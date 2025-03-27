Prince William will appear in an episode of Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘Clarkson’s Farm’

Prince William was out and about on Wednesday for his first day of work this week. Seriously. William went to Pensford to speak to some of the Duchy of Cornwall’s tenant farmers. So…the landlord did a photo-op and a brief conversation with some of his tenants, basically. The event was supposed to be about mental health in farming, which is William’s latest cause. Sure, he cared about mental health and racism in football, but you’re forgetting that he already solved that. The new issue is “a slumlord cares about the mental health of his tenants.” But that wasn’t the only thing on the agenda for William! He also stopped by Diddly Squat Farm, a working farm owned by Jeremy Clarkson, a farm which has its own reality show (called Clarkson’s Farm). Now it appears that this visit was the whole reason why William was in the area in the first place. He’s going to be on TV too, Harold!
The Prince of Wales is to appear on an episode of Clarkson’s Farm after Kaleb Cooper, the show’s celebrity farmhand, joined him on a royal engagement. Prince William, 42, was joined by Cooper and other stars of Amazon’s top-rating UK series, including Charlie Ireland, when he met young farmers in Somerset on Wednesday.
An Amazon Prime camera crew followed the heir to the throne’s trip to Folly Farm, in a 250-acre nature reserve in Pensford, Chew Valley, where he was raising awareness of mental health care for farmers.
The Prince revealed that his eldest son, 11-year-old Prince George, was a fan of the show and would be tuning in to the special episode. The heir to the throne told the breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm, well known for his squabbles with Jeremy Clarkson: “You’ve got George watching now. I said to him: ‘What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?’ He said: ‘Tell Kaleb to mind his language.’”
Cooper, 26, joked with the Prince about how much he swears on the popular TV series, filmed on the former Top Gear presenter’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.
He admitted: “I did get told off for swearing too much … I tried to stop, but at the same time, it’s awesome. That’s what I like about the whole show. I’ve had so many people thank me, going, ‘You brought the family together.’ It’s a great feeling.”
Cooper greeted the Prince by telling him “great hair’ and the Prince laughed as he responded: “Is that your clean shirt?” and “Are they the cleanest [shoes] you’ve got?”
I don’t watch Clarkson’s Farm, but apparently Clarkson himself appears in it quite often (he has top billing). This is the same Jeremy Clarkson who once wrote in a British tabloid column that the Duchess of Sussex should be “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” Clarkson wrote that in December 2022, just days after a holiday lunch with Queen Camilla. The palace never said one word about Clarkson’s violently hateful screed. And look, now the heir to the throne is going on Clarkson’s little reality show about a farm. I wonder what Clarkson’s next column will include.
Of course he will. I’m not even surprised anymore.
Willie endorses throwing shit at Meghan because he really, really fucking hates her.
William of course likes Clarkson. The two are cut from the same cloth.
Either that, or he wants her so bad.
His unhinged hate might result from her rejection of his advances.
This is my take too. And it also explains Kate’s resentment, when Meghan could have been a great ally for her in the family and with the media. The two princesses could have been a great story and taken a lot of heat away from Kate.
He could have had a Meghan at St Andrew’s. The tabloids made a big fuss over this American student who was reading international relations whom he tried to date. But IIRC she too rejected his advances.
So he settled for less…much, much less.
It will always stick with me that W&K watched Suits, and W remarked that he found M sexy, and he couldn’t believe that H “scored” her. That was like a red curtain going down over K’s mind, I’m sure. She hated M before she ever got to know her.
Blogger, I remember the American heiress who rejected him. Just looking at her social media you knew Egg had no chance with someone like her, even when he was in his heartthrob years. That girl was never a doormat.
What’s her name?
I’m sorry but Willy is one sick and vile man bet he endorses the men like the Tate brothers also. Hope both he and JC land in a load of pig 🐖 💩.
Of course pegs would be friendly with Clarkson. Again he says George is interested in the show. Never mind mentioning his other children. So now george can become a fan of Clarkson. How pathetic can pegs get
Its also just back to the Wales playbook of bringing the children into everything – whatever event they’re doing, that’s at least one of the children’s favorite things.
Oh look Willy’s found his tribe! Mingling with misogynistic pigs who share his vile views. He looks like a decrepit scarecrow, with his scraggly beard and thatch of hair clinging to his scalp.
That’s your future king Brits. Enjoy!
He’s be an incel if his parents weren’t Chuck and Di. He’s showing incel behaviour already.
Reminds me of a comment made by a Premier League footballer who was asked what he would be if he wasn’t talented in football.
His response: A virgin.
And where would William be now if he wasn’t the first born child of the King and where would Kate be.
How tacky for the Prince of Wales to be going on a racists farm show.
So William is introducing his heir to Clarkson. How vile.
By example he’s raising George to be a rage-filled misogynist who resents the peasants in general and Black women in particular. Clarkson is exactly the example they want George to embrace.
Give those folks enough time, they will show you who they are.
I hope Harry never talks to him again.
Camilla has always been a n*tch so not that surprising she invited Clarkson and Piers but his own brother, disgusting. That and letting George watch.
There must be some sort of truce between Will and Camilla again.
Poor George, he has not got a chance with Dad’s bad influence. A real pity.
How can anyone in GB still support these gross people? When people show you who they are . . .
Where’s the press outrage that William was followed around by Amazon Prime cameras? Anyway, I’m sure Camilla and William sent messages of support to Clarkson after the backlash he got for his violent screed against Meghan. These people should not be taken seriously as advocates for mental health or the fight against domestic/sexual violence.
After the vile article, it was reported that the producers of one of his shows in UK couldn’t find any famous women willing to appear with him in TV due to the article. Even his own daughter made a point to say she doesn’t support her father. Now, he got the endorsement of the future King. Will is disgusting and I am sure he feels at home with Clarkson. The irony of these two disgusting men promoting mental health 🙄🙄
All the talk in the rags about how Will and Kate will never forgive Harry and Meghan for outing Kate as the one who made Meghan cry. Will the tabloids talk about how Will going to Clarkson’s farm is unforgivable to Harry and Meghan? This is much worse and Will is a disgusting pig and belongs in the pig stye. My apologies to pigs.
Clarksen wrote about wanting Meghan to parade naked in the streets while people threw feces at her. And William is now going on his show! Call me naive but I am horrified and disgusted by this. Don’t get me wrong, I know they’re all terrible but they’re so blatant about it.
Jeremy Clarkson should be shun by all honorable persons. So it is really shocking that William as the heir to the British throne and the future Head of the church
endorses and rewards him
William is showing his true colours.
Damn. I hope Meghan and Harry keep up their high profile. WLM f#cked Willy’s brain and has gotten him out of the mansion and showing up to carefully staged events centered around Willy’s ego and (self) interest. Clarkson is an a$$hole, but so is Willy, so they have commonality. Lort. That beard is awful.
The Willionaire Slumlord needs a mental health evaluation, and I’m not even joking.
To cooperate with this disgustingly vile POS that is Jeremy C, voluntarily, shows how deeply disturbed he is.
Bulliam the Incandescent should never, ever speak publicly about mental health ever again.
This is a new low that I’m not surprised. It’s just the next step down on supporting racism and hatred
He probably does, just knows he has to hide it.
This proves everything I believe about the awful Wails. To cooperate with a man who has made such awful, shameful and disgusting comments about his sister in law is and will forever remain unforgivable. His mother will be turning in her grave, this is absolutely the lowest of the low.