Dunlop: ‘Secretly too many of us wanted Meghan to fail: she stole our prince’

Dr. Tessa Dunlop is a British historian who offers commentary and analysis on the royals and the state of the monarchy from a historical perspective. While I often disagree with some of her commentary, I appreciate the fact that she’s not parroting palace talking points or spinning bonkers royalist fan-fic. Dunlop was on a tear last year, writing several “brutal” pieces about how the wheels had come off the Good Ship Windsor. Dunlop said outright that Prince William and Kate were reluctant and lazy, that Britons should admit that they truly miss charismatic Prince Harry and wish that he would come back; and that William, Kate, Charles and Camilla are four of the least glamorous people in the world. As I said, Dunlop was dropping truth bombs all year. Let’s see if she still has some ammo left – Dunlop addressed the UK’s reaction to With Love, Meghan and uncovered the uncomfortable truth that Britain desperately wants Meghan to fail but that Meghan is winning.
Meghan Markle is sending a painful message with her latest move off the back of her panned Netflix series, an expert has claimed. This month she has seen lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, hit the streamer’s top 10 chart – despite the fact it has been savaged by the critics. Not only that, it has been announced that the show will also be returning for a second series later this year. Then came the news that the Duchess of Sussex is also launching her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which will see her have “candid conversations” with “amazing women” about the success and struggles of their businesses.
According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, despite the brutal criticism Meghan has faced, she has had the last laugh. She told the Mirror: “How the world has loved to hate on Meghan for her serialised version of perfection – With Love Meghan. It has even inspired a new verb – to hate-watch. The Duchess of Sussex has become the catch-all for our own feelings of inadequacy and jealousy.”
“How. Dare. She, sighs millions of viewers, before settling down to another episode of yet more hate-watching. There is something deliciously ironic about the fact that Meghan has devised a creative strategy (including an Instagram account with 2.5million followers) that weaponises all those haters and turns their clicks into profits. Well done her. Cue a giant algorithm that has brought the Duchess international success and abundant wealth. Despite (or perhaps because of) the dismal reviews and universal loathing, With Love Meghan sits proudly in Netflix’s global top ten. Not bad for a one-time bit-part actress in a B-list series called Suits. A second With Love, Meghan series has already been commissioned and filmed. More perfection is in the pipeline. And the beginning of April will see the launch of another podcast series – Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan.”
And Tessa adds that with all these projects in the pipeline, Meghan is sending a very telling message – especially to the royals. She added: “Lest the haters are in any doubt as to the company they keep – it was US President Donald Trump who announced he will leave Harry alone during his beleaguered American visa application because ‘he’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible’.
“As for viewers back in Britain, Meghan’s media triumph will be a bitter pill for some to swallow. Secretly too many of us wanted Meghan to fail: she stole our prince and dissed our first family and ran away with titles and tittle-tattle to the States where she has made a go of it. Proof that there really is life after the Royal Family.”
This is Dunlop doing the “spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down.” She throws some red meat at the haters – “a one-time bit-part actress in a B-list series called Suits” – all to acknowledge that those haters, consumed by feelings of inadequacy, jealousy, envy and bitterness have been rooting for Meghan to fail, for no other reason than Harry chose her over them. “Secretly too many of us wanted Meghan to fail” – it wasn’t a secret, Dr. Dunlop. And Meghan was a working, highly-paid actress on a popular cable show. It’s not just that they “secretly” want Meghan to fail, they want to rewrite her entire biography so that her accomplishments, education and career are forgotten. This is what terrifies the Windsors too: “Proof that there really is life after the Royal Family.”
I only read the headline and I have one word: FINALLY
Totally!
Harry didn’t want to marry any if you haters! 😂 A successful life after the royal family is possible and in this case Meg’s determination certainly made it possible, along with their love and team work.
@stilldutchess I wish I could upvote this!
Well, you don’t have to be a doctor to figure that out 🥱 any one of us here could have written that for Dr Dunlop 🤩
There is real life in spite of the royal family. The royal family is not the BE-ALL AND END-ALL and that is their bitter pill.
As for this persons jabs at Meghan being a b-list actress blah, blah, blah, she is also a hard working, SMART working, brilliant woman who is still the only self made millionaire of the royal family. Period.
They don’t like all of the above because their future queen is Kate Doolittle 😃
1. The world did not love to hate Meghan. It was a group of people who had the platform, power and influence to spread a lot of hate through a compromised media and propaganda machine conveniently using her to deflect from the failings of other family members and the government.
2. This same group wanted her to fail badly. The world thought otherwise. As she recited in that poem, they sought to bury her but she was a seed and grew.
3. She did not steal the prince. The prince went willingly with her.
4. She did not diss the royal family. She objected to the grey men who continue to pull the strings of the family and interfere in their relationships.
5. She continues to live peacefully under a tree.
6. Britain needs to get rid of the monarchy or at least break the bonds between the tabloids and the House of Windsor to guarantee this institution’s survival and relevance for the rest of the century.
THIS. I guess I have a different reading of this ‘positive’ article. She seems to be implying that the only reason WLM is popular is because it’s being hate-watched (also: get a bloody grip – that phrase was out there long ago). A lot of us are watching it because it is a fun, soothing, happy show that brings a bit of colour and joy to our day. Maybe try that some time, Saltines.
They will never be able to admit that alot of people simply like Meghan. They have to explain away all of her success to make it make sense to their readers who are so conditioned by their hate. Meghan had fans before she met Harry and added lots after she met him (like me!!). She’s still adding new fans with every venture. Are people hate-buying Le creuset and edible flowers? Are people hate-googling beekeeping and montecito hotels lol. They are so unserious.
I saw some comments from people who read the snarky, negative reviews and gave a watch to see it for themselves and got shocked how positive and lovely the show was. They expected a horribly out-of-touch show to laugh at and just enjoyed it. So, the negative reviews didn’t even discourage people from watching the show.
Yes, was just commenting the same thing! Some people simply like her. Which considering all of the smearing committed against her over the past how many years says a lot.
No, Dunlop, it wasn’t that she “…stole our prince and dissed our first family and ran away with titles …” she had to flee for god’s sake. Get it right!
I read the part about stealing the prince and such as being a little TIC. I mean that’s certainly how a certain part of the British population seems to think – that she stole Harry (like he was going to marry them instead??) and kidnapped him to the US. That’s obviously not what happened. But when you read comments about “why” people hate Meghan so much, its always “she stole Harry” or “she changed him” or “she criticized the royal family” etc. Sometimes they’ll come out and say its bc she’s an American but no mention of race, just phrases like “she didn’t know here place.”
So I think Dunlop is playing into that in a TIC way. I read it with a bit of snark.
“a one-time bit-part actress in a B-list series called Suits”
Before Suits LA premiered, Aaron Korsh didn’t name-drop Meghan if he could dance around it. Not in a malicious way, but just to avoid controversy.
But, in recent interview(s), he’s mentioned that, why yes, it’s possible that Mike Ross and Rachel Zane could pop up in Suits LA – or words to that effect.
Suits LA isn’t doing badly but could definitely do with the Meghan Effect.
Meghan isn’t going back to acting, she’s said that unequivocally. She doesn’t need suits la, even if they could do with her.
Totally agree. Meghan’s moved on to her era of joy.
Wasn’t Meghan one of the leads? How is it a bit part?
The BRF don’t want Harry back, it is just the British Media, that want him back, so they can get leaks from Courtiers and the BRF.
Mean while Harry is in his backyard barefoot, watching Archie picking strawberries.
They absolutely want him back hence the 7 plus years bullying campaign against Meghan. It’s been said for decades that willy NEEDS Harry. No other monarch (well the two recently) have ‘needed’ a sibling. It’s because William is a charisma free, very dumb, rageaholic who drinks too much and can’t control himself. His iq must be in the negative given things that he actually says
Well, Willie can’t have his toy brother back because he really fucking hates Meghan and Harry loves his wife.
As long as Willie thinks Harry’s subordinate to him, Harry’s best to stay where he is.
I do not think they want him back either, I think they want to Break Him Back and torture his life for daring to step out of the life they had PLANNED for him; a life to take all the heat, do all the work, give all his information under the guise of the monarchy being transparent, and then watch him suffer resulting in them looking better…see Queen and her sister Marg….
Yes, when Margaret went to Hollywood she was adored which caused concern.
I suspect they’re putting plans in place to ensure Charlotte doesn’t overshadow George.
Reminds me of Louis XIV and his brother, how their mother tried so very hard to ensure the spares didn’t overshadow the heir.
I think part of wanting to break Harry (and Meghan) is also that the comparisons between the two couples really reflect badly on W&K and will only get worse as the years go on. It will always be the tale of two princes and their wives. One couple is deeply in love and visibly adore each other, one couple is equally comfortable giving speeches in front of thousands of people and at the same time can hang out with anyone and make it look easy and fun, one is doing impactful work etc. And then the other couple is W&K who are the opposite of all of that.
Hm. While a lot of this is true, it’s still wrapped in too many tabloid narratives for me to really feel like this was a genuine takedown. Meghan didn’t steal anything nor did she diss anyone. She left a country and a job with her husband who was an autonomous individual, and spoke about her own personal experience within those parameters.
She does have a point though that a lot of these people don’t see the Royal Family as individuals with their own wants and desires. They treat them like they’re writing fanfic about characters, and if they step out of line they need to be punished. Not even just Harry, they write about how Beatrice and Eugenie and Louise and James needs to step up or will have to be working royals with no concern about what they may actually want out of life.
They try to pretend it’s about the fact that they get taxpayer money, but they act the same way even when they don’t. They had a life planned out for Harry, regardless of what he wanted. He was the cheeky one, he was supposed to marry someone who was a little cooler and daring then Kate and they were supposed to provide tabloid fodder. They were supposed to spend all their time at private clubs, and shopping, and being ” celebrities” who weren’t serious. Not outshine the heir and his wife by being intelligent, hardworking, charming and funny. And his wife definitely wasn’t supposed to be an independently wealthy, accomplished, american, black woman who had already been divorced.
Agree. It is snark disguised. I don’t think that there are that many people “hate-watching” the entire series and putting it in the top ten. She still doesn’t want to admit that Meghan is a success because people do admire her. And the term “hate-watch” has been around for quite some time.
I think that’s what bothers me that even her success they want to attribute to negativity and not her hard work. People are not hate watching shows until the top 10 and 40 countries. They are not hate buying I’m selling out jewelry and Le creuset. They are not hate donating to charities to the tens of thousands of dollars and her children’s names. She successful because a lot of people like her. And they still can’t just unequivocally say, we were wrong. She’s great.
Right? Just say it already. People like her. Yes, some don’t sure. But at the end of the day, a lot of people like Meghan and are intrigued by her and its not just squaddies.
Even on here, we see people lay out plans for Charlotte and Louis and even George. People have created whole narratives around those three children – whether they’re sad or serious or unhappy or cheeky or independent – based on a few public sightings a year.
I mean I’d be looking sad if I was surrounded by photographers too. Or possibly acting extra happy to compensate. It’s a weird reality to have. I can’t imagine.
Secretly? Secretly!
Makes you wonder what these people are like when they aren’t being secretive about wanting Meghan to fail🤔
Jeremy revealed all but they missed the hung and quartered bit. Some of them wish it was the time of the Tudors and capital punishment.
Agree with @stillDouchesofCambridge. Meghan’s determination, work ethic, smartness along with Harry’s realization made it possible for them to succeed outside of that prison. As far as B list actress, Meghan earned more in one show than many of them earn annually.
I actually read that unfortunately , she is just another bitter old hag who can’t decide what she is trying to say and it ended up being a mosh pit of complete and utter rubbish journalism .
I don’t really know what she is trying to say to be honest .
The loser leftovers drove Harry out. His father is a complete failure to both of his sons and not a parent. His brother is a spoiled, lazy, jealous child who only tolerated Harry when he could control and abuse him. Meghan did not steal a thing. She gave the man love and a family.
“Secretly” isn’t the word to use there. We all have read many articles daily about their desires for H&M to fail miserably and go back to UK to be abused. That is not gonna happen. Also, nobody treated Harry well when he was living in UK. They are talking like Harry had a great life in UK. He was harassed by paps before Meghan too. He himself wrote that he stopped going out because he didn’t want to get harassed by paps anymore. Why would he choose the life of abuse instead of the people (Meghan and Archie) who loved and cared for him? I am sure these same reporters would make fun of him for getting dumped and divorced by Meghan.
Many working actors / actresses would die for what Meghan got. They can minimize her work all they want. It is always those who achieved nothing doing that. Considering how hard it is to make it in Hollywood, making millions from a show is the dream.
“Hate watch” is not new. It was coined around 2008. I don’t think the show’s popularity and top ten status is from hate watching. She doesn’t want to acknowledge Meghan’s success because of being likable any more than the other BM.
They like to forget all their successful tours: Oceania, Morocco, South Africa.
And after they left, the Invictus cities, Nigeria, Colombia…
….so no, these people (and the world) aren’t hate watching, they’re reflecting the couple’s popularity in every endeavour they take.
Well, actually Dunlop, it wasn’t so secret.
Hate-watch is not a new term 🙄 and while I’m sure hatewatching accounts for SOME of the views, not all of them, not by a long shot. Hate watching isn’t the reason Le Creusets are flying off the shelves, or the reason people like Emeril Lagasse are making one pot pasta all of a sudden.
That said, I’m sure its what the British press is telling itself and is telling the royal family – people don’t actually LIKE Meghan, oh no, this is just hatewatching!! But you know what? Let’s say every single person watching that show was doing it against their will and they all hate Meghan. You know who doesn’t care? Netflix. We’ve said it on here time and again – netflix doesn’t care why you’re watching. They care that you’re watching.
What the article does get right – yes, some people hate her for “stealing” their prince, like they thought Harry might choose them if only Meghan hadn’t come around. and yes, Meghan is proving that there is life after the royal family and that is a very dangerous idea for the royal family. Part of the reason the press and the Firm wanted H&M so badly to fail wasn’t just personal – it was because they don’t want other royals, especially younger ones like Charlotte or Louis, to get any ideas in their heads about leaving the Firm.
It was not a bit part in suits me dunlop.
M s Dunlop. Edit
Ha, good point. I always forget that sometimes these articles are written for the royals just as much as the public. So yes, the family can self-soothe as they read about how people are definitely absolutely only watching WLM bc of “hate-watching”. Which of course is a lie. People aren’t making one-pot pasta dishes and buying up Le Creuset bc they hated it. But sure, the egos need to be soothed. Such fragility, my god.
@beck1: “Meghan is proving that there is life after the royal family and that is a very dangerous idea for the royal family. Part of the reason the press and the Firm wanted H&M so badly to fail wasn’t just personal – it was because they don’t want other royals, especially younger ones like Charlotte or Louis, to get any ideas in their heads about leaving the Firm.”
This is sooo true. Harry, a prince has literally come out and said royalty is not what it looks like. Meghan said too and thats why a lot of people dislike her. People being those who built this fantasy of the royal family in their head thinking its only tiaras and ballgowns with a happily ever after prince. If Harry and Meghan are happy and successful outside the firm, what does that tell the world about the royal life? And if charlotte and louis want to leave, there is literally a blueprint. And the firm hates that.
“Grudging” respect – as in, given only reluctantly or resentfully.
These same people wanted who harry to be a third wheel and harry secretly adores Kate. Some actually have said this
Not some, Kate and Will’s sources said this, how happy they were as threesome, doing events and Meghan ruined it 🤮🤮
Kate wanted to be the center of attention and flirted with Harry.
A lot of people want to see her fail or suffer in some way a la Clarksen. What he said was disgusting and graphic but at the end of the day there is a real desire for some sort of a public shaming. That part Dunlop gets correct. The rest is meh.
The other side to this is the public like to see the triumph of the underdog and the Sussexes are the underdogs in this story.
They escaped a toxic institution, a toxic family fed by toxic tabloids and they’ve triumphed. Those who want to see them fail are part of that toxic environment but the world is a much bigger place filled with more people than the toxic few.
I mean by now she’s stating the obvious.
But, but, but, she’s a HISTORIAN!
I always have to question people who try and minimize who Meghan was prior to meeting Harry. Unlike all of the other women who married into that family, she was an educated and self made millionaire. She not only double majored at a prestigious university but she worked on a successful series that lasted for eight seasons, which doesn’t happen often. Actors dream of finding a job that not only pays well but has benefits and is long lasting. She found what so many go to LA for and never find. She was not only a millionaire but she was well known globally before she ever met Harry. There isn’t a person who has married into that family or writing any of these hate pieces can say anything like that about themselves. She entered that space better than Dunlop and all the other royals because of her intelligence, work ethic and determination. She and Harry were going to be successful leaving that place regardless of what these people want to believe. The royals laziness, incompetence and lack of work ethic is why others wouldn’t succeed. That’s why Diana would have definitely succeeded if she would have lived. The failures are those who remain and live off of taxpayers by doing nothing for others.
Well, compared to the monarchy, everybody else is a nobody – that’s the general attitude.
what bothers me is that the tabs talk about “scathing” reviews when they come from people who wanted her to fail. They note Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair who had recent “hit pieces” on the Netflex Show and even before it was released. Propaganda machine at work.
“Hate-watch” as a term has been around for years, according to Wikipedia it was entering the common lexicon in 2012.
I will ALWAYS LOVE 😡 how they IGNORE the words that came out of Harry’s mouth…Harry wasn’t thinking of a half-in/half-out when he MET Meghan…he was making THOSE plans on his own BEFORE Meghan which is why he set Invitcus up out of the purview of the Gray Suits…why he ALWAYS kept his relationships strong OUTSIDE of the Royal Family…why he WAITED to find a partner where THAT would be possible….
But just like they blamed Yoko for the breakup of The Beatles when John & George was ITCHING to get away for YEARS…and Sir Paul was…PRETTY RASCIST regarding Yoko during that time period…Society is ALWAYS gonna blame “The Woman” and if “The Woman” ain’t Whyte? Even betta!😡
2.6M non bot followers on Meghan’s Instagram account prove the hateful content creators, lifestyle show hosts and professional chefs hold no sway, the BM hit pieces, especially the ones featuring the spiteful Markles, don’t land anymore, and the BRF are not the center of the universe as it thought it was.
The term hate-watch has been around since long before Meghan’s show.
Gee the bitterness of these people! Is there something in the water? And while I guess Dunlop was trying to make a point about the pathetic jealousy that is driving a lot of the negativity, her point is undermined by all of the cheap shots at Meghan. “One-time bit part actress in a B-list TV show”? I’ve noticed that a common theme among the haters is that Meghan should “go back to acting”, it must be the new talking point from the media and palace, this obsession that Meghan can only be an actress and therefore a lifestyle show is totally out of her comfort zone.