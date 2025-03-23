AppleTV greenlighted a third season of ‘Severance’: where will it go from here?

Spoilers for Severance Season 2. Praise Kier!
AppleTV dropped the Season 2 finale of Severance late Thursday/early Friday, depending on your time zone. I was dodging spoilers all damn day, but I finally watched the finale and it made me really mad. Before I get into my thoughts, some general upkeep. I’m including photos of the cast (and director/executive producer Ben Stiller) from their Paleyfest appearance on Friday, where they gathered for a special screening and general presentation. Leading into the finale, many noted that AppleTV had yet to greenlight a third season, so there was a real possibility that this could have been the actual show finale. But then on Friday, Apple greenlighted a third season, and Stiller promised that it wouldn’t take three years to get Season 3 (which was the gap between the first and second seasons).
As for the finale… first of all, I found it really hokey how they brought Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) back into the story after she went MIA for much of the season. I was fine with her stand-alone episode, but I simply don’t believe that Devon would have seen Mark with a hole in his skull and immediately thought “we need that weird woman, Cobel.” I understand why they needed Cobel plot-wise, but I just thought what Devon did was out of character for someone suspicious of everyone and everything connected to Lumon. That being said, Cobel’s work in the “birthing cabin” was interesting, and I loved the way they shot the two Marks speaking to one another.
It was also deliciously creepy to see the conversation between Jame Eagan and Helly on the severed floor – the fact that he went down there to talk to his daughter’s innie just hours after he had breakfast with Helena, gross. He apparently sees Kier in Helly, and not Helena. Helly almost curb-stomped him right there. That was one of the reasons why I didn’t believe that “Helena” was down there the next day – that was Helly telling Mark about the weird experience with Jame.
Anyway, all of the stuff with Innie Mark rescuing Gemma and for a brief moment, Outie Mark and Outie Gemma were reunited… it was beautiful. I loved that Gwendoline Christie protected Emil and that she and Mark managed to take down Drummond. I thought the thing about Mark’s trigger finger twitching as he switched from innie to outie was brilliantly done too! Basically, the only thing I didn’t like was the very end – outie Gemma screaming for Mark as he backed away from the door and ran off with Helly. Apparently, the original idea was Helly standing at the end of hallway and Gemma on the other side of the door, and innie Mark was trying to decide where to go. From Ben Stiller’s comments to Variety: “There was a brief moment where we thought, maybe we do another cliffhanger where Mark is between Helly and Gemma. But, pretty soon after, we realized we can’t do that again — people will kill us. So, we wanted him to make the choice and set up a dystopian conflict.” You can read that interview here – Stiller and Dan Erickson have a lot of answers about some of the hidden history, like yeah, Lumon is sacrificing/killing people with some regularity down there, that’s why Gwendoline Christie’s character asks how many more goats must she give.
The wildest part? Mr. Milchick and the marching band celebrating the completion of the Cold Harbor file, then Dylan barricading Milchick in the bathroom. I guess they’re setting this all up as a Season 3 “innie rebellion.” But…who knows. Lumon is supposed to be a huge multi-billion-dollar company with endless resources. I don’t think an innie rebellion is going to end well for the innies. It also seems like the Glasgow Block would mean that Lumon could easily un-sever the innies at any given moment, and there goes the rebellion?
I thought there was so much brilliance in this episode. The Mark innie/outie conversation is wonderfully orchestrated (and if I may said so they were smoking hot in this scene. The brooding and drama and hair, mygawd).
The goat being saved and cradled and called by name. Yes.
Mark and Gemma going outie-innie in the elevator. The stunned Ms Casey. Innie Mark’s rebellion. Gemma’s desperation.
Mark and Helly running off like teenagers in love with no where to go. Grabbing one chance at love in a hopeless situation.
Will Gemma bring down Lumon? Will she sympathize with the innies?
I agree with everything you’ve said here. The episode to me was incredible. Milchick leading the band, my mouth was open! I cannot wait for season 3
The actor who plays Milchick is exceptional. Micro and macro emotions shifting on his face. The eyes steeling. The dancing in that one episode and leading the band in this one. Just a fantastic actor.
When Milchik busted out those moves, I was so conflicted. I don’t want to be attracted to him but dayum and yes he’s an amazing actor. It’s such a complex character.
For all the Lumon weirdness, I think there is a very Freudian undertone. Without all the life experience of the outtie, the innie forms its own id, ego, and superego, which, as we saw when Mark was arguing with himself and in the final scene, do not align.
I am so scared Severance is going to go the way of The Walking Dead instead of Breaking Bad. I hope they have a vision for the end and stick to it instead of dragging it out for as many seasons as they can at the expense of the story.
The major question I have is: Did Gemma in some way “choose”/get tricked into this scenario with the promise of Lumon curing her infertility, or did Lumon just straight up kidnap her and imprison her for two years?
I’m thinking she willingly signed up for a “study” to help her have a baby, not knowing what it was. Realizing the chance they had, they orchestrated an “accident” so no one would look for her and kept her captive to experiment on her.
I can see that. Lumon is diabolical, but not stupid, so I am just suspicious that they’d find a way to gain her “agreement” so that they could point out proof of Gemma’s “consent”. Great show.
Also love the Milchick marching band scene!
My question is, did Irv also have multiple innies? He kept seeing that doorway, but they never developed how he knew it was there. Was MDR Irving just one of many personalities/innies, like they were doing to Gemma? And if that is the case, why just not kill him, like they were planning for Gemma? Or did they cut him off because his personalities were bleeding into each other and he wasn’t as docile as Gemma?
Great questions and good strategy to bring him back next season. The severed floor has existed for what 10-15 years? I don’t remember but much longer than Mark has been working on those 25 files, so yeah there’s a lot of history we don’t know, and Irving fits in somehow.
This was such a good episode. I hope Gemma got out and realizes innie Mark is not her husband. The moment when they connected in the elevator was great so this ending was frustrating. The scene in the cabin showed this wasn’t going to go well with Mark-too conflicted. The band scene with Milchick was insane. Now what happens? They can’t keep running through the hallways.
I loved this episode too!
It seems like Lumon’s security was one man – Drummond – so there is an opportunity for the innies to take control. Maybe even work with Milchick who has been so conflicted. I can’t wait to see!
I would love to see Milchik become a hero. I don’t have a clue what the answer is for the innies, though. For Dylan, reintegration might be a blessing, but they’re both in love with the same person and want the same kind of life. Same for Irving. Mark and his innie are similar too, but they’re in love with different women. Helly and Helena, no way. Only one can survive.
I am so surprised this season is getting so much love. I found it sloppy, boring, unsure and lazy… especially the hallway scene with Mark and Helly and Gemma.
The problem with Helly is Helena Egan. Helena deceived and slept with innie Mark. He couldn’t tell the difference while Irving could. She deliberately tracked down and was flirting with outie Mark. Neither of the Hellies really want Mark reunited with Gemma. Whatever her innie Helly is doing down in the Severed floor, she’s way more protected than Mark and the others will be. Also what are they doing to people like Gemma and have others “ died ” who were actually kidnapped/disappeared.
I seem to disagree with most commenters here. The end with Mark and Helly felt very not true to their characters. Helly let him go earlier in the episode, she fought hard the whole time for life, more in the character for her would be to precisely push Mark out of the building even if he resisted. At this point as well, Mark has reasons not to trust that Helly is Helly and not Helena, at any given time, and would be especially in this situation. So as beautiful to watch the corridor scene was, it didn’t feel true to the characters at this point in their journey.
I loved the Cobel episode. It uncovered some interesting parts of the story and was so beautifully filmed. Patricia Arquette is so fabulous as Cobel. The final episode had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. I still think Mark’s sister and Ricken are involved in Lumon some how. I am still confused about the goats. I think the acting is terrific. This show is so unlike anything I have watched before, it is spellbinding, very trippy. Can’t wait for Season 3.