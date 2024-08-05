Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Biden’s fury with her: ‘He knows that I love him very much’

Nancy Pelosi has written a book called The Art of Power. She gave her first TV interview in months to promote the book, to CBS Sunday Morning. The interview starts off with a conversation about the horrendous assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by one of Donald Trump’s supporters. That guy hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer and Trump and his people still mock the whole incident.

The biggest headlines from the interview are not about her husband though. This is Pelosi’s first interview since she was part of the plot to remove President Biden as the nominee. Don’t bring that ends-justify-the-means sh-t in here – Pelosi not only wanted Biden to drop out of the presidential race and disenfranchise millions of primary voters, she wanted to have an open “mini-primary” and a contested Democratic convention at this late stage of the election cycle. The “coup plotters” never planned on being outsmarted by President Biden, who folded his endorsement of Kamala Harris into his withdrawal from the race. Pelosi understood that she was outmaneuvered by Biden though, and now she’s pretending that this current surge of Democratic support for Harris was always what she wanted.

When asked about the reports that President Biden is still “furious” with her, Pelosi said: “Well, he knows that I love him very much.” She also claims: “No, I wasn’t the leader of any pressure in this party. Let me say things that I didn’t do: I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.’”

Here’s the thing… even if you believe that the ends justify the means, that Pelosi did what she needed to do in the exact way she needed to do it, there are many Democrats who strongly disagree. There are many Democrats who are thrilled to support Kamala Harris, but we’re also biding our time to get some accountability from Pelosi and the other ratf–kers. You can say Pelosi did what she needed to do, but to take down a sitting president and to publicly humiliate him without any kind of plan for what comes next, Pelosi had to know that it was likely one of her final acts as a politician too.

Now, the best part of the interview is Pelosi laughing her ass off about Trump selecting JD Vance as his running mate.

