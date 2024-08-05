Duchess Meghan: ‘I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience’ in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Jane Pauley, on CBS Sunday Morning, aired yesterday. We knew from the preview clip that the interview would be about parents who have lost children to online bullying and online harm. The Sussexes ended up announcing the launch of their new initiative, The Parents Network, through Archewell. It’s part support group and partly about providing parents with resources and tools for helping their children navigate everything online. You can see Archewell’s package on The Parents Network here – they’ve included stories from parents. Here’s the CBS interview:
The part of the interview which has gotten a lot of attention is when Pauley brings this Archewell initiative back to Harry and Meghan’s personal experiences. Pauley played a clip from the 2021 Oprah interview, where Meghan described her own suicidal ideation. In 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie and she was victim to a national hate campaign – by the media and the Windsors – she was suicidal, and she reached out for help within the institution. They did not help her at all but she was able to get through it, and she and Harry escaped the institution less than a year later.
Meghan said she was surprised that Pauley brought the conversation around to her experience but Meghan understands that there’s a throughline between her suicidal ideation and the issues of online harm, bullying, etc. Meghan said: “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it. I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed. If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.”
“I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience.” Yeah, I think that’s true. She was in survival mode for several years, and then she was in “let’s just look ahead, not backwards” mode. Something I think about a lot is that… I cannot imagine how f–king traumatic it was for Meghan to be stuck in the UK for over two weeks around QEII’s funeral. I imagine that was a really triggering experience for her, and I wonder if that made her question if she had really dealt with everything those f–kers put her through.
Harry’s a really great guy, but, seriously… no guy/person is worth that much trauma. I’m glad she made it.
Agreed.
I could see your point if Harry had been the one causing the trauma and not a victim of it the same as Meghan.
Love conquers all. They had real love for each other. Some go through other challenges like illness, etc and come out stronger.
Love does not always conquer all. That’s a nice, rose-colored, soft-focus gloss to put on a situation that, had things gone slightly differently (we don’t know the details) could have resulted in the deaths of at least two people.
Love conquers all is figurative. Everything they went through together is either a reason to split or a reason to forge an even stronger bond. If she’s still with him it’s because whatever challenge they have, their love, family and relationship is worth fighting for, and they believe there is a way this could be forever.
BiSynaptic and Yup, Me, I also agree with you.
I’m sure she thinks he is worth it. If not she wouldn’t have had 2 kids with him. Meghan could have left anytime she wanted to but she didn’t .
And I think Harry knows that.
I wonder if Diana felt that way, that Charles wasn’t worth it 😕
Well Charles wasn’t worth it.
In Diana’s case, she was right, Charles was the worth it.
I remember in the doocuseries The Me You Cannot See, Harry stated he should have left 4 years age. I agree, he should have. Hindsight does not change what all occurred to this couple, but how much warning did he need when he got the pushback from his family when he wrote the letter in defense of Meghan his then girlfriend and the gutter media upped their abusive writings re her. To me he was at a crossroad and chose for them to stay hoping to weather it out, which almost costed her life and that of his unborn child. He looked visibly uncomfortable when she was asked and responded to the question re her suicide ideation . Happy they both obviously attended/are in therapy. Meghan has a lot of love for her husband and her husband appears to have grown tremendously from their time in his birth family . I continue to wish them both well.
I’m not convinced that boiling it down to the perceived worth of the relationship is the way to look at H&M’s situation. They are being acted upon by outside forces. Harry was learning about his family’s treachery and media entanglements as they were happening to them and remained loyal to his wife and child by leaving the institution that happened to be his blood relatives. Supporting each other, raising their children, working on projects that are meaningful to them as they continue to share a love they value is a good thing. Harry isn’t the problem here.
They subjected her to bullying, mistreatment, and torture, hoping to break her spirit and force her to leave. Although he initially struggled to acknowledge it, Harry faced horrific treatment as well, Fortunately, they both managed to escape and seemed to have found happiness and health away from that hateful and toxic environment
I’ve often wondered … not that’s it’s likely we’ll ever hear. It does seem there was so much about their live that was fated. But does she feel it was worth it?
that was definitely a veiled threat from M. “Haven’t scratched the surface” = there’s more tea I’m gonna spill, get the popcorn.
Both of them were very clear there is much, much more to say and so far they are choosing not to. Why BRF cannot take a hint and shut up? I wonder what was said privately, the classic “anything happens to us, I will be automatically released”?
I don’t even think it was a veiled threat. It was her experience. I have often thought that she must have gone through worse than we can imagine. Looking at the riots that are taking place in the UK right now, how would it have been for her if she was still there? They made the right choice.
I take the comment, when reading it in its entirety, that it’s referencing the feelings she went through and the ripple effects it had on other things. I know when I went to a therapist and I opened up about a past trauma it opened up other doors of healing that I needed. This is more about Meghan and her healing than tea being spilled about the BaRF.
I thought the same thing Seraphina, that Meghan was referring to her feelings at the time and since then. Healing is not linear, there can be stops and starts, moving forward and then a couple steps back. But I have every confidence that Meghan will scratch that surface of her healing in her own time and that we’ll never know when, which is exactly how it should be.
Exactly! Spill the tea!!! Subtle threat!!! Love that!!
Now I understand better why the awful abusive hashtags proliferate whenever Meghan gets an award – particularly when she speaks, and people can see her apart from the UK drama. They KNOW she has some dynamite info the desperately want to dilute by discrediting her.
Exactly! The royals and their media sycophants have been running a propagandistic disinformation campaign against Meghan from the moment she left. Of course, they are terrified of her saying more about her traumatic experiences living in this family. She must be demonized in advance.
I really hope she’s sought help to deal with that trauma because it’s really hard to sort it out alone. As for QEII’s funeral, Meghan *looked* traumatised in the walkabout photos!
Kate was shown as the mean girl she was on that walkabout with meghan
If it was hard for us to watch, it must have been an extremely terrible experience for her. I understand why Harry never wants to take her back there.
What stands out to me was the cruelty of not letting her accompany Harry to Balmoral. She was left alone in a country where she had been so badly treated. She must have been so traumatized by the events at the death of QE.
Agreed, I can’t look at the pics from the funeral where the Stepford Wives of Windsor are leaving enough space between Meghan and the rest of them to be very noticeable. Charlotte’s face in those is so telling. She feels the tension, and has no idea what is going on, but she knows it isn’t good.
I want to cry at the expression on Meghan’s face. I cannot imagine what Doria went through either. She must have been terrified.
@Joanne that’s an interesting way to look at the Balmoral situation and I’ve never quite thought of it like that. We think it was cruel to force Meghan to stay behind because then Harry didn’t have her support – but it also meant that Meghan was left behind, alone, wondering what was going on, without Harry’s support in a place that is probably very traumatizing for her. It’s not like she could call up Kate to come hang out while they waited for news.
The royals and tabloids will be in a meltdown over the playing of the clip from the Oprah interview as well as Meghan saying that she “haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience”
They’re already in meltdown mode. They claim if Meghan wants to heal the rift she shouldn’t have allowed them to play the Oprah interview and she shouldn’t have spoken about her past feelings because it makes the Windsors look bad
…… I cannot.
When did Meghan say she wanted to heal the rift with the RF? I think she just wants to move on and avoid speaking about those people.
Meghan will never win with haters, they are not her tribe. I AM SURPRISE THAT MEGHAN SURVIVED SO WELL, I DON’T KNOW IF I COULD.
It doesn’t matter to the rags what she says. They twist her own words and make up things she supposedly has said a thousand times a day. And they still desperately tries to sell the lie that she’s impressed by the RF and their golden courtiers and wants back to the the royal life.
I would give anything if the Oprah Interview would be rebroadcast worldwide in its entirety. Remember, at least an hour was cut from the original broadcast.
I guess now they have something else to rant and scream about at the Balmoral summit that they called.. I truly hope all the left overs summer and rest of 2024 is even worse than the first half. For everything they put Meghan through I hope they never have peace.
They can be in meltdown mode all they want but I think it was very relevant – a lot of Meghan’s pain and trauma came from how she was treated (and is still treated) in online spaces – the trolling, the death threats on social media, the racist comments to social media posts, etc.
There was a lot going on with the Windsors that we barely know about obviously, but a lot of the pain came from online spaces and Harry didn’t know how to protect her from that. She wasn’t a child, but she was vulnerable and under a lot of pressure and dealing with a national press machine united against her and an ancient institution that does not like change…..so this initiative is coming from a genuine place for her.
If the Windsors don’t want Meghan to talk about her trauma, well, maybe they should have done more to protect her from that trauma, instead of declaring it open season on her. At the very least they could have shut down the comments on some posts the way they did for Charles and Camilla when the later seasons of the Crown were released.
It’s clear that KP is behind a lot of the bots that target Meghan and the large Twitter accounts and you tube accounts that spread hate against her daily.
Knauf himself had a few burner accounts on Twitter that targeted her.
So they can whine all they want but Harry’s family and the British establishment media is behind a lot of the social media harassment of Meghan.
I thought about Harry’s experiences when the founder said it was about not expecting someone to get over things in a certain time period. I am so tired of BM acting as if PH should have a time limit on speaking about and grieving for his mother.
They are doing such great work. And my love and admiration to the parents who have lost their children and have now become part of Archewell’s Initiative.
Her rhetoric shows therapy and I am so glad they are both in therapy or have been in therapy. Mental health is so important and it is paramount to body being able to function properly. And when past trauma goes unidentified and untreated, it gives way to other issues.
Speaking about one’s trauma is freeing and as the old saying goes: The truth shall set you free. People should speak their truth.
The truth shall set Meghan free. The truth shall make the BR fret.
I wonder if when she does do a deeper dive about that time and her trauma if she will write about it in some way. I know she has moved onward and forward but maybe she will write.
I am sure she will. A whole memoir at some point, but I believe it will be after Charles dies.
I can’t begin to imagine the horrors she experienced during her time within the institution and the courage it took to take part in the public walkabout at Windsor in the days after the death of the queen; the way Meghan backed away from Kate before they all got into the car was very telling and she somehow found the grace and composure to attend the funeral alone, being deliberately shunned outside the Abbey by those awful women.
Kate’s face said it all. She’s not good at keeping a poker face, especially if it involves jealousy and spite. If looks could kill Meghan would have been a pile of smoking ash. Well the chickens have come home to roost haven’t they Kate, you’re trapped in a loveless marriage with a violent bully and a FIL who would throw you to the lions at the snap of a finger while Meghan and Harry do their good works, have a beautiful home, 2 beautiful and well-adjusted kids and big love.
😭😭😭
I know Harry is doing everything humanly possible to protect her but ugh. This is very sad and infuriating.
England is going through some reckoning right now. Those who deny there’s any racism in England and all that gaslighting. Those who act shocked and surprised by the widespread thuggery and violence. They need to own it and stop pretending that this is not who they are.
The same toxic British media that published lies about Harry and Meghan are the one responsible for inciting violence. Harry and Meghan have been telling the truth all along. And they haven’t even scratched the surface.
My kids were young during the MySpace years, when we were just getting an inkling of the monster social media would become. Then the focus was on “stranger danger” but this cyberbullying is just so heartbreaking. I hope this really becomes a great resource for parents.
As for Meghan, the UK media and the Unroyals will never acknowledge her humanity or their part in this, imo. So I wish her continued peace and healing moving forward.
Whilst I get the focus on Meghan’s words Harry also had important things to say as did the parents. I wish people would focus on that more
There is a whole other article on Celebitchy specifically about the interview and program where people are discussing that.
It was heartbreaking to watch Meghan speak about her experience even slightly. If the BM is hollering she shouldn’t have spoke up about the BaRF it’s admitting they were the cause.
I didn’t find this interview very informative. Maybe bc I’ve been following it. Any CBs hearing about this for the first time? Did you find useful?
I would have liked to hear more specifics about how this is helpful for parents. I can see it’s supposed to be an online support group. I wish there were more details about what that meant for people who don’t know what a SG is or for those who are skeptical. Also suicide amongst youth is so high that unfortunately there are thousands of these support groups already in existence. I would have liked to hear what this one has to offer that’s different. What resources does a support group with the backing of Archewell have that makes it more efficient? Better Up support? Things like that.
That being said, I hope just talking about it helps people look for support. Their profile can raise awareness regardless of whether or not people go to their specific program.
The entire programme has been launched on their foundation’s website.
I’d already seen the clip on the program, and it seems to fit with the style of the program which is to just touch lightly on the surface of things in the news, then break for 3x as many commercials. The most helpful thing I thought was on their website for resources. It’s great for parents who don’t know about the different SM apps and they’ve partnered with existing groups to provide support and advice. That was way helpful. I may have to turn to it with my new grandson. Click the link above under Meghan’s picture.
She dealt with the whole ordeal with a lot of class. It must be really horrible to understand that one of the oldest institutions in the world would have been relieved for you to die. I do wonder if, like some survivors of childhood abuse who try to suppress their memories, the experience is going to erupt inside at some point. If it does, I hope she writes that tell-all. She doesn’t seem to be a very angry type of person, though, which is too bad for us potential readers who would like to see some scorched earth around those Royalist idiots.
Meghan saying she was not believed when she needed help really got to me. Those rats 🐀 and company are going to reap what they sow for what they did to her.
I do hope that once she has more distance (and security) from the experience, she allows herself to go full throttle flame-thrower and burn those creeps down in print. She really needs to write her own tell-all, a highly pissed-off one. That would be so therapeutic for all of us who have followed their “journey.”
The social media accounts that target her still claim she’s lying about the suicidal ideation. And many of these bots are purchased by KP.
Meghan has confirmed what ive always believed that she and Harry haven’t told us half of what the family did to them.
I agree. They’re both sitting on a land mine of information. They could bring the house of Windsor down if they chose, but revenge isn’t their MO. Maybe once KFC goes to that big throne in the sky they’ll reveal more of the atrocious behavior of the BRF but until then their focus is on IG, Archewell, and all the worthy projects they can promote.
Britain built its empire on cruelty and lies.
As a 72 yo French national who ĥas lived over à dozen of years in England as well as the US +other countries like Haiti, Brazil and more, I never witnessed cruelty like here in England plus pathological lying. The Gutter Press is the reflection of this cruelty as is the pathological lying.
Meghan has been persecuted in this country and she deserved none of it. I hope she never returns for her safety.
When a massively dysfunctional and cruel family is the symbolic head of the country, the rest of the country will start to emulate its supposed “betters”.
I was genuinely interested in what the general feeling was in Eng!and regarding the Pauly section re Meghan trauma, so I read the DM comments last night. Mistake. The trend was towards ” she brought this on herself” and ” no sympathy because she always plays the victim “. They just don’t get it. Blanket refusal to understand what they did to her.
The usual she asked for it comment from derangers.
While some of that activity might come from bots, the real people behind some of the accounts show a serious personality defect. And since most of these hateful accounts are run by bitter white English people, it is not super shocking that they are rioting all over England and targeting anyone who is not white. There is a massive sickness in that country and the Windsor are no different.
Not all of us agree with the Daily Fail readers. I was so pleased when the RF at first appeared to accept Meghan, pity it didn’t last, I think she was too successful at meeting people, too pretty and too hard working for the rest of them.
I know I’m late to the party but just finished reading Spare over the weekend. I started it weeks ago but had to take a break because I found myself getting so upset on H&M’s behalf. I knew I’d find it triggering (as a POC married to a white man with biracial children) but reading it in Harry’s own words was so compelling and challenging and despite how upsetting it was, I felt the need honour and support his experience by persevering through to the end. An amazing piece of writing, but that’s not the point of my comment.
This is all to say how blown away I am at how the Sussexes have taken such traumatic experiences and used them to thrive and inform and enhance their preexisting desire to serve and be a positive force in today’s world… they’re not just existing to signal their “keenness” or use their jobs as an excuse for photo ops or to brief “journalists” for attention grabbing fluff pieces or wallowing in incandescent rage.
Love H&M. This world needs them.
My heart reaches out to all the parents in the interview. This is important work and an important program.
When I think of what Meghan is going through, I can’t help but also think of Britney.
The lack of understanding of exposure to traumatic situations is so misunderstood. It actually changes your brain chemistry, that’s what ptsd is.
This one poster here was like “Britney’s had enough time to get over it” & no. That’s no how this works.
You don’t “get over it”. You learn to live around it, through it.
What Meghan is doing, being so vocal about her trauma, is significant in the understanding of it. The compassion just on this thread alone is heartening. I hope the next time there’s a post about Britney people remember to exercise that same compassion.
Harry & Meghan found each other, heal each other.
That they continue to rise above is somewhat astonishing really.
What the royal family and rota did to Meghan was monstrous. They are as cruel as the internet trolls they encourage.
If they had any humanity, they’d feel shame at the evident pain on Meghan’s face when she refers to her experiences in England. But they are inhumane and vicious.
I admire Meghan and Harry so much for their determination to turn pain into purpose.
I think much of the vitriol toward Meghan from the royal family and the rota ratchets is that they know damn well they treated Meghan badly. They are embarrassed that she didn’t go away like she was “supposed to,” and so they are acting on the abuser’s playbook: “How dare you remind me of how badly I treated you!” Remember that Valentine Low was GLOATING over the fact that Meghan was suicidal and that the royals did nothing to help her. Meghan going to HR was a smart move on her part–she left a paper trail of her experience that they can’t pretend doesn’t exist.
The more successful and visible the Sussexes, the more nasty, petty, and common the royals look. The queen was yukking it up with a man who wanted her step daughter in law to be sexually abused and openly said so. The royals aren’t royal at all. They are the epitome of the worst “new money” stereotypes in their behavior and their media. (I could totally imagine them getting huffy because a peasant touched their Louis Vuitton bag or got a scuffmark on their BMW–that’s how basic they are) There’s nothing regal or gracious about them, and Meghan and Harry remind them of that by simply existing and living their lives.
The British royals are as miserable a group of people as any I’ve seen–and their own media refuse to remove their racist blinders to see that their reporting diminishes the family’s image instead of enhancing it. There’s nothing aspirational or glamorous about the British royals. They have outlived their time, and I believe the smarter rota members know it. The royals are too stupid to know it–at least the Waleses and their so-called majesties are. They have nothing to offer the public other than their sense of entitlement.
I 🙏🏾 she scrapes the surface soon & get OUT of survival mode…I lived like that for the last 20+ years & it has WRECKED my health due to destroying my autoimmune system aka the “silent 💀”…eventually SOMETHING has to give…😪…I KNOW the crux of that is the 😱 with her despicable Father…just a WHOLE 😡 mess!