Taylor Swift’s friends are ‘worried’ that she’s ‘moving too fast’ with Travis Kelce

On October 19th, Taylor Swift had a “girls night” in LA. She went to Sushi Bar with Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and some other girlfriends. They got pap’d coming out of the strip mall but the vibe was still happy and pleasant. Then, in New York last week, Taylor was seen out with some of her other girlfriends, like Blake Lively and Alana Haim. The point seems clear enough to me: even though Taylor and Travis Kelce are in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, Taylor is still making a point of prioritizing her girlfriends. Well, funny story – Selena and the Haim sisters apparently think Taylor is moving way too fast with Travis.
Selena Gomez is worried her BFF Taylor Swift is “moving too fast” with Travis Kelce, a source tells Page Six exclusively.
“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” the insider claims. “Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”
We’re told Gomez, 31, has taken notice of how differently Swift, 33, has dealt with her new romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and has found some aspects “alarming.” The “Only Murders in the Building” star is said to have been caught off guard when she saw Swift hanging out with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a public suite after having just met her. We hear the “Slow Down” singer also thought that the “Love Story” songstress holding hands with Travis in public in clear view of the paparazzi within less than a month of dating was also strange.
The source claims Gomez has turned down invitations to a few Chiefs games because she didn’t want to be part of the “media frenzy.” The insider points out, though, that Gomez and Swift are “not in a fight” over the former’s opinions, as evidenced by their recent sushi outing in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier this month.
“Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic,” the source explains. “It didn’t come from a malicious place, and it’s not that she doesn’t like them together. She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.”
The insider claims that Gomez is not the only friend who has concerns, noting that the Haim sisters “think this way as well.”
“That’s why the people she normally has these amazing relationships with weren’t [at Swift’s girls’ night out with Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner],” the source further alleges.
[From Page Six]
I saw this story as I was looking into the situation with Travis Kelce’s publicist, and now there are some Swifties claiming that Kelce’s publicist planted this story to… make Taylor look bad or something? I don’t believe this is coming from Kelce or his people. That being said, there’s a real immaturity to the line of thinking ascribed to the “source” – Taylor is a whole-ass 33-year-old woman who is being wooed by a man her age. She’s not some teenager being love-bombed and manipulated. Taylor knows what she’s doing, Travis knows what he’s doing, and they both seem pretty happy with this. This is who Taylor is, being demonstrative in public and showing up to football games and all of that. It was the Joe Alwyn relationship which was “out of character” for Taylor. And her friends know that too. So who IS spreading this stuff?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – BFF’s Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez enjoy “Girl’s Night Out” with Zoe Kravitz and another friend at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, CA
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Kravitz say their goodbyes at Sushi Park in West Hollywood after dinner.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Kravitz say their goodbyes at Sushi Park in West Hollywood after dinner.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Kravitz say their goodbyes at Sushi Park in West Hollywood after dinner.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Kravitz say their goodbyes at Sushi Park in West Hollywood after dinner.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Kravitz say their goodbyes at Sushi Park in West Hollywood after dinner.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in New York. Taylor was casual in a black oversized rugby shirt from Stella McCartney, Prada red leather boots, and a Tod’s Timeless Bag while Blake looked chic in a beige knitted cardigan, blue flared jeans, brown platform shoes, and a Chanel denim bag.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in New York. Taylor was casual in a black oversized rugby shirt from Stella McCartney, Prada red leather boots, and a Tod’s Timeless Bag while Blake looked chic in a beige knitted cardigan, blue flared jeans, brown platform shoes, and a Chanel denim bag.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift arrives with Haim sisters Alana and Danielle at Holiday Bar in West Village, NY
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Alana Haim
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift was the epitome of autumn chic as she arrived at 4 Charles in New York City. The pop sensation showcased her long legs in a striking ensemble featuring a tan leather blazer, a black top, and a metallic bronze mini skirt. To complete the look, she adorned herself with a gold necklace, making her truly a vision in fall tones. Taylor effortlessly turned the sidewalks into her runway, capturing the essence of the season in her outfit.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift was the epitome of autumn chic as she arrived at 4 Charles in New York City. The pop sensation showcased her long legs in a striking ensemble featuring a tan leather blazer, a black top, and a metallic bronze mini skirt. To complete the look, she adorned herself with a gold necklace, making her truly a vision in fall tones. Taylor effortlessly turned the sidewalks into her runway, capturing the essence of the season in her outfit.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This is BS.
seems like page six got bored and spun a wheel in their writers’ room with names of taylor’s friends, pulled a piece of paper out of a hat with a random template topic on it, and got chatGPT to write this “story”.
Yup
yeah, there is not a single part of me that believes Selena or the Haim sisters would say this, but especially that it would be leaked to the tabloids.
Whatever Selena is thinking or saying behind the scenes, no way is she sending someone to Page 6 to make these comments on her behalf.
Agree. Sourcing Selena makes this so unbelievable imo.
Yeah, no way are Tay’s inner circle selling her out. Moreover, anyone who doesn’t think two grown ass adults who are both veterans of the dating pool don’t know what they want should download tinder stat and get busy.
Just let them be happy. If that means they are ok with PDA that’s their right. I think they are both old enough to know what they want and this relationship suits them. Who knows maybe they have decided to make this relationship move in the direction of marriage and so they feel they have the same goals and work ethic and they can make this work for them. They are both in their 30’s and maybe they know exactly what they want in a relationship and this is it. They both have dated others and maybe now they found the one they truly want. If it works out great.
I love seeing them happy and free good for them
Just reading the headline: lol, no, they’re not.
After reading this post, this is not coming from Taylor’s or Travis’ camps. I doubt it’s from her friends either. So, not sure who’s putting this out there.
That’s crazy. None of Taylor’s friends would ever go to the media about this. They have also been in the game long enough to run a tight ship. This is so odd. I took am wondering who is leaking or making this up. It like fully names Selena with lots of specifics. Poor Selena is going to be like WTF
This sounds like the tabloids are getting impatient for Act 2 of the play. Act 1 is the budding romance. Act 2 is the trouble in paradise – somebody or something intrudes on the romance and comes between the lovers (oh no! how will they cope?). Act 3 will be either the joyous resolution or (the tabloids hope) the painful breakup.
This. I’m sure there are a lot of parties invested in Taylor’s dramatic love life and the songs she inevitably writes about them.
Taylor being happy and settled is the last thing they want.
I’m not remotely invested in her love life, but she’s 33, has dated enough to know what she wants. And if Travis is ticking all of the boxes for her, no need to go slow.
It’s really funny that they mentioned Haim because they have this lyric on one of their songs “You need ass, well, what’s wrong with that?” Also, would you really risk your position within the inner circle to rat out to Page Six???
This seems made up. Bait for her deranged Snake followers.
I think this is taylor pr story and they are rolling out their break up. Selena gomez never talks about taylor boyfriend , this is just showing they are slowly rolling out break up and snake fam can look back and say tay friend warned etc etc.
I don’t think they’re rolling out a breakup. I’ve heard they’re dressing up as Posh and Becks for Halloween tonight. They seem to love the attention too much.
Meh. To play devil’s advocate, it could just be a case of WYKYK. I moved crazy fast with my now-husband who I met a couple months out of a long-term relationship because it just felt right. Just couldn’t put the brakes on that train.
She looks SO good in that outfit with the boots….Want those boots!!!!!
Same with my husband and I and we’ve been together almost 25 years. She’s grown. And he’s so much better than that N@zi wannabe she had the fling with.
💯 think this is ‘when you know, you know.’ Travis’ biological clock (and possibly Taylor’s too) has been ticking. When you see him interact with his brother’s girls you can see his heart explode. Jason showed him how to hold a newborn this year, Travis was so excited and eager to get the hang of it.
Agreed! After a few weeks of dating my husband, I knew he was the one. He says the same thing. 20 years later and still going strong!
Same here. After several relationships in my twentieth (between 6 month and 4 years), which all felt ok, but not quiet right, exept 2 all perfectly nice guys, just not right for me, I mert my now husband with 31 and he practicly moved in after the third date, officially after 4 month. Together for 7 years now and happy.
Sometimes you just now, why you didn’t settle earlier.
Yeah, no, Taylor’s friends would never go to Page Six even if they really DID feel that way, and it sounds like complete BS anyway. They’d be pretty terrible friends if they couldn’t be happy for her being in a healthy relationship with a sweet, goofy guy who obviously adores her and doesn’t care who knows it. Besides, considering that evidence suggests that this relationship actually began over the summer, I wouldn’t exactly call that 0 to 60.
Seriously, they would be awful friends, which is why I don’t believe this even a little bit. I may have spent the weekend binge watching Travis and Jason’s podcast (shut up, I have a problem!), and Travis is the least problematic human being on the planet. He wants kids, he’s funny, he cries when he feels it, he’s all about his family, he’s completely goofy, and obviously fun to be around. I know next to nothing about Taylor Swift, but sincerely, she’d be an idiot not to be into him when he’s so clearly wooing her.
But sure, her friends must hate this for Taylor. It must be a serious drag when a guy proves how into your bestie he is.
Super unrelated, but I’m obsessed with Taylor’s boots. I want them all.
This was written solely so that the author could say “We hear the “Slow Down” singer also thought that the “Love Story” songstress holding hands with Travis in public in clear view of the paparazzi within less than a month of dating was also strange.”
Yes, very witty to use their song titles like that, we’re all so impressed.
I agree that this seems like a totally bogus story – the immediate tell was the “concern” that it’s so unlike Taylor to be public with a boyfriend 🤣 (and don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of hers, I think that her dating has been totally normal for a young woman and I really hope that this relationship, which seems adorable, works out). While it doesn’t seem to have come from either Taylor’s or Travis’ camps, it is an excellent question as to WHO planted it…because TMZ has another negative story circulating this morning about Travis’ family. They are distorting comments that they previously made about being worried for safety due to paparazzi stalking.
Anyway, I’ve seen people online speculate that this is Scooter Braun, since 1) the recent 1989 TV release has been tremendously successful and is costing $$$ and 2) he supposedly goes to TMZ and P6 often. But, isn’t Braun supposedly getting out of the business?? Would he still be targeting her if so?
I also saw the Braun comment as 1989 TV devalues her most valuable album previously so this is some kind of distraction technique? Combine with the BS that record companies are doing so other artists can’t own their masters or make their own versions until 10-30 years later!
Considering how much of a success Taylor’s made of herself after getting out from under their thumbs, and how much Scooter in particular (allegedly) made Taylor’s life difficult, I wouldn’t be surprised if she lives in his head rent free.
As if there wouldn’t be plenty of other reasons for Selena not to show up at a football game. Maybe she just doesn’t like football. Maybe she was busy or tired or not in town. Whatever.
I am sure she didn’t say anything to Page Six and if I were her, even if I DID think this (which I don’t imagine she does) I would be annoyed to see these specifies being attributed to me on the gossip pages.
Like others I am obsessed with Taylor’s boots. What wouldn’t I give to be tall so I could rock boots with a mini skirt the way she does?
Page 6 just wrote some whole fan fiction stupidity right here. I’m so sure Selina Gomez had someone leak this… come on now. Hard eye roll. Happy Halloween everyone!
If Taylor needs more supportive friends to go to NFL games with her, and hang out with the Kelce family, I volunteer as tribute.
But this story is nonsense. There’s no way her friends are saying this to Page Six or any media outlet.
Wasn’t Taylor Swift making it clear that she disapproved of Selena Gomez’ relationship with Bieber when they were still together ? (I remember that gif of her gaging as she passed by him lol) Maybe it’s just payback.
This is obviously made up. Taylor’s MO is moving fast. She always meets the family after a couple of dates. It would be odd if she didn’t. Although it does seem like she’s being very extra.
Meh. Whenever a friend gets into a relationship and it’s happening very quickly, there’s always a chat among friends about is this good or bad? That’s just natural. As Kaiser said, the discussion probably ended on a fingers crossed this one works out for her. This fantasy notion that friends have to never have a less than 100% positive opinion of each other needs to end. That said, Selena and the Haims, if they did have this discussion in a public place, may be rethinking ever going to that establishment again.
I fell in love with my Husband the night I met him in 2004, and here we are almost 20 years together!! ❣️❣️ When you KNOW what you DON’T want, when you find what you do it is that much sweeter. We are going to the French Riviera for our Anniversary this November.
On what planet does Taylor Swift not move fast with boyfriends? Good Lord, what was Tiddles then? Or that insanity with that racist sleezebag? She publicizes and paps and writes songs about her exes. In no way is chica private about her romantic life. Lmao.
“Find out, what you want, be that girl, for a month”…..
This is no shade on Taylor, just on the idiot who came up with this ridiculous article.
There is less than zero chance Selena Gomez would ever talk to a trash rag like Page Six about one of her closest friends. Same goes for the majority of Taylor’s immediate friends circle, especially her closest female friends.
Someone at the tabs got bored and made shit up. This isn’t real news.