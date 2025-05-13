Robert Kennedy Jr. swam in a creek infested with bacteria, E. coli & raw sewage

It’s more than possible that Robert Kennedy Jr. was deeply disturbed even before a worm ate part of his brain and then died in his skull. His cousin Caroline Kennedy had some vivid stories about Robert’s drug use and predatory behavior, and like most psychopaths, he seems to be very interested in dead animals. When his daughter Kick was pretty young, he took her to decapitate a dead whale, and he latched the whale head to the roof of the family car. He also once picked up a dead bear cub and then… transferred the bear cub’s body to Central Park. I’m just saying, there’s a lot going on with Kennedy and only some of it can be explained by the brain worm. Well, apparently, Kennedy thought it would be a good idea to take his grandkids swimming at Rock Creek over the weekend. The problem? Rock Creek is infested with bacteria, E. coli and poop.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a lot of curious ideas about how to Make America Healthy Again. Time to add taking illicit swims in bacteria-infested creeks to the list.
On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services secretary posted shirtless photos of himself swimming in Washington D.C.’s Rock Creek with his grandkids for Mother’s Day. It’s a cute enough scene, except, of course for the fact that swimming is banned in Rock Creek because, according to the National Park Service, “Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health.”
It’s unclear whether Kennedy was aware he was violating park policy or whether he was aware of why that policy exists. HHS didn’t respond to Vanity Fair’s request for comment.
But Rock Creek’s water quality issues are hardly a secret. One 2021 report found “high E. coli values, indicating sewage pollution,” likely resulting from “antiquated sewers that have long since passed their useful life.” Earlier this month, DC Water announced it would undertake an emergency repair of a major sewer line, putting Rock Creek at even further risk of contamination, after finding a 200-foot-long crack in a section of piping that dates back to the 1800s.
I often walk in a park which has a lovely little stream, and I’m always weirded out by how many parents feel totally comfortable letting their kids play in the stream. Like… I’m sure it’s not full of raw sewage, but still – you don’t know, so don’t let your kids play there! And definitely don’t strip off your shirt and play in the E.coli-infested poop water. Oh God, just writing that triggered my gag reflex. Kennedy is so disgusting – I cannot imagine being attracted to the brain-worm guy who decapitates whales and plays in sewage-infested creeks. Jesus.
Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek. pic.twitter.com/TXowaSMTFY
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 11, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kennedy’s Twitter.
Hope the grandkids are ok but I hope the bacteria gets him good!!
💯
Those poor kids – can’t help the crazy family they were born into. I will just say that there is a list of obituaries I can’t wait to read & this fool might just be one of them.
Was about to post something similar. There’s a list of news alerts I look for every day.
Seems like attracts like in this case.
Can not understand at *all* how Cheryl Hinds fell for that. My decorator did her home (with her first husband) and said she was the “nicest, sweetest person”. WTH happened??? Can’t be for the $$$ as she has enough from Curb. The “name”?? Beyond tarnished with *that* Kennedy. Still, guess she had a major life shift, as she was having an affair with him while he was married (which ended in the wife’s suicide). Sheesh.
People like her can wear many hats — they can be as nice as anything one minute, then turn into a monster the next. If she was capable of having an affair with RFKJr while he was married and was a direct cause of the poor woman’s suicide, she’s capable of anything. She knew who she was marrying and it’s certainly the cachet of being a Kennedy that drove her. Sort of like Kate marrying William — she wanted, more than anything, to be royal and turned a blind eye to his nasty side.
The parents/ aunts/ uncles allowed this??! It’s not like they don’t know who RFK is, they should keep their kids safe!
Tetanus shots!
One of the FUNKIEST R&B songs 🎵 from my childhood is 1975’s Blackbyrd hit “Rock Creek Park” which the group wrote to celebrate their hometown of Washington D.C. aka Chocolate City ❣️….
That’s ALL I gotta say about THIS INSANE STORY!
Yep—great song. The park is nice too…
Always love that jam ‘Rock Creek Park’! And is indeed a lovely park!
Very on brand for him
A member of the DT administration thinking rules and laws don’t apply to him? What a shock. (s)
Right?? So sick of these people.
I wanted to comment my true prediction until I saw he put children in the water too. What a buffoon.
The sad thing is that statistically if anyone is going to be harmed by that little dip in the sticky bacterial waters of sewage run off, it’s going to be the kids and not the idiot adults who let them.
I live in DC and everyone I know was DYING about this. You do NOT get in that water.
Yes, local commentary has been hilarious. I didn’t realize the kids actually got in too, though, which is really unfortunate.
I live in DC also and I would not go near that water. I hope the kids are ok.
I can predict ear infections for those kids in the near future.
Cue RFK Jr statement about how he’s strengthening their immune systems and we non-sewage frolickers are weak little snowflakes who won’t survive the winter.
Total eugenicist BS.
Kennedy probably thinks poop is ok to swim in. It’s the fluoride he’s terrified of, along with vaccines and pasteurized milk.
He must have felt very “at home”.
He was fully submerged?? 🤢 🤮💩
Maybe some got in his nose/mouth? **fingers crossed**
Yes, please!!
This was on brand and on purpose. For years, the “wellness” movement, which is allied with anti-vaccination, has anti-scientifically claimed that it’s good for kids to be exposed to all pathogens, that it “builds their immune systems.” Total confusion with the adaptive and benign microbes in our systems. There is no good pathogen. E coli is dangerous.
Raw milk is dangerous. Infections are harmful and not always self limiting and benign. Vaccines are safe and effective and a testament to science. RFK jr. is a sociopath. He is promoting child abuse and neglect on a national level.
E. Coli. isn’t necessarily dangerous: it lives as a commensal microbe in our guts; it’s just that certain strains are dangerous and, with exposure like that, you never know.
Ewwww. And maybe I’m just spoiled where I live but.. is there not any nicer creeks to swim at in the area? It looks so tiny (hence, bacteria lol) and not relaxing or fun at all (obviously the company precludes that anyway).
Do you live in a major city? Rock Creek park is 4 miles from the National Mall–it’s a pretty beautiful place to have so easily accessible to city folks. Unfortunately, a waterway so close to a large city will almost inevitably be strained by a city sewer system and normal urban runoff.
I’m sure if DC folks wanted to go swimming in a clean creek they could easily find one outside of the city.
Kitten, you hit the jackpot. But it’s not swimming or Rock Creek. It’s boating on the Potomac River or white water rafting along Great Falls, about an hour drive from DC. Either the Virginia or Maryland side of the River. And for swimming, just go to a pool or the ocean. DC is close to the coast.
Sounds like a lot of awesome options just outside of a world class city: win-win if you ask me.
I think it’s very brave of him to experiment on himself. Once he’s infected with e coli, I’m sure he’ll find a cure.
I’m guessing linseed oil and ginseng would be the cure. Why bother with an anti-biotic when the worm in your head can diagnose and prescibe.
He’d probably suggest diarrhea is good for you. Gets all the toxins out. 🙄
I don’t think antibiotics work on e coli – you just have to grit it out and hope your kidneys hold up. But he’s all bronzed and macho – I’m sure he can wrestle that bacteria into submission.
Let an evil madman be to swim in dangerous bacteria, walk in traffic, learn to fly by stepping off cliffs.
100%. I work at CDC (at least today! Who knows what will happen tomorrow!), which RFK and the DOGE bros are actively destroying along with the other agencies within HHS. After all the damage they’ve done and continue to do to this country, I’m happy to let that man marinate in E. coli water as long as he wants to. Just keep the kids out of it.
Thank you Peachy for the work you do. It must be infuriating to watch this unfold given what you know. People underestimate the power of Public Health until it’s gone.
I also work for HHS – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA). The RIFs have been devastating and of course they happened on April 1 – which is fitting for this joke of an administration.
May the e. coli flow through this POS.
I used to work for the NPS & I get so irritated at people like this ignoring the rules & regs! If they want you to stay out of an area it’s for your own safety! You’re also just delaying the repairs to the eco-system!
Hummm. Trolling for more brain worms, I guess.
Is that why his skin looks like a catcher’s mitt got run over by a truck? Because he bathes in toxic water?
More likely it’s extreme sun damage from being outdoors a lot and no sunscreen.
The 14 years of heroin addiction doesn’t help…
He looks like the picture of health, right? Nope not so much. And so weird that he’s shirtless.
Maybe he’ll get another brain worm.
In one of the photos, it looks like he’s slapping one of the kids on the back as if the boy swallowed water which would be typical kid behavior. This creep is a danger to himself and others. Also note his pumped up appearance due to misusing steroids. It’s absolutely wild that he has been put in charge of American health. A eugenesist in charge of keeping us healthy. What could possibly go wrong? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I do hope the kids survive this outing with their “loving” grandpa.
It looks like Kennedy was swimming with his jeans on. Or maybe the kid fell in the water, and Kennedy had to pull him out. I hope the kid is okay.
As if the filthy water isn’t bad enough, imagine the putrid slime on those jeans! 🤢
Omg, that’s horrifying to imagine that the kids swallowed some of the water. The whole thing seems like a weird staged photo op. Him being shirtless, while everyone else is normally clothed, just adds to the horror.
I cannot stoop asking myself…How do we get out of this terrible timeline?
It IS staged for the purpose of “demonstrating” that it’s “safe and beneficial” to immerse yourself in and ingest what people like him unscientifically think are “helpful” bacteria. It’s the opposite of science. Lister and Pasteur would be horrified. E coli infections are harmful; parasites are harmful. This is just gross but he is totally trying to make a very ugly point as a demonic role model.
Plus his narcissistic self is happy to show off his body — and he’s making a sick argument that his supposedly “healthy” lifestyle has led him to look that way. *He thinks he looks great.* Ew.
But WHY would anyone take these pictures in the first place AND post them to social media? Answer: so that RFK Jr could show his pecs to the ladies! 🤮
Really, think about it. Do you have to document every minute of your family time like some kind of basic influencer!? You’re in the Cabinet, for chrissakes! Are you THAT thirsty?!
See above, he seems proud of his artificial pecs but he is also, given his even more enlarged “wellness influencer” platform trying to encourage people to take in bad bacteria and expose themselves to viruses — at the same time that he discourages them from using vaccination for safe and effective protection. He’s using the kids in his family to “show” American parents that what he is doing is okay for kids. It is NOT okay for kids. There are so many ways that it is not okay. His cousin Caroline was correct: He is a predator.
Not often that I feel sorry for bacteria, e-coli, and raw sewage but here we are.
haha exactly!
Bacteria? Do your thing!
Why are so many of the Magats so hard to look at?
I’m confused : is one of his grandchildren named Bobcat ?
Apparently. I saw speculation that it could be just another variation of Robert/Bobby. We can only hope the kid’s actual name isn’t Bobcat. 😐
Hanging out with him on Mother’s Day in spite of their mother, his first wife, a Midwesterner from a normal family he met at UVA, being very much alive. Bobby III’s wife was associated with Edward Snowden and various other related things and credited for working her way in here and steering Bobby Jr and the son into the path they ended up on. She’s basically a Russian asset.
The Kremlin’s been busy. I’m reading Kompromat, by Craig Unger. We’re in deep 💩.
Is there anything this administration won’t ruin? One of my favorite shows is Schitts Creek, and now he’s ruined the name.
Can’t stand that virulent racist / torturer of animals
Those poor kids.
My God, the lunacy and endangerment.
Sooo, I guess he wants to kill off his own family too, not just random people. They should have left him there.
Here’s the fun thing about being in a big city: When you see something that looks like it might be fun or interesting to do, and NO ONE is doing it but you, there’s probably a very good reason why no one else is doing it. SMH
I hope the kids are all right.
RFK Jr grew up in McLean, just outside of DC. For any of a number of reasons, there is no question that he should have known that swimming in Rock Creek is banned — and that it is banned for a reason. Entitled prat did it anyway. Just one more example of how entitled prats with poor judgement begat more generalizations of impulsive entitled prats with poor judgement. I wonder if at least one mandated reporter has called CPS about this. I also hope that the kids weren’t endangered by this entitled frolicking, and that they’ve had all of their shots.
This is the person who is now in charge of healthcare for millions of Americans. Oh Yippity. SMH
DCNative
No vaccine against E coli or salmonella infections or parasites. But I hope they’re vaccinated against everything else possible, given that line in the family.
Is the creek ok??!!
LOL, this was my thought, too. I’m more worried about the creek than RFK.
If I were those parents’ kids, I’d never again let him spend time with the kids without my supervision. Ever.
This is some sick s**t.
This is why humans has to invent pools treated with chlorine or salt.
The info is right there on the park’s website, under the general rules & regulations. There’s also an alert regarding the restroom closure. And I would imagine there are several signs posted as well.
I think we can see from the photos that they did NOT ‘go swimming’ in the creek, although Kennedy characterized it that way. I wonder if the NPS wrote him a citation? Nah, who am I kidding? They could have, though.
Oh, hang on, hang on. Just took a closer look at those photos. There’s a fence on either side of a trail beside that creek. That means they climbed over the fence to get to the creek. They have zero care or interest in the environmental degradation they’re helping to promote.
Oh, it must be Tuesday.
Please let’s not spread erroneous info here. It is NOT true that antibiotics dont work against e-coli related infections.
He better hope noone gets a flesh-eating bacteria on them-surviving that would be the least of his worries.
There are 3 adults with him, presumably 1 or 2 are parents of the kids. Why would they allow him to put their kids in polluted water? Are they also brain-damaged?