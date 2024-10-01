Tom Parker Bowles: ‘My mother hardly drinks. Never seen her so much as tipsy’

Queen Camilla exists in the zeitgeist half in the bag, with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other. That’s always been her image, and I believe it’s the reality too. Camilla is a boozehound, she loves a stiff drink or a couple glasses of wine. But according to her son Tom Parker Bowles, the boozehound jokes are not funny because Camilla isn’t really like that.

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles confesses to ‘loving’ Harry Enfield’s portrayal of King Charles in the spoof Channel 4 series The Windsors – in which Pippa Middleton ‘seduces’ Prince Harry. But Tom, promoting his new royal cookery book, hotly disputes the late Haydn Gwynne’s portrayal of his mother as a gin-swigging chainsmoker. ‘It’s inaccurate. She never drunk a glass of gin in her life. Doesn’t smoke,’ he says, adding: ‘Sadly, the woman who played my mum died. She was really brilliant. But my mother hardly drinks. Never seen her so much as tipsy.’

[From The Daily Mail]

One thing I’ll admit is that I think Queen Elizabeth was more of a gin-drinker. I don’t know all of Camilla’s favorites, but I doubt Camilla has “never drunk a glass of gin in her life.” She probably prefers Scotch, maybe? Vodka? And while Camilla doesn’t smoke anymore – at least that’s what people say – she was a smoker for decades. Charles basically made her give it up when she was well into her 50s. And given the way Camilla staggers around, “my mother hardly drinks. Never seen her so much as tipsy” sounds like a blatant lie.