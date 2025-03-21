Tracy Anderson made a very stupid swipe at the Duchess of Sussex

It’s been a minute since we’ve talked about Tracy Anderson. I can’t even believe she’s still around and people are still paying attention to her? Anderson is a longtime personal trainer and sort of disordered-eating advocate/goblin. Tracy’s whole deal is very dated, but then again, I have not paid attention to her in years so maybe she has changed up her gimmicks. Tracy is still aligned with Gwyneth Paltrow and they have various business dealings with each other, enough that Tracy films “recipe videos” for Gwyneth’s Goop brand. This week, Tracy filmed one of those “recipe videos” and she made a not-so-veiled crack about the Duchess of Sussex.
Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson has seemingly made a thinly veiled crack at Meghan Markle over her decision to film her newly released Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” in a rented Montecito, CA, home instead of at her own $14.65 million mansion.
Anderson, 50, made the apparent crack while filming a recipe video for her close friend Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop, beginning her video by stating: “Hi, I’m Tracy Anderson. Welcome to my actual kitchen.”
The introduction was deemed by many to have been a dig at Markle, 43, who filmed her own series of cooking videos in the kitchen of a property that was used by Netflix as the set of the former “Suits” star’s lifestyle series, despite the fact that the show was billed as an “at home” experience with the Duchess of Sussex.
Markle’s series was largely taped inside an $8 million dwelling that appears to have been leased to serve as a filming location, with many of the episodes focusing on her endeavors in the kitchen, where she is often joined by a celebrity friend. There are many parallels to be drawn between Markle’s series and the clip posted by Anderson, in which the fitness expert puts together a “green goddess crunch salad.”
I was genuinely surprised that Realtor.com had some tea, and I wanted to use them as a source as opposed to the Daily Mail screaming about Tracy’s “BRUTAL SWIPE!” Anyway, I’ve never understood why people have latched onto “Meghan films at a rented home” as some kind of criticism/gotcha/example-of-inauthenticity. It’s always made perfect sense to me – Meghan doesn’t want a film crew in her home, especially when her kids are small. It’s insanely stressful to film this kind of show inside your own home, and plenty of chefs do the same, the film somewhere else or create a set which looks like a personal kitchen. Besides, if you watch WLM closely, you can see that some scenes are filmed outdoors at Meghan’s home. In any case, Tracy has always been an a–hole. You can go through our archives or subscribe to our mailing list for the top 8 stories, there’s more than a decade of assy lore about Tracy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It looks like bulimia jaw never goes away.
She did not eat her own salad. Did I miss it? I swear she never actually ate it.
@jan bwahahahahahahaha!!!
Another white woman content creator/lifestyle show host bitter that Netflix didn’t offer her a show. There’s no money to be made off losers like her. Next.
So, NO OUTCRY OF ‘Apron Gate’ or “Cooking In White” or ‘Salad is Not Her Invention’ for Tracy? AND Tracy’s “Actual Kitchen” for ‘Goop Kitchen?’ All Righty Then.
I will never understand this criticism of WLM. No one says this about Ina Garten, that Pioneer person, Martha, Jamie Oliver….do people think all of those shows are filmed in their personal homes? No one does that! Meghan is always held to this higher standard and people always behave as if she owes them everything.
They are criticizing it because the tabloids made it a point of criticism. People are just parroting what they see online to hate on Meghan, even though it is totally ordinary.
That’s what bothers me. The fact that it’s making an easy joke out of a tabloid talking point. So now I know this person reads the tabs and takes what it says about women to heart. And then uses it to mock another woman. She wouldn’t care whether Meghan is in her own kitchen if the tabloids hadn’t written how many articles saying Meghan is so fake and inauthentic just bc she’s not filming in her kitchen.
She got dragged and is now backtracking saying she wasn’t take a swipe at Meghan just that she has been gone for a while and is now home.
Nobody is going to buy her struggle salad. I’ve seen better salads at the grocery store. She mentioned at least 3 times in the video about where to order it.
I saw someone on Threads who pointed out that the Goop company has a set kitchen too because she’s been there and she posted a picture of it.
She was definitely being a shady grifting b@@ch. she still looks like a bobble head doll.
Good.
Another one to file under the “who is this irrelevant person and why should they matter. Not.”
PS she should have different coloured underwear under that sheer dress.
There is currently a commercial airing (I can’t recall what it’s for) where a woman is in a kitchen and it looks exactly like a kitchen Giada used to film in. Most of these people do not use their own home kitchen. Get over it.
Isn’t she the goblin that suggested adult women eat baby food cups as they were the “ideal” calorie count per serving. I’m not taking any nutrition and cooking advice from her.
More swipes from people who never actually watched the show. In several episodes Meghan said outright that she wasn’t filming in her home.
And in several places, it’s clear she is on her own property, which none of these folks ever mention. The Chick-Inn, of course, but from the conversation with the beekeeper at the beginning of the very first episode (Meghan says they had no bees when the hives were first set up) the beehive is obviously hers. People magazine said they filmed in her garden and orchard, and in the beginning of the Mindy episode, for example, Meghan says the blackberry vines she’s picking from were there when they moved in.
Sometimes people just like to bitch. They don’t let facts get in the way of begging for any attention. Bobblehead, indeed!
I watch a lot of YouTube cooking videos, and the hosts/chefs often say where they are—at home, at a rental, away etc. real fans of cooking shows don’t “care”, but generally are nosy. I think it started in the pandemic when the Bon Appetit chefs all started filming from wherever they could.
Way to come across as petty and jealous, jeez. Mock the woman who lives with very serious security issues after having an entire hate-industry aimed at her for the past 8 years and whose mother-in-law died due to press intrusion for not filming in her real life kitchen. People need to check themselves fr. And if they’ve never mocked another lifestyle host for not using their real kitchen then they need to check themselves again.
I for the life of me can I understand why this is a ” thing” for anyone, but especially Meghan. Beyond the fact that it’s nothing wrong with wanting the separation of your professional and personal life even if your professional life is you being a lifestyle guru, there are people literally in jail right now for threatening to harm Meghan and her kids. No I’m not filming at home.
Too many people want to disassociate the uncomfortable realness of the racially motivated violence against Meghan in their criticism, treating her like she’s exactly like Rachael ray, or Gwyneth, or Ina and she’s not. You can’t ignore those factors when you’re looking at decisions that she makes even if she’s working in the same space.
Who is she? I’ve never heard of this person.
I don’t get all these so-called experts in the public eye who decide to deride someone they think they know but don’t. Are they doing this for attention or clout? Or perhaps this is envy?
Attention but they’re finding out it’s a double-edged sword. 😂
So there are a lot of reasons why she wouldn’t film in her home, including that no matter how big her kitchen is, it might not be an ideal set up for filming a cooking show. We can see in WLM how the kitchen opens right up into a big living room area so the crew seems to have plenty of room to maneuver around with the island and stovetop right there.
This is just such a bad faith criticism when no cooking shows are filmed in someone’s actual home – maybe some YouTube ones, but the ones on tv almost all use sets. Julia Child’s set is in the smithsonian for crying out loud.
Anyway this is just another hater trying to cloutchase. This is probably the most attention one of her videos has gotten in a while.
More miserable people climbing out from their rocks to try to be relevant and have joined the hate parade. Lots of other people have done shows from kitchens that were not their own. Giada did hers from a rented home for awhile and I believe Valerie Bertinelli did the same until she finally did it from her own kitchen. Seems the only one who is criticized is the biracial woman who dared to marry a white Prince. Meg is not allowed.
These white women are exhausting. Meghan really makes these women uncomfortable and envious.
Tracy claimed her comment was “no shade”, but let’s be real, she was being shady. If she just meant she was filming at home instead of the Goop kitchen, she could’ve said that. Easy peasy. But instead, she left it vague, which makes you wonder if she was trying to stir up drama.
She was. Someone with that shady a past is definitely always shady IMO.
Washed up, irrelevant white woman says what now?