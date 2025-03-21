Tracy Anderson made a very stupid swipe at the Duchess of Sussex

It’s been a minute since we’ve talked about Tracy Anderson. I can’t even believe she’s still around and people are still paying attention to her? Anderson is a longtime personal trainer and sort of disordered-eating advocate/goblin. Tracy’s whole deal is very dated, but then again, I have not paid attention to her in years so maybe she has changed up her gimmicks. Tracy is still aligned with Gwyneth Paltrow and they have various business dealings with each other, enough that Tracy films “recipe videos” for Gwyneth’s Goop brand. This week, Tracy filmed one of those “recipe videos” and she made a not-so-veiled crack about the Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson has seemingly made a thinly veiled crack at Meghan Markle over her decision to film her newly released Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” in a rented Montecito, CA, home instead of at her own $14.65 million mansion. Anderson, 50, made the apparent crack while filming a recipe video for her close friend Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop, beginning her video by stating: “Hi, I’m Tracy Anderson. Welcome to my actual kitchen.” The introduction was deemed by many to have been a dig at Markle, 43, who filmed her own series of cooking videos in the kitchen of a property that was used by Netflix as the set of the former “Suits” star’s lifestyle series, despite the fact that the show was billed as an “at home” experience with the Duchess of Sussex. Markle’s series was largely taped inside an $8 million dwelling that appears to have been leased to serve as a filming location, with many of the episodes focusing on her endeavors in the kitchen, where she is often joined by a celebrity friend. There are many parallels to be drawn between Markle’s series and the clip posted by Anderson, in which the fitness expert puts together a “green goddess crunch salad.”

[From Realtor.com]

I was genuinely surprised that Realtor.com had some tea, and I wanted to use them as a source as opposed to the Daily Mail screaming about Tracy’s “BRUTAL SWIPE!” Anyway, I’ve never understood why people have latched onto “Meghan films at a rented home” as some kind of criticism/gotcha/example-of-inauthenticity. It’s always made perfect sense to me – Meghan doesn’t want a film crew in her home, especially when her kids are small. It’s insanely stressful to film this kind of show inside your own home, and plenty of chefs do the same, the film somewhere else or create a set which looks like a personal kitchen. Besides, if you watch WLM closely, you can see that some scenes are filmed outdoors at Meghan’s home. In any case, Tracy has always been an a–hole. You can go through our archives or subscribe to our mailing list for the top 8 stories, there’s more than a decade of assy lore about Tracy.





