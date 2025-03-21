King Charles plans to invite the United States to join the Commonwealth

Here are some more photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland this week. They were in Belfast on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they were in Limavady. They did a “walkabout” and there were some official-looking events, but the best photos were from their visit to Hunters Bakery. I would say that Charles and Camilla – much like William and Kate in Wales several weeks ago – made a point of handling food and doing a cooking “photo op” as some kind of message for/about the Duchess of Sussex and her show. But I have to admit that Charles and Camilla always do food-based photo-ops. It’s one of the few things I like about them – wherever they go, they stop by local bakeries, pubs and delis. Charles has always had a particular interest in what locals are baking, while Camilla has always had a particular interest in local spirits.
Charles also stopped by Ulster University’s Pharmacy and Pharmacology Department, where he met some fellow cancer patients. Charles quoted Winston Churchill, telling them “keep buggering on.” That was Churchill’s sign-off during WWII too, often abbreviated to “KBO.” Speaking of WWII, Donald Trump is “considering” giving up America’s long-standing position at the command of NATO. NATO is one of the strongest alliances in history, built in the wake of WWII, and America has maintained the American-only command position since the Eisenhower administration. Any day now, Trump will take the US out of NATO completely, I’m sure. All of which brings me to this ridiculous piece by the Mail’s Richard Eden – apparently, King Charles is going to invite the US into the British Commonwealth.
When Sir Keir Starmer personally delivered a letter from King Charles to Donald Trump at the White House last month, inviting him for an unprecedented second state visit, the American President said the monarch was a ‘beautiful man, a wonderful man’. It would, Trump added, be an ‘honour’ to visit the King’s ‘fantastic’ country.
Now, I hear that the monarch could make the president an offer he might find tempting.
And one which could help dampen down tensions between the White House and Canada, of which the King is head of state. Plans are being made for the USA to become the next ‘associate member’ of the Commonwealth.
The King shares his late mother’s deep affection and respect for the global ‘family of nations’, and sees it as particularly important at a time of international conflict and global uncertainty. The Commonwealth, whose nations have a total population of more than 2.7billion, is one of the world’s oldest political associations of states, with its roots in the British Empire.
Although America declared independence from Britain in 1776, this would be no impediment to its becoming the 57th member of the Commonwealth. The last four countries to join (Mozambique, Rwanda, Togo and Gabon) have no links with the British Empire, underlining the Commonwealth’s role as a voluntary organisation of independent and equal states.
The proposals were made by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS), with the apparent backing of Queen Elizabeth, during Trump’s first term as president, but did not come to fruition. Now, the plans have been revived, with members of the society hopeful that the King will make the case to Trump when he meets him.
‘This is being discussed at the highest levels,’ a member claimed this week, telling me: ‘It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain’s close relationship with the US. Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this. Associate membership could, hopefully, be followed by full membership, making the Commonwealth even more important as a global organisation.’
The source added: ‘The Commonwealth is also a great forum for resolving differences between nations, and the King has shown that he is a natural peacemaker.’
Charles can offer, but as soon as Trump sees the list of Commonwealth member nations, he’ll say no. Because of woke. Global politics is a joke these days – Trump is seriously going to destroy NATO and then Charles will be like “hey, do you want to join our Former-Colony Group?” What’s even dumber is that the Commonwealth isn’t going to last much longer either – it will not survive past Charles, let’s be real.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
No.
So Chuck can lord over the USA? What was the War of Independence all about?
Suggesting that the Commonwealth is an adequate substitute for membership in NATO, a military alliance primarily, indicates that the British have lost the plot. And other NATO members assume that Trump has left the alliance and are acting accordingly.
No. Then the lazy heir can conquer the USA. Charles has some nerve and does not have the popularity his mother had
KC rather famously waited almost his entire life to become king, a position he desperately wanted and he did not bother to hide his desire to become one. Someone needs to dit him down, annunciate slowly and clearly that this is a dreadful idea. Guess who else wants to be king (hint: he also wants to take over another Commonwealth nation, and steal an island from another European country). Dumb idea.
It’s very naive to think the 🍊💩 stain won’t sabotage the Commonwealth to his own advantage (and Putin’s) as he did with NATO. The British establishment seems to think they can coopt him. They need another Churchill, one who isn’t a racist, colonizer.
Well Charles has three lines of descent from George 3. He and his lazy heir should stay away.
The comments above reflect exactly how Canadians feel about the constant threats to our sovereignty and lording over us with the 51st state nonsense.
Ridiculous no matter who says it! I’m so angry that Trump apparently now thinks he is emperor of the world 😡
It’s horrible enough what he is doing to the US, but trying to ruin every alliance -I have no words!
Sorry world 🌎 , Canada in particular.
I seem to remember a time when Chuck was considered intelligent — by RF standards, that is.
That anyone would dare mention this ridiculous proposal in public shows me that the Men in Grey and gold-plated advisers on the Island of Left-Behinds aka Brexitannia are suffering from cognitive disorders that severely affect their way of critical thinking.
Felon47’s maladministration are Russia’s puppets when they’re not executing their own oligarchs’ orders.
So this idea should never have gone beyond a mood board in one of the countless palaces’ basements.
Charles did very un intelligent things for most of his life.
No, I do think The Commonwealth will survive Charles, there won’t be the BRF as head of same.
I do remember when the Queen (the last Queen, Elizabeth II) was stepping down, the Commonwealth Nations at the time were exploring elections, but she used the last bit of her influence for Charles to be named head. But then, Charles was interested.
William has shown that he has no interest in maintain the links. Ironically, the only young Royal who seemed to appreciate it was Harry (and by extension Meghan, who had the flowers of The Commonwealth embroidered in her veil) but they (understandably to save themselves) left.
1776 and 1812 was the message from America of saying no to the British Crown. Trump is trying to be a king in the US, and there are nationwide protests of unelected Elon Musk dismantling federal agencies. What makes this idiot think the US would welcome being part of the Commonwealth?
It sounds so silly that I wonder if it is true. The King can’t possibly think that he could control Trump through the Commonwealth.
Charles is blundering and lacks common sense. His mother was a lot more popular and tactful. Charles is also not as well liked as he thinks. What with all the not my king signs.
Delusions of grandeur – dementia must be setting in.
The BRITISH Commonwealth? Really? Increasingly I am convinced that entire country is deranged. Their narcicism is unparalleled. They actually think Trump would be flattered to be part of a has been network of mainly third world countries headed by a has been country that is one-fifth the size of the US. No wonder Meghan is able to run circles around them.
Trump wants to be king, not a vassal to someone else. And Trump doesn’t like non-white, non-English speaking people who make up the majority of the Commonwealth.
What?😂😂😂😂 is he drunk? Or is he finally revealing that he is not that smart? What the heck!
Not sure having 2 dudes who believe they’re entitled to be king is a sane plan. What is he bucking to be featured in a chapter titled
“The War of the Paved Over Rose Garden” in some future history book?
Or is this just a desperately insane idea for a narcissist to try to claw back control over the scapegoat who escaped, Harry.
The audacity! The absurdity! Why? So that Charles (and then Peg) can be the boss of us? Ridiculous! The Brits have lost their natural minds! We are Americans, we have no king, no matter what the heinous orange dumpster wants. We were never a British slave colony and you won’t be “charming” us or lording over us. The hubris of that man!
Besides, Charles detests and mistreats his American DIL and grandchildren, rejecting them because they have Black blood, but he can fix his lips to suggest that we Americans all bow down to him? Stop. Full stop!
What was done and is still being done to Duchess Meghan is horrid enough, but don’t insult us by suggesting that we make the British monarchs our leaders.
Whoever is suggesting this is a MAGA and deluded.
We don’t need no stinking king. We already have one who thinks he is king.
Canada out US in?
It didnt escape then that Trump got invited for a second state visit after the tariff war with Canada
I doubt this is true. Even Charles isn’t this dumb.
Trump wants to invade Greenland, annex Canada as a 51st state, and build condos in Gaza. Pretty sure joining a multi nation boy band with Charles as the lead singer and Trump maaaaybe as the bass player is the last thing he’ll consider.
I can totally envision Chucky luring Mango into a “diplomatic” associate of the Commonwealth by suggesting that Mango’s likeness might end up on a Commonwealth currency. Baiting him with that suggestion feeds right into Mango’s narcissistic personality.
For my beloved Canadian cousins (literally I have Canadian cousins) and Canadian friends here at CB, I am so sorry you’re having to tolerate this shit being flung at you from your southern border. Keep up the boycott—🇨🇦❤️
Unlikely that USA will join the Commonwealth. But Trump is in an expansive mood so may be Trump will invite UK to join USA as the 52th state after Canada.
King Charles is a WHOLE 🤬 🤡 if this is true…inviting a Putin backed fascist into their Commonwealth which is ALREADY a joke regarding Royal optics!
One of the positive blowbacks I see of this 🤬 show of geopolitics is that I 😍 that the free 🌏 (I guess😒) is stepping away from looking at the 🇺🇸 as the leader and have strengthen their own coalitions WITHOUT US! The 🇺🇸 elections over the last 12 years along with Putin co-opting the WHOLE 🤬 Republican Party/SCOTUS along with our voting system being corrupted AF (test run was done when the Lessor Bush ran & won 😡 ) means that 🇺🇸 can no longer be trusted…You can’t trust a nation where 70+ million folks will vote for fascism ad naseum
From an invitation to lunch to an invitation to join CW, its seems to me a step too far. And another dm fabulation.
I don’t believe that the King is that silly. At least I hope so.
Eden is an absolute idiot. Charles is not this stupid considering the UK policy controls his decisions and they sure as hell won’t ask the adversary to join their group.
Eden should stick to writing gossip to pay for his dog biscuits.
This has been the BRF’s plan for a long time. They’ve been waiting for some maniac like Trump to come along. The question now will be, “will the American people allow this to happen?” Charles and the BRF are ancient evil. Old evil. They are calm while they’re stabbing you evil. They’re just waiting to exploit a unhinged lunatic with access to nukes.