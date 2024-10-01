Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Aw, I’m happy for Princess Beatrice. She’s expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. This will be Edo’s third child overall – he’s father to son Wolfie, with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang. In September 2021, Edo and Beatrice welcomed daughter Sienna. And now they’re expecting again:
Princess Beatrice has revealed she is expecting her second child. The 36-year-old princess, the late Queen’s granddaughter, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, are expected to welcome their new baby in early spring.
The couple have a three-year-old daughter named Sienna and Mr Maplli Mozzi has an eight-year-old son named Wolfie.
The King has been informed and Buckingham Palace said both families were “delighted”.
The palace shared two new pictures from the family. One shows Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi embracing each other while the other shows Mr Mapelli Mozzi walking along a country lane hand-in-hand with Sienna and Wolfie.
Congrats to them. I wondered if they would even try for a second kid, just because it felt like three years was a long time to wait, especially for a royal woman. Usually, royal women space out their pregnancies for two years at most. Anyway, Edo still pings on my radar but if Bea is happy, so be it. I hope she has a healthy, stress-free pregnancy.
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi at day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – HRH Princess Beatrice and Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi watch tennis in the Royal Box on the ninth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi watch tennis in the Royal Box on the ninth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
Nice!
They seem happy together.
Best of luck to them in that awful royal family.
Congratulations to Bea and family!
I came across a pic of Sienna a few months ago. She’s very cute. Looks like her mother.
I suspected she might be pregnant. All the best to them.
Maybe the 3 years of “waiting” were not a choice, maybe the wait was a repercussion of weaker fertility, so it’s better to not assume anything! They seem very happy and I wish Bea a healthy pregnancy!
I’d say it’s better not to assume “a repercussion of weaker fertility”. A 3 year break between pregnancies is very normal, it’s not like they waited 10 years.
She said “maybe”and Beatrice is 36. Not assuming just pointing out that pregnancies aren’t always spaced out to your exact preferences. Many of us know that personally.
great news for Bea and Edo. But isn’t this the day Andrew is to be kicked out of Royal Lodge?
Beatrice and Edo seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company and share a similar approach in how much they want to share and be seen. And they are mostly afforded that privacy by the tabloids from what I can tell. Hugging Piers Morgan apparently has it benefits😂. Ew, it could nevah be me but baby news is happy news so congrats for them.
Congratulations to Beatrice and Edo.
“Edo still pings on my radar but if Bea is happy, so be it. ”
Edo pings? That whole family is a crackling forest fire. He fits right in with those grifters if that’s who he is. I just hope that Bea and her babies are okay in all of it. I admit to having a teeny-tiny soft spot for the Bea and Eugenie.
Edo is from a wealthy, aristocratic family. Charles probably wishes William had married his sister.
“Aristocratic” and “wealthy” dont necessarily go hand in hand.
I don’t think he’s super wealthy. The monarchy in Italy is long gone as well. The nobility in Italy with titles has long gone. He has no official “title.”
His parents aren’t very wealthy. Edo pings but so does “Piers Morgan hugging” Beatrice. She got a sort of aristocratic husband and he got a royal wife. I’ve never seen any estimates of his net worth or the company. He looks happy when noticed but behind closed doors is anyone’s guess.
Edo’s family is Italian nobility and he runs a successful property development and interior design company. They are by no means grifters and it appears Bea and Edo are a very happy couple, and their growing family is just fine “in all of it”, whatever “it” means.
Congratulations to them. I like how they included Wolfie in the announcement.
Yeah, me too. It shouldn’t be that hard to be decent and show a blended family. But we know that not all Windsors are capable. Ahem, Camilla. So it’s v sweet to see that they included Wolfie in that cute pic with Sienna.
Wishing Bea the best, and a pleasant pregnancy.
It remains to be seen if Bea will be mocked and excoriated by the tabloids for rubbing her growing belly…or if that criticism is reserved solely for the Black Princess.
Kate was maternal according to the tabs.
And Kate held the babies the “right” way according to bots.
It’s odd that Hello Magazine keeps having features about Wolfie with his mother (and where they live) and keeps first referring him as Bea’s stepson. I hope Wolfie gets more privacy.
It’s odd that Hello Magazine keeps having features about Wolfie with his mother (and where they live) and keeps first referring him as Bea’s stepson and barely mention Dara. I hope Wolfie gets more privacy.
If he wasn’t Bea’s stepson they wouldn’t be interested at all, I wonder if his mum loves it or hates it.
His mom loves it. He is all over her Instagram. She even puts up pics of his bedroom recently . She’s not letting that connection go with Beatrice. I think I saw pics of one of his birthday parties on one of the royal properties but those pics were taken down quickly. Someone must of told her that was a no no. She can take as many pics of her own properties with her son but not on royal properties.
I was thinking of security purposes not to advertise where he lives.
“The King has been informed….” 🙄
…as opposed to, you know, having regular get togethers with his own extended family, or to reach out via phone personally to see how his niece is doing these days.
I mean, it’s not like any of them are doing any WORK in royal circles in the UK…
Ive always found it curious that Eugenie and her sister are so close, yet Eugenie is the only one of the 2 who’s close to H&M. Its as if, as far as H is concerned, the older sister (you know the one: who’s not averse to hugging H&M’s sworn enemy, p!ss m0r0n) doesnt exist.
And so, for me, she doesnt.
Bea, and especially Edo, were chatty and smiley with Harry at the coronation. Maybe not as close as Eugenie, and Harry and Eugenie have been demonstrably close for decades, but I don’t think there’s a beef.
Yeah it felt like Edo went out of his way to talk to Harry. Maybe that was just because he knew that would get more attention, or maybe there really isn’t any bad blood between Harry and Beatrice/Eugenie and we need to stop projecting.
Agreed, Eugenie and Bea, and husbands, seemed to be circling the metaphorical wagons around Harry at the coronation. He was certainly very relaxed when he was interacting with them.
Bea is hustling for her family. She is trying to make friends with the worst media people so they don’t go after her father. She was also the one who attended meetings with the press for her father about his disaster interview.
Yup! If anything, her behaviour towards Harry at the con-a-nation seems more calculated, in light of the “hugging members of the press who are at the forefront of the attacks on Meghan”.
Selling the tea to keep them off HER back, and then cozying up to Hazza so she doesn’t get the “dogsh-t cousin” rep that Zara and Mike got for going overboard with their very public disdain for the Sussexes.
Gurl grew up in a shitty fam and is just trying to keep her lifestyle paid for and her name not cancelled by the public.
At least Eugenie isn’t a sellout.
@Where’sMyTiara, British Media has no story on H&M since they left. I don’t think Bea is selling H&M to the media or leaking anything. I just think she doesn’t care about what they are doing to H&M. She wants to be in the game, so she is making friends with them for herself and her father. Eugenie is mostly trying to stay out of it. They remind me of Harry and Will, except they are getting along as siblings and don’t sell each other to the media.
Eugenie hugged PM in the street too at thst same lunch.
As someone who has struggled with infertility and had multiple miscarriages, I’d like to respectfully encourage people to not automatically assume that the spacing between the children we see in a family was the choice, or within the total control of, the parents. It’s not always that simple, as much as modern medicine and the lifestyle privileges available to some may make it easy to assume we have control and can get the exact timing we want. <3 Congrats to Beatrice and Edoardo!