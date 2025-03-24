Did Gwyneth Paltrow ‘mock’ Duchess Meghan in a new Instagram video?

Last week, Vanity Fair published their cover interview with Gwyneth Paltrow. Throughout the piece, she spoke about selling her LA home and moving full-time to Montecito, where she’s owned a home for years. The Montecito part of the interview obviously led to a conversation about Gwyneth’s celebrity neighbors, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Gwyneth said: “I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.” When asked specifically about Meghan’s lifestyle show and brand, Gwyneth said that when “there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them….Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

I took all of that as a general endorsement of Meghan and WLM. Gwyneth was never going to fall all over herself to show her support, but I thought Gwyneth said the right things to avoid sounding like a Sussex-hater or an unwelcoming anti-feminist. The thing is, since that interview, it does feel like Gwyneth and her friends have taken a few swipes at Meghan. Gwyneth’s longtime friend/trainer and business partner Tracy Anderson did a video for GOOP in which she bitchily noted that she was making a salad in her “actual kitchen.” Then Gwyneth posted this over the weekend – a video in which she made a “boyfriend breakfast” in Montecito.

The Derangers are falling all over themselves to say Gwyneth is “better” because this is her “actual kitchen” and she’s not wearing makeup or a Cartier stack. I mean… this is an IG video, not a lifestyle show on Netflix. It would look weird if Gwyneth was in full makeup at a rented kitchen for an IG video. The choice of song is interesting too – “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, which Meghan used in her Netflix promos. Is this Gwyneth “mocking” Meghan? The British media certainly thinks so, as do the Derangers. Almost on cue, Meghan “responded” by posting an IG Story about making breakfast with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen- they “reinvented” a banana split using honey, berries and maybe As Ever jam? Are Meghan and Gwyneth about to go tit-for-tat with their lifestyle content on social media? Is Gwyneth secretly a Sussex-hater? Does Meghan even care if she is?

New insta post. Meghan writes “When one of the besties [Kelly] reinvents a banana split for breakfast.” She did say Kelly Zajfen is a great cook. 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/UXxbbDF1lE — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) March 23, 2025