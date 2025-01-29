Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose

Aw, this is some nice news. Princess Beatrice has welcomed her second child, and it’s another girl! Last fall, Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced that they were expecting again, and people were genuinely happy for them. We were reminded of Beatrice’s delicate condition over the holidays, when Beatrice apparently had to change her plans last minute and avoid flying to Italy – she and Edo ended up staying at Sandringham with the royal family, all while Prince Andrew and Fergie were apparently banned from Christmas in Norfolk. No one expected Beatrice to give birth this soon into the new year, but the palace is indicating that Beatrice gave birth “several weeks prematurely.” The baby girl is very small.

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl named Athena several weeks prematurely, Buckingham Palace has said. The royal was due to give birth in early spring and was told in December not to travel long distances. In a statement the palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. “The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. “Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

[From Sky News]

I’m so glad that mother and child are safe and in good condition. I hope Bea and Edo aren’t too stressed, and I hope Fergie is around, helping out. This goes a long way towards explaining Beatrice’s sudden reticence to fly to Italy – this was probably a risky pregnancy, and I totally believe her doctors strongly advised her not to fly and to stay close to a hospital in her third trimester.

Thoughts on the baby’s name? I was not expecting “Athena,” honestly. It’s a Greek name, and Prince Philip was technically a Greek prince. I wondered if there were any Athenas in Philip’s side of the family – none of his sisters were named Athena, and his mother’s name was Alice. Hm. The “Elizabeth Rose” is obvious enough, and I’m fine with those names as middle names. Oh, they released a photo!

🍼🎉 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm. The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. The King and… pic.twitter.com/uPYk4bXBRG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 29, 2025