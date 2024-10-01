Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Aw, I’m happy for Princess Beatrice. She’s expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. This will be Edo’s third child overall – he’s father to son Wolfie, with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang. In September 2021, Edo and Beatrice welcomed daughter Sienna. And now they’re expecting again:

Princess Beatrice has revealed she is expecting her second child. The 36-year-old princess, the late Queen’s granddaughter, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, are expected to welcome their new baby in early spring.

The couple have a three-year-old daughter named Sienna and Mr Maplli Mozzi has an eight-year-old son named Wolfie.

The King has been informed and Buckingham Palace said both families were “delighted”.

The palace shared two new pictures from the family. One shows Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi embracing each other while the other shows Mr Mapelli Mozzi walking along a country lane hand-in-hand with Sienna and Wolfie.