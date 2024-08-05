Royalist: The Sussexes’ Colombia tour shows ‘utter contempt for the king’

I’ve seen some claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip – some would say “royal tour” – to Colombia will happen this month. People Magazine hasn’t confirmed that, and neither has sussex.com. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens this month, but I’m also waiting for a real confirmation from their spokesperson or the Colombian government. If they use the same method as the Nigerian tour, they’ll only confirm the dates at the last minute, as a way to screw over the British media. The British outlets are desperate for Sussex content and they’ve probably already applied for visas to Colombia. Anyway, yes, there’s still a lot of hilarious “angst” about how the Sussexes will travel to a country which ensures their safety. Colombia will give them VIP security… and Britain will not. Which is why those palace courtiers are still throwing hissy fits:

The news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undertaking a quasi-royal tour of Colombia hasn’t gone down brilliantly among Windsor loyalists. One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals. It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.” It is certainly true that the trip to Colombia later this month casts an interesting light on exactly why King Charles III, as many believe, is failing to use his influence to get Harry the automatic protection in the U.K. that he so desires. The idea of Harry and Meghan doing their mini-foreign tours (as they did in Nigeria earlier this year) is disruptive enough for royal planners, but the idea of the couple being able to touch down in the U.K. and carrying out visits to wherever they wish without running it past the palace is the stuff of true nightmares for the king’s aides. On social media there is far from widespread understanding that Harry and Meghan are any less royal than, say, Prince William and Princess Kate—Harry and Meghan are celebrities in their own right. Of course the couple will be kept safe during the tour, but Colombia seems an unlikely choice for travel as it is well known for having one of the highest murder rates in the world. Only this week, sources close to Harry were telling The Daily Beast that the family needs automatic police protection in the U.K. restored—and blame the king for not delivering it.

[From The Daily Beast]

“I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things” and “It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.” You cannot have it both ways. Either Harry and Meghan are in the institution and they follow the king’s commands and abide by his rules, or they are outside of the institution and they can do things their own way. Pick one and stick with it, I dare you. The anger isn’t just towards Harry and Meghan either – these “Windsor loyalists” are pissed that other countries refuse to shun the Sussexes. King Charles absolutely wants to force Nigeria, Colombia, America, Canada, Kenya, The Netherlands, Germany and every other country to marginalize, ignore or snub the Sussexes. It’s painful to Charles and William that other countries see Harry and Meghan as global humanitarians, VIPs and A-listers.