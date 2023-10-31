Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum are engaged, her diamond ring is huge

Zoe Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman just before Christmas 2020. Their marriage only lasted about a year and a half, although they were together for more than four years all total. I always found it interesting that Zoe filed for divorce soon after she met Channing Tatum for the first time, when she basically auditioned him for a film she would eventually direct. Zoe and Channing have truly been together ever since, and now they’re engaged.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are headed to the altar! Multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively the couple — who were first linked in 2021 — are recently engaged.
Over the weekend the stars were photographed leaving a Halloween party, and Kravitz (dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror movie Rosemary’s Baby) seemingly showed off her new engagement ring in the snaps.
[From People]
I’m including the Halloween photos in this post – I was so focused on the knife, I missed the fact that Zoe wore a giant diamond ring as well. So… that was their engagement announcement? Rosemary’s Baby for Halloween, complete with a big knife and a diamond ring? Well, it’s unique! Honestly, I’m not surprised that Channing proposed – he is simply the kind of man who enjoys having a wife. I wonder what Lenny thinks of all of this. (Honestly, I don’t think Lenny gets too involved in Zoe’s life, but he reportedly likes Channing.)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
New York, NY – Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum enjoying a walk after having lunch with a friend in New York.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum
New York, NY – Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum enjoying a walk after having lunch with a friend in New York.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum
New York, NY – Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the MET Gala hand in hand
Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz
New York, NY – Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the MET Gala hand in hand
Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz
Los Angeles, CA – Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Attend Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz
Los Angeles, CA – Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Attend Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz
Los Angeles, CA – Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Attend Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023:Yves Saint Laurent Photocall
Featuring: Zoe Kravitz
Where: Paris, France, France
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023:Saint Laurent Rive Droite Sushi Park Party
Featuring: Zoe Kravitz
Where: Paris, France, France
