Gwen Stefani ‘doesn’t care’ if she alienates fans by going ‘full MAGA’

Questions about Gwen Stefani’s politics have been percolating for a while, but in the past month, a lot of Gwen’s fans have now become convinced that she’s fully MAGA. Gwen has, in my opinion, always been more socially conservative and religious than her fans realize, and she also has a long history of problematic words and behavior around race. And yet… she used to be a huge Democrat and a huge Democratic donor and fundraiser. But things have changed – these days, she’s reposting hyper-religious-wingnut content, she’s boosting Tucker Carlson interviews and she’s following right-wing nutjobs on social media. Well, now the Mail is running an exclusive about how Gwen has basically adopted Blake Shelton’s Republican politics and the music industry doesn’t know what to do with her anymore because her new music sucks and she’s turned off all of her loyal fans.

Gwen Stefani has become ‘unrecognizable’ to her fans, friends and even her label – which is now said to be ‘considering dropping her’ after her alleged ‘MAGA makeover’. The No Doubt singer, 55, outraged her liberal fans last week when she publicly supported conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, reposting one of his religious interviews. The move shocked her fans given her previous support for the Democratic party.

Now an insider has told the Daily Mail that Gwen ‘appears to have gone MAGA’ and ‘doesn’t care’ if it alienates her fans. They alleged that the change in her political views could be attributed to her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, who previously praised Donald Trump.

‘After massively supporting Democrats for years – she appears to have gone MAGA,’ the source explained. ‘Some of this can be attributed to her marriage, as Blake is an infamous Republican. She shut out everyone for him. She doesn’t seem to care about her fans anymore and has shed her persona to become the unrecognizable opposite of what she once was. The Tucker Carson situation is not anything new, though. This is who she has become,’ the source continued. ‘Gwen is not even trying to hide who she has become and this person is unrecognizable to her fans, friends and even her label.’

‘She cannot sell albums anymore and with her new holier-than-thou campaign, it has really turned a lot of people off,’ said our source. ‘After [teaming up with the Catholic] app, she released her last album Bouquet which was an absolute bomb. This has caused Interscope to consider dropping her which is a travesty considering she was once one of their top selling artists. But she has only herself to blame.’

Gwen’s last album debuted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and sold only 13,000 copies in its first week. The Daily Mail has reached out to Gwen and Interscope for comment.