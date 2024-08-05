Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Biden’s fury with her: ‘He knows that I love him very much’

Nancy Pelosi has written a book called The Art of Power. She gave her first TV interview in months to promote the book, to CBS Sunday Morning. The interview starts off with a conversation about the horrendous assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by one of Donald Trump’s supporters. That guy hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer and Trump and his people still mock the whole incident.
The biggest headlines from the interview are not about her husband though. This is Pelosi’s first interview since she was part of the plot to remove President Biden as the nominee. Don’t bring that ends-justify-the-means sh-t in here – Pelosi not only wanted Biden to drop out of the presidential race and disenfranchise millions of primary voters, she wanted to have an open “mini-primary” and a contested Democratic convention at this late stage of the election cycle. The “coup plotters” never planned on being outsmarted by President Biden, who folded his endorsement of Kamala Harris into his withdrawal from the race. Pelosi understood that she was outmaneuvered by Biden though, and now she’s pretending that this current surge of Democratic support for Harris was always what she wanted.
When asked about the reports that President Biden is still “furious” with her, Pelosi said: “Well, he knows that I love him very much.” She also claims: “No, I wasn’t the leader of any pressure in this party. Let me say things that I didn’t do: I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.’”
Here’s the thing… even if you believe that the ends justify the means, that Pelosi did what she needed to do in the exact way she needed to do it, there are many Democrats who strongly disagree. There are many Democrats who are thrilled to support Kamala Harris, but we’re also biding our time to get some accountability from Pelosi and the other ratf–kers. You can say Pelosi did what she needed to do, but to take down a sitting president and to publicly humiliate him without any kind of plan for what comes next, Pelosi had to know that it was likely one of her final acts as a politician too.
Now, the best part of the interview is Pelosi laughing her ass off about Trump selecting JD Vance as his running mate.
-Washington, District of Columbia – 20220301
During his first State of the Union address Biden is expected to highlight his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation and to bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-PICTURED: Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi
-PHOTO by: Julia Nikhinson/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-030122_Biden-SOTU-Pool_594
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 01 Mar 2022
Credit: Julia Nikhinson/CNP/startraksphoto.com
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Friday, July 29, 2022.
Featuring: Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Jul 2022
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphot/Cover Images
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) offers remarks during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Thursday, September 22, 2022
Featuring: Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.co/Cover Images
United States President Joe Biden makes remarks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House in Washington, DC.
Featuring: Representative Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 16 Aug 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
United States President Joe Biden presents former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, May 3, 2024. Several of today’s recipients are Democratic Party stalwarts, and Biden himself was awarded the honor by former President Barack Obama in the final days of their administration in 2017.
Featuring: Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 03 May 2024
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
United States President Joe Biden presents former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, May 3, 2024. Several of today’s recipients are Democratic Party stalwarts, and Biden himself was awarded the honor by former President Barack Obama in the final days of their administration in 2017.
Featuring: Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 03 May 2024
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
The Republiscums are already going extremely low against our VP: the nastiest, vilest trash is being thrown at her about her intelligence, integrity, background, husband, etc,…Elon Musk has been altering what she’s said and is tweeting the doctored versions!
What any Democrat has said or done, as long as they are now doing what they can to get VP Harris and down-ballot Democrats elected, I am fine with forgiveness. We need unity and enthusiasm and engagement; we don’t need recriminations. That doesn’t encourage votes.
Agree 100%. And it’s on us to be and stay united. The press is complicit in trying to throw this election. We have to stay focused.
I’m in complete agreement.
Biden had many chances but unfortunately he kept playing into the hands of the Republicans. I think he got a really soft treatment for how badly things were going campaign-wise. He wasn’t attacked en masse but something had to be done.
And now things are going much much better campaign-wise.
None of this means Biden wasn’t a good president but he had his weak points that the Repiblicans exploited too well
Also agree. Biden was a visibly weakened candidate. Trump, a would-be dictator also in serious decline, has become a proxy for the worst of the radical right wing. I’m sorry for Grandpa Joe, whose term as president achieved some great things. But the very survival of our democracy is at stake.
Yes! And this is also teue…
Stop already. It was no plot…and if it was? It was justified. I love Joe and am eternally grateful to him. This man is a national treasure. He served all his life. But watch the CNN video of him welcoming the Russian prisoners back home. There is a point where his face blanks and his finger…which once had a reason for pointing….just hangs there extended, and he looks like a lost child.
People who have dealt with dementia recognize this. It does not invalidate anything this intelligent, compassionate man did for our country. It is an acknowledgment of the sad facts of life and aging.
His personal decisiion to bow out makes him even more noble. And reinforces the true message of public service he luved all his life.
There is a time to dissect what went down with the Biden candidacy ouster. It’s not right now.
I agree with this.
I mean, if the MSM doesn’t want to talk about how their cash cow Trump has visibly declined, and they want something dramatic, RFK Jr is right there.
Democrats will never come for Pelosi. Thinking so is a complete fantasy.
Why should they? Her service record runs just as deep.
Pelosi, Obama et al … I lost all respect for you and any belief that you cared about any of us. Silly me – somehow I thought you were different from the Repugnants.
Joe though outed you all quite neatly. I’m so happy for him that his Light will shine in history now.
Don’t care what history does for any of you.
I’d add Stephen King, Rob Reiner, and George Clooney.
White men who Project 2025 won’t touch, decided to rob a man who sacrifices all for country his dignity, and possibly divide the party.
I will never understand why any of them thought a mini primary would be a good idea. In my mind it would have resulted in a split party that resulted in a trump win. Glad our President was a few steps ahead of them and we quickly rallied behind VP Harris.
Did I miss something? How do we know for sure that all these people wanted a “mini primary”, only Biden folded their plan by endorsing Kamala? Do we know that Pelosi and others didn’t want him to endorse her? I haven’t seen this theory anywhere else, and it’s absolutely possible that things went down like that, but some commenters here treat it like facts.
Sorry, but this is just wrong. He has shown signs of dementia. That isn’t a moral failing. It invalidates nothing he has done for us. The people around him saw it. The party freaked out.
Decline can be swift. I believe Obama and Pelosi (among others), had legitimate concerns over what public appearances would bring.
All of you trying to demonize people over this is crazy. Pull yourselves together. There was no “coup” and there are legitimate concerns about his mental state.
Pelosi, Schumer, and Obama are heroes in my opinion for getting him to step down. He was fighting it all te way. He was in no state to be the president. and refused to see it.
In complete agreement with @ML and @Neners.
The time for playing nice is gone. There is too much at stake and we all know it. The clock was ticking and the Dems had to act. They say politics is a dirty business for good reason.
I’m just glad everything turned out as it did. I do think there would have been more of a move for other candidates if Biden had bowed out sooner. It was way too late for anyone else to get organized.
Exactly! The timing was excellent.
I won’t forget what she did and I’m sure there are others who are the same. I think she needs to look at her old self in the mirror and reconsider running again. Maybe the choice should be taken from her.
And Adam Schiff and Sherrod Brown, I’m devastated to add.
I agree with Neners. The need to defeat trump and protect democracy is critical. It would have been great if Biden was kept on but he is looking and sounding too frail for the voting masses. Kamala’s ascendancy in this race gives the voters a hope that likely encourages voter turnout . Trump is too dangerous and we can’t afford a 2nd win since he is likely to damage all the typical protocols thats ensured election integrity.
Look, I worked in Democratic/Progressive electoral and union campaigns for nearly 20 years. I loved Joe Biden so much I had a life-sized cutout of him in my office. He had no business running for office in 2020 and I was pissed about it. Basically any Democrat was likely to (barely) beat Trump in 2020. What he did do by running in 2020, was keep Sherrod Brown out of the race or some other younger, better candidate who could have been in a stronger position to run for a second term. Joe Biden then also f*ucked the party by not setting up someone to run for his second term.
A month ago I was in absolute despair because I thought it was too late to fix the absolute disaster of a mess a well-meaning Joe Biden got us into. And having worked in and adjacent to the Democratic Party for as long as I did, I didn’t think anyone in the party had the guts to fix the situation. I don’t know who did it or how, but seriously thank God they got Joe Biden to step down. I think he handled it masterfully, as did Kamala Harris and I feel far less despair now.
But let’s be clear. We didn’t get to choose a candidate because of Joe Biden. Not Nancy Pelosi, not George Clooney, not Kamala Harris. I think Joe Biden has done a lot of good for this country and I think he’s been a good President, but his arrogance in thinking he was the only person who could save American democracy could have nearly cost us everything in 2024. It may still. But if y’all are mad you didn’t get to pick the 2024 candidate, the blame lies squarely on Uncle Joe’s shoulders. I’m glad he finally did the right thing, but it was pretty late in the game, and that’s on him.
What Nancy did WAS DESPICABLE… it’s the old “It’s not WHAT YOU DO…BUT HOW YOU DO IT!” & folks saying Joe was arrogant & we should have been able to “PICK” someone ELSE? That’s a LOT of 😡…the ONLY REASON BIDEN DUG IN HIS HEELS IS BECAUSE NANCY ET AL WERE TRYING TO NEGATE THE PERSON WHO WAS ALREADY CHOOSEN TO REPLACE HIM AND JOE BIDEN WOULD NOT LET THEM DO THAT BECAUSE THE DEMOCRATIC BASE & DEM VOTERS 💙 HAD HIS BACK WHICH GAVE HIM THE LEVERAGE TO DO WHAT HE WAS ALWAYS GOING TO DO!
So.. regarding Nancy? Some of my BIGGEST betrayals in life has come from loved ones😪 so I’ll get over it …she’s PERMANENTLY soiled her MAGNIFICENT record at the very end…so that is on her…EVERYBODY ELSE? I will NEVA FORGIVE OR…FORGET😡
@KC
And yet, Biden was negotiating the Russian hostage release an hour before he made his withdrawal announcement. The man is still working, still kicking ass, still doing his job. So stop this nonsense about how he shouldn’t have even run. He’s the reason that as a country we’re doing so well after Trump’s term.
An open primary 100 days before the election is fucking stupid, especially since it’s typically the VP who follows their previous POTUS in elections and it wasn’t just Biden everyone was voting for in the primaries. It was Biden/HARRIS. Come on, now. Good grief.
His team was. I love him. But let’s be real.
I’m glad that Biden waited until after Trump picked his running mate.
Is she basically saying, “My fingerprints aren’t on this”?
No, she just said she didn’t “call” anyone. None of those old school politicians trust phone calls, she met people in her office and plotted there.
We are in the fight of our very lives. We can’t afford to let personal feelings affect the bigger picture. We all love Joe. No one is denying that. But the writing was on the wall and the tough decisions made.
Let’s not sow division. We have an election to win.
Exactly. We saw in 2016 what happened when the Dems were divided.
I’ll be interested in hearing some of the analysis after the election, but right now, I’m not interested in watching or encouraging the Dems to tear ourselves apart (again) just so Trump can win.
Stop already. It was no plot…and if it was? It was justified. I love Joe and am eternally grateful to him. This man is a national treasure. He served all his life. But watch the CNN video of him welcoming the Russian prisoners back home. There is a point where his face blanks and his finger…which once had a reason for pointing….just hangs there extended, and he looks like a lost child.
People who have dealt with dementia recognize this. It does not invalidate anything this intelligent, compassionate man did for our country. It is an acknowledgment of the sad facts of life and aging.
Admit you were wrong and move on. This personal bitterness helps no one.
Thank you! I agree.
Exactly. And if you want to be mad at someone for undermining Biden’s dignity on the world stage, it should be his aides and family who hid his declining condition and encouraged him to dig in his heels.
yes yes and yes
The Republicans are angrily calling it a plot and a coup too. They’re using it as evidence that Dems are treacherous and untrustworthy. Stop carrying their water.
Pelosi did the right thing for the country. What’s happened since he dropped out is vindication of just how necessary it was. If Biden’s still furious, then he’s ignoring all that pent up money and energy that he WASN’T able to tap. He wasn’t the right man for the job and he couldn’t recognize that. It’s sad but other people needed to put duty before country.
I emailed my senators after the debate. I said that the stakes were too high to protect one man’s ego, no matter his prior accomplishments. I want Trump defeated. I’m loyal to that goal above all others.
Isn’t it just as likely that the Dems who suggested a mini-primary, afraid that millions of people would feel like their primary votes had been cast aside and not show up for the general election, thought a convention primary could restore at least the veneer of democratic selection vs. backroom dealing by political elites to choose a new candidate? Or maybe they thought they needed to “sell” a Harris candidacy with an enthusiastic, public convention? By all accounts, nobody expected this level of engagement for President Kamala Harris.
So, coup, or nerves, or concern for voter disenfranchisement, or simply overthinking the optics–I don’t care right now why they thought a primary was needed for that very brief week where nobody knew what was about to happen. What matters is they fell in line behind our candidate, and quickly, and together, we are going to elect her.
Exactly!
Yes! Occam’s Razor.they realized that the man who saved us was in decline and they panicked. It should not be this hard.
I love Biden and am grateful to him for all his service to our country. Now I am also grateful to him for engineering his support of Kamala, thus avoiding a fight for the nomination. I echo what others have said, let resentment go and get in there for Kamala! We have got to stop Trump!
One more thing…as part of The Democratic Base…I can chew gum & paint my nails at the same time 🫤…So I OVERSTAND about a united front right now to get PAST this current crisis that should have NEVA HAPPENED in the 1st place😑…but come the NEXT midterm primary season…well to quote Michael from “The Godfather” …”Today I settled ALL family business”
Agreed Lala!!
And I also remember Pelosi was not supportive of AOC and refused to look into her own husband’s insider trading.
Bug bye old guard, you can kick rocks😁
And I share my birthday with Doug & AOC. I stand with my Virgo and Scorpio sisters here, who are seeing things clearly.