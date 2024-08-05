Robert Kennedy Jr picked up a dead bear cub & dumped it in Central Park in 2014

Ever since we learned that a worm ate part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s brain, I approach all stories about him with that in mind. As in, “is the brain-eating worm the explanation for THIS?” The worm apparently got a hold of his brain circa 2009-2010, or at least that’s when he began experiencing memory loss, brain fog and erratic behavior. According to Kennedy, doctors believe that the worm died in his head and it’s still in there today. I bring up Kennedy’s worm-brain because a minor New York City mystery has been solved. In 2014, a dead bear cub was found in Central Park and no one knew WTF had happened or who put a dead bear cub in the park. The bear-cub story was truly a small, local scandal which got coverage in the New York metro area. Well, it turns out Kennedy was the culprit. He was the one who put a dead bear cub in Central Park.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate, confessed on Sunday that he had left a dead bear cub in Central Park in Manhattan in 2014 because he thought it would be “amusing.” Mr. Kennedy posted a video detailing the bizarre story on social media apparently ahead of an article in The New Yorker. “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one,” he said, tagging the magazine. In the video, Mr. Kennedy appears to be seated in a kitchen as he casually tells the actress Roseanne Barr about the ordeal. He says that he was driving through the Hudson Valley when he saw a woman in a van hit and kill a young bear. “I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear,” he says. “It was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.” Mr. Kennedy then details how he had to attend a dinner at Peter Luger Steak House in New York City and then head to the airport, which meant he had to get rid of the bear. He decided to leave the bear in Central Park with an old bicycle to make it look like it had been hit by the bike. Mr. Kennedy says that he was worried when officials investigated the crime scene, “because my prints were all over that bike.” Ms. Barr listens closely to the story, laughing and looking shocked. Mr. Kennedy tells her that fact checkers from The New Yorker asked him about the story: “It’s going to be a bad story.”

[From The NYT]

One morning, I came back home from a hike and someone had hit a deer and the fresh deer corpse was on my property. You know what I did NOT do? I did not try to move the deer myself, nor did I put the deer in my car and take the deer carcass to a second location. I looked up and called wildlife services/animal control and let them handle it. Civilians are not supposed to handle dead wildlife! What the actual f–k is this story?? Why Rosanne Barr? Did Kennedy’s worm-brain tell him to pick up a dead bear cub??

RFK Jr, in an attempt to get ahead of a forthcoming New Yorker story, says in a new video that he dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park and made it seem like a bicyclist did it. The video is filmed with Roseanne Barr. pic.twitter.com/ajzbGzkuvg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 4, 2024