Mail: Prince William & Kate are in a ‘much better place’ & seem ‘happier’ than ever

Last week, the British media marked the one-year anniversary of the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement video. I wouldn’t have thought that one of the worst moments in Kate’s life would need some kind of commemoration, but here we are. Not only were commemoration articles written, it looks like Kensington Palace also organized a special briefing to Becky English at the Daily Mail. English had this big exclusive: “Story of Kate’s cancer battle: A year ago the Princess made her unprecedented announcement. Now for first time Rebecca English tells how Kate fought back from ‘battering’ of cancer.” This piece includes some new information as well as a great deal of sugar-coated revisionist history. Some highlights:
William & Kate are in a better place now: It’s clear that after a tumultuous 12 months, William and Catherine are, happily, in a ‘much better place’. ‘It’s actually lovely to see how far they have come,’ says a friend.
Kate’s priorities: Her health remains her priority – a diet packed with healthy antioxidants, trips to the gym and generally being outdoors, particularly with her family, as much as she can…. Perhaps just as telling has been the sight of William cheering on his beloved Aston Villa, or out on manoeuvres with the Mercians in Estonia this week. There’s a sense of normalcy regained. ‘I don’t think many have seen them happier,’ one insider observes.
Kate still won’t make plans to come back to work full-time: ‘As cancer survivors will tell you, the recovery is still hard. Her health really took a battering last year. I can’t stress that enough, however well she looks now,’ a source emphasises. There are no plans yet for any major foreign visit, for example – although aides are keeping an eye on the situation. ‘For the time being it’s steady as she goes. There’s no change of course from what’s previously been suggested, which is a slow and steady return to royal life,’ another insider adds.
Kate’s abdominal surgery in January 2024: Such a lengthy hospital stay (the Princess was a patient at the London Clinic for two weeks) was highly unusual, they said, and had sparked much debate in their own staff room. In truth, I already had an inkling that it was much, much worse than Kensington Palace had let on. Indeed, the week before the Princess’s broadcast [in March], this was confirmed to me by a very well-placed source, who stressed how serious they believed her condition had been in the run-up to her surgery. Another contact also revealed that the increasingly upset and frustrated couple were considering issuing a public statement.
Kate’s statement last March: I am told that the Princess wrote every single word of her 371-word statement herself, without any advice from her press office at Kensington Palace. ‘They were absolutely her personal words, it was her story and she wanted to share it,’ a source says. Another adds: ‘It was powerful and all the more so because it came so personally from her. Only she was in a position to truly get across how she was feeling. The Princess also wanted to make sure whatever she said reflected the experience of the many others around the world who get the same, life-changing diagnosis too. That was something only she was able to share with them.’
Controlling the narrative: The fact that this was followed up with two further personally penned and recorded messages in June and September – plus a message on social media in January revealing that she was happily in remission – only cements how determined she and William are to continue to tell this story in the way they see fit. On one hand this is down to the couple’s sometimes admittedly overarching determination to ‘control the narrative’. As public figures, dependent on public finances, only time will tell whether this is truly possible to maintain.
Russian bots: Both they and their team were genuinely shaken by the discovery that huge swathes of the rumour and conjecture this time last year was down to the manipulation of Russian ‘bots’. Excellent research last year by the BBC revealed how security investigators believed a Russia-based disinformation group deliberately amplified and added to the frenzy of social media conspiracies about the Princess’s health. In the weeks leading up to her video message there was a notable surge in online rumours and often wild claims about her health, they said, which added to the already unbearable emotional pressure on the couple. An analysis of the data showed ‘hallmark signs’ of a co-ordinated campaign (apparently sharing and adding to false claims is easier to do and harder to track than starting misinformation from scratch), presumably with the aim of destabilising the Royal Family, who are seen as a force for unity in the UK. ‘It was already a crazy time but what the couple and their team didn’t realise at first was that the Russians were feeding the algorithm,’ a source tells me.
As someone who covered Kate’s months-long disappearance and all of the craziness around it, I have no doubt that “Russian bots” were amplifying certain storylines/theories. But… saying “oh, Russian bots were behind it all” is another version of whitewashing the very real crisis for the royals last year, and it’s a way of absolving William and Kate of responsibility for their immaturity as public figures and their clownish, slapdash damage control and outright lies. A huge chunk of the crisis was of Will and Kate’s own making, from their refusal to give considered and truthful updates on the future queen consort’s medical situation to their catastrophic decision to release a manipulated photo as a health update for Kate. Normal people, regular old royal-watchers and regular old gossips were talking about the story and trying to figure out what the hell happened. Even by English’s own admission, the speculation was everywhere from January through March 2024.
As for this new storyline that William and Kate’s marriage has never been stronger NOW, and that this is the happiest they’ve ever been… yeah, I don’t know. I do think that whatever happened in the past sixteen months or so, some kind of all-encompassing deal has been worked out with regards to living situations, work schedules, the reentrance of the Middletons into society and whether Kate will ever wear a tiara again.
I’ve always found that when someone has to announce something it probably isn’t true..
Also still no prognosis or a diagnosis of what mystery cancer/illness she was supposed to have?
Yup they are definitely separated.
These two are happier then ever is probably because they are no longer
a coupe who lives together so for all intents and purposes they have separated.
Two weeks too 😏
I don’t think they spend all that time under the same roof. And no they did not control the narrative they were caught put with the fake photos.
I’m surprised that English even mentioned their obsession with controlling the narrative and only time will tell whether that will work as public figures depending on public finances.
I do think she has good sources at KP but she’s also such a propaganda machine for KP that I never trust what she’s saying because she’s not saying what she actually knows, if that makes sense.
Wasn’t English the one who specifically said in January that it wasn’t cancer and that was part of the strangeness, because no one was talking about cancer?
She did say that. She also said she ran into William visiting Kate at the hospital when she was having a check-up. Sooo, yeah. I agree she does have sources but the issue is that she’s willing to lie for them. Or just repeat what she’s being told even if she knows it’s not real.
William was only seen visiting once. What about Charles t o d d l I n g down the corridor to see keen
Didn’t the palace official announce something like “yes, this hospital has a cancer wing, but it’s not cancer”? So English would only be parroting the palace line until much later when she claims “someone confirmed cancer for her.” Whether or not she bumped into William, and whatever bland greetings they might have exchanged, either William wasn’t telling her anything real or the biopsy results hadn’t been returned yet.
no, the official announcement did not say anything about cancer either way. The whole “its not cancer” line was fed to RRs like English.
That they’re openly discussing public finances for these lazy public figures was the highlight for me 😂
The tide is turning now that their scapegoats are runaway successful without sucking on the public teat.
It was definitely Becky English who ruled out cancer when the abdominal surgery was first announced. The fact she said that was because she was being briefed that it wasn’t cancer from KP.
While there was some sketchiness because of the length of her stay at the hospital, there wasn’t chatter outside of the usual royal watcher spaces until the photo of Kate and Carole in the car which was not printed in any uk paper. And then the fake Mother’s Day photo really pushed it out to everyone because this was unheard of.
Had they never sent the fake Mother’s Day photo there might not have even been a need for the bench video. Because William looking tipsy and also hiding out made things look weird.
Some of the reporting also said that KP staff weren’t being kept in the loop either. And that is likely true.
Becky English likely knows way more than she’s saying and making this bench video some sort of anniversary is bizarre. It is a reminder of how KP was a disaster in PR and brazenly deceptive to the public.
If the media have to keep saying how close the keens are things are not looking well for them
Interesting that even their own staff were debating what was happening. What a mess. And no, not a mess created by the Russians. Amplified maybe but the Russians didn’t force them to create a fake photo to fool the public.
Or to send two actors to a farm market. I continue to believe that those two only knew each other professionally and wouldn’t have been shopping together (him with a ballcap to hide the lack of baldness) at a farm market next to Windsor without some sort of palace inducement.
They’re “in a much better place” since when? Since relationship troubles before and up to 2023? Or since the storm around her health in April 2024? Those words also set the bar pretty low. As in they’re no longer throwing china at each other and/or hiding from the storm around her health, but instead they will attend the occasional event together.
That is an odd phrase to use in an article ostensibly about Kate’s health.
Time for another keen video. Kate dressed up in dress with frilly apron in the kitchen. The kids at the table eating breakfast with her plum jam and waffles. William gives kate a,passionate kiss and says after all these years we are even happier. Yes darling says kate. Then a scene of kate hunting for seashells at the beach.
English is just parroting whatever Kate or better Carole tells her. The insistence on the fact that Kate herself wrote the message she shared in that video tells us as much: the wording about the procedure and the “cancer had been present ” are pretty vague and Kate has proven that she’s not capable of making a coherent sentence…someone else wrote this and the wording was such as to deny anything
in case the truth was ever discovered or published…
“Cancer had been present” is only another lie. Pre-cancerous cells are not cancer, nor was this in any way a “cancer battle.” I hope one day that all of their lies catch up to them.
“…a diet packed with healthy antioxidants…”
Bizarre way of referring to fruits and vegetables??
They lied, got caught, and dropped her diagnosis. It’s total BS to blame Russian bots when they had their own bots doing the same thing. I saw it all go down on Twitter – all those brand-new accounts popping up to show support was pretty suspicious.
The constant need for publicity is all because Meghan is sharing more from her personal and As Ever IG accounts. If you’re truly “happier,” just be happy – no need to announce it.
They always rely on their words, never their actions. Who are they trying to convince? Themselves? Black is white? The sky is green?
If a couple resorts to sending out a “friend” to report on their happy marriage then it is not a happy marriage.
Especially if the “friend” is sleeping with Will!
Exactly what I said about Bieber and Hailey yesterday!
The bots didn’t need to amplify all that much.
K “went missing” after Xmas 2023, and that became noticeable after her birthday. She and KC shared being referred to as being concerned about Archie’s potential coloring, and having sudden cancer. She was in the hospital for a period that suggests she had something very serious and possibly life threatening. William et al never visited. We’ve been told she has or had an abdominal issue and they found something pre/cancerous. Weird sightings and photos and videos commenced. New facial scar…
For a couple who were shocked and panicked, they took a long time to do something about this situation, and basically, the info from January 2024 is the same: some kind of abdominal issue and pre or cancerous cells discovered then treated.
If it’s proven to be that she made up this fake cancer story because Piers said she was one of the royal racists, heaven help her cowardly, lying publicly-funded ass.
This is “don’t forget about me”Kate because Meghan is getting a lot of good press and positive posts on SM for returning to IG. Kate is a jealous cow like those silly bloggers.
What is this “much better place” of which you speak? No longer throwing pottery in front of the staff? Happier because they rarely sleep under the same roof?
All marriages experiences highs and lows. There is zero credible evidence of renewed warmth and affection between them aside from what they, their lackeys and sycophants claim, and they are all proven liars and obfuscators, every last one of them.
It’s *almost* unbelievable that a future king does not live up to the idiom that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it, yet here we are. He didn’t even have to go any farther back than his own father’s hilarious missteps to see how badly handled matters end badly.
Stupidity and laziness will prove his downfall. At least it will entertaining.
The better place means the separation arrangements have been sorted out.
This bit for the Lazies:
“ As public figures, dependent on public finances.”
😂
It feels like a warning that it’s only a matter of time before they start yanking the Wales change again. I don’t know exactly what the rota want. More summer’s eve videos? More photos of the kids? More events? I’d guess more events that need rota coverage so they can keep working.
In the thumbnail pic of this post on the CB homepage. The crop of the image of K cuts her off just below her chin. And I’m stunned at how much better she looks IF her hair is lob / chin length (okay I loathe the Farah Fawcett feathers) and the pic has been coloured graded with a very flattering *soft* filter — so that helps.
She really needs to ditch the wigs and get a chic layered lob
I wish she and the press would acknowledge that she doesn’t live the life of a regular cancer patient. As for her writing that announcement on her own, I don’t believe that. If she did we would have had a clearer understanding of what was going on. I think the statement led to more questions than answers.
Chuck: My son, I am concocting a scheme to steal the United States away from Harry, er, I mean President Trump.
Peg: California is mine!
Chuck: I command you to put on a united front with Catherine, you understand.
Peg: NO PA! SHE GRABS MY BUM IN FRONT OF THE PAPS!
Chuck: Thank goodness Donald Trump is an idiot, it makes me look very kingly in comparison. Do you think I look kingly, my son?
Peg: Whatever, old man. I’m doing things the Cambridge way! You’d better bring Harold to heel, I need him to do the work for me.
I agree with Kaiser that they are back on even keel because they have agreed upon certain key issues. MINO they live separately, there is no divorce, she gets to be Queen, he’s discreet, limited joint appearances, no lengthy Royal Tours, no increased workload, no goosing his butt, occasional festive glance, they both continue to smear Meg and Harry,
I would agree with this. The lack of state dinners though is coming from Charles. He’s peeved that kate made a mess of her medical issues.
Kate was at her most interesting when she was missing.
Now that she’s back on the scene, they have to lie about the state of her marriage, her desire to make peace with Harry, her newfound appreciation for life. Even so, she’s dull as hell.
Comment of the day!! Kate was at her most interesting when she was missing. Good one. And true.
Bollocks. That being said, that picture of Kate’s head on William’s shoulder always makes me nauseous. And yet they go after a beautiful and joyful cooking show and not this total bull.
What struck me about the whole drama was Piers Morgan (ugh, sorry), saying that “if even half the things he had heard were true, then they would be shocking” was very strange. This was before the cancer was announced.
Why plural for the ‘things’?
Why ‘half’? You either have cancer or you don’t? (Like with pregnancy, you don’t have half pregnant)
A strange use of “shocking”? Shocking gives me vibes of physical violence or sudden accident. I would have thought “sad/upsetting/worrying” would be more likely to be used for a cancer diagnosis?
Sometimes they use words slightly differently in U.K. vs U.S. (brilliant is one example of an adjective they use commonly, like we in U.S. would use awesome, when things are merely above average and neither brilliant nor awesome). But cancer in one’s early 40s is rare enough to qualify as shocking, imo.
Because he wasn’t talking about – or just about – cancer, but all the *other* things that many people have suspected.
Perhaps for now Pegs is letting Keen think she’ll be queen. I have a sneaking suspicion that he’s lying to her. I think he’ll divorce her the minute he thinks he can. But he might be blindsided if Charles shuffles off his mortal coil before Pegs can take action.
I can’t imagine any scenario where Pegs would be okay with being stuck with that woman indefinitely.
Huh. Kate never said she was in remission, did she? I don’t recall her using that word. I recall ‘cancer-free’.
Doth protest too much, me thinks.
The fact that the ROTA finds it necessary to constantly insist to us that “everything is fine, nothing to see, all is well, better than ever!” is *very telling*. They tell on themselves so often, it’s almost amusing.
This marriage has clearly never been worse. William wanted out, and damn near got his way. But then something changed all those plans, and he is not happy about it. Note the way he’s been goading his wife at every joint public appearance. A sharp word spoken at a distance from cameras (though still in full view) to her stone face expression. She’s tired. But she’ll hang on for dear life because that’s all she knows, it’s her only life skill.
Intriguing @Weatherby is Wilbur trying to goad her into snapping at him in public so the video goes viral? He participated like he wanted to be recast urgently, in THAT September video. Maybe he is so hacked off that he wants out and just can’t control himself any longer around her? I agree with your observation that while she’s exhausted she can’t afford to react to his baiting in public. She had no compunction about squaring up to Meg in public so doesn’t have much decorum. What is she just broke down in tears over his bitchy aside then he would truly be exposed as an abusive husband.
This is just toxic and can’t be good for either of them or their kids.
Wank and buttons are liars and Becky lies all the time to cover up their lies. The deal was kate gets to stay and they give off the appearance of being together and her family gets to come back all things forgotten and in exchange wank can continue to wank whatever he wants as long as he does it discreetly. And this happened because whatever went down at Christmas time that year , was so bad that he has to play public ball or Carole the mob boss will bring him to his knees but only she can’t because he can also end her reign. So we are seeing a battle of who will have the last laugh/ meanwhile no one seems to care that Kate looks like she never eats and is floating through life heavily medicated or so she appears to be to me .
Looks like they’re dying on the hill that Kate must become Queen. George eventually being King isn’t good enough, perhaps because there’s no guarantee it would happen in either Kate or Carole’s lifetimes. Otherwise, why stay in an abusive relationship, when you could go the Diana route and get a generous allowance to live in KP and/or Adelaide with lots of access to your kids?
I’m not a Russian bot and thought the happenings last year were absolutely bizarre from any angle. No appearances or statements for months by a public figure amid a firestorm of controversy? She would not have even needed to give a diagnosis, but a sign of life would have been PR 101. It was one of the strangest PR debacles I’ve seen.