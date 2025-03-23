Justin & Hailey Bieber ‘love being parents… They have a great marriage too’

Here are some photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber out on a date night on Friday. They went to dinner at Sushi Park, a popular Japanese joint located in the second floor of a strip mall. I remember when Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and some girlfriends went there in October 2023 (I remember the photos of them leaving the strip mall, if I’m being honest). Still, Sushi Park is a very popular place in WeHo, and I’m sure Justin and Hailey just wanted some sushi.

The paparazzi were all around, and the tabloids are making it seem like the Biebers wanted to get pap’d on Friday specifically because Selena Gomez dropped her new album, I Said I Love You First, on that same day. I mean… it could be, but I hope that Hailey and Justin are done with the Selena stuff. Justin and Hailey literally welcomed a son last year. I hope they’re not purposefully doing pap strolls to compete with Selena’s album promotion. Considering the way Justin looked at the photographers, it definitely seemed like he had no desire to get pap’d. Meanwhile, there’s been another gossip-cycle where people have been “worried” about Justin, because something something “he doesn’t look well” or he’s posting cryptic sh-t on his socials. I think he just likes posting weird sh-t? In any case, People Magazine got another exclusive about the Bieber marriage:

What’s Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s life really like at the moment? After the “Sorry” singer recently left fans concerned with some cryptic messages on social media amid rumors of drug use, which his rep has shut down, a source close to him tells PEOPLE “things are fine.” “Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music,” says the insider. The Grammy winner, 31, has shared numerous photos from recording studios to his Instagram in recent weeks. “They are just doing their thing,” adds the source. “They are not concerned what people think.” The insider notes that Justin and Hailey, 28, “have a great life.” “They love being parents,” says the source about the couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. “They have a great marriage too.”

[From People]

My personal take: I think there are a lot of people who want Justin to be upset or consumed with regret or deeply unhappy with Hailey. I think a lot of people don’t understand that this is probably the closest Justin will get to his happy ending: he’s married to someone he loves, someone who “takes care of him” and handles his moods; he’s finally a father, something he’s always wanted; he feels no pressure to still be in the music industry rat-race of churning out albums and going on tours. And to top it all off, Hailey’s side-business (Rhode) is super-successful and she’s bringing in more money than him these days. Now, I’m sure they have problems and I’m sure everything isn’t a basket of roses. But there’s just so much projection on both of them and it does feel like people are constantly looking for “signs” that his marriage sucks or he’s secretly unhappy.