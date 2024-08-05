Royalist: The Sussexes’ Colombia tour shows ‘utter contempt for the king’

I’ve seen some claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip – some would say “royal tour” – to Colombia will happen this month. People Magazine hasn’t confirmed that, and neither has sussex.com. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens this month, but I’m also waiting for a real confirmation from their spokesperson or the Colombian government. If they use the same method as the Nigerian tour, they’ll only confirm the dates at the last minute, as a way to screw over the British media. The British outlets are desperate for Sussex content and they’ve probably already applied for visas to Colombia. Anyway, yes, there’s still a lot of hilarious “angst” about how the Sussexes will travel to a country which ensures their safety. Colombia will give them VIP security… and Britain will not. Which is why those palace courtiers are still throwing hissy fits:
The news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undertaking a quasi-royal tour of Colombia hasn’t gone down brilliantly among Windsor loyalists.
One former courtier told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals. It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.”
It is certainly true that the trip to Colombia later this month casts an interesting light on exactly why King Charles III, as many believe, is failing to use his influence to get Harry the automatic protection in the U.K. that he so desires.
The idea of Harry and Meghan doing their mini-foreign tours (as they did in Nigeria earlier this year) is disruptive enough for royal planners, but the idea of the couple being able to touch down in the U.K. and carrying out visits to wherever they wish without running it past the palace is the stuff of true nightmares for the king’s aides.
On social media there is far from widespread understanding that Harry and Meghan are any less royal than, say, Prince William and Princess Kate—Harry and Meghan are celebrities in their own right.
Of course the couple will be kept safe during the tour, but Colombia seems an unlikely choice for travel as it is well known for having one of the highest murder rates in the world. Only this week, sources close to Harry were telling The Daily Beast that the family needs automatic police protection in the U.K. restored—and blame the king for not delivering it.
“I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things” and “It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.” You cannot have it both ways. Either Harry and Meghan are in the institution and they follow the king’s commands and abide by his rules, or they are outside of the institution and they can do things their own way. Pick one and stick with it, I dare you. The anger isn’t just towards Harry and Meghan either – these “Windsor loyalists” are pissed that other countries refuse to shun the Sussexes. King Charles absolutely wants to force Nigeria, Colombia, America, Canada, Kenya, The Netherlands, Germany and every other country to marginalize, ignore or snub the Sussexes. It’s painful to Charles and William that other countries see Harry and Meghan as global humanitarians, VIPs and A-listers.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
😂😂😂Utter contempt for the King? I think not. He was invited for his charity end of discussion. Harry lives his life and does his work period. He doesn’t live his life being dictated to by Chuckles or the gutter press. Harry left salt isle years ago and he hasn’t looked back.
Maybe the King is upset that Meghan and Harry are the only working royals 🤣🤣🤣
🎯
I definitely think this is part of it. They’re working while the other royals are hiding (sorry, attending soccer games and Wimbledon) – and their work is also just better. Their trips to other countries are better than what W&K do. Their charity work is better. Their foundation is better. etc.
Nice one.
I cannot speak for the Sussexes, but I certainly have utter contempt for the king. The bitter, evil tampon earns it every day. UK citizens, you have my sympathy.
“On social media there is far from widespread understanding that Harry and Meghan are any less royal than, say, Prince William and Princess Kate” first off this isn’t true, the constant hissy fits has made it clear to everyone on the planet that they are not ever representing the British royal family. It’s a weird point too because the only difference between the two couples is that one is a”working” royal couple and the other isn’t. The real issue is that one couple is successful outside of the royal ecosystem and the other isn’t successful inside the Royal ecosystem. They can’t claim success off the backs of the Sussexes, so they try to pretend that the heads of a charitable organization going to countries where they have connecting goals with organizations on the ground is totally not the same as what Mackenzie Scott, or the Gates foundation, or Lilly Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation has been doing for years, no it has to be they’re trying to pretend to be connected to the BRF because everyone knows how super popular they are worldwide.
Most people can tell that they aren’t doing royal tours because they have a specific purpose in mind when they visit and don’t act like they are on vacation visiting the peasants.
And they probably don’t gift their hosts with pictures of themselves🙄
@jais, I’m sure everyone they visited are excitedly hanging photos of themselves with H&M on every wall in their offices. 🤣🤣
And Meghan doesn’t order a Crack Baby from the hotel bar.
And, Harry and Meghan’s trips are successful.
Harry comes in as the dude who is invictus and the veteran, who’s priority is protecting wife and children, going against british media for being illegal hackers idiots like they did to his mother. Meg comes in with a kind and strong voice for women, people of color, animals. They are the Rocky Balboas of the royal
World, who doesnt love that? Lazy Prince william & Lazy Kate can’t go nowhere without their titles. Imagine them loosing their titles tomorrow, like, what now? Who the fck is going to invite them for a tour and for what? Criquets. Of course the BF need to keep them away! Loosers!
Seems like South Korea has shown interest in hosting Invictus! I imagine an invite to Korea at some point.
And as things are right now in the UK, they should reconsider Birmingham hosting Invictus.
On what planet does a 40 year old man need his father’s permission to go on a business trip? What childish claptrap!
It’s laughable! “Woe is me, my adult son is successful all on his own merits! Won’t someone protect me from the sheer audacity of my son and his wife working to make the world a better place?”
Super kingly.
I’m still trying to understand how a Sussex tour anywhere poses a problem for the palace planners, as they wrote above. The palace planners have nothing to do with the Sussexes or their upcoming tours.
” it shows the utter contempt they have for the king” – and if it does, what’s wrong with that?
And the security argument is so disingenuous – it’s not about which country has higher rates of violence, it’s that H&M have been personally threatened in the UK and not in Colombia.
Considering how England has race riots where non whites are randomly being attacked by domestic terrorists, it’s pretty precious to say Colombia is less safe than the UK.
Even the president of Colombia pushed back on the racist UK press, which by the way has a large role in why so many people blame immigrants for their lower status in life. Instead of blaming the rich and the royals who literally take taxpayer funds out of the government coffers.
I follow a travel mom-influencer who has taken her whole family including young kids to Columbia several times. It is an affordable vacation spot apparently and everything she has shown on her stories makes me want to go there!
Every country and every city has spots that are less safe, if you are worried about safety just avoid those parts of the country.
They have been threatened by the same sort of people who are leading the riots now. i.e the racists.
The king won’t talk to Harry. How precisely is he supposed to inform him of his movements or “ask his permission” for anything?
Where to begin! Well, given the week long rioting by the far right in England I think it’s a bit rich to imply the UK is less dangerous than Colombia at the moment (Malaysia has put out a travel warning to their citizens.)
The King and his Heir could have sorted all this out a long time ago but, chose not to do so. I don’t understand why they’re concerned about this tour as it’s not overshadowing any of their projects. This is one of the BRF’s holiday periods so, it wouldn’t be clashing with anything they’re doing at the moment. Unless of course, the real problem is that H&M out working is highlighting how little the BRF does since QEII passed..
It is dangerously for anyone who isn’t white to go to England right now. And the family that is supposed to unify the nation has remained hidden.
Many if those proud ‘patriots’ are royalists. Their moms and grannies are probably at home writing hate filled posts about Harry and Meghan all day.
What could that family even say about the race riots? They’ve modeled how to treat outsiders which is to terrorize them as they did Meghan. It would be disingenuous and hypocritical for them to say anything.
Of course the Windsors can’t speak on race because they are the leaders in weaponizing race against their own, including the weaponization of white tears by the invisible princess.
The Windsors are the only firm in the country which is exempt from the race relations act, the late Queen refused to sign the act unless she was exempted and the King has inherited that exemption.
The BRF has no connection to Colombia. Why are they pressed?
@Laura D … Agreed. The sad thing is, as we’ve all said before, this is the kind of attention and star power the Sussexes could have brought to the Royal Family is they’d been allowed to do so. Queen Elizabeth II seems to have been the only one who truly understood what Harry and Meghan could bring to the family, but by that time Charles was superseding his mother on nearly everything.
And what the heck is this ‘rival court’ crud they keep throwing out there? Are they that insecure in their positions for Harry and Meghan to come and go as they please in England? With the way the palaces leak against them, not sharing their travel plans in advanced seems to be the only helpful security feature left to the Sussexes when they travel to England.
The entire rational world has utter contempt for the King, and has since even before TamponGate. There is nothing to admire or respect about CRex, or the institution that enables him to be a terrible human.
Well said, Agnes!
No one deserves the contempt more imo.. so go Prince Harry.. Chuck might want to call off his hate campaign and address the terror happening in the streets of his country caused by stoking hate and racism. He and his firm have played a very big hand in allowing papers to go after Duchess Meghan.
I guess this is showing KC and PW exactly how much influence they have outside of the UK. It must be stinging somewhat.
I really think that that’s the biggest part of it, outside of the jealousy. They really thought that if they said Harry and Meghan were persona non grata the rest of the world would just fall in step. That hasn’t happened, so now it has to be the ridiculous idea that people are ” confused” and think that they still represent the British royal family. Because it can never be due to their narcissism, the fact that people find Harry and Meghan more interesting and aren’t intimidated or threatened by the possibility of not having the BRF’s favor. The entire world isn’t David Beckham.
This is exactly the problem that’s why there’s so much distraction.
LOL They’d better get used to it. 😂
Charles own behavior alienated them.
Given the rioting going on in the UK now undermines the claims Colombia is a dangerous country.
Colombia should issue a travel warning for the UK. Malaysia and Nigeria already have.
LOL, I wasn’t aware that two countries have already placed in effect travel warnings to the UK! The US should as well …..but, but “special relationship.” 🤢
It is interesting that the Daily Mail has removed, or made it hard to find, the articles on Columbia being such a dangerous place for the Sussexes to visit. I guess even the DM realized how ridiculous it looked, lambasting the Sussexes’ trip to Columbia in light of the riots going on in the UK.
Oh yes?
Which King would that be?
One from Nigeria? Probably not, huh?
They always forget there so many other royal families, kings, & that Meghan is a Princess onto herself.
Such arrogance & conceit.
Charles and William as well as the Firm cannot stand the thought that Harry and Meghan are global icons and have earned their VIP status not tied to the British Monarchy.
These folks are crazy. We just heard that the palace (Charles) refuses to take Harry’s calls or answer his letters. And there was no denial from the palace on that. Now they are mad because Harry didn’t go through “proper channels” to arrange this visit? Well which is it, you want NOTHING to do with the Sussexes or do you want to micromanage and control their every move? Sorry not sorry, but you can’t have your cake and eat it too Charles.
On another note, dont you just like how he UK media ignores how Sofiesta was in Colombia in December? And somehow she came back in one piece? /s
The royal family is basically telling H&M “you are less than, but you aren’t acting like it. Act like it immediately!” And all H&M are doing is accepting invitations to attend events that bring attention to the causes they care about. They’re not pretending to be part of the BRF as they left it so publicly. But the institution itself just can’t handle the thought of H&M’s not putting themselves in the institution’s desired place.
I mean, welcome to the modern era. You’re an impotent institution with no role in the current age.
I would not be at all surprised to hear that Harry was in contact with the British Foreign Office before agreeing to the Colombian visit. I thought there were terms and conditions placed on the type of work he could do when he left the senior royal job because he is still, of course, a royal prince in the line of succession.
The British Foreign Office previously said they were not contacted or involved with the Nigerian trip so I assume that would be the same case for this Colombian trip. The Sussexes are not representing Britain or the royal family. And the only restriction I am aware of was not using the HRH designation. There was a “one year review” period but that is long over.
That’s an interesting point. I wonder if any terms and conditions are traditional or actually legal or only customary. Charles seems to be able to do what he wants regards to evicting them, pulling security, funding etc
And when it is about Invictus he talks to the MOD.
If Charles and William could put Harry and Meghan under house arrest, they would. Basically they want them to never leave the house or speak ever. They pretty much did that to Meghan for months while she was in the uk. I’m so glad they’re far far away.
This is the same problem that Charles had with Diana post divorce. He tried to dim her shine while they were married, when that didn’t work he and Horse tried to drive her crazy. Post divorce the shone was brighter and he absolutely couldn’t stand it, combined with the fact he couldn’t control her. Good on Harry for getting them the hell out of there and as far away as possible.
Kind of insane of the British media to still plow on with the whole “Nigeria and Colombia are so unsafe as countries” given the racist sh*tshow that was the UK throughout this weekend. Also the royal family didn’t write so much as a tweet about literal racist riots because it’s not worth interrupting your holidays I guess.
That would mean admitting that racism is bad when they have been called out for being racist themselves.
“It’s painful to Charles and William that other countries see Harry and Meghan as global humanitarians, VIPs and A-listers.” To me this is the crux of the matter. H&M are respected and sought after worldwide, while we hear nothing of countries wanting William to visit. This will continue when William succeeds his father as an ill-tempered, unloved monarch.
The Palace can’t be upset about this. They had a chance to have control over Harry and Meghan when they offered to be half in and they stupidly and arrogantly rejected it.
It will be VERY interesting to see the narrative they spin if they get official invite to South Korea which I’ve suspected is due in time. They can’t scream about safety or encroachment on commonwealth soil so they’ll have to find something else to cry about.
Colombia has never been part of the commonwealth.
Do they have any idea how ridiculous this sounds? Carrying for children’s mental health, in an age of social media bullying, constitutes “utter contempt for the King”? These people are so bonkers!
I thought this part was interesting: the trip to Colombia “casts an interesting light on exactly why King Charles III, as many believe, is failing to use his influence to get Harry the automatic protection in the U.K. that he so desires.”
I mean, we know it’s true, but it’s good to see it again in print. This is a problem of Charles’ own making. He could fix it if he wanted to, but he’s so peevish and petty he won’t. He deserves contempt.
Did they get worked up like this when Beatrice and eugenie went to Saudi Arabia recently? Or is it just Harry and Meghan who have to get permission to leave the country for business?
I don’t recall that Meghan and Harry have referred to this trip using the word “royal.” That appears to be the media drumbeat. If M & H have publicly called it “royal”, that’s not cool, in my opinion, but I don’t think they have.
The king of the Left-Behinds deserves utter contempt and then some, for the way he’s been treating his younger son for ages, even before Harry met Meghan. And it only got much worse afterwards.
The Derangers, sycophantic press included, can’t stand that H&M are successful without funding or the palace machinery supporting them. So, instead of finding a way for criticising anything they do, they go after the charities while yelling “gold-diggers” and “grifters”, completely ignoring the fact that the Middletonedeafs are everything they accuse the Sussexes and the Squad of.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the 🐀🐀🐀 and adjacents like Daily Beast, P6 and similar will be made redundant rather sooner that later. Constantly spewing hate can’t be healthy, and supporting welfare billionaires shouldn’t be profitable or rewarded in any way.