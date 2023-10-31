Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum are engaged, her diamond ring is huge

Zoe Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman just before Christmas 2020. Their marriage only lasted about a year and a half, although they were together for more than four years all total. I always found it interesting that Zoe filed for divorce soon after she met Channing Tatum for the first time, when she basically auditioned him for a film she would eventually direct. Zoe and Channing have truly been together ever since, and now they’re engaged.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are headed to the altar! Multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively the couple — who were first linked in 2021 — are recently engaged. Over the weekend the stars were photographed leaving a Halloween party, and Kravitz (dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror movie Rosemary’s Baby) seemingly showed off her new engagement ring in the snaps.

[From People]

I’m including the Halloween photos in this post – I was so focused on the knife, I missed the fact that Zoe wore a giant diamond ring as well. So… that was their engagement announcement? Rosemary’s Baby for Halloween, complete with a big knife and a diamond ring? Well, it’s unique! Honestly, I’m not surprised that Channing proposed – he is simply the kind of man who enjoys having a wife. I wonder what Lenny thinks of all of this. (Honestly, I don’t think Lenny gets too involved in Zoe’s life, but he reportedly likes Channing.)