Prince William & Kate ‘felt bruised’ by the Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco

We recently passed the one-year anniversary of the Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco. To recap, the Princess of Wales went missing for months, then on Mother’s Day weekend in the UK – which was Oscar weekend – Kensington Palace released a “new photo taken by Prince William” of Kate and their three children. Within minutes/hours of the photo’s release, people began analyzing the amateurish Photoshop, with many theorizing that the photo (released officially by KP, remember) was hacked together using several photos. By the time of the Oscar red carpet, Reuters, the AP, AFP and Getty had all issued “kill orders” on the image. We later learned that a few of those agencies had even contacted KP and asked for the original image before issuing the kill order, but KP refused to play ball. Early Monday morning, “Kate” took responsibility for the hacked-together image and “she” apologized for causing confusion.
As many pointed out, this wasn’t just some minor controversy – what was supposed to be a health update about the future queen consort turned out to have been a faked and manipulated image. As I wrote at the time, “There are enormous ‘political consequences,’ and now, with this f–k up, Kensington Palace has zero credibility if and when some bigger sh-t hits the fan.” Instead of acknowledging that, KP and Buckingham Palace put a different plan into action, where it was all “woe is me, people were so mean to Kate while she had cancer!” We were just supposed to forget that William and his advisors all tossed a cancer-stricken Kate under the bus and made her take the fall for the frankenphoto, remember? Anyway, I bring up this sordid history because this week’s People Magazine cover story includes some revisionist history:
Kate Middleton and Prince William were hurt by the fallout around the photo they released for Mother’s Day last year after the Princess of Wales admitted to editing the picture.
“There was a real sense then that they felt bruised by it,” royal author Robert Hardman tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “It was treated like some great fraud.”
After undergoing planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024, Princess Kate, 43, largely retreated from public view, fueling online rumors. When she shared a Mother’s Day photo of herself with her children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, taken by William, on March 10, the image quickly became the center of controversy.
Online sleuths spotted irregularities, leading major picture agencies to pull it from circulation. The following day, Kate admitted to editing the picture, but by then, a firestorm of conspiracy theories had taken hold.
For Kate and her family, the experience was overwhelming.
“It was like being on a roller coaster for them… undergoing chemotherapy and trying to protect your children. It was like being in the middle of a tornado and not knowing when it was going to calm down,” says Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth.
Unbeknownst to the public at the time, Princess Kate had been undergoing treatment for cancer. She bravely shared her diagnosis on March 22, 2024, in an emotional video filmed at Windsor.
“It was like being in the middle of a tornado and not knowing when it was going to calm down” – again, this was not something done TO them – they CHOSE to release a hacked-together photo and pass it off as an official portrait and a health update on a missing princess. William also chose to toss his wife under the bus regarding the photo. “It was treated like some great fraud” – it was a huge fraud? Jesus. As many said at the time, imagine the Sussexes released some hacked-together image as an official portrait. The reaction from these people would have been much different. And that comparison doesn’t even completely work – again, William and Kate are the future king and queen, as they’re so fond of saying. They should be held to a different standard of truthfulness and authenticity.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
…that’s a self-inflicted bruise.
Karma delightfully delivered.
Life must be sooooo hard for Their Royal Lazinesses.
They chose to release it AND chose to pretend that Willie took the photo. There was nothing they didn’t lie about. But, sure, cry those privileged white people tears, you are all such victims.
This was a bruising of their own making!! They put out the lie. They continued with more lies. To this day we hear anytime Can’t makes an appearance how brave she is after cancer that she is honoring you with her cancer free presence just more lies. They are the lying liars with more lies to tell. Always playing the victim’s.
Oh isn’t that just too bad. Funny how the media goes after the sussexes for complaining when the keens moan about their lot every day
Bruised? You spread a false image, get critisized and you are bruised?
This was supposed to be the proof of life pic & it was faked.
It was a wild ride though furst squaddies which happens but when the major agencies got involved & the kill notice… wow
And the tabloids call Meghan “inauthentic.”
That kill notice sure cemented the Wales’ authenticity 😏
Keen is so not brave
I STILL can’t believe they thought they can release that weird photoshop work and get away with it. These are the people who talked sh*t about Meghan’s work ethic. Look at Kate’s hands!! This isn’t some minor detail, her hands are literally copy-pasted from other pics in such a lazy way. They released this to the reputable media organizations. It wasn’t some facebook, instagram photo. How are they still playing victim about not knowing that??
Yeah, whether they lied about who took the photo (bad), and then heavily photoshopped what was supposed to be an official proof of life (also bad), in the end it still comes down to William throwing his sick wife under the bus.
Curious what they’ll do this year, it falls on 3/30.
Yes, it was a great fraud. By definition of the word. To an extent though, I can understand their shock at being called out. Bc they had been manipulating photos for a while without anyone saying anything so they thought they could get away with it. There was the queen’s pic with supposedly all the grandchildren. But to piece together a photo that much while everyone was asking about Kate was beyond foolish and incompetent. It was a lie and yes, fraud. I’m sure it sucked to have happen while Kate was in ill health but that doesn’t make it less of a fraud. It doesn’t mean we should see them as all of the sudden trustworthy.
“Bc they had been manipulating photos for a while without anyone saying anything so they thought they could get away with it.” Bingo.
Bruised? this is punching yourself in the face to prove you’re being abused. Pathetic.
There is ONE thing Will and Kate are good at and it’s playing the victim. Like you said, this wasn’t done to them they chose to do this and to not release the original. This is on them and them alone.
They still haven’t taken accountability and responsibility for it. Instead they deflect and muddy – Kate was undergoing chemo! Ummm, what does that have to do with approving and releasing a doctored photo?
The Lazies are so frail and can’t handle self-inflicted criticism. They had one taste of the bad press that Meghan had to endure all her days in the UK and they folded and whinged like the precious taxpayer funded creatures that they are.
Cry more.
But this was self-inflicted. All they had to do was post an old picture if they didn’t want to post a new one.
So…they can’t take what they dish out. Got it.
Pretty much. Because they are never wrong and are surrounded by yes men.
“Doctored photo?”
“Great idea!”
It was obviously fake from the first glance, Kate looked far too young and healthy for a woman who claimed that she was not fit enough to work. Contrast it to the, “cancer was found,” video a few days later, I have always wondered if she were made to look ill with the clever use of make up.
Had Harry and Meghan released a photo that earned a kill notice, we’d never hear the end of it. The British media would still be going on and on, bruising H&M to this day. And you could bet your last dollar that their vicious coverage would be racially charged. Because the British tabs are nothing if they aren’t anti-Black bigots.
What still really gets me though is that William/KP blamed Kate for this massive fail. Like, what?? Everyone was told by them that she was so ill she couldn’t be seen in public for weeks/months and then he and the courtiers just casually made her take the fall in front of the whole world instead of an unnamed KP underling? I know, I know, none of this is a surprise.
Another piece of evidence that he doesn’t really like his wife or he’d have protected her. Instead she had to issue an apology. 😂
But he protests too much, which means he was the one behind this all.
I just posted the same thing. Why not make a sanctimonious announcement about how some unnamed staffer got carried away with photoshop, and be done with it?
Does Katie even know how to photoshop?
So he blames his wife because he knows he can walk all over her since the days of her being called the mattress. He couldn’t exactly blame the Sussexes since they were no longer there, so Kitty is his new scapegoat. Everything that reflects badly on him is because of Kitty.
This episode speaks volumes about the future king. First, it raises a legit question about whether William was actually living with his children and sick wife at the time. Second, even though Kate was probably responsible for the mendacious and clumsy photoshopping, why not blame an unnamed and nonexistent palace staffer instead of your sick wife, and be done with it? That would have been such an easy option. Going nuclear on the sick woman (not that she’s a saint) was unnecessary overkill and begs the questions, What else are they hiding, and Why are they so terrified the future king would be caught lying?
Because he is the heir and must be protected at all costs.
Look at Chuck. Did he ever admit he was wrong to have treated Diana badly? Nooo…it was Diana’s fault she made him cheat on her.
Same with Willie. The heir can do no wrong. Anointed by God and all that. But if Willie keeps on blaming others, he’ll turn into Edward VIII and the Crown will skip him to George – which he probably wouldn’t mind at all.
“undergoing chemotherapy and trying to protect your children”
Protect the children from what? No one blamed the kids for any of this. No one said anything about the kids. They’re using the kids to distract from their own screw-ups.