“Uh-oh, Ben Foster & Laura Prepon’s divorce is getting really messy” links

Uh-oh, Laura Prepon & Ben Foster’s divorce is getting messy – he’s accused her of inappropriate marital conduct, and she’s accusing him of constant drunkenness and cruelty. Let me know if you guys are interested in this now that it’s getting messy, because it felt like no one cared when Ben filed for divorce last fall? [Just Jared]
I’ve been dodging Severance finale spoilers all day, I won’t get to watch it until this evening, give me some space!! [Pajiba]
Zoe Saldana’s awards-season fashion retrospective. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lupita Nyong’o looked adorable in Jonathan Cohen. [RCFA]
Analysis on Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s red carpet weirdness. [LaineyGossip]
Meet “Instagram hottie” Morgan Lugo. [Socialite Life]
Fatboy Slim played a fish-and-chip shop. [Seriously OMG]
Cast bios for the new season of Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
Wow, Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher have been married for 15 years. [Hollywood Life]
Men discuss why they slept with married women. [Buzzfeed]
I’m interested in Laura Prepon & Ben Foster’s divorce! He’s such a brilliant actor, but with this divorce they are both coming across as…petty? extra? vicious? Feeling bad for their kids.
Me too!
Count me in for any coverage.
I mean, if Laura and Ben make a show of it, I’ll watch.
Yes and aren’t they Scientologists? I’d be interested in how that factors into the divorce. Freedom I hope, for at least one and the kids.
She left, he was never fully in.
Yep, keep the updates comin’. I’ll take all the petty distractions I can get these days.
Yay for colorful Lupita! I’m tired of the grayscale outfits lately.
Always interested in a messy divorce!!
I am human garbage, basically.
No, you’re not. 🙂 Society sells marriage so damn hard as the end-all and be-all that’s it’s interesting to see how reality has a word or two. Especially when it’s celebrity marriages.
Lupita looks adorable – love the bright colors!!
I’ve had a long crush on Laura Prepon so I’m definitely interested.
Anything but politics. I’ve given up on that shit.
I’m not going to drop any Severance spoilers, but I’ve already watched it twice (second time on the treadmill this morning). Definitely up to discuss the whole season when a respectable amount of time has passed for people to get caught up.
As someone above said, Laura Prepon is crush worthy, so I’ll probably read news about her.
Started watching last night but had to stop half way because of an early start. I won’t get back to watch till late today. Gah!
That happened to me two weeks ago, and I had to basically go no internet until I watched.
I am interested in what “inappropriate marital conduct” means.