Prince Harry apparently flew out of London this morning, after 24 hours in the UK

It’s honestly been difficult to keep up with Prince Harry’s movements in the past week and a half. Two weekends ago, he arrived in New York. He had a blitz of events front-loaded on Monday and Tuesday last week. I still do not know whether Harry stayed in New York throughout the week, nor does anyone know when Harry flew into London for Monday evening’s WellChild Awards. Don’t get me wrong, I love that he’s able to move around like a shark. I love that his travel itinerary is locked down tight and there are no leaks. But I also want to be able to laugh about how quickly Harry got the hell out of the UK!! That man did his big charity event, got all the headlines and then dipped. Well, the Daily Mail claims that Harry did spend Monday night at a hotel and that he flew out of the UK this morning.

Prince Harry is expected to leave Britain today after around 24 hours in the country of his birth – and without seeing any of his family, MailOnline can reveal today. The Duke of Sussex turned out at the WellChild Awards in London yesterday to recognise some of Britain’s bravest children and support a charity close to his heart. But despite more than a week away from Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, his pseudo-royal tour of the world will head to a third continent in the coming days – apparently without seeing any of his family in the UK. Harry, who is not likely to have stayed in a royal property, is expected to fly from London to South Africa for events in support of his charity Sentebale. The royal will travel to Lesotho for a gathering of business leaders, philanthropists and local stakeholders, aimed at driving forward the work of his youth-focused charity, supporting the digital and economic inclusion of the next generation in Africa. It is unlikely that Meghan will join him on the trip, despite not having seen him for ten days after he spent a week in New York with a series of engagements, including an event in honour of his mother Princess Diana. But despite jetting into the UK, there appears to have been no meeting with his father, who is in Scotland, and William, who is in Windsor. Yesterday the Duke of Sussex, who turned 40 earlier this month, was at a central London hotel just two miles from Buckingham Palace and less than an hour’s drive from his older brother’s home. A spokesman for Harry today declined to comment on whether any family meetings were planned. But MailOnline understands that no such rapprochement has happened on this trip, his third to Britain since May.

[From The Daily Mail]

They’re just so mad and they can’t even decide the “worst part” of all of this – that Harry hasn’t seen Meghan in more than a week, that he’s doing statesman things by traveling around and getting business done, or that he absolutely refuses to play the Windsors’ stupid games. Honestly, I believed that Harry had a week’s worth of events in New York last week, but I’d still like to know what he was doing from Thursday through Sunday. Where was he? I feel like we’ll find out at some point, like a month from now, it will be “oh by the way, Harry stopped by NATO headquarters” or something.

Here’s that Mail headline change everyone is talking about. I’m going to be bold and say that Prince William wasn’t the only one raging down the phone at the Mail’s editors. I imagine King Charles was severely peeved.

A Two-Act Play: In the blink of an eye, the 'Prince of Heart' reference to #PrinceHarry vanished. Someone, clearly upset, pulled some strings to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/I6hjT5xHch — Justine Castellon (@justcastellon) September 30, 2024