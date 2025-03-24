Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez scheduled their wedding for Venice, Italy this summer

I’m genuinely astonished by Jeff Bezos’ hard right-wing swing in the past year. Maybe he always leaned towards conservatism, but he decided last year to go all-in on Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda. Bezos installed a high-profile lackey of Rupert Murdoch to dismantle the Washington Post from within, and Bezos even personally shut down WaPo’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last October. Ever since, Bezos has been openly sucking up to the Trumps – apparently, Bezos and Lauren Sanchez even socialize with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (or at least they did in Aspen just a few months ago). Bezos was one of the billionaires invited to the Trump inauguration, and Sanchez attended too, with her implants jacked up by her visible bra (how f–king tacky). Well, here’s an update: Bezos and Sanchez have finally set the date for their wedding. Both of their marriages imploded with their affair, years ago, and Bezos proposed to Lauren in 2023 with a 20-carat diamond. Their wedding will be in Italy this summer.
Invitations have gone out for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding nearly two years after getting engaged, Page Six has confirmed. The wedding is set to take place in Venice, Italy, sometime over the summer, we’re told.
Reporter Dylan Byers was first to report the news on X Saturday. Reps for the couple did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Earlier this year, Page Six exclusively revealed there was buzz the couple would wed in June on their $500 million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Italy.
The Amazon founder, 61, proposed to Sánchez in May 2023 after five years of dating. At the time, the couple had been hitting the party circuit at the Cannes Film Festival while staying staying on his $500 million yacht, where he popped the question. Rumors of their engagement were swirling as she was seen with a massive diamond ring on her finger.
In November that year, Sánchez, 55, detailed Bezos’ proposal, telling Vogue that she “blacked out a bit” when he opened the box. “We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months,” she said at the time. Experts told Page Six that the 20-carat sparkler, which he placed under her pillow, is estimated to be worth a whopping $2.5 million.
Many have questioned why a man worth $200 billion-plus would settle down with a 55-year-old woman with too much plastic surgery and absolutely zero class. My only answer is: Lauren has a certain kind of effervescence which I think many men appreciate. I’ve read her interviews and I’ve come away convinced that Bezos loves her because she’s bubbly, positive, an adventurer and because she’s most likely the most sexually exciting woman he’s ever met, to put it politely. That being said, I did wonder if he would ever get around to marrying her. When he divorced Mackenzie (his first wife), she walked away with something like $38 billion. I assume Bezos isn’t eager to repeat that experience… but I’m sure Lauren has signed a prenup. Plus, she genuinely wants to be with HIM and be his wife.
Also: I’m surprised they’re going to Italy. It’s very… Succession Season 3. Why not have the wedding in America? Is it because Trump will have turned America into a sh-thole country by the summer?
