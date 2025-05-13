Jeremy Clarkson confirmed that Prince William will appear on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’

I just read Jeremy Clarkson’s interview/profile in the Times of London so you don’t have to. Weirdly, Clarkson was not full of bile towards everyone and everything. I think it’s because he’s had significant health issues in the past year – within the piece, he talks about his arm feeling tingly and sore, and believing he was having a heart attack. As it turns out, he was pre-heart attack and he had two significant blockages. He ended up having an angioplasty and two stents inserts last fall. He’s also on a strict diet and he’s taking Mounjaro (after taking Ozempic and hating it). Basically, he sounds chilled out, as so often happens after someone realizes their own mortality. But I’ll never forget all of the absolutely vile sh-t he said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You’d think that the left-behind Windsors would still keep their distance from all things Clarkson. You would be wrong – he still counts Queen Camilla and King Charles as personal friends, and he confirmed to the Times that Prince William will make a guest appearance on his Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm. From the Times:
He’s smartly dressed because he’s having lunch at White’s club in St James’s, to which he’ll be whisked by Range Rover straight after the interview. He won’t say who he’s meeting — “friends” is all he’ll divulge, with a wink — but notable White’s members include the King and the Prince of Wales. Prince William features in the next-but-one series of Clarkson’s Farm. It can’t be Clarkson’s neighbour and friend David Cameron, the former prime minister. Cameron quit the club in 2008 in protest over its men-only policy. He lives in Dean, just around the corner from Clarkson’s home in Chadlington.
Does he miss London? “No, I don’t. Not because I don’t like London, but it’s in a bit of a mess. If you live there I don’t think you notice. It’s like ageing — you don’t really notice you’re getting older day by day as you shave in the mirror every morning, but if you were to look in a mirror every three months, you’d notice your deterioration. You go to London and think, oh my God. Notting Hill used to be, ten years ago, a vibrant place full of amazing shops. Now they’re just boarded up. It’s depressing. Let’s be honest, Sadiq Khan is not making a very good fist of it. If you are in a certain sector of society he’s probably a good mayor, but if you’re not in that sector of society I think he’s probably a terrible man. If you’re running a chichi shop in Notting Hill, you’re in a sector of society that Sadiq Khan doesn’t really care about.”
I just thought it was a little bit funny that he’s blaming Sadiq Khan (London’s Mayor) for economic struggles which are most likely related to Brexit, not local politics. As for William appearing on Clarkson’s Farm – we heard that back in March, when William visited Jeremy Clarkson’s actual farm and spent time with some of the “stars” of the reality show (but not Clarkson himself). Again, it speaks volumes to me that Clarkson’s completely vile statements – published in a national paper!! – about Meghan weren’t enough to ensure that the Windsors would cut ties with him. William WANTS this to be a conversation, William thinks this makes him look good, that he’s hanging out with a man who wrote that he wants to see Meghan stripped naked and paraded through the streets so people can throw sh-t at her. William is fine with that, because he feels the same way as Clarkson.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It beggars belief! I think he should be totally , utterly and absolutely ashamed of himself.
I stopped watching the series anyway after Clarkson’s article.
Interestingly he has now got rid of the very popular Caleb and brought in a young blonde female to be the farmer.
Everything about this stinks.
Yeah what happened to Caleb
Seeing his own mortality didn’t lead him to do the right thing and humbly apologize to Meghan, so no, hard miss on anything JC ever.
His daughter made a statement to the media complaining about her father’s vicious article about Meghan. Of course pegs will be pals with him.
I follow his daughter on Insta – she talks about post-partum depression, bouncing back, the double standards when it comes to women, trying to keep her head clear of negative thoughts…I bet she and Meghan would have so much in common.
I don’t know what her relationship is like with her father but she doesn’t mention him and in a way, I feel sorry for her to have such a misogynistic and racist father.
The fact that he never apologized to Meghan, only Harry, is something that I cannot get past. He should be worried about both his mortality and the hereafter.
I wonder if huevo will take george there
Didn’t William mention that George loved the show when he visited? Which, he should really keep George’s name out of this mess.
Next up, a knighthood for Clarkson. Just like the knighthood Bulliam gave Knaupf for doing dirty work.
2 racists on a farm!
Very much a racist family.
Very much indeed 😏
Actions always speak louder than words Willy. Didn’t realise you had the free time to visit your dear friend’s farm. You really must be making the effort to be seen and to be heard.
Ha! So much for Egg’s claims to the contrary. All you need to do is sit back and in time the royals offer the proof on their own of just how racist the whole clan is!
Exactly and that’s what Peg wants the world to know.. looks like karma came calling for JC since his disgusting and extremely disturbing comments.
The heir, showing his explicit approval to Jeremy “let’s throw shit on her” Clarkson.
Not even subtle anymore. Willy and the Rottweiler must have a truce atm.
I don’t think William and stepmother trust each other but they unite over Meghan bashing. And huevo brags how George likes the show. Poor george.
They sure are indoctrinating George early.
“You must only be friends with WHITE people, George. WHITE. And Uncle Jeremy will show you the best way to throw shit at Meghan.”
That William WANTS his name associated with Clarksen, after he wrote about parading a woman naked in the street and having excrement thrown at her, is beyond the pale. Had anyone said something like that about his wife he would be furious. But it’s okay when it’s somebody else’s wife. His brother’s wife. What a pathetic man.
Monarchy should be abolished before William takes over
Very ill-advised to be seen as supporting Clarkson, William. By any measure.
No one is advising him and he is appearing most willingly.
Given the fact that W physically abused H you’d think he’d have the sense not to cosy up to a man who endorsed physically abusing M. People judge you by the company you keep and W will never shake off H’s abuse claim by going out of his way to appear on JC’s show. Birds of a feather…
Clarkson is still vile. The Cotswolds is kind of like the Hamptons–it’s a wealthy area. Several people from London own homes there. The very wealthy Londoners have been leaving the capital (and some have landed there)…so this is Clarkson (like Trump blaming Democrats about healthcare costs) blaming Labour: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/exodus-millionaires-london-decade-analysis-b1223113.html
After Meghan, Sadiq Khan is their favourite POC to bash.
I hope farmer Willy is stripped naked and has lumps of farm animal excrement thrown at him. Now that I’d tune in for.
Imagine how many clicks the rats will get! Come on rats! Your racist heir needs your coverage!
I have no doubt Camilla read Clarkson’s piece before it was published. Her refusal to condemn it was proof that she doesn’t really care about domestic violence and violence against women as the press and Palace would like us to believe.
Agree with you and would like to add that it was Camilla who was the brains behind this vile post. She watched Game of Thrones I read, he probably didn’t. They reportedly had a boozy pre – Chistmas lunch together.
I always figured they talked about Meghan during that boozy brunch and both laughed and thought it was hilarious, the idea of parading Meghan through the streets naked. And then clarksen just woke up the next day and put pen to paper.
yes, I think this is what happened. I also suspect the readers of his post were expected to laugh and laugh as well at his cute little filthy remarks. He totally misread the room.
“He’s dressed up as he will be whisked away to Whites club in St.James for lunch”. Let me fix that for you: he will be whisked away for some day drinking. What a putz and how against protocol, for others, that he appear on such a shit show.
Credit to David Cameron for leaving Whites. These two men sure are prime examples of the misogyny and racism that infect modern Britain. They truly are showing leadership from the top.
What I am wondering is, how on earth did someone like Clarkson get into Whites, It used to be very exclusive.
Clarkson played the main buffoon and jester at Top Gear and to join Whites you only need one proposer and two members to support your entry. Top Gear used to be very popular so I can surmise both Willy and Chuck (due to the Rottweiler) could easily have supported his nomination if not proposed it.
Nothing ironic about Whites being the white supremacist club at this point.
I always suspected he hated his brother and his brothers wife. Suspicion confirmed with this news. A disgusting man who disrespects women himself by associating with this disgusting man
This is why Harry fought so hard for security in the UK for his family.
The royal family and now William unapologetically condoning this buffoon’s violent and racist remarks about Meghan could activate sickos into action, if given the opportunity. These last five years have highlighted the cruelty of the royal family and there’s no coming back from this. I hope Harry writes about his legal battles so history will have his account of what happened because the British media and tabloid reports cannot be trusted.
💥💯
It’s hideous that the future king would associate with ANYONE who talked about ANY woman in such a violent misogynistic way, much less his own sister in law, whether he gets along with her or not. And it’s not just that they are exchanging meaningless chitchat at one of those mass garden parties, he’s endorsing the man and contributing to his income by appearing on his show!!!
Pretty much. At his core, Willy hates women. Especially women who have a voice. Having mattress Lazy wait for him for 10 years didn’t improve his perspective of women at all.
I bet he secretly follows the Andrew Tates of this world.
Oh he definitely gives off the “Tate” follower energy.
Hey, Mr Clarkson?
Remember who was the mayor of London *ten* years ago?
Right, your pal the BoZo — Boris Johnson, who did everything to destroy the vibrant, multi-racial parts of London, instead wasting millions on projects like the abandoned Garden Bridge that nonetheless cost the British taxpayers £ 53,5 million ($ 70,7 million/ € 63,6 million) before the plug was ultimately pulled.
But hey, what’s a little racism among landed gentry and “royals”, right? Let’s blame someone who is a lot more accomplished and intelligent, who also had to deal with multi-nationals pulling out of London in favor of the continent because of Brexit, resulting in diminished taxes = less income for the Greater London Area.
They tried to sell Willi’s appearance on Clarkson’s farm to promote farming life, my ar.e. There are so many farming shows on British TV such as ” This farming life” on BBC with real farmers and farming families, some farming for generations, and without celebrities jumping on the bandwagon, trying to avoid inheritance tax. From all of the farming programs in the UK Willi chose “Clarkson farm” to promote himself and Clarkson. That is no coincidence. Willi, who will not pay inheritance tax when he succeeds as king, can probably relate to Clarkson who openly said that he bought the farm to avoid inheritance tax. Not to talk about Willi’s and Clarkson’s shared vile attitude towards Meghan.
William should be ashamed of himself for promoting Clarkson, a man who advocates violence against women. Certainly not fit to be King.
I’m not sure who on Willy’s team convinced him this was a good idea, but they need to be fired immediately. Willy is awkward and unfunny under the best of circumstances, but throw in problematic? This is not something he will live down anytime soon, and his coronation is probably just around the corner.
What I find astounding is the lack of basic common decency shown by Chuck and Peg. They are public figures and have large PR teams, I suppose. Even if they are two lowlifes, somebody had to explain to them the awful impression their actions make on normal people.
That’s genuinely unforgivable.
I agree. The British media loves to talk about last straws and crossed lines, and it’s always ridiculous, but this is genuinely an unforgivable offense when it comes to family or friends. You can’t appear on the show of the person who wanted your sister-in-law paraded naked through the streets while shit is thrown at her and be on the right side of history. This is very basic stuff, why does this need to be explained to people?
Totally agree.
Harry should never forgive William for this. It’s deplorable.
These people really dare to portray themselves and others like them as victims. That’s a slap in the face to the real victims. But it’s probably meant as a slap in the face and a smear on the real victims.
I can’t help myself…what role will Willy play on the farm? The jackass?
Cleaning out the slurry pit hopefully.
Vile is as vile does. They’re a fitting pair.
Ugh now I’m thinking about the conversation they will have in private about HRH Meghan Sussex. Ugh, ugh, ugh!!
This is a good reminder, much like Jason Knauf offering himself as star witness to the Mail, that Harry’s ‘crime’ was not disloyalty either, since William is allowed to be as disloyal as he wants? How could these two actions not be seen as disloyalty even if you thought that Meghan wasn’t entitled to privately correspond with her Dad, or you agreed with every word Clarkson said about her? I’m old enough to remember the Sussexes constantly being told to they must cut ties with Netflix because of ‘The Crown’!
Is it me or is “If you are in a certain sector of society he’s probably a good mayor, but if you’re not in that sector of society I think he’s probably a terrible man” just British code for bigotry?
It absolutely is.
Clarkson is still a vile, racist POS.
If the press were constantly making hints about me having rage issues, I would simply not appear on the TV show of a man fired from his biggest hit for punching people.
Clarkson’s declaration about Meghan is one of the most hideous things I have ever read, much less said about a woman. He is forever on my list, and had I felt better, I had planned to write Amazon and complain that they still have his stupid show. Oh yes, it is vile and telling that he is welcomed and a friend of the cow and the king and the heir. So I hope that people who were right enough in the head and heart and soul to be outraged over that statement that I will never forgive because it is unforgiveable……rally and dump on Will. So for this reason, I hope Will trips himself up. All of the behavior and lack of action surrounding it is disgusting. I can’t think when I have been more offended. Is there some saying about being careful what you wish on someone else? That Clarkson pig has not made amends. He fits right in with the pigs in the royal family, who are insane and stunted.
Clarkson has always and continues to be a sexist, racist pig. Is he just realizing that Notting Hill has *gasp* black people now? I was just in the city last week and despite the moaning about crime and urban blight, found all the central areas to be incredibly vibrant, and both cleaner and safer than Manhattan.
Diabolical. The only explanation is that they hate Meghan and probably Harry. Whenever I want to fall into the PR trap of believing there’s anything redeeming about the RF I remind myself of these tidbits (including how Chuckles has treated them).
William is leading by example. By appearing on the Clarkson show, he’s indicating that Clarkson’s comments were perfectly fine. His example demonstrates to his subjects and his three children that this is how women are to be treated, this is how women are to be discussed. It’s shameful but judging from Clarkson’s continued success, his shitty behavior hasn’t slowed him down in the public’s eyes.