Jeremy Clarkson confirmed that Prince William will appear on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’

I just read Jeremy Clarkson’s interview/profile in the Times of London so you don’t have to. Weirdly, Clarkson was not full of bile towards everyone and everything. I think it’s because he’s had significant health issues in the past year – within the piece, he talks about his arm feeling tingly and sore, and believing he was having a heart attack. As it turns out, he was pre-heart attack and he had two significant blockages. He ended up having an angioplasty and two stents inserts last fall. He’s also on a strict diet and he’s taking Mounjaro (after taking Ozempic and hating it). Basically, he sounds chilled out, as so often happens after someone realizes their own mortality. But I’ll never forget all of the absolutely vile sh-t he said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You’d think that the left-behind Windsors would still keep their distance from all things Clarkson. You would be wrong – he still counts Queen Camilla and King Charles as personal friends, and he confirmed to the Times that Prince William will make a guest appearance on his Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm. From the Times:

He’s smartly dressed because he’s having lunch at White’s club in St James’s, to which he’ll be whisked by Range Rover straight after the interview. He won’t say who he’s meeting — “friends” is all he’ll divulge, with a wink — but notable White’s members include the King and the Prince of Wales. Prince William features in the next-but-one series of Clarkson’s Farm. It can’t be Clarkson’s neighbour and friend David Cameron, the former prime minister. Cameron quit the club in 2008 in protest over its men-only policy. He lives in Dean, just around the corner from Clarkson’s home in Chadlington. Does he miss London? “No, I don’t. Not because I don’t like London, but it’s in a bit of a mess. If you live there I don’t think you notice. It’s like ageing — you don’t really notice you’re getting older day by day as you shave in the mirror every morning, but if you were to look in a mirror every three months, you’d notice your deterioration. You go to London and think, oh my God. Notting Hill used to be, ten years ago, a vibrant place full of amazing shops. Now they’re just boarded up. It’s depressing. Let’s be honest, Sadiq Khan is not making a very good fist of it. If you are in a certain sector of society he’s probably a good mayor, but if you’re not in that sector of society I think he’s probably a terrible man. If you’re running a chichi shop in Notting Hill, you’re in a sector of society that Sadiq Khan doesn’t really care about.”

[From The Times]

I just thought it was a little bit funny that he’s blaming Sadiq Khan (London’s Mayor) for economic struggles which are most likely related to Brexit, not local politics. As for William appearing on Clarkson’s Farm – we heard that back in March, when William visited Jeremy Clarkson’s actual farm and spent time with some of the “stars” of the reality show (but not Clarkson himself). Again, it speaks volumes to me that Clarkson’s completely vile statements – published in a national paper!! – about Meghan weren’t enough to ensure that the Windsors would cut ties with him. William WANTS this to be a conversation, William thinks this makes him look good, that he’s hanging out with a man who wrote that he wants to see Meghan stripped naked and paraded through the streets so people can throw sh-t at her. William is fine with that, because he feels the same way as Clarkson.