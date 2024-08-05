Princess Kate plans to ‘join the royal family’ in Balmoral this summer

Over the past year or so, even the royalist media writes about Prince William and Kate like they’re already separated. Have you noticed that? While the cover story – reinforced endlessly by palace briefings – is that William, Kate and their three children absolutely ALL live at Adelaide Cottage together, I strongly suspect that nothing is as it seems. I also suspect that many in the press and the royal institution know that the Wales marriage is in pretty rough shape. I was just thinking about that as I read this curious update in the Mail about how Kate plans to join her husband and children in Balmoral this summer.
The Princess of Wales is set to join the Royal Family at Balmoral this month in what will be her longest journey since her cancer diagnosis, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Prince William and Kate have decamped to the 50,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands each summer since their wedding in 2011, but some insiders feared this year could be different due to the princess’s health.
Since the announcement that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in March, Kate has mostly balanced her time between Adelaide Cottage, their home in Windsor, and Anmer Hall, their holiday home in Norfolk, which are around 125 miles apart. The Princess, 42, also travelled the short distance to London for Trooping the Colour in June and to Wimbledon for the men’s singles final in July, both of which are an hour’s drive from Windsor.
But sources have confirmed to The Mail on Sunday that Kate will join her husband and their three children north of the border this summer.
Her attendance will be seen by many as further reassurance that the princess is making ‘good progress’ after her diagnosis.
In June she told the public in an emotional message she was ‘not out of the woods yet’ and had ‘good days and bad days’, adding that her treatment would continue for ‘a few more months’.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s not like William and Kate have ever stayed in Balmoral for the length of their summer vacation. They usually only go for about three or four days. Even when QEII was alive, they kept their visits brief. I guess the assumption this year was that William would bring the kids to Balmoral with or without Kate, and now KP is doing the most to ensure that “Kate is missing again” isn’t a conversation. That being said, no one checks for Kate anymore in the summer. She’s spent years going missing for three months every summer, so this seems pretty normal for her. My question is whether we’ll even see Kate before Remembrance Day in November.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Catherine The Princess of Wales attends the The King’s Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.,Image: 881844185, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Catherine The Princess of Wales attends the The King’s Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.,Image: 881844217, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. This year the colours were trooped by The Irish Guards. .,Image: 881850912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and King Charles III on the palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. This year the colours were trooped by The Irish Guards. .,Image: 881850919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
London, UK. 15th June, 2024. In a mix of torrential rain, thunder & lightning, and finally sunshine, Trooping the Colour for the King’s Official Birthday Parade takes place with Catherine, Princess of Wales, attending. Image: Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales,Image: 881886646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis at theTrooping of the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London,Image: 882443824, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: celebrityphotos uk / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton Princess of Wales dans la Royal Box – remet le trophy au vainqueur Carlos Alcaraz,Image: 889701160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) defeated Novak Djokovic (Ser) in the Wimbledon final with Kate Middleton,Image: 889709773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Mandatory Credit:,Image: 889855430, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ella Ling/Shutterstock / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Mandatory Credit:,Image: 889859218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Marsh/Shutterstock / Panoramic / Avalon
Most cancer patients have to stay near where they get their treatments. How nice for Kate and Charles that they can pick up and go anywhere during (supposed) treatments. Of course, Kate will be there for the big “summit” about H&M. Would she miss the chance to plot against Meghan?
I don’t think it’s up to her if she joins the “summit” or any substential conversation or decision making.
She only knew a day in advance that she was gonna be good enough to show up on trooping and wimbledon, but for Balmoral, she already knows well in advance that she’s gonna be on a good day, which means she also already got her doc’s ok to go, she’s go the king’s approval to go, Camilla vetoed the colors she’ll be ok to wear, and Bald Prince William also allowed for her to go and join him withthe kids, and anyway, Kate never says no to a vacation proposal
Charles is a cancer patient himself and much older but they don’t discuss him travelling to Balmoral as if it is a medical miracle. The DM is playing games here.
Kate is joining the kids? She doesn’t have custody?
You go with your husband and children, not join them.
They speak of her as if she’s a complete separate entity from her own family. Kitty, you in danger, girl!
Good eye! 👁️
The dm is all about drama. This is a big nothing burger but it’s much more interesting than ‘confirming the Wales will go to Balmoral’. As if there was any doubt whatsoever that Kate would be there. I mean, there is zero work involved for her and she is on vacation either at Balmoral or Anmer Hall.
I was reading online speculation that she might make it to Paris, to watch the Olympics? Is that off?
In as much as she’d like to go, I think it will raise more questions. Cancer patients usually have compromised immune systems so it’s very strange to see her and Charles prancing around large events with no precautions which is what brings me to think they might be stretching the truth
Yes, I was wondering about that.
Caroline Malone’s claim that Charles did not have cancer, has been buried. As this post says, “nothing is ever as it seems,” with these people. And I agree, also, that most of the royal rota know the truth about that marriage, and the truth about any illness. There is no Forth Estate in that country.
I think it was the fact that every other European royal house was well and enthusiastically represented at the opening ceremonies and had been present supporting their country, and Anne went to some horse events and a swimming event and wasn’t at the opening, so most people just thought the Brits were not represented. So I think it was the media trying to push the Wales’ to get out there and be photographed and bring the kids. Silly media, they’re on vacation.
No surprise 😕 vacation is the royal way of life 😕
Hmm so she’s going from one vacation spot to another or should I say they are vacation spot hopping. Why aren’t the press writing about non of the RF are in Paris supporting out athlete’s who are doing quite well. I know Anne was supposed to have gone but this could have been an opportunity to take the 2 older kids to some fun sporting events like the gymnastics, swimming etc.. and to also show some support to the women but what am I saying – these 2 have already told us they are not interested in supporting women’s sports/athletes.
Anne was there presenting medals for the equestrian team and Sophie was there because she is patron of one of the sports. If these two show up just to watch it will not look great seeing as how England has race riots going on all over the place and no one has visited the families victimized in Southport.
Ah I didn’t know Anne and Sophie were there and Starmer hasn’t visited Southport yet. I think the royals turning up might only inflame things even more – however the should at least send someone for the closing ceremony which am looking forward to (looking to see how LA represents).
I was shocked at how quickly those riots escalated across England – Robinson tried to entice some trouble in Scotland but Glasgow was like ‘nah’. Its laughable that he’s on holiday in Cyprus with his family but yet is one of the main instigators (along with Lozzy Fox and Farage). Reform getting into power has given these thugs legitimacy and Starmer has his work cut out for him to resort public order.
Again to correct myself – Starmer has visited Southport. Have been in a cave all weekend 🙁
Anne was there for all of last week – she’s Anne so there’s not a lot of coverage, but she visited the Olympic village etc.
That said you would think William would also try to attend a few events but nothing.
Starter has been to Stockport twice!
Anne’s returned home and Sophie’s there now. She’ll be watching hockey and cycling.
I call bullsh*t. I’m sure the kids may go but this is just them trying to rub Harry’s face in it but Harry doesn’t care. I seriously doubt she will be going. Maybe Peg will bring someone else?
Lazarus is worried she’s being forgotten especially, now Meghan is going to Columbia. Then of course there’s also the “Balmoral Summit” where her input will be vital to maintaining the stability of the House of Windsor. KCIII and Lazarus can swap stories about how they had concerns about the colour of health officials treating them! Then she’ll have a brief reminiscence with Camilla about how they laughed over Meghan’s baby bump!
How Lazarus joining the rest of the family in Scotland is somehow big news shows how little there is to say about her. Even allowing for her illness the woman is just a shallow non-entity with a fancy title who does very little to endear herself to the British public. If it hadn’t been for the internet conspiracy theorists no-one would have realised she was missing.
Ahh yes the Balmoral Summit because in the BRF are never to sick or cancer ridden not to hate and make a production of it.. now would be a perfect time to suspend their racist hate campaign against the Sussex’s.. its is destroying their country look at how all the racist hate they allowed to be spewed at Duchess Meghan spilled over onto everyone and is running wild now and rioting in the streets. A country led by a racist hatful King is being destroyed by that very same racist hatred.
I guess she can travel depending on her treatment cycles, but it seems weird that she can travel to Scotland, attend Wimbledon, attend Trooping, and not do a single zoom call with a charity.
And yes the way this is worded – Kate “will join her husband and children” makes it sound like she’s traveling separately, maybe she’s just going for a long weekend and William is taking the kids for an extended stay……like Charles used to do when he had custody.
The press know what’s really going on and love to play these games. It’s not a story if she goes to balmoral or not. The UK has way more serious issues going on at the moment.
Yep, they know full well the Wales family is more fractured than a set of used fine china. This is just their way of getting their shots across. It must be Baldy’s turn to have the kids during the summer holidays this year.
Did anyone else feel like it’s a throwback to read about Kate? Idk the world has moved on and we don’t hear much about her since the big reveal at trooping.
Will we even care if we see Kate before November?
No one anywhere will be heartbroken or even looking for her. I think she might get a few articles if the celebrate Katie Christmas show is canceled but it would soon be forgotten also.
@harla
Do we care if we NEVA see the C scammer?
I’ve always found it odd that there is never any mention of where Kate has to go for her ‘preventative chemotherapy’; we know Charles has to travel to London for his yet I have no recollection whatsoever of any article making reference to the arrangement for her.
Even in the excerpt above, they talk about travelling between Windsor and Norfolk but nothing about the logistics for her treatments.
It’s all very odd.
Yeah, they’re well on their way to becoming the Invisible Monarchy.
The answer is no we won’t see her before remembrance day. I see the derangers holding out hope that she and William will go to Paris this week but that’s not happening.
She’s such an outsider. What a sad life. I wonder if they are actively turning her children against her?
October? November? December? She’ll make an appearance at some point. The papers will react in a weird and sycophantic way, insulting cancer patients everywhere while propping up the princess. The usual. Rinse and repeat.
I’d be curious to tabulate if the announcement had any interest at all.
We’ll probably won’t see her before Remembrance Day but she’ll reappear there because she NEEDS to cosplay Meghan. Prepare yourself for the too-long pants !
“I strongly suspect that nothing is as it seems.” That’s my reaction to ANYTHING that is about the British monarchy. Their first instinct is always to lie. They never tell the truth about anything. You have to be either a sycophant and deeply gullible to believe otherwise.
This is big news? Hardly, this is just the dm creating a story out of nothing whatsoever. There is literally nothing stopping Kate from going to Balmoral. She will take whatever medical people are needed, her staff of 66 will do her and the rest of the family packing, and she will travel by helicopter.
I cannot imagine a drearier place to vacation than Balmoral with these royals.