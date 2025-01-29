Is Prince Harry actually worried about that dumb ‘divorce memoir’ rumor?

One of the weirdest claims within Vanity Fair’s February cover story was the “rumor” about the Duchess of Sussex “pitching” a divorce memoir to publishers. Allegedly, publishing sources claimed that, a couple of years ago, Meghan put out feelers to see if there was any interest in her potential post-divorce memoir, suggesting that she was thinking of divorcing Prince Harry. This never made any sense at any level. The thing that’s most striking to me is the idea that Meghan wouldn’t KNOW that any potential memoir (post-divorce or still-married) would be a huge “get” for any publisher. This is not something she would have to pitch. Beyond that, the whole thing is just absurd – the Sussex marriage is strong, much to the dismay of the royalists who have been trying to drive a wedge between M&H for the better part of eight years. Well, now Life & Style claims that Harry was very hurt at that particular divorce-memoir story.
Vanity Fair’s February cover story painted a largely unflattering picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the 8,000-word piece, scores of sources detailed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been incompetent in business ventures, such as their now-defunct Spotify deal, and annoyed their Montecito, California neighbors. But perhaps the most jaw-dropping allegation of all was that there’d been a rumor Meghan’s team had approached a publisher to gauge interest in a potential new book: a memoir Meghan could write if she divorced Harry.
Nothing ever came of the project, which was reportedly proposed “a few years ago,” and Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, are still very married. Yet, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that seeing the anecdote in the pages of a respected magazine was a gut punch to the prince. “He and Meghan were aware some type of article was in the works, since journalists were poking around among their friends and colleagues for while, but Harry didn’t expect anything like this; it’s shocked him to his core,” reveals the insider. “He feels blindsided. The accusations are extremely unsettling to him.”
When the exposé dropped on January 17, Harry seemingly wanted answers from his wife of nearly seven years. Says the Life & Style insider, “Meghan assured him the whole thing had been totally blown out of proportion.”
An unnamed confidant also dismissed the “distressing” claims. But given that the couple were plagued by split rumors last fall – when they were often in different parts of the world for work and went months without being photographed in public together — it’s no surprise the Vanity Fair piece raised eyebrows.
“The story’s got everyone talking! People in Harry’s world are wondering what on earth Meghan was thinking and are calling on her to explain herself,” says the insider. “Exploring any type of divorce plotline just makes no sense if they’re actually happily married.” Indeed, the insider insists that the former Suits star has no plans to leave Harry or uproot their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, as of now. “Meghan convinced Harry she’s in this for keeps,” says the insider. “But the pressure these claims have put on them has been intense. Once again, they’re having to defend themselves and their relationship.”
[From Life & Style]
“Meghan assured him the whole thing had been totally blown out of proportion.” WTF – is this a suggestion that at some point, something like this happened? Yeah, I still doubt it. Basically, everyone who meets them talks about how they seem crazy in love and obsessed with each other. This has got me thinking though – I believed that the divorce memoir story was an attack on Meghan at the time, but maybe it was aimed at an audience of one: Harry, as always. That VF piece called him dim, out of touch, they attacked his wife in a million different ways, and then they said his wife was thinking about leaving him. The fact that it came out just days before the Murdochs capitulated and settled with Harry too… the whole thing is fascinating.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of Vanity Fair.
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
-
Vancouver, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Vancouver Canucks hockey game in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Harry did the ceremonial puck drop and then the pair watched the contest from the owners box.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
-
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-
-
Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th, together with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-
I don’t believe he is worried because he and Meg love one another and they know how to communicate with each other. This is just the gutter press trying to stir the pot. They should be more concerned about Peg wanting out of his marriage.
I think that whole kerfluffle is Cain trying desperately to get his brother to divorce so that he himself can divorce. I don’t think he’ll ever divorce Kate so long as Harry remains married. “Winning” against Harry is more important to him than anything else, and apparently, not even being a king with untold wealth and heaps of power is enough to satisfy him. The only meaning in his life seems to come from besting Harry.
Yet another article where is you swap WandK for Meg and Haz, it makes perfect sense.
Obama is divorcing, Kamala is divorcing, Meghan is divorcing but Kate and William have the strongest marriage 🤣🤣🤣 FAKE NEWS Willy is all over the place without Kate, he even flew to a game solo 😮
Yep, every strong black woman who the trolls seem threatened by is suddenly divorcing their spouse. Fake news indeed. Prince Harry said with his mouth, on public television, on a world stage, with his full chest how he feels sorry for the trolls that believe this “the Sussexes are divorcing” nonsense. That’s enough for me. That man knows the tabloid tactics, they’re trying to finish him and his family off by a million cuts. He’s not letting them win.
I’m starting to believe that Khate is the one who shopped a post-divorce memoir in 2023. It’s allllways projection with these guys.
If someone told me carole was shopping a memoir for someone she knows….I mean…
But sure, it was Meghan. Just like Megan was the one who made Kate cry. Oh wait, that’s right, it was the reverse and Kate was the bully that made a stressed-out bride cry. But the sources(ahem, Kate and her mom) lied. And reversed the story. So why not here? They have form, just saying.
I think so too. As has already been said, Meghan is aware of the interest in her. Carole’s *friend* maybe not so much…?
Exactly! It’s projection about Kate and William’s failing marriage. Did Kate threaten to write a memoir about their divorce to bargain a settlement of some kind?
Of all the dozens of nonsense Sussex ‘stories’ this is just another tribute to the imagination of royalist trolls masquerading as reporters. A lot of old rubbish from desperate royalists trying to outdo each other’s lies so they can pay the rent for another week. Poor things.
These stories always amuse me because somehow these people never know that Harry and Meghan are visiting countries, signing huge media deals, dropping trailers for TV shows, starting businesses, winning awards, or any of the other various things that always come as a surprise and a shock. However, they always manage to have someone close enough to them to know how Meghan reacted to something that was written about her, to know that friends (!) are demanding that she explain herself, and know private conversations between a married couple that are pretty notoriously private. How come these sources don’t ever have a scoop about anything that actually occurs?
It’s hilarious, isn’t it? The “insiders” know H&M’s innermost thoughts, but don’t know their actual movements. And when they do predict something will happen, they’re always wrong. They’re like the psychic at the circus.
And even some of the most negative “insiders” quoted IN that VF article had to admit that H&M do genuinely seem very much in love.
Derangers just cling to fake news for all its worth
I am consoled by the fact that the leftover issues of vanity fair will be tossed when the new issue comes in. What trash article
“Once again, they’re having to defend themselves and their relationship.” Lol “relationship” not marriage? This is their issue in a nutshell. They hate when she uses her title because its her married name, they hate the kids, and they hate any reminder that Harry MARRIED Meghan. He chose her and continues to chose her and their family. Lol Harry and Meghan met in 2016 and its now 2025. 9 years, 2 kids and 2 continents later and these people still act like this is some kind of fling that will end when Harry comes to his senses. Lol this is why he said he pities them.
And honestly, what does it matter what other people think? People who will always race to think the worst about them anyway. They know they’re good and can get on living their beautiful life.
Meg and Harry as even VF article noted are rock solid and the divorce memoir is just another nasty smear in a fruitless attempt to create a narrative that there is
“proof ‘ that she’s a gold digger.
I’m not believing anything coming out of Life and Style. I suspect that this divorce memoir story was given to VF by somebody in the British press. It’s interesting that the British press never pursued that angle for clicks. I wonder what stopped them from doing so. Anyway I think Harry and Meghan are solid but I think she’s well within her rights to want a divorce if she wanted to because of all the damage that has been done to her reputation and her mental health. She had a good life before she met Harry and her ambitions had to take back seat to his position in the Royal Family.
I agree.
Either the story was given to VF by the British press, or someone connected to the Middletons began shopping a divorce story either using H+M’s names, or vaguely hinting at “two senior royals” and the hacks assumed that this referred to H+M because that’s what they wanted to believe.
But the truth is that they all know full well that Kate and William have been on the rocks for years and are separated and had/have been on the brink of divorce for a while, so as usual, it is projection.
Harry already said how sorry he feels for all the derangers getting conned by the tabloids about how they are gonna divorce any minute now. I don’t think, he gives a sh*t about what the tabloids (or the magazines with the tabloidy articles) say about their marriage. They survived UK media attacks when they had nothing to depend on. Now they are surrounded by friends, family, business partners.
The “American Hustle” is filled with hard work, charities and meaningful events. The “English Hustle” is filled with laziness, grifting and fakakta pie charts. There you go.
I do think there’s a weird agenda about sowing discord within the sussex marriage. Can they get Harry to believe that Meghan considered a divorce which then will cause problems. Can they hound and belittle Meghan enough in the press to cause problems within their marriage? Can they put out enough rumors about their marriage to actually cause problems in it? I don’t think these things are happening in a vacuum. It seems like some in the media, British and American, deliberately try to create discord. They want the speculation to create actual problems within a happy marriage. It’s grotesque but it’s also just so silly and unbelievable. If Harry is distressed, it is at the depths that people will go to. Creating a rumor that she was shopping a divorce book in a “trustworthy” mag like VF. Harry had the best statement about the trolls getting their hopes up just to be deflated. He feels sorry for them. They are quite pathetic, really.
They did the same thing to Fergie & Andrew when it was the heir’s marriage (Diana & Charles) in trouble. It is always the same sh*t. They can’t talk about the heir’s marriage, so they are trying to destroy the spare’s. I don’t believe Harry believes any of these rumors. They are writing the same thing for years, just changing a few details.
I wasn’t paying attention during that time but that’s interesting. That they were writing things about Andrew and Fergie that were really about Charles and Diana. Same old tricks I guess.
There is no way he believes these rumors. He said himself that the media are trying to intimidate him because of the case and they are going after Meghan and the kids.
I wouldn’t believe Life and Style magazine if they told me the sky was blue.
Harry has said plenty of times they don’t read what’s written about them. I’m sure they get told some stuff by staff but they do not read it. No newspaper can destroy another person’s marriage – that’s silly thinking. Harry knows all they print are lies. I’m. Not sure why anyone is worried about tabloids’ splitting them up’. How?
I def don’t think the tabloids can split them up but I do think the tabloids like to try it.
From Michelle to Meghan, all these Black women are not really trying to protect their peace from racist whites — they’re really trying to leaving their husbands who they love deeply.
Now we know y’all.
I can possibly believe Meg might have considered divorce while suicidal and depressed, and that maybe that is even what convinced Harry to leave. I can even believe Meg’d reach out and see if a book would sell, despite knowing there’s definite interest, because she might be gauging the best deal. These are farfetched possibilities, and I don’t think they are true or even probable, but they’re not impossible.
But Meg shopping a divorce memoir years ago and nobody saying anything until years later? That’s absolutely never happening. No way this is true. If it was we’d have heard back then.
That yes, or Harry saying your life would be easier without me in it, are you sure you want to do this. But yeah, no way was she ever asking around about this memoir.
No one should be taking any of this crap seriously. I know Harry and Meghan don’t – Harry has said. They don’t read it, he’s said many times. It’s totally made up.
This nonsense, and some other stories derived from the VF piece lately, is solely meant to drum up traction and attention to that VF cover story – which, to the dismay of the tabloid press, RRs, haters and digital mags, didn’t really get much public attention; the tabloids, RRs and digital media were the ones, who, amongst themselves, were celebrating, but what actually?
And what angers them more, is the non-response from H&M on that VF cover story, which they thought was thé story that was going to finally, finally tank their carriers in the US, for .. forever.
I did not know that “divorce memoir” was a “custom”. The VF sounds deranged. Was Jennifer Lopez and other recently divorced people supposed to have a “divorce memoir.” Time for derangers to move on.
These articles were purposely scheduled to coincide with the release of “With Love, Meghan” and it’s exhausting for me to see them let alone how Harry and Meghan must feel about this endless onslaught to derail everything they do.
I wonder what nonsense they’re all concocting for March 4?
So if Kate and William divorce, I imagine there will be a big race amongst the RR scribblers to be “the first out with the divorce memoir”. Or they could share the windfall- some could write from Kate’s point of view, from William’s, from the children, from the demoted Middletons, etc. They could get at least half a dozen trashy books from the get-go.
“scores of sources detailed …”
Scores of ANONYMOUS sources. I’m not buying any of it.
For the love of all that is holy, these vipers need to leave H&M alone.
The word “scores” is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting. A “score” literally means “twenty,” that article is not close. Anonymous sources, unverified claims, nasty rumors, and no comment from the people the article is about does not equal a well-sourced article.
All these unnamed sources just extracting these conversations that never happened. None of this is true. There are no sources.This doesn’t even sound like Meghan’s type of thing, during this so-called time period she most likely was pregnant or just had her baby so make it make sense. No way are they discussing this with other people. It’s obvious that article was written a while back because it didn’t mention what Harry said about divorce rumors during his Deal Book summit. We see how divorce rumors spread. Michelle Obama doesn’t go to Carters funeral and Trump’s inauguration, and now they’re apparently divorcing and Barack is dating Jen Aniston. They do this to the Sussexes every year since he proposed to her. They constantly attack Meghan to silence her and get to Harry. This is the playbook.
When Vanity Fair floated various wild speculations and rumours known to be untrue there is no push back from their peers in the media industry. I remember Zoe Williams of the Guardian saying it is a culture war which she does not want to get involved. No , Zoe it is a nasty hit job, don’t dignify and elevate it to a culture war
I’m beginning to wonder how well financially these magazines are doing. If they’ve chosen to write brf/bm talking points it means to me that they think it will increase their readership. This is just more of same tabloid fantasy. They may want to rethink their business model. They should look to the news agencies and have a better foreword looking prospect of their company if they want a future.
In the meantime, this is just getting boring.
People forget this woman is an intelligent, savvy person who grew up jn Hollywood and successfully worked as an actress and is friends with (and able to seek advice from) major players like Oprah and Tyler Perry. There’s no way she’d go around town “shopping” or “pitching” a memoir, divorce-focused or not.
She’d have an equally savvy, highly experienced agent/lawyer, who specializes in these kinds of high-profile projects, discretely let the right players know the opportunity to publish the memoir exists without ever making a formal pitch.
Then THE PUBLISHERS would flock to her, falling over themselves with offers and formal bids. She would never need to go around “shopping” a darn thing, pitching the book to generate interest, and so she wouldn’t. That’s not how you get the most money and best deal for that kind of project.
No ‘insider’ with H&M would know or tell Harry’s reaction to this bunch of fibs. They are constantly seeding their next stories and narrative by saying this or that is causing them problems using unnamed sources. They keep trying to dirty the water for H&M in the US now. The shift this year has been the UK tabloids back off and they are now using the us press links to filter in their negative press. The UK harassment for more than half a decade has run its course and made them look petty and uncredible. They’re now trying to hit them on their own turf to force them out or force them to divorce. Just ridiculousness. A blind man can see it if they’re paying attention.
No doubt this new rumor will be used by the British/Aussie tabloids for their new weekly narrative on their podcasts and talk shows.
Maybe this rumor that someone heard from someone was just a weird telephone game thing? Like the original version was Meghan was shopping a memoir about separating from the BRF. And that became separating from Harry. And that became a divorce from Harry.
Meghan doesn’t need to shop a memoir. Even agencies were competing to get her as a client and Meghan chose WME. For a memoir, I am sure she already has multiple offers on her desk. The tabloids were literally writing hundred articles about Meghan writing her memoir right after Harry. It didn’t happen, so they are serving the same lies with details changed. Also, we heard Harry’s memoir when he announced it, there is no leak in Montecito. They know whom to trust.
Why give this credence? Meghan doesn’t need to ‘shop’ anything. Are you saying you think this is vaguely true? It’s not. Even the original wording proved it was made up for the sad ones who think these sickos write a word of truth. For the people who thinks it’s 1990, there’s no truth in any media any more. That ship sailed a decade ago. Regardless of so called legacy.
What kind of world do these people live in?
Vanity Fair has gone to the dogs. Rather than intriguing articles, they have joined trash media. I cancelled when they published the first lies about Meghan that were fed to them or made up by their not-a-journalists.