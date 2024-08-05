“Anthony Ammirati missed out on an Olympic medal because of his bulge” links
  • August 05, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

A French pole-vaulter named Anthony Ammirati missed out on an Olympic medal because of his absolutely huge bulge. [Socialite Life]
What’s going on with Zac Efron? [Seriously OMG]
What has Michael B. Jordan been up to this year? [LaineyGossip]
I do not believe Kamala Harris will choose Josh Shapiro. [Pajiba]
I remember Talk Magazine. I loved Talk Mag. [Go Fug Yourself]
China’s spring-board medalists are amazing. [OMG Blog]
Ben Affleck’s new look is kind of awful. [Just Jared]
Rachel Bilson is doing Barbie pink, one year later. [RCFA]
Is a reality star being evicted from her octagon house? [Starcasm]
Kamala Harris secured the votes to be the Democratic nominee. [Hollywood Life]
Hugh Jackman reveals his training schedule. [Buzzfeed]

27 Responses to ““Anthony Ammirati missed out on an Olympic medal because of his bulge” links”

  1. acha says:
    August 5, 2024 at 12:31 pm

    He might have lost the pole vault, but he likely won other, far more lasting, things.

  2. Jilly says:
    August 5, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    Ben Affleck hair drama. It’s like when he divorced jen garner and he got that crazy full phx back tatt. The man loves his moments. Atleast his hair will grow back lol!

    • JEM says:
      August 5, 2024 at 1:02 pm

      He looks so dumb. Like he’s right in the middle of a midlife crisis. He’s such a child.

      • Huckle says:
        August 5, 2024 at 3:51 pm

        Why is he in a midlife crisis because he changes his hair? It’s summer after all and I bet it’s cooler when wearing a helmet. It’s frigging HOT in SoCal right now.

      • paintergal says:
        August 5, 2024 at 4:57 pm

        Could also be for a movie role.

    • Justjj says:
      August 5, 2024 at 5:17 pm

      I love referencing the full phoenix back tatt at every opportunity… for example “On a scale of 1 to Ben Affleck’s phoenix full back tattoo how much regret do you have?” We must never forget when we see Ben that he’s literally forever a business in the front, party in the back type of guy.

  3. PJ says:
    August 5, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    The pole vaulter’s knees are what actually started the trouble but then his erm “pole” got in the way and finished things off, lol.

  4. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 5, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    He was disqualified the second his knees/legs hit the pole but the bulge story is hilarious and likely to get him free drinks for a while. 🍆

  5. Lau says:
    August 5, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    Kind of funny to me that this has never been a problem before in pole-vaulting ahah.

  6. Roan Inish says:
    August 5, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    Shouldn’t he have been wearing a jock strap or something like that?!

    • Justjj says:
      August 5, 2024 at 5:21 pm

      What I was trying to say earlier is totally agree! He looks very…unsecured(?). It seems like they would have figured this out logistically by now at the Olympic level.

  7. Beech says:
    August 5, 2024 at 2:50 pm

    If only Michael K and Dlisted . . .

  8. Trillion says:
    August 5, 2024 at 9:10 pm

    Medals: zero. DMs: 10,000+

