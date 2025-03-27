Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah

We heard several days ago that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had finally set the date. They’ve been engaged for two years and I’m sure some people wondered if Lauren was ever going to get this man down the aisle. Well, she is. It really is a mistress fairy tale – not every woman can pull off “cheating on your husband with a married billionaire, finessing your way out of two marriages and making a go of it with your side-dude” but here we are. Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding will reportedly go down in Venice this summer. We’re also getting a preview of the guest list, because apparently invitations have already gone out.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s summer wedding is shaping up to be the event of the year — ultra-luxe, ultra-exclusive, and a guest list stacked with A-listers! Eva Longoria, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jewel are among the lucky ones who scored an invite from the Amazon billionaire and his soon-to-be wife to their summer Italian affair. We’re also told Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner made the list. Our sources say Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, film producer Brian Grazer, models Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone secured an invitation. The nuptials are bound to be unforgettable — Jeff’s a billionaire, after all — and with a two-year engagement, they’ve had plenty of time to plan the ultimate celebration.

[From TMZ]

The Kardashian and Kushner invites are the least surprising names on this list. Lauren has been pretty tight with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for several years – tacky birds of a feather flock together. Lauren and Bezos also recently spent time in Aspen with Ivanka and Jared. Maybe Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were there as well. Eva Longoria… is very well-connected and powerful in her own right, but I had no idea she was in this circle. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will show up anywhere. It will be interesting to see if Oprah and Gayle show up. I also wonder if Bezos and Sanchez really plan to go all out for the wedding and make it into a pseudo-royal affair. Lauren seems like the type to want that.