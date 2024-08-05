“Anthony Ammirati missed out on an Olympic medal because of his bulge” links

Goodnight from the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8Esx22dmCX
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) August 4, 2024
A French pole-vaulter named Anthony Ammirati missed out on an Olympic medal because of his absolutely huge bulge. [Socialite Life]
What’s going on with Zac Efron? [Seriously OMG]
What has Michael B. Jordan been up to this year? [LaineyGossip]
I do not believe Kamala Harris will choose Josh Shapiro. [Pajiba]
I remember Talk Magazine. I loved Talk Mag. [Go Fug Yourself]
China’s spring-board medalists are amazing. [OMG Blog]
Ben Affleck’s new look is kind of awful. [Just Jared]
Rachel Bilson is doing Barbie pink, one year later. [RCFA]
Is a reality star being evicted from her octagon house? [Starcasm]
Kamala Harris secured the votes to be the Democratic nominee. [Hollywood Life]
Hugh Jackman reveals his training schedule. [Buzzfeed]
Couldn't resist adding a cartoon boing to Anthony Ammirati's pole vault. What a way to clip the bar 😵 fair play to the guy. pic.twitter.com/wGPtco2fy6
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 3, 2024
He might have lost the pole vault, but he likely won other, far more lasting, things.
👏🏻
It looks incredibly painful though.
I think the media should stop embarrassing this poor gentleman.
That may have been one of the best “losses” in Olympic history. If he’d won, a few people would have heard about it. Here, the whole world tuned in. If he’s not lining up sponsorships for underwear and condoms then he needs a better agent.
His pole cost him the pole vault 😂
Although, now the world’s women *know*, so did he really lose?? 😄
All I know is that after a *second* french athlete unleashed bulge hysteria, I started eyeing air fares. 😉
@MightyMolly 😂😂😂
As per French pronunciation does: He is an absolute wiener to us!
Well SM was ALL over this – he’s certainly won over the internet. Lol.
Ben Affleck hair drama. It’s like when he divorced jen garner and he got that crazy full phx back tatt. The man loves his moments. Atleast his hair will grow back lol!
He looks so dumb. Like he’s right in the middle of a midlife crisis. He’s such a child.
Why is he in a midlife crisis because he changes his hair? It’s summer after all and I bet it’s cooler when wearing a helmet. It’s frigging HOT in SoCal right now.
Could also be for a movie role.
I love referencing the full phoenix back tatt at every opportunity… for example “On a scale of 1 to Ben Affleck’s phoenix full back tattoo how much regret do you have?” We must never forget when we see Ben that he’s literally forever a business in the front, party in the back type of guy.
The pole vaulter’s knees are what actually started the trouble but then his erm “pole” got in the way and finished things off, lol.
He was disqualified the second his knees/legs hit the pole but the bulge story is hilarious and likely to get him free drinks for a while. 🍆
Kind of funny to me that this has never been a problem before in pole-vaulting ahah.
It happened to another pole vaulter in 2016.
Shouldn’t he have been wearing a jock strap or something like that?!
What I was trying to say earlier is totally agree! He looks very…unsecured(?). It seems like they would have figured this out logistically by now at the Olympic level.
If only Michael K and Dlisted . . .
God I miss Michael K
oh my god, I do, too. This is a year that definitely needed Michael K!
Seriously he should revive the site, post about this, then shutter it again.
Word!
Medals: zero. DMs: 10,000+