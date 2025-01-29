Caroline Kennedy publicly rips into her ‘predator’ cousin, Robert Kennedy Jr.

There are few people left in American politics with Caroline Kennedy’s pedigree, name recognition and dignity. The daughter of an assassinated president and the practically canonized Jacqueline Kennedy, and then Caroline had to bury her only sibling, John Jr., when his plane crashed into the sea in 1999. Caroline has never been a very public person, although she served as the US ambassador to Japan and Australia under President Obama and President Biden respectively. When she does speak publicly, it always gets attention, and with the “old guards” of the Kennedy family gone, the family often looks to Caroline to speak on their behalf on family matters. So it is with Caroline’s first cousin, Robert Kennedy Jr. Last year, when Kennedy Jr. was running for president, some of the family did come out and very publicly cut ties with him and his campaign, but not Caroline directly (she was still an ambassador at the time). Now Caroline has come out to give a public statement to the United States Senate ahead of Robert Kennedy’s confirmation hearing for head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Caroline Kennedy is speaking out against her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ahead of his confirmation hearings to head the Department of Health and Human Services. In a scathing letter to senators on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the daughter of John F. Kennedy, 67, called her cousin Bobby a “predator,” asserting that he is “addicted to attention and power” and ultimately “unqualified” to shape the nation’s health policy. Prior to the letter, Caroline was less outspoken about her cousin than some relatives, even as Bobby’s siblings publicly denounced him for promoting conspiracy theories and siding with Donald Trump.

“I did not comment, not only because I was serving in a government position as United States Ambassador to Australia, but because I have never wanted to speak publicly about my family members and their challenges,” said Caroline, who resigned as ambassador in November. “But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services — a position that would put him in charge of the health of the American people — I feel an obligation to speak out.”

The letter began by addressing what Caroline views as a lack of “government, financial, management or medical experience” on Bobby’s résumé, which she said “alone should be disqualifying” for a powerful administrative role.

“But he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern,” she continued of Bobby, 71. Caroline — who said she has known Bobby her entire life — detailed his history of drug addiction, claiming his basement, garage and dorm rooms were “always the center of the action where drugs were available” and adding that he was “able to attract others through the strength of his personality. He enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks,” Caroline alleged. “It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.”

Caroline went on to criticize her cousin’s vocal conspiratorial crusade against vaccinations, saying that Bobby “preys on the desperation of parents of sick children” by advocating against scientifically sound vaccines while vaccinating his own kids. “Even before he fills this job, his constant denigration of our health care system and the conspiratorial half-truths he’s told about vaccines — including in connection with Samoa’s deadly 2019 outbreak of measles — have cost lives,” she said.

Caroline also added that his anti-vaccination efforts demonstrate that he “is willing to profit and enrich himself” — evidently referencing a New York Times report which found that Bobby would keep his financial stake in litigation against Merck, a manufacturer of a vaccine that protects against HPV, even as he ascends to the presidential Cabinet as health secretary.

She concluded her letter by condemning Bobby for invoking the legacy of the Kennedy name throughout his presidential campaign last year, claiming that he “continues to grandstand off my father’s assassination and that of his own father.”

“It’s incomprehensible to me that someone who is willing to exploit his own painful family tragedies for publicity would be put in charge of America’s life and death situations,” she said. “Unlike Bobby, I try not to speak for my father, but I am certain that he and my uncle Bobby, who gave their lives in public service to this country, and my uncle Teddy, who devoted his long Senate career to the cause of improving health care, would be disgusted.”