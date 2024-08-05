Robert Kennedy Jr picked up a dead bear cub & dumped it in Central Park in 2014

Ever since we learned that a worm ate part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s brain, I approach all stories about him with that in mind. As in, “is the brain-eating worm the explanation for THIS?” The worm apparently got a hold of his brain circa 2009-2010, or at least that’s when he began experiencing memory loss, brain fog and erratic behavior. According to Kennedy, doctors believe that the worm died in his head and it’s still in there today. I bring up Kennedy’s worm-brain because a minor New York City mystery has been solved. In 2014, a dead bear cub was found in Central Park and no one knew WTF had happened or who put a dead bear cub in the park. The bear-cub story was truly a small, local scandal which got coverage in the New York metro area. Well, it turns out Kennedy was the culprit. He was the one who put a dead bear cub in Central Park.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate, confessed on Sunday that he had left a dead bear cub in Central Park in Manhattan in 2014 because he thought it would be “amusing.” Mr. Kennedy posted a video detailing the bizarre story on social media apparently ahead of an article in The New Yorker. “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one,” he said, tagging the magazine.
In the video, Mr. Kennedy appears to be seated in a kitchen as he casually tells the actress Roseanne Barr about the ordeal. He says that he was driving through the Hudson Valley when he saw a woman in a van hit and kill a young bear.
“I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear,” he says. “It was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.”
Mr. Kennedy then details how he had to attend a dinner at Peter Luger Steak House in New York City and then head to the airport, which meant he had to get rid of the bear. He decided to leave the bear in Central Park with an old bicycle to make it look like it had been hit by the bike. Mr. Kennedy says that he was worried when officials investigated the crime scene, “because my prints were all over that bike.”
Ms. Barr listens closely to the story, laughing and looking shocked. Mr. Kennedy tells her that fact checkers from The New Yorker asked him about the story: “It’s going to be a bad story.”
One morning, I came back home from a hike and someone had hit a deer and the fresh deer corpse was on my property. You know what I did NOT do? I did not try to move the deer myself, nor did I put the deer in my car and take the deer carcass to a second location. I looked up and called wildlife services/animal control and let them handle it. Civilians are not supposed to handle dead wildlife! What the actual f–k is this story?? Why Rosanne Barr? Did Kennedy’s worm-brain tell him to pick up a dead bear cub??
Just when you think it can’t get worse, or weirder. My former father-in-law used to say “You can’t judge irrational behavior by rational standards,” and that absolutely applies here.
Brain worms and heroin addiction and being treated as an American godling is clearly bad for your mental health. Jude Atwood on Twitter summed it up best “an infinite number of monkeys could type for a million years and STILL not predict whatever the next RFK Jr. headline is gonna be”
This is straight up bad judgement. He’s not fit to lead people if he couldn’t even find a way to properly collect the cub’s remains in a humane and proper fashion. What happened to common sense??!
This is brain damage from 14 years of heavy heroin use. I think its really unfortunate that his wife and others around him supported and encouraged this campaign of humiliation. He could have sat at home being a terrible person and no one would have ever know.
ugh, I have NO time for Cheryl Hines.
He is a pathetic idiot whose family will not even endorse or vote for him. They go out of their way to let people know he is an idiot and that they will vote for someone else.
This presidential race is so entirely bonkers, I’m out of surprise. I guess he’s lucky this is coming out when VP Harris is announcing her running mate. If Jr. here hadn’t already sold his VP slot for cash, he should have named his brainworm as his running mate.
Until the fact checkers confirm this is true and he could have plausibly done this, color me skeptical. This is just weird.
There’s no reason to believe any part of his story. He spun it, because he’s trying to get ahead of a story that’s about to come out.
He put it with a bicycle? This was something he thought out. Yeah there goes my vote sorry
I listen to 44 seconds of it and had enough 😕
I’m in agreement on the brainworm idea. Maybe it’s a hidden epidemic and that’s why there are so many delusional people right now?
My theory is honestly lead exposure.
That actually has strong possibilities! Maybe it’s the two of them together? Lead-loving brain worms?
This is not a person who should be in charge of the nuclear codes.
He thought it would be “amusing” fot someone to find it. That tracks. He thought about skinning and making “bear steaks”. You know he ate thr dog.
“Eccentric” is looking for a scandalous story to charm whack-a-doodle Barr.
This man used to be a well respected environmental lawyer who assisted lawsuits all over the world to protect indigenous people’s land against corporate polluters. He did important work in setting standards for keeping waterways clean. Then he went down the anti-vax rabbit hole. It’s really sad to see what he has become.
People who knew him then must be completely shocked at how he has changed. It reminds me of watching my father in law go downhill with dementia. He became very opinionated, and took positions that were completely opposite of those he had always believed. He would argue angrily for hours about weird subjects. It took the combined love and patience of his 3 children, their spouses, grandchildren, and dear friends for us all to get through that sad period. Kennedy unfortunately can make headlines with his crazy ideas.
When Roseanne Barr (of all people) is cocking her head and giving a WTF face, you know your cheese has slid off the cracker.
I hope he donates his brain to science, because the research will be fascinating. Exploring not just what a worm can do to memory, cognition, personality, but also the long term effects of drug use from an early age. But I’m wondering if there’s some bi-polar or disassociate disorder in there as well.
I honestly don’t know what we, as an audience, are supposed to be doing with a story like that. I really thought the worm story would be the worst one but no.
The news reports at the time had details that make this far worse. The cub showed signs of being stabbed and slashed. He was tortured.
This man needs to be committed to an insane asylum, not a *mental health * facility but an actual asylum.
Perhaps he could be tasked to ‘study’ the effects of radiation on Bikini island and could live there doing research.
He shouldn’t even get a funeral when he dies. Instead, his carcass should be left for bears or coconut crabs.
I dont believe any of this happened, at all. I think he must of have remembered some story he heard about a dead bear in central park and made up a whole story around it. A Kennedy making plans for road kill? He just happened to have a bike in his car? He’s driving around NYC with a dead bear in a car that is large enough to hold both the bear and the bike? Lies lies lies. Kamala for the win, please God let her win.
JFC! He was a full grown father at this point. He knew that he was attending this dinner and he knew that he had a plane ticket to leave afterwards. So, this story demonstrates terrible planning and impulsive decision making. Impaired executive function, in other words, which would be expected after brain damage, but a serious liability in the chief executive office.
As for the wildlife thing, if he saw the bear hit, then harvesting it as roadkill could be safe-ish. You don’t want meat that’s been sitting for an unknown period, but that’s fresh. You can call the DNR and get a license to harvest a roadkill deer. The animal is dead. You can use the meat or let it go to waste. Bear meat isn’t great but people do eat it. Picking up fresh roadkill is fairly normal in some places. I could even respect that detail, if he’d told a different story about honoring the animal.
Setting it up as a fraternity prank is where the story goes to WTF territory. It’s disrespectful to the bear’s life to use it’s body as a punchline. It’s disrespectful of other park users. It’s disrespectful of the park staff that have to clean up your litter. Dumping a bike you wanted to get rid of counts as littering, even if it was a “joke.” What an environmentalist.
Another insane part of this insane story?
The original New York Times story was written (in 2014) by Tatiana Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s daughter. Schlossberg issued a statement yesterday saying, “Like law enforcement, I had no idea who was responsible for this when I wrote the story.”
In that story, she wrote: “But so many questions remain unanswered: How did the bear end up in Central Park? Was there foul play involved? Did she die in the park, or was she dumped there?”
Now we know. Her cousin dumped the cub.