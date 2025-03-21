Graydon Carter: Grifter isn’t the right word for the Sussexes, they’re ‘chancers’

Graydon Carter is currently promoting his new memoir, When the Going Was Good. It’s largely about his time as Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief and what the media/magazine business was like in the glory days of the 1990s and pre-crash ‘00s. I skimmed through his interview with the Times of London, where he spoke a lot about his dealings with Donald Trump over the years and he remarked, “I don’t recognise this man. If it comes out in 15 years that this Trump was a Manchurian candidate, I wouldn’t be surprised. The Trump I knew was someone who just wanted to be liked.” He also bad-mouthed Anna Wintour and VF’s new EIC Radhika Jones. He said that Jones has made VF “less fun, less interesting and don’t even get me started on the dull covers.” Which… fair enough. I also think Jones is too cerebral for a VF editor.
The reason I skimmed that Times interview was because I wanted to see if a British outlet got Carter to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They did not. The last time Carter was out and about and giving interviews, it was 2023 and he spent a good chunk of time criticizing the Sussexes and predicting that their marriage will last for “years not decades.” His site, Air Mail, has also spent a lot of time hitting Meghan in particular. Well, Carter also chatted with Maureen Dowd at the NY Times, and they played a game called “confirm or deny.” Dowd got him on the record about whether he thinks Harry and Meghan are, in Bill Simmons’ words, “f–king grifters.”
Confirm or Deny: Annie Leibovitz took your passport photo.
Graydon Carter: She took my passport photo.
CoD: The two funniest non-comedians you’ve ever met are George Clooney and Anderson Cooper.
In both cases, they were so funny that I had to tell them to stop because I thought my trachea would break.
CoD: Anna Wintour should retire.
Absolutely not. I think she can go on for decades.
CoD: Putin once called you to get on the cover of Vanity Fair.
Deny.
CoD: The Kushners are the new Kennedys.
Deny. Well, the new Bobby Kennedy juniors, if that’s the arm of the family you’re referring to.
CoD: Taylor Swift has a lifetime ban from the Waverly Inn.
No, we adore Taylor Swift.
CoD: Harry and Meghan are grifters.
Bill Simmons could say that. I never would. I’m not sure grifter is the right word. More “chancers,” which is an English expression for somebody who is on the make.
CoD: The Democrats need a celebrity candidate in 2028.
Confirm. Well, they need a candidate, and whether it’s a celebrity or not, they’ve got a strong bench. It’ll take six months, and they’ll get things sorted out, and then there’ll be a force.
Americans don’t use “chancer” as any kind of descriptor, so I actually looked it up. Per dictionary.com, chancer is “an unscrupulous or dishonest opportunist who is prepared to try any dubious scheme for making money or furthering his or her own ends.” Like… Harry and Meghan got a Netflix contract? Meghan is investing in small, female-owned businesses? She’s doing a line of crepe mixes? Harry is working for a mental-health coaching business? What the f–k is so unscrupulous about any of this? The Sussexes really have the old guard royalist media on their heels, huh? In some ways, this is what Graydon Carter is describing in his memoir – he and the other tastemaker media types have seen their relevance dip to the point where they can’t control what people think of the Sussexes (or anyone), and it’s driving them crazy.
Sounds like someone who would hang out with DT.
As a fan I should be saying “I love All those movie Promotions and premiers that Harry and Meghan go to and I love ALL THOSE Instagram Products that Meghan is selling for those Brand Sponsorships she has and I love ALL those Brands that she promotes and shout them out when she goes on the various Many interviews that she gives selling these brand”…..I cannot because HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE DOING NONE OF THAT…AND if they were, no ONE in American should blink an eye, that is what 99% of influencers and STARS are doing and hoping to do. Yet these people are calling them names…while we have the left behind doing ‘bag of cash’ ‘selling access’ ‘s[]cking toes’ ‘slumlords’ and THEY ARE NOT BEING CALLED NAMES.
And another one walking in the hate parade. They are coming out of the woodwork to hate.
yep, another one. Sounds like he’s been walking in this parade for a while. Saddest parade to ever parade.
Another one who sounds like an ancient dinosaur. Gasping for relevance is right. Meghan invested in a small female-owned drink brand, clevr. I mean she saw an opportunity and took a chance, sure. But this man is not meaning chancer as a compliment. But why would I listen to anything this guy has to say? He’s a relic who may have some wisdom left to impart but is flailing in regards to the culture. Misogyny isn’t cute.
I took it at its literal meaning – they took the chance to thrive by escaping from that toxic institution and they succeeded.
So these chancers should encourage others to leave toxic situations.
No, it’s meant as an insult.
Old white Brits are good at doing these kinds of backhanded compliments that sound good/straight to anyone not British = in the know posh, educated in public schools.
Why would I pay attention to an old white man’s analysis of a bi-racial couple?
THIS☝🏾
Is this the guy that refuses to publish info about Epstein?
Jealousy and resentment. The narrative was supposed to be about them failing and crawling back to Charles. That didn’t happen. They upset the expectations. Throw in the racial aspect and you have haters. “How can they make it without our help” leaves them bitter.. “How dare they succeed without our permission” ?
Wasn’t Graydon Carter the one who called Trump “a short-fingered vulgarian”?
yes and gave him a lot of oxygen in his and Kurt Andersen’s SPY magazine
What’s up with vanity fair and the hatred? Did Meghan turn down a cover or something
They got ties to the BRF and the tabloids through their royal reporters. Probably that’s why.
I don’t get why people hate on others for being successful and wanting success. Harry, the “spare” heir, is a standout star of the family – way more interesting than his lazy, boring, and simple brother. The press, and the so-called upper crust, seem to resent that. And since Meghan arrived, she’s overshadowed everyone, bringing much-needed glamour and excitement.
I’m not saying something that having said before here. I’m just amazed at the nastiness of these people.
Bill Simmons is no role model. Unprofessional person and wants to get “in” with Anti Sussex groups.
Bill Simmons is a salty because Harry and Meghan had standards. He wanted The Real Housewives of Windsor and they weren’t going for it. The mass exodus of talent at Spotify podcast division and their issues with gimlet during his tenure overrides any commentary he could make.
And this dude, I’d love to know what’s unscrupulous about leaving a taxpayer funded environment to earn your own money. Providing things that people don’t have to purchase or watch. They aren’t hawking snake oil.
They’re so bitter that they won’t play the game that they thought that everyone knew should be played. They thought that Harry and Meghan were just saying it but didn’t really mean it, and now that they realize no they aren’t going to be Margaret and Tony for the 21st century they’re upset.
Woodwork squeaks and out come the royalist freaks.