Robert Kennedy Jr. swam in a creek infested with bacteria, E. coli & raw sewage

It’s more than possible that Robert Kennedy Jr. was deeply disturbed even before a worm ate part of his brain and then died in his skull. His cousin Caroline Kennedy had some vivid stories about Robert’s drug use and predatory behavior, and like most psychopaths, he seems to be very interested in dead animals. When his daughter Kick was pretty young, he took her to decapitate a dead whale, and he latched the whale head to the roof of the family car. He also once picked up a dead bear cub and then… transferred the bear cub’s body to Central Park. I’m just saying, there’s a lot going on with Kennedy and only some of it can be explained by the brain worm. Well, apparently, Kennedy thought it would be a good idea to take his grandkids swimming at Rock Creek over the weekend. The problem? Rock Creek is infested with bacteria, E. coli and poop.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a lot of curious ideas about how to Make America Healthy Again. Time to add taking illicit swims in bacteria-infested creeks to the list. On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services secretary posted shirtless photos of himself swimming in Washington D.C.’s Rock Creek with his grandkids for Mother’s Day. It’s a cute enough scene, except, of course for the fact that swimming is banned in Rock Creek because, according to the National Park Service, “Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health.” It’s unclear whether Kennedy was aware he was violating park policy or whether he was aware of why that policy exists. HHS didn’t respond to Vanity Fair’s request for comment. But Rock Creek’s water quality issues are hardly a secret. One 2021 report found “high E. coli values, indicating sewage pollution,” likely resulting from “antiquated sewers that have long since passed their useful life.” Earlier this month, DC Water announced it would undertake an emergency repair of a major sewer line, putting Rock Creek at even further risk of contamination, after finding a 200-foot-long crack in a section of piping that dates back to the 1800s.

I often walk in a park which has a lovely little stream, and I’m always weirded out by how many parents feel totally comfortable letting their kids play in the stream. Like… I’m sure it’s not full of raw sewage, but still – you don’t know, so don’t let your kids play there! And definitely don’t strip off your shirt and play in the E.coli-infested poop water. Oh God, just writing that triggered my gag reflex. Kennedy is so disgusting – I cannot imagine being attracted to the brain-worm guy who decapitates whales and plays in sewage-infested creeks. Jesus.

Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek. pic.twitter.com/TXowaSMTFY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 11, 2025