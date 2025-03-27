Duchess Meghan earns 8-15% commission from any sales from her ShopMy page

The Duchess of Sussex keeps adding recommendations to her ShopMy page! Earlier this week, Meghan launched her ShopMy page with a wealth of fashion recs, many of which have already sold out. Then she added a second page with beauty recs on Tuesday. But then something amazing happened on Wednesday… “The Wedding Edit” recs. All of the products Meghan used on her wedding day: ten products from Dior, Tatcha and Mac. A while back, Daniel Martin gave an interview in which he described how he did Meghan’s makeup on her wedding day and he cited a lot of these products in that interview. Mama’s getting DIOR BEAUTY money now. You can see Meghan’s new ShopMy page here. As for the money/commissions, Puck News had this really interesting piece about Meghan’s influencer energy and how much she’s actually making in commissions.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Montecito, has picked a side in the ShopMy vs. LTK battle, having casually dropped a link to a ShopMy page on her Instagram Stories Monday evening. The URL simply uses “ms,” subtly reaffirming her Sussex identity, while the page offers a high-low “duchess of the people” mix: neutral favorites from semi-affordable French handbag line Polène, sandals from Kering-owned Saint Laurent, cashmere from Loro Piana, J.Crew classics, and California label Heidi Merrick. I spoke to a rep from one brand who said they get Daily Candy levels of viral sales when Markle wears one of their items.
Markle also linked to a handbag from Cesta Collective—a brand that she recently invested in after being spotted out with Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress. (She also linked C.W.K.’s Uniqlo trench.) Every time someone clicks on the item and converts to purchase, of course, she will also make a commission, usually around 8-15 percent.
The move signals Markle’s calculated return into influencer territory. Before royal life intervened, her lifestyle blog, The Tig, covered fashion, food, travel, and beauty. Now she’s methodically reclaiming her space in the founder sphere with her insufferable Netflix show, With Love, Meghan; her podcast; and her Flamingo Estate knock-off brand, As Ever, which sells jams and other sundries.
In her renewed influencerdom, Markle is repackaging royal celebrity into aspirational founder status, blending aristocratic cachet with California entrepreneurship. In other words, attempting the ultimate rebrand from exiled royal to girlboss. After all, she has to pay for her own security now.
I’m really a peasant because I had to look up the “Flamingo Estate knock-off brand.” I guess Flamingo Estate is very popular in California? OMG, I’m reading the brand’s mission statement, it’s… um, very special. Anyway, I really didn’t know how ShopMy commissions worked and how much Meghan would actually be getting paid. In a panic, the British media cried about Meghan earning “millions” from ShopMy commissions, but in the early days, it sounds more like she’ll be making thousands, maybe tens of thousands. Still, a nice little revenue stream and even more evidence that Meghan can sell the crap out of anything without even trying. That’s an extremely valuable commodity and it wouldn’t surprise me if many brands would be willing to do anything to get on Meghan’s ShopMy list.
2025 is Meghan’s year and we are witnessing it unfold.
Hope she adds more to her Wedding Edit.
I went through one of the products she had listed on Amazon just to buy something else I had to get from Amazon yesterday just in the hopes the commission on those would go to her. (I have Amazon links on my blog and get a % when people go through it, even when they buy stuff I don’t have linked.) I used to do that for a charity I supported but they got rid of that program, so might as well have her get the money.
“her insufferable Netflix show”? Really?
Honestly, it’s only insufferable to the people who want to see her fail. Brian Tyree Henry would like a word dashed with flower sprinkles.
IKR? I keep seeing more and more IG and Twitter reviews where people not only like the show they almost universally like the one pot spaghetti from episode one that the rr thew fits over. I’ve made it twice, once as a main dish and once with a smaller amount of pasta as a side dish. It’s sad to see people lie because they are so full of hate that have to feed that hate daily.
Et tu, Puck?
I know the British aristos can’t understand it but in America, the number 1 value is work and productivity (for better or worse). I know I’m a broken record but I do not understand how people can hate on her working for a living.
Especially when it’s basically the same stuff she did before she got married! Haters gonna hate, I guess.
Oh, that’s easy. They hate on a working woman because her drive, focus, and hard work put the Leftovers to shame. And they don’t understand how and why Americans respect results. Poor cabbages … /s
Who is the b*tch that wrote this? They might have well have just written “How dare Meghan think she has the right to exist!” and saved all the rest of the verbiage.
Puck news articles on the Sussexes are always very shady and negative. I don’t follow them but I’ve seen other headlines that were just awful.
Did this piece have affiliate links in it? The writer of the piece was lying it on thick with the bashing of Meghan but as I’ve said on other posts, everybody else was making money off of her and has every right to be doing this.
Good for you Meg!! I hope she earns a ton of money. It kinda sounds like when Oprah does her, is it top ten, products she recommends and those sell out too. I bet more will want on her shop my page!.
Good for Meghan. I’m loving her lists. It’s a little overwhelming bc there’s so much but I know I can go back to it when I can.
her supporters have long bought pretty much anything she’s associated with, and I know there has also long been a thought of “she should be getting a cut of this.” So now she is and I think we’re all happy for that.
Also I just love seeing what she’s actually using and wearing.
How is this any different from Oprah’s favorite things on Amazon? Do people not think Oprah gets a cut of those sales?
Fair is fair. She deserves to make money becasue many of these brands have exploded in sales after she has worn/used their products. The rota has exploited her for nearly a decade. She is intentionally highlighting small female owned businesses. She has good taste and is exposing the public to brands outside the mainstream.
Obviously this was written to belittle yet with each sentence the writer admits how Meghan is triumphant. LOL
I still think Meghan has a larger deal with ShopMy. She is not doing this just for commissions. She is linking to her friends’ brands and to brands she has already invested in. So commission earning as her only goal doesn’t make sense to me.
I loved that I already use some of the same items, a little scared now they will always be out of stock 🫣…
Remind me how much money moocher Kate Middleton has earned in her life?
Or Zara Tindall being brand ambassador for multiple companies? Or the Middleton siblings writing their so-called books? Or the mountains of tat in royal gift shops at every palace?
In other news, I’ve ordered earrings and lip liner from her site, glad she’s getting a cut! I do notice the price of the earrings went up substantially from some time in the past, but oh well.
These people really begrudge Meghan being able to monetize her own name. For years they have been able to do so through clicks on their articles, and through affiliate links for their Instagram pages. They know that despite what they say Meghan has a dedicated fan base that buys out everything that she wears. They were perfectly happy to earn money for the past 5 to 8 years off her back and now are salty that her dedicated fan base is going to make sure that the money goes in her pocket. It’s wild to watch people be upset that she is earning money like any other person would, and like they literally were in the past.
I’m still firmly convinced Meghan’s an actual investor in the ShopMy platform and the exposure she’s bringing to it is incalculable. More brands will gravitate to opening their own pages and the growth will surge.
As Meghan expands her content and, I assume her AsEver line, the commission income will be substantial yet the real money will be made from the increase in value of the platform as a whole.
I’m sure the commissions will be substantial but I’d also bet this is about her having data to back up her reach. Having robust affiliate links data will help her management sell her for brand partnerships if she wants it. I don’t think she needs the commissioned links money but I do think she wants the hard data.
That’s a really good point. The analytics from her sales are an absolute boon for her marketing strategy.
i was thinking something similar. In more and more articles we’re hearing hard data about her sales – 500 tshirts in one day or whatever, 300% increase in searches, etc. I think its clear someone on her team is tracking this data and this is just one more step in that. Maybe its to make a pitch for a brand partnership, maybe its to better position As Ever products, I’m not sure. But I do think this has a lot to do with data.