is similar. You don’t have to like Nicola or the Beckhams to not see that. The tabloids are bored with Mother Nature videos and need fresh meat for clicks. The Dm or any other tabloids linking this story to Meghan and mentioning her name is good for their algorithm to get clicks. It’s business. And it’s pretty clear from the framing of this story from the tabloids that they are planning to do that.
I don’t care if they don’t get along, but for Victoria and David to feed this to the same rags that used to harass them is insane. Also, that’s your son’s wife. She is supposed to be his priority, not mom and dad.
So, when it’s the Sussexes, the mail makes everything up from nothing, but in this instance the Beckhams are feeding stories?
Even though they have zero history of collusion with the gutter rags?
Well technically, the DM doesn’t always make everything up from nothing. They have rota reporters that get WhatsApp briefing from the royal households. So yes the RF does feed the DM stories about the Sussexes. Every story? No. But depending on the writer, yes, they are getting statements from “insiders” via the palaces. Are the Beckhams doing something similar? I have no idea. I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt that they’re not. Especially given their history with the press. But if this keeps going, the Beckhams could put out a statement saying something like we support our son and daughter-in-law. Something simple. Bc this narrative is gross. Don’t let the tabloids turn this into a story of the perfect parents and the bratty American daughter-in-law. It’s deja-vu from the tabs.
With respect to the Sussexes, Palace staff are feeding them lies and pretending to be “sources.” And like the Royal Family, the Beckhams can make a statement and shut this down. They haven’t yet.
We didn’t have to know about the feud.
The notion that the Beckhams don’t collude with the British press is incorrect. There was a time when they had no relationship with the press but it’s obvious to everybody who pays attention that they have a deal with the press. Beckham is always backing some campaign pushed by the Sun or the DM. You don’t do that if you don’t have a relationship with the press.
The very notion that the Beckhams are chummy-wummy with the royals, especially Slumlord Bill, means that they’re feeding the tabloids. Beckham is drooling to get a Knighthood so he pops up all the time doing royal adjacent stuff and gets good coverage from the media. But the media has an insatiable appetite for exposing the darker, uglier side of famous people — I remember when his affair with Rebecca Loos blew up in the tabloids, it was unbelievable. So sniffing around and exposing/making up something that may or may not be happening is their MO, it makes money. The fact that neither Victoria nor David have said a thing about it is the proper way of handling any divisiveness in the family. They’ve learned not to feed the beast.
“Perfect parents” would accept that their son loves and is married to this woman and try to find ways to be happy for him. If that’s impossible, then everyone needs to move on with their own lives. I believe it’s called adulting…
@nikki, 💯💯💯. There have also been far more Beckham friendly stories leaked to the Press then Pelz friendly stories. The Beckhams are clearly feeding the Press these stories. Like Harry, the Press is now painting Brooklyn as an idiot led astray by this conniving woman. How on Earth can the Beckham’s be okay with this? They were always touted as a very close family but we now can see that they are as dysfunctional as the Royals.
This also reminds me about the alleged Sussex-Beckham fallout where one of the Beckham’ was allegedly accused of leaking stories to the Press. They denied that so they leaked their denial to the Press! I really hope Harry and Meghan don’t have anything to do with the Beckhams because they cannot be trusted!
Wow, how did Wendy’s survive as a company for so many years before a Beckham married in? These people way overestimate their appeal in the US. “Perfect parents” would accept their adult son’s life choices and make peace without trying to control him (and they think his wife is controlling?).
They all sound terrible but the Peltz fortune overshadows Beckham. £76M home she owns you say? I’m sure Nicola has one massive trust fund.
Brooklyn got lucky that Nicola decided to marry him with such little fortune to call his own. I hope she doesn’t get bored of him and with some in-laws drama, that should keep her occupied.
Time for the Beckhams to let this couple go – this bird has flown the nest for a bigger one.
I believe that is her parents’ home. Where the wedding took place.
But i kind of love that both were raised to never want for anything, and of the two, she is the more motivated/better hustler at making her own money.
“Her own” money? Doing an event for her Daddy’s company with her husband is “making her own money”? Wow the bar is low for nepo babies. I’m sure the other deals aren’t above the board either. I just don’t understand why people are so generous to give credit to nepo babies perpetuating grifts. That’s what feeds inequality that led to the current American fiasco. STOP excusing them, please. Nicola Peltz isn’t on our side just because she’s American.
I think she’s a terrible human being but she did write, direct and act in a whole-ass movie. It wasn’t a great movie but that’s still an accomplishment. She still had to write an entire screenplay and even writing a bad screenplay is hard – 99% of all people who attempt to write a book, play or script don’t finish it. Then she actually had to show up on set every day, show up at 5am every day, with her shot list, and actually do the job of directing. Regardless of how she came to be “hired”, regardless of the quality of the finished film, she still showed up every day and did the work.
I can’t believe I’m defending her. But the point is, most girls in her position would just spend all day shopping or abusing the help or something. And Nicola probably spends 80% of her life shopping and abusing the help. She evidently does have hustle and at least a bit of a work ethic and drive.
“their friends fear the rift between the Beckhams and Brooklyn will not be healed while the young couple are together“ — this couple is *MARRIED*. This is not just a fling!
I know almost nothing about the beckham family, or the girl’s. But she has plenty of her own money, so it isn’t like she’s using him. And if she’s encouraging him to try out different career paths/opportunities, so what? I don’t get these people,
I think there’s a difference between being wealthy and being famous. no one knew who she was until she got with a Beckham. his family name recognition is what he brings to the table, imo.
And she has been trying to be famous for ages – her billionaire dad co-financed the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie so she could be one of the main characters.
David and Victoria have supported and shown up for Brooklyn through idk how many career changes, so there’s no way that Nicola is suddenly the only one who’s ever supported Brooklyn figuring out what he wants to do.
Beckham’s raised their children to be forever financially dependent on them. They are control freaks. They’d rather have unsuccessful children they can control then successful and well adjusted children they have no power over. That’s why Nicola with her billionaire daddy and multi million dollar trust fund is such an eye sore. Brooklyn is no longer in need of Beckham’s to bankroll his ventures.
Sounds like the British media gutter rats are trying to make this into a big thing when it’s probably not that bad. They need clicks and they are doing their level best to go after an American woman who dared marry a British soccer players son! This is getting into Meg and Harry territory with this shit.
The DM is deliberately amplifying this to cause trouble between the families. They’ve done this to so many others, and not just H&M and the Beckhams. The more dirt they can find on people, the better, because it helps them sell their newspapers. It’s disgusting.
Well, wouldn’t you know, one of the DM’s vile journos (Amanda P) has now linked the Beckhams with the Sussexes, comparing Nicola Peltz with Meghan Markle. That didn’t take long, did it? 😞
Goodness. You could literally substitute Brooklyn for Harry and I would swear this was an article from 2020 or 2021. I’m not huge fan of her father’s politics but it’s silly to pretend that she needs Brooklyn Beckham for success. Before she married him the only reason I knew her name was because of the clear nepotism in her being cast and the horrific last Airbender movie that M Night Shyamalan did.
If anything they sound pretty similar. Much more successful parents, trying to figure out something they are good at, or good enough at that they won’t be constantly in comparison. They could both be horrible spoiled brats, but the British media isn’t getting the benefit of the doubt from me because I know how they operate. And they’ve been trying to make her the bad guy for years. Maybe because she is a wealthy American and doesn’t need to kiss their behinds (sounds familiar huh?).
I think it’s sad that in the third decade of the 21st century it’s still the women being blamed for everything that goes wrong behind the scenes.
Especially in a family like the Beckhams who had their own share of ups and downs to weather in the public eye, and where Victoria always had a target on her back courtesy of the misogynistic British Media.
Fingers crossed for Nicola and Brooklyn to be strong enough to tune out the noise, find their path together, and do things their own way.
It’s not like the Peltz clan isn’t problematic either…
“The event got column inches across the world much, I’m sure, to the delight of the chain’s owner, Nelson Peltz – Nicola’s billionaire father – and her older brother Matthew, who runs the firm. They were joined by Nicola’s other siblings, though it is undeniable that it was Brooklyn’s attendance that gave the event the stardust it needed.”
What a wild thing to say! It was undeniable that Brooklyn was the star of this commercial and he’s why the event got “column inches across the world”? Really???? I am old and out of touch, but, one, I doubt this Wendy’s commercial took the world by storm and, two, if it did I don’t think it had anything to do with the “Beckham” name.
Wendy’s is apparently her family’s business (did not know this!), it’s an AMERICAN chain where the “Beckham” name is not nearly as well known, especially not the kiddos, and her whole family starred in this ad with Brooklyn as her husband being added- totally appropriate he was put in this family commercial in my view, actually a nice nod to him joining the family.
Finally, a Wendy’s commercial?? I’m sorry, but hahahahaha! Really????
The Peltz owns Wendy’s? Well, that’s quite a fortune they have then.
OTOH, the Beckhams own…
If I were David and Victoria, I’d tread carefully around these billionaires.
The Peltz owns Wendy’s? Well, that’s quite a fortune they have then.
OTOH, the Beckhams own…
If I were David and Victoria, I’d tread carefully around these billionaires. Nicola is a daddy’s girl and I’m sure Nelson will happily sue anyone who upsets his daughter.
Really. In the US you’d get more positive attention saying “I own Wendy’s” than saying a family member married a nepo baby Beckham.
while I think i get your general point, people in the US definitely know the Beckham name and know who David and Victoria Beckham are. Maybe some cant tell you what team he played for in England but they know the name. I had never heard of nicola peltz before she married Brooklyn and this post is the first I’m hearing that her family owns Wendys.
Yeah, I agree people know who the Beckhams are in the US, but I don’t think that they would be able to ID their kids just by seeing them. I haven’t seen this “famous” (lol) Wendy’s commercial, but I doubt it has “Brooklyn Beckham” in subtitles, so even if people would recognize David or Posh, I can’t really imagine people were like “Hell yeah that’s Brooklyn!! Hittin’ up the Wendy’s!”
Again, perhaps I am just out of touch here and this Wendy’s commercial was viral Brooklyn gold for the Peltz’, BUT I suspect that their *billions* from owning Wendy’s is not in the slightest affected by Brooklyn’s last name or famous parents. I mean, not trying to belabor the point, but it’s WENDY’S. You either go there or you don’t (I’m Taco Bell, but Wendy’s shakes every blue moon), everyone in America knows Wendy’s and I have to believe that a menu change would be bigger news/boost sales more than a hundred Brooklyn Beckham commercials
oh I don’t think most americans even know the names of the beckham kids, although I do think brooklyn maybe the most well known bc he was the first – I think. right? I have no idea lol. And i think if you showed me a picture of any of them in a crowd I couldn’t pick them out.
so the kids aren’t well known at all, especially outside their parents. But people in the US definitely know the Beckhams and David beckham in particular, so while the Peltzes may have more money, the idea that people in the US would know the Peltzes over the Beckhams is a bit silly to me.
Oh yeah, I totally agree with you on that! I have no idea who the Peltz’ are and beyond that they apparently own Wendy’s still don’t. I was reacting really to this statement about the Wendy’s promotional event: “it is undeniable that it was Brooklyn’s attendance that gave the event the stardust it needed.”
I mean lol I seriously doubt this is true! Wendy’s doesn’t need “stardust” from anyone, the Peltzes or the Beckhams, it’s freaking Wendy’s!
I always misread Nelson Peltz as Nelson Muntz.
LOL! this is one of the most bizarre stories i have ever heard, it almost seems like David has manufactured a bizarre rift to rival the RF, everything was okay till his 50th now he is falling out with his son and daughter in law. is this so david can get more work doing commercials ?
Maybe he thinks it will help his knighthood campaign.
Seriously, is Chuck paying David Beckham to also have a family rift? This is so bizarre. I would not recognize Brooklyn Beckham if he was right in front of me, much less in a Wendy’s commercial. *snort* Stardust…sure thing.
This is exactly what I was thinking. Offering his family up to keep the tabloids happy and the heat off of Charles/William now that sentiment is starting to turn against the royals, in exchange for his always-out-of-reach knighthood.
Peltz not only own Wendys but Arbys, Snapple (at least at one time if not now), Gatoraid, and more multi billion dollar businesses than you can count. He can but every tabloid in London if he chooses, every football team DB has played for, and has more money than the Murdoch family. So as usual, the british rags so overinflate the importance of the brits because they are clinging onto a role they had in history when they are in fact small fries on today’s world stage.
Gatorade is owned by Pepsi.
A quick google tells me that Nelson peltz is worth around 1.7 billion and started an investing firm that owns 12% of wendy’s while he personally owns 19%.
While thats obviously billionaire status and he’s doing quite well, no, he can’t afford to buy Man U or Real Madrid, at least not on his own.
that same google search tells me rupert murdoch is worth around 20 billion.
At least Peltz got his by selling beneficial things. Murdoch earns off exploiting others.
Team Brooklyn and Nicola
I saw a vogue video of Nicola a couple years ago and she seems genuinely sweet..Regardless he’s an adult -ITS ON THE PARENTS TO BE WELCOMING WISE AND LOVING…not rooting against them…They should also be sympathetic to the nightmare of being in the public eye..and provide some guidance
I’ve since come across people who have dealt with Nicola in California and NY, and boy does she seem nasty! She absolutely does not treat people in the restaurant business or film business nicely at all.
Rupert Murdoch (PageSix, TMZ, etc) is a great friend of the Peltzes, too. I do not think finding anything sympathetic to Brooklyn and Nicola from any of those sources count. Personally, the Meghan thing seems sus to me because of this.
Brooklyn is technically the one who can choose to make up to his birth family or not–Nicola is not going to be stopping him from seeing his family unless they’ve done something majorly egregious or unless she’s the type to say “them or me.” The Beckhams don’t have a quarter century of gossip on how they are nasty people, but the Peltzes reputation is not as nice.
Gonna be an interesting dilemma for Murdoch then.
Does he call his minions to target David – who may bring Willy in and the Establishment – or does he call off his rats and stop coverage?
Sounds like a nice drama of billionaire chess unfolding behind the scenes.
I doubt William gives a poop about David Beckham tbh.
That’s the piece that people in the comments are missing: Peltz has been plagued by rumors of her awful behavior for years now so it doesn’t take much of a leap to believe that she’s acting like an asshole to her in-laws. I see this less as an example of sexism and more as an example of another trust fund baby acting like an entitled brat. People are really not feeling the billionaire nepo kid vibe these days–and for good reason.
So I can believe that Nicola is possibly unpleasant sure. But cutting off your son bc of it? Saying you won’t talk again unless they divorce. Which again is a story coming from the tabs but it’s gross. If I was the Beckhams, I’d want to shut this type of discourse down.
TBC, I wasn’t weighing in on the drama, just the aspect of people believing this narrative is due to sexism and not Peltz and her family’s reported history of behaving badly.
As far as the narrative goes, who actually knows? I’m not sure I believe that the Beckhams are cutting them off completely nor do I pretend to know which side is putting forth this narrative (or if either side is at all). But if we presume that this is true, we could also presume that the Beckhams have tried to make things work with their DIL many times and they finally reached an impasse. None of us know the extent of hurt here but a lot of us are familiar with loving a family member very much but knowing that we can’t continue the kind of relationship we have with them in a productive or loving way. Sometimes that does mean giving the relationship a break for a while and allowing some perspective for the sake of eventual healing.
Meghan should not be compared to Nicola, ever, even though they’re both suffering attacks from the vile British media. Meghan is known throughout her career and to this day as a kind, happy person. Harry picked her, after going after her. Meghan is self made, not a rich heiress.
I don’t agree with the abuse of either these women, as if men were mere puppets.
And parents stay out of your children’s marriages! Trying to promote divorce is ugly. Let people make their choices, either to stay or leave.
There’s long been rumors she’s nasty, and am I the only one who remembers there being a wedding planner that sued her? They planned part of the wedding, she got mad at them and hired a second set of planners? I don’t remember all the details, but this site covered it so I’m surprised to see a writer jump on the “Nicola is great actually” train. Her dad could have easily paid everyone and it wouldn’t have turned into a thing, but they wanted to nickel and dime folks that worked for them.
Brooklyn Becker has “coat tails”? Who knew?
Look Team Nobody, but the idea that either is holding the other back is kind of hilarious. She desperately wanted to make it in Hollywood (the potential connection between Daddy’s money and her role in that godawful Last Airbender movie is notable) but beyond a few close calls that was mostly a dud. She would have been much better off trying to date one of the actually successful nepo baby actors or musicians for that goal, Brooklyn gets her nowhere there. So dare I say they are genuinely into each other?
As for him? Laineygossip put it best: harmless and charmless. There’s nothing there to hold back.
So the Beckhams are now being positioned in the British media as an aristocratic dynastic British family at odds with their son’s ‘controlling American bratty’ wife and her ‘excessively rich American’ family. I guess that’s what ‘hob-nobbing’ with the royals for a title gets you; right David? 🤷🏽♀️ ……and gossip is a lucrative industry in British society so why not make money in the process of maligning rich and influential Americans. Another British versus American feud where the Brit is the victim of the wayward American corrupting the British gentry. After all, the British are much better than Americans right!?!? 😮💨 I’m so tired British ‘high society’ shit.
Yet where would so much of British high society be if it weren’t for the American Dollar Princesses (that their ancestors married for their much needed American money)? That’s probably where so much of this anti-rich American woman hate comes from.
I think the idea that Nicola is using the Beckhams for clout is ridiculous given she’s a socialite and billionairess. I’m with Kaiser on this. I’ve found myself on Brooklyn and Nicola’s side. I do think there’s some xenophobia and perhaps some jealousy going here from the Beckhams and I don’t think Victoria never got over Nicola not asking her to design her wedding dress.
It’s big fish in a little pond syndrome.
The Beckhams were big in Britain – Posh Spice marries Unfaithful Striker – they were celebrity royalty.
Then they move to the USA where David the big fish is a small fish in a massive ocean, they haven’t adjusted to their loss in status everytime they cross the pond.
There’s no loss of status. David Beckham got Lionel Messi to turn down a 1.5 billion dollar offer to come play for Inter Miami. It was nearly impossible to get tickets for their matches. Every celebrity under the sun was at those games with the Beckhams.
Exactly. Being a famous British soccer player who peaked years ago married to a pop singer-turned-designer doesn’t carry the same cache in America. The Beckhams were huge celebs in Britain back in the day because of their huge success despite having working class roots but aren’t they considered relatively small fish in the massive US celebrity pool? Brooklyn Beckham’s just another famous nepo kid married to another less-famous famous nepo kid whose billionaire Dad is rich as Croesus, like so many others in bigger US pool.
I don’t know who Lionel Messi is (because I hate football) and I’m British – I’m sure there are millions of Americans who can say the same thing. Most Americans barely know what soccer/British football is.
He’s hugely successful within the niche that is American soccer, but that’s undeniably a massive loss of status compared with the absolute top of A list, household name status he has here in Britain where football is the national religion. Everyone in Britain knows his name, even people who hate football. He’s Oprah-level famous in Britain. Could anyone genuinely say his fame in the USA equals that of Oprah?
All of the male children iin that family sport the same douchebag expressions.
This all sound like made up nonsense. The tabloids pulled out their degenerate American woman template and swapped names.
This is such a stretch — rich bratty people can’t get along — this doesn’t have anything to do with the royal family.
As far as Nicola clout chasing — she may have been wealthy, but she didn’t have name recognition — I didn’t know her Daddy owned Wendy’s…so yea, the Beckham name put some eyes on that.
What if Charles is promising a knighthood to David in exchange of him keeping going to the press to give the exact same story as them ? I’m kidding ! Unless ….
“the pudding – a confection called Strawberry Frosty”
LOLLLLL. It sounds like an intergalactic alien discovering ice cream.
LMAO! You nailed it! This is exactly the hilarity I needed to read this morning, I love this batshit article so much.
Seriously. It’s a strawberry milkshake! Like wth?! 😆 They have it for a period every year. Otherwise it’s just chocolate and vanilla choices.
Do they not have milkshakes in Britain?
“They want their children to understand they have to work for a living” okay so what do the other two sons do? Because I remember both wanting to ‘happen’ and never did.
In fairness to Romeo, he has managed to play soccer at a lower level, but a level that does pay a salary. Cruz wants to/wanted to be a singer….yeah….ummm, anyway what’s everyone having for lunch? 😬
It’s hard when the kids have neither the mom’s singing talents nor daddy’s looks when he was young and talent for football.
Hmm, I have to disagree. The problem is they *did* inherit their mother’s singing talent.
Some say she has a reputation for being bratty, but even if that’s true, it doesn’t make her a clout chaser. I knew what Wendy’s was long before I knew who the Beckhams were. And though I don’t like to eat fast food, if you asked me which “institution” I would prefer to keep this side of the pond, it’s definitely Wendy’s. A good burger and fries comes in handy now and again.
British writers trying to make American things sound British. Is always so funny to me. A frosty is not a ‘pudding’.
Brooklyn showing up adds no stardust whatsoever. Nobody cares about Brooklyn Beckham in America.
Nelson Peltz net worth is 1.8 billion to David and Victoria 450 million.
Sorry, British media but the Peltz family holds all the financial power here. If anything Victoria should be kissing the Peltz ring to get investor money into her business ventures.
They may not be happy with them right now. But the absurdity of a writer saying they won’t speak to their son unless he divorces. Is just plain funny to me.
I think dad’s net worth more like $15 to $20 billion.
you keep saying that (kind of weird to insist on it) but it doesn’t seem to be true.
Forbes lists Nelson Peltz’s net worth at 1.6 billion as of today. He founded an investment firm that currently has around 8.5 billion in assets.
hes richer than most people in the world but he’s not worth 15-20 billion.
It’s controlling and creepy.
Pudding in Britain means anything sweet that you could eat for the sweet course at dinner (so for example a bowl of ice cream is pudding, fruit salad is pudding, a brownie is pudding if you eat it after dinner but not pudding if you eat it as a 3pm snack with a cup of coffee, a chocolate bar isn’t pudding…)
It’s literally just a synonym for dessert. Dessert is the “non-U” term (ie more working class term) and pudding is the “U” (posh) term but they mean the exact same thing.
Of course (because English is an insane language) there are savoury puddings but that’s a different meaning of the word pudding.
Who knows what the truth is but I would tread carefully if I were the beckhams as others have said n here. Nicolas dad is a very powerful republican billionaire. They would not win this fight.
Yeah he’s in Trump’s inner circle though he’s laid low since Jan 6. He was recently thwarted in his attempt to take over Disney (they’re too woke, don’t you know) which o was happy about. He’s awful.
And can we not act like he founded Wendy’s or that he “owns” it. Dave Thomas founded it. Peltz now owns part of it. And between his personal share and his company’s share it’s still not a majority. He’s NOT the owner. He’s a significant shareholder.
What do they teach in history classes in the UK? The Empire mentality Brits seem to have towards Americans is so fascinating. They basically sold their power to the US so the US could get them out of WW2, and it’s like they’re going to hang onto looking down their noses at Americans (and any other former colony) with their dying breaths because it’s literally all they have going for them.
In all honesty we learn almost zero about America or Americans in history class, other than the “fact” Columbus discovered America, and the USA’s atom bombing of Japan is covered briefly in studying WWII.
I remember doing an entire year on the Aztecs, Cortez and the invasion of Mexico and the spread of Spanish colonialism across South America. Almost nothing on the USA or Canada.
The mention of WWII is interesting because public perception of the USA’s role in WWII is VERY different on the different sides of the Atlantic. There’s often a huge culture shock when Americans visit Britain or France because, especially with older Americans, they sometimes have this “we saved your ass in WWII” mentality (which absolutely no one outside the USA thinks). Whereas the perception in Britain is very much “WE won the war, the damp little island that fought alone, gave Hitler a jolly good drubbing, then the USA finally turned up right at the end”. (Watch the Doctor Who episode The Doctor Dances if you want to know exactly how Brits perceive WWII.) The perception in France is “the brave French resistance suffered and sacrificed.” Needless to say both these perceptions are pretty inaccurate. For example I never learned anything about Russia’s involvement in WWII in school, it’s not something you ever see represented in war movies or anything.
All the King George (whichever number George it was) and the events that led to the USA declaring independence, that’s not really taught in UK schools unless you specialise in history. I know it’s very important to Americans and for good reason, but I’ve found that a lot of Americans sort of assume that Brits are crying into our cups of tea on 4th July but in reality most Brits have never even heard of the revolutionary war, and have no idea that 4th July celebrates independence from us.
America just kind of doesn’t really exist too much in the minds of the average Brit, except in some kind of cultural mish-mash of Hollywood, McDonalds and Trump. There’s definitely a knee-jerk anti-American feeling in Britain though. It’s more snobbery than anything else.
“All the King George (whichever number George it was)”
It was George IIII, the Mad King. All American schoolchildren are (or were) taught that. But I can understand why Britain would choose not to delve too deeply into that, lol.
Yes, the Meghan/Nicola parallels here are astonishing…right down to the well-documented allegations that Meghan, like Nicola, terrorized her nannies and family staff as a child 🙄:
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2009/04/peltz_family_help_is_revolting.html
I don’t know guys, maybe this isn’t that deep and Nicola just sucks? I love Meghan as much as the next Celebitch and look for opportunities to defend her, but I don’t think it’s a stretch to believe Nelson Peltz and fam—whose sadistic antics have been extensively reported in for years—might be the “bad” guys here. It’s less about Americanness and more about Trump-y billionaire-ness in this situation.
I’ll sit here next to you — we like to bag on the Beckham’s because David is chasing that Royal seal of approval — but I have heard nothing good about the Peltz empire.
Agreed. Like I can see the Beckhams as being tough in-laws and overstepping a bit in their adult child’s life but the talk about the Peltz’s has been around for years. And again, if anyone here has seen the movie Niola directed, starred in, and wrote where she cosplays poverty, suggests to me that she is deeply out of touch and a little bit gross.
Either way, I think the tabloids are probably exaggerating the story for clicks.
The undercurrent of this feud/storyline is ‘the rich bratty gauche American versus the high society sophisticated wholesome British family’.
In my opinion, as influential as they are, neither families is the epitome of class or good morals but I don’t ever endorse British class system snobbery wrapped up as righteousness.
David and Victoria come from working class families which would be snubbed by any aristo. How quickly people forget.
@Gtwiecz Yes but when it comes to the Americans in this story, the white British person is supposed to be above/better than the American. It’s what makes Britain Great, their classism/social construct. They elevate themselves above any other: country, culture, race, language, etc. It’s why they firmly believe and will strongly argue to this very day that their colonialism was a good thing for all the countries they colonized because they brought culture, English language, education, civilization (their social constructs) to colonized lands although they damaged/destroyed the local culture, civilization, history, etc. in order to subdue and control them with British propaganda while they stole their wealth and enslaved them.
I get very passionate when I see these tabloids push propaganda and financially gain millions while inciting conflict and hatred at the expense others’ lives as if these are not human beings. These are human beings they’re writing about, not fictional characters. To suggest that two people need to divorce to resolve the estrangement with his birth family is just wrong.
ok. I can’t believe I’m writing in defence of someone who is — by general acknowledgement — a bratty nepo baby, and by that I mean Nicola. But this quote? “She won’t change and Brooklyn’s parents are absolutely furious. They are done with her. Nicola seems to be well and truly done with them too so it’s a case of long-term estrangement,’ said the source.” ….begs a series of question. 1) Why should she change??? The only examples they cite for her purportedly outrageous behaviour are …shilling for her parents’ restaurants. Which is a bit rich, coming from the Beckhams, who have used their children as accessories to their brand since literally the day they were born. And, appearing in Vogue, ad campaigns for Pepe jeans, and an indie film. Which sounds like… exactly what Victoria did (and David, when he wasn’t playing football) for decades. They were the queen and king of tacky self-promotion. They sold the photo rights to their wedding in an Irish castle to Hello or some such thing. They treated every match he played like a product placement for some new outfit or bag that she would show up wearing. Talk about tacky. They’re in no position to judge Nicola. LOL. And JFC. These people are up their own rear ends. It’s like they imagine because they have a level of instant global name-recognition, anyone who marries into their family should spend their time grovelling for their approval, like, we made you famous, therefore we made you. No. You don’t own a person simply because your association has raised their profile. Brooklyn’s wife was always going to get attention, no matter who she was. It just so happens he married someone who’s not impressed by the Beckhams.
It’s not like Nicola is leading him down the path into drug addiction!! I’m a parent, and would NEVER CONSIDER shutting my adult child or his/her spouse out unless they were delving into seriously bad territory. To be so incredibly egotistic as to want to control others’ lives is a recipe for a fractured family. On another point entirely, in the photo I feel sad to see the incredible closeness between David and his daughter, compared to the cooolness between David and Victoria. He turns all his body toward his daughter, and he even has a hand position blocking him from Victoria. And Victoria is turned away from her son to boot. Messed up family!
People who stay married in unhappy relationships (or where there is a lot of resentment, for example, with past cheating) usually hang on to one child. It’s called enmeshing. It’s especially common is divorced parents with one child, and sometimes involves emotional incest. Not the case here, since the young girl has her parents together and her brothers around.
I think this is partially rota spin to normalize what the royals have done to Harry. It ain’t normal behavior for a family to gaslight a member for having a life of their own, not being at their parents beck and call and seeking financial independence from their parents. I think Willy is leaking a look here, this is normal behavior other families exhibit/they are like us narrative. I think Brooklyn married into an uber wealthy magat messy mess. I can understand some of the Beckham hostility because the uberwealthy magats are horrid, entitled toerags, especially if he is exhibiting some of her reported snotty brat behavior.
the thing is, if the Beckhams objected to the Peltzes because they are Trumpista Republicans I would understand… but that’s not it. If they objected to them being obscenely rich I would say, pot, meet kettle. But what they object to is having their name — their brand — effectively pirated, like intellectual property, which is just… like the Windsors. Like, if you want to be one of us, you have to conform to our expectations. Which is… awful. Deluded, comical, and awful. Talk about coercive control. It’s not *your* name any more than it is your son’s name. It’s his to do with as he likes, because he’s a separate individual. And FWIW I understand he’s taken her name to add to his own. So that should speak for itself. He desperately wanted to get out from under his controlling father. I’m guessing his mum is torn. And rather than set the record straight or settle her own principles, she cries about being estranged and everyone blames Nicola. Whom Brooklyn clearly chose, in preference to his family, because they made him choose. Like, duh.
I think the main point is that the Peltzes won’t kowtow to the Beckhams just because the Beckhams are famous Brits. The Peltzes have enough money and clout (on account of their money) that they don’t NEED the Beckhams for anything and this disturbs the general British sense of hierarchy that always puts Brits above Americans in their so-called packing order.
Whereas here in America you gain status through wealth and not through aristocracy or proximity to royalty. None of that stuff means anything to Americans in day to day life. Hence the belly-aching of the British press.
Brits are so ingrained in their rigid social classes, but America was built on the idea upward mobility. It’s why all those colonists came over here hundreds of years ago and why people still come here now. The Brits want everyone to very much stay in their place and be happy with their lot in life. That’s why they hate uppity Americans that do their own thing and stand up for themselves, especially people like Meghan or even Nicola Peltz.
I call bs on this story. This feels like the daily mail trying to add salt and pepper to turn a molehill into a mountain. There seem to be legit tensions amongst the family but the Beckham have been very good at protecting their kids. They’ve never thrown them under the bus(like say Charles has done even before Meghan) and consistently have deescalated previous tensions with Nicola. Victoria could have gone a lot farther during those stories of Nicola being a bridezilla who looks down on Victoria’s clothing line. Sure it’s pr but the beckhams have always seemed like a tight and genuinely close unit. This seems like a story the mail wants to manifest into existence rather than the Beckham publicist calling to vent. Plus the daily mail only knows how to write one story and its blame the woman/wife. It’s the same story they write when they claim David hates the attention Victoria craves and he will leave her any day now for a woman that eats carb.
that being said my bias is probably against nicola cuz she has had a bad and mean reputation long before she married brooklyn.
This is how British propaganda has worked for centuries. They divide and conquer. It’s how they manipulated people in colonies and kept British empire elevated. Pitting one against the other within their own society. No one should be siding with either of these families. Instead people should call out the use of the media being to reinforce British social constructs that elevate British class system and high society snobbery. The narrative: British high society gentleman taken away from family by bratty rich controlling American woman. Brooklyn is a married adult in this crazy narrative. They need to let him live the life he chose with his wife.
I don’t know anything about the Beckhams. I’ve certainly been educated about the bm tabloids, so I gotta say that I’m not going to believe what they say. If there isn’t a rift, the tabloid wants there to be. If they’re cordial but not seeing each other often–fine. Who cares? Why does the tabloid care?
The Beckhams have always been tight and that being tight is part of their brand. So losing him is not only sad and personal, it tarnishes their image. But even without the fame and the big swinging bank accounts contest, it’s hard for parents of sons when they not just fly the coop, but marry a woman whose family is just as tight or tighter. Maybe I read it here but Nicola said something about seeing her late grandmothers every day. How do you compromise when that’s the expectation? The Beckhams are not used to losing and they don’t like it. As the saying goes, “A daughter’s your daughter for the rest of your life, a son’s your son ‘til he takes him a wife. “
Meantime, I wonder what her parents think of their son-in-law. He doesn’t DO anything, and they’re doers.
My god, is there anything this site and its writers can’t relate back to Meghan?
The issue seems to be that the tabs are running the same narrative. American wife breaks up a family. I’m team shut the speculation down if possible. Impossible with the tabs but make sure your team is tight and that’s there’s no leaking or planting to tmz or the Dm or anything. Don’t see the British tabloids letting this story go though. Unfortunately. And if someone told me place courtiers were telling them to focus on the beckhams rather than the fact that Charles is a shit father well I wouldn’t be surprised by that either.
CB only reports on what the tacky BM is saying, they’re the ones who are dragging Meghan into this nonsense. CB’s coverage of the Sussexes is always positive and hits back at the misogyny, racism and outright lying from the British bottom-feeding tabloids.
I hope their son & his wife tell Vicky and Cheater to go F them selves.
This is an excellent way to guarantee V&D will also be estranged from future grandchildren.
Nicola is no Meghan, and Brooklyn is no Harry. These two are both nepo babies. Obv Harry is also a nepo baby but he had a granny who told him to make himself useful to society, and he has taken service and usefulness to heart.
The tabloids tried to do this about Nicola and Victoria without giving any real issue between two women. They just want to blame women in the scene as always. I read before that Nicola isn’t the nicest person to other people, but it seems like she is the worst with people she deems lower than her like servers or people working for her. She had a close relationship with Selena Gomez for some time. In the same way, I have a hard time imagining her being nasty to Victoria. She is the mother of her husband. It would be very stupid of her to start a fight with her. Whatever happened is probably about Brooklyn. Maybe he is distancing himself from his family in UK, trying to build himself more independently in USA. The tabloids don’t like Beckhams, even though David is trying to get close to BRF. So, I don’t trust any unnamed sources talking for Beckhams.
It could also be there’s been underlying issues with Brooklyn and his parents even way before Nicola came into the picture.
What I took from this article was this: Damn, now I have to stop eating the occasional Wendy’s baked potato or Frosty.
I try not to frequent companies owned by conservatives. It’s an inconsequential protest, but hey, it’s something.
Oh and this: The Beckhams probably should chill a bit.
Me too! I hadn’t realized that’s where her money comes from or that they were that insane. I haven’t had a Frosty’s in years but never again.
And her being close with them makes me side eye her a lot but I wish all billionaires would just leave us alone and enjoy their money quietly.
Why do you have you have to mention the Sussexes? Nothing to do with them.
I don’t always believe DM. But that article is what many of us have known for years- their anti-American sentiment – and it really doesn’t matter who the POTUS is. It’s always about the UK is superior than the U.S. Even though Many Americans don’t even give that country a 1st or 2nd thought. Someone posted on here a week ago, an American living in the UK- said it frankly- they’re really not our friends. That’s been the vibe and attitudes over there for many years now.
This isn’t even close to MM. This is a brat billionaire princess smearing her very famous in laws. She wants to get herself better name recognition and to position herself in a sympathetic light. She wants to be a famous actress and she has a serious optics and public opinion problem given her nepotism, lack of talent, last film being horrifically tone deaf (Lola, a dreadful poverty porn starring a billionaire), and the awful stories about her behaviour towards household staff over the years.