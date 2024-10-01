People: Prince Harry didn’t visit with his father during this WellChild trip

Here are some photos of Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards event in London on Monday, September 30. He looked especially handsome – tan, well-rested, unbothered, booked and busy. I really enjoy his electric blue tie, and I think the pattern is made up of tiny little fish? It feels like Archie or Lili might have picked it out.

As always, Harry made a speech at the show and he spent lots of time with the kids, parents, grandparents and caregivers. He always does little break-away sessions so that each family gets some special time. In one of the sessions, a 10-year-old girl gave Harry some special gifts for Meghan, Archie and Lili – they each got a crystal heart, and Harry was directed to squeeze the heart and it will make you feel happier. So lovely and sweet.

Obviously, the British media covered very little of Harry’s speech and his time with the kids. Instead, every headline was about how Harry “arrived without Meghan” and he attended yet another event “without Meghan.” They don’t even believe the marriage is in trouble, they’re just playing it up to people who WANT to believe that Harry is somehow on the verge of getting a divorce and coming back to Salt Island. Speaking of, that’s the other “story” the royalists are trying to make happen: why isn’t Harry dropping everything to fly to Scotland and beg his father for forgiveness? Instead, Harry’s team – I guess?? – confirmed to People Mag that there would be no family meeting:

Prince Harry’s latest trip to the U.K. to support a close cause won’t include a visit with his father King Charles or brother Prince William. On Sept. 30, the Duke of Sussex, 40, will step out to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony in London, bringing him back to England from his California home for the second time in recent weeks. WellChild works to support seriously ill children and their families, and the awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the young people and their carers. Prince Harry has been patron of the national charity for 16 years, and the awards are a staple on his annual calendar. PEOPLE understands that the Duke of Sussex has no plans to see the King, 75, or the Prince of Wales, 42, while in London for WellChild. They also didn’t see one another during Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. in May for an anniversary service commemorating 10 years of his Invictus Games. However, Harry extended invitations to his father and brother ahead of the May event. Harry’s relationship with his father, who is likely still in Scotland alongside Queen Camilla, remains strained amid the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing battle for security. Sources previously told PEOPLE that calls and letters to his father go unanswered. Harry’s attempts to connect with his brother, William — through texts, calls, and messages — are also similarly ignored.

[From People]

The Sussex Squad claimed that Harry left England right after the WellChild event. Did he really fly out of Heathrow on Monday night? If so… lmao. That’s a record. I hope he did, because if he stayed any longer, the rota would have worked themselves into a lather about how Charles needs to change his plans to avoid London for even longer. Oh well… the charismatic prince came, conquered and left. So now all of those media outlets will go back to focusing on Buttons, Huevo, the Middleton failson, the Parker Bowles failson and Sophie, right??