Gwen Stefani ‘doesn’t care’ if she alienates fans by going ‘full MAGA’

Questions about Gwen Stefani’s politics have been percolating for a while, but in the past month, a lot of Gwen’s fans have now become convinced that she’s fully MAGA. Gwen has, in my opinion, always been more socially conservative and religious than her fans realize, and she also has a long history of problematic words and behavior around race. And yet… she used to be a huge Democrat and a huge Democratic donor and fundraiser. But things have changed – these days, she’s reposting hyper-religious-wingnut content, she’s boosting Tucker Carlson interviews and she’s following right-wing nutjobs on social media. Well, now the Mail is running an exclusive about how Gwen has basically adopted Blake Shelton’s Republican politics and the music industry doesn’t know what to do with her anymore because her new music sucks and she’s turned off all of her loyal fans.
Gwen Stefani has become ‘unrecognizable’ to her fans, friends and even her label – which is now said to be ‘considering dropping her’ after her alleged ‘MAGA makeover’. The No Doubt singer, 55, outraged her liberal fans last week when she publicly supported conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, reposting one of his religious interviews. The move shocked her fans given her previous support for the Democratic party.
Now an insider has told the Daily Mail that Gwen ‘appears to have gone MAGA’ and ‘doesn’t care’ if it alienates her fans. They alleged that the change in her political views could be attributed to her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, who previously praised Donald Trump.
‘After massively supporting Democrats for years – she appears to have gone MAGA,’ the source explained. ‘Some of this can be attributed to her marriage, as Blake is an infamous Republican. She shut out everyone for him. She doesn’t seem to care about her fans anymore and has shed her persona to become the unrecognizable opposite of what she once was. The Tucker Carson situation is not anything new, though. This is who she has become,’ the source continued. ‘Gwen is not even trying to hide who she has become and this person is unrecognizable to her fans, friends and even her label.’
‘She cannot sell albums anymore and with her new holier-than-thou campaign, it has really turned a lot of people off,’ said our source. ‘After [teaming up with the Catholic] app, she released her last album Bouquet which was an absolute bomb. This has caused Interscope to consider dropping her which is a travesty considering she was once one of their top selling artists. But she has only herself to blame.’
Gwen’s last album debuted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and sold only 13,000 copies in its first week. The Daily Mail has reached out to Gwen and Interscope for comment.
For what it’s worth, I listened to a little bit of Gwen’s last album and it was a trainwreck, it’s like she’s completely lost her innate understanding of the pop-music zeitgeist. I guess her old producers don’t want to work with her anymore either. I think that was why the album bombed, not “fans were turned off by her politics” – the music was just bad. In the musical sense, Gwen had a good run – she was incredibly relevant for over two decades. She even had some hit songs with Blake in recent years. But yeah, this is her semi-retirement vibe: bad music, MAGA politics, being Blake’s perfect Republican wife, I guess.
This is the LEAST surprising thing I have read in five years….😡
This shit is bananas!
Some people are MAGA at heart, some people are just weak minded. No Insight, no real character. Whatever their environment is, they are.
This completely but also add in the religious stuff and it’s pretty easy to see how this trajectory happened.
I was gonna say that she’ll probably age into a Madonna-like existence with all the plastic surgery and that kind of out-of-touch, endless quest for pop culture relevancy but at least Madonna has been fairly outspoken against Trump. Plus Madonna has always been more true to her real self (provocateur, controversialist, etc). When Madonna reinvents herself it feels like this is who she is at this moment–this is what she’s genuinely exploring–and not who she’s conforming to, like it does with Gwen.
THIS.
Well those of us who started enjoying her music in 1995, realize she is just one of those women who has no center and will remake herself with every relationship because she does not know herself at all. I stopped being a fan when she started on with Blake because I knew this would come. and so it has, bye Gwen, it’s been real
One thousand percent, this.
May she fade into obscurity!
She’ll retire from music and just go full trad wife. I can see Blake running for some political position and she’ll be the “perfect” supportive republican wife.
RIP Gwen. You and those big chiclet teeth.
Hahahaha!
She always turns into her guy but wow this is commitment. It was nice to know you Gwen
does this mean that her bandmates of no doubt actually were making her seem cool?…that maybe she was never cool to begin with and shes only as “cool” or relevant as the people shes making music with…hm…