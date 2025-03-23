Justin & Hailey Bieber ‘love being parents… They have a great marriage too’

Here are some photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber out on a date night on Friday. They went to dinner at Sushi Park, a popular Japanese joint located in the second floor of a strip mall. I remember when Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and some girlfriends went there in October 2023 (I remember the photos of them leaving the strip mall, if I’m being honest). Still, Sushi Park is a very popular place in WeHo, and I’m sure Justin and Hailey just wanted some sushi.
The paparazzi were all around, and the tabloids are making it seem like the Biebers wanted to get pap’d on Friday specifically because Selena Gomez dropped her new album, I Said I Love You First, on that same day. I mean… it could be, but I hope that Hailey and Justin are done with the Selena stuff. Justin and Hailey literally welcomed a son last year. I hope they’re not purposefully doing pap strolls to compete with Selena’s album promotion. Considering the way Justin looked at the photographers, it definitely seemed like he had no desire to get pap’d. Meanwhile, there’s been another gossip-cycle where people have been “worried” about Justin, because something something “he doesn’t look well” or he’s posting cryptic sh-t on his socials. I think he just likes posting weird sh-t? In any case, People Magazine got another exclusive about the Bieber marriage:
What’s Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s life really like at the moment? After the “Sorry” singer recently left fans concerned with some cryptic messages on social media amid rumors of drug use, which his rep has shut down, a source close to him tells PEOPLE “things are fine.”
“Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music,” says the insider. The Grammy winner, 31, has shared numerous photos from recording studios to his Instagram in recent weeks.
“They are just doing their thing,” adds the source. “They are not concerned what people think.”
The insider notes that Justin and Hailey, 28, “have a great life.”
“They love being parents,” says the source about the couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. “They have a great marriage too.”
My personal take: I think there are a lot of people who want Justin to be upset or consumed with regret or deeply unhappy with Hailey. I think a lot of people don’t understand that this is probably the closest Justin will get to his happy ending: he’s married to someone he loves, someone who “takes care of him” and handles his moods; he’s finally a father, something he’s always wanted; he feels no pressure to still be in the music industry rat-race of churning out albums and going on tours. And to top it all off, Hailey’s side-business (Rhode) is super-successful and she’s bringing in more money than him these days. Now, I’m sure they have problems and I’m sure everything isn’t a basket of roses. But there’s just so much projection on both of them and it does feel like people are constantly looking for “signs” that his marriage sucks or he’s secretly unhappy.
I haven’t followed them much but I started to notice the concern trolling by the daily mail especially…
It’s legit scary how much they are projecting in their headlines and then other magazines just copy.
It’s created this horrid cycle.
They really want something bad to happen to Justin and Hailey.
Besides Meghan they have really been targeting Justin the last few months and it doesn’t matter what he does or says. They have an agenda to sell…smh
Ever since Selena announced her engagement the papers, encouraged by the mob online, have really been trying to paint the narrative that Justin lost out on his one true love. It’s ridiculous. While i am sure Justin has his days, he looks genuinely setteled, and just at peace most of the time and i do think that a lot of that is due to Hailey.
It’s lowkey deranged that people just can’t let “jelena” go.
It’s wild how tabloids can’t just let something be boring or straightforward. Everything has to be clickbait or ragebait. They constantly spin things into drama, even when there’s nothing there. Whether it’s celebrity relationships or random public moments, they frame it in the most sensational way possible just to keep people mad, invested, or refreshing the page. Half the time, it’s not even news—it’s just manufactured narratives for engagement.
I’m not a Selena stan or an anybody stan, but I swear, ever single time there’s new photos of Benny and Selena out there, the very next day Hailey and Justin step out. It’s like clockwork now, for the past 6 months.
I actually think that’s true, but I also think it goes both ways – if Justin & Hailey step out, Selena is suddenly online or out too. It’s very “uncool Bermuda Triangle” from the vintage gossip days.
Justin and Hailey are out all the time. They spent the last few weeks making fun of how he dresses or why he keeps going to spas in New York. Almost every day of the week they are papped. They’ve been to birthday parties and events together the last few weeks before Selena was doing her promo this week.. What are you even saying?
Nothing about their routine has changed.
You’ve bought into the narrative even though you say you’re not a stan.
What narrative? I just noticed patterns. Selena and Benny have had projects to promote for like the past year. Like actual business. When H and J step out it’s for food or a party or a weird social media video.
Also, Jill, if I’ve somehow “bought into the narrative”, does that mean you have as well, since you’re actively defending someone? Next time I see your name in the comments having an opinion, I’m going to say “Wow you’ve really bought into the narrative huh?” And I BET you have an opinion on William and Kate!
Lordt I’m so tired of Hailey’s mean girl stuff with Selena. Every year she does something b–chy or tries to gang up on SG (in full public view so she’s not being discreet) Get over it already!! My theory is Justin still has some SG hangup/feelings because whhhhyyyyy is HB keeping at this? It’s maddening.
Could be tabloid games, like where they held pictures of Meghan until they could claim she was out during some royal thing. Or both pairs could be living their own lives on their own schedules. Should either have to hide away because the other might have something being released or going on?
It’s for sure tabloid games at the expense of Justin. It’s frustrating to see people fall for it.
These people are always out. They don’t sit in their home. They attend a lot of events both for their business or for their friends’. Also, they are young, so I am sure being out is more fun for them. Paps just present the story, because they know people who are interested in Selena are also curious about Justin & Hailey. It is all about clicks.
I’ve noticed that but also I think it’s what they do to other celebs where maybe they were outside 2 days prior and they hold the photos until the day Selena does something or vice versa or the day she’s out the paps go to the biebers regular spots and call uo their sources to see where they are. Hailey specifically but also and Justin seem very over the connection to Selena. Hailey gets soooooo much hate that her socials are nearly unusable tans seems genuinely frustrated by the process that I don’t think she’s scoping Selena. Or at least if she does it’s more to see when not to post cuz the jelena forever people are gonna come for her harder those days.
I realize this has nothing to do them going out for sushi, but every time I see pictures of them (and they’ve been together a long time now) they never match style-wise. You have those freakily matcht-matchy couples, and the Biebers are 180 degrees opposite of that.
Yes Hailey seems to try to have a style and Justin is …unique
Selena is on top of the world right now. I actually forgot about these two although it sounds like they’ve been doing things. Maybe they’ll do a guest appearance on uncle Alec’s classy reality show.
I just wanted to thank the author for the no drama take on this.
Bieber seems like no day at the beach to be involved with – due to god only knows what his experiences in the music industry and his very young parents were.
The fandoms involved seem to enjoy the hostility and drama,
But the three humans involved seem like young (not that young anymore) people working through their issues (as we all must) and living their lives.
Nobody’s perfect, nobody makes the right/mature decision every single time- we all have our moments.
But, let the parents of a baby go out to dinner.
This take is so on point. Justin genuinely seems better since marrying Hailey. Maybe growing up with the Baldwins gave her plenty of experience managing high maintenance men. In return Justin seems happy to support and help elevate her however he can. They need to be left alone as does Selena who is doing fantastic these days.
To me they don’t look happy, just tense. Bieber looks gaunt and not healthy. Who knows…
He’s been struggling with Lyme disease for years. It wasn’t properly diagnosed and the symptoms are now long-term. You can have ongoing neck pain or stiffness, muscle weakness on one or both sides of the face, immune-system problems in your heart tissue that causes irregular heartbeats, pain in your back, hips and legs, hands or feet, and painful swelling in your eyes, the list goes on.
And Hailey had a stroke or something super serious. They’ve definitely been through some stuff. I think that’s completely distinct from whether or not they have a good relationship.
The commentary about him being “miserable” is no different from the psychos trying to convince themselves Timothee is miserable with Kylie.
Regardless of how Justin Bieber feels about Selena Gomez and/or Hailey at this point in time, he’s made it no secret that he has mental health issues; the constant scrutiny of his love life, in particular, won’t contribute to any kind of positive mental health mindset whatsoever. I get that people love drama and gossip, but he’s a human being and deserves to be given the space to function as an adult.
See my post above — he has long-term side effects from Lyme disease.
There was a long Tik tok expose (I haven’t watched it) about these two all over Reddit and threads this weekend that had some alleged receipts into Hailey’s motivations and claiming Justin was blowing up Selena’s phone on his wedding day. I don’t think this was a pap stroll but I do think the paps are trying to get a temp check on the Biebers after that was floating around the past two days.
I love how all the press articles are like, “how weird that this couple look strangely tired and tense, such a huge mystery!! Btw they also have an 8month old.”
I know celebs probably all have nannies, but the pics and everything else just scream very typical parents of a baby going through the 8-month sleep regression phase. Or just like typical first time parents with a baby under one year old, really. Are people not aware that having a baby is tiring and stressful?
Since the Diddy stuff came out, I do think Bieber and (and Usher) were severely harmed by Puff Daddy and maybe some of Justin’s “anger” (a word he used himself) is about what happened to him when he spent time with Diddy.
I don’t know much of anything about these people. I feel too old. But I think Selena and Benny are super cute. And I wish Hailey and Justin the best. I don’t know bc that’s all I got. I just don’t follow them but wish them all well? AFAIK none of them planted a lie that a biracial duchess made them cry and then sat down and watched and benefitted as racist misogynoir stories went off for years.
Hailey got caught liking critical videos of a photo shoot Selena did with Benny Blanco. She has since said that that wasn’t her. And sometime after that someone on TikTok did a seven part series on her “stalking Justin”. I think I read she is seriously considering filing a lawsuit against the TikToker. That could also be why they seem tense, it’s a lot of stuff going on and being placed or projected onto them.
Their marriage is already long-lasting by Hollywood standards. Without speculation, he clearly wasn’t protected the way he should have been as a kid, and I hope he’s ok now…
I think running to People to tell them your marriage is great is a sign that your marriage is not great. I don’t think it has anything to do with Selena. I think Justin is fragile for reasons that are obvious and understandable, and I hope these two make it if they are good for each other, but this is like when people constantly announce on Facebook that they wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else instead of just quietly doing life with that person— it raises questions.
The best thing they could do for themselves and that kid is GTFO of evangelism. I’d bet no small amount of their problems, mental or otherwise, is caused by that toxic environment. It’s hard to heal when the church is whispering it’s insufferable “suffering is God’s gift to make you strong” narrative. No sentiment has caused greater harm than that one to the social perception of trauma and pain that that one, that’s for sure.