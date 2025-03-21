Megan Stalter on Ozempic: ‘I would rather be 500 lbs. than s–t all day’

Megan Stalter is an actress and comedian – she’s on Hacks and she’s part of LA’s alt-comedy scene, I think. Stalter is also plus-sized, especially for Hollywood’s achingly-thin standards. I’m positive that Stalter, like so many plus-sized women in Hollywood, has probably felt the pressure to go on Ozempic or Wegovy for weight-loss. But she has not given in to the pressure, probably because she’s been paying attention to one of the side effects of those drugs.
Megan Stalter says there is one reason why she has no intention of trying Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug that many have also used for weight loss.
While appearing on the March 13 episode of Grindr Presents: Who’s The A—–? with Katya podcast, the Hacks star, 34, spoke about a host of topics with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Katya Zamolodchikova, including sexuality and sex toys, as well as the side effects of the popular injectable.
In a round of the podcast’s titular game, Katya, 42, asked Stalter what she thinks about people who “lie about using Ozempic,” which prompted the star to respond that she thinks people are fooling themselves if they think they can hide their use of the drug.
“Let’s just say the trips to the bathroom would say otherwise, okay? We know if you’re on it because you’re s——- your pants,” she said. “How is that hotter than being fat? That is insane to me. That is crazy.”
“I would rather be 500 lbs. than s——- all day. That’s so gross,” the comedian added.
[From People]
This reminds me of that blind item about someone having “Ozempic-induced diarrhea” at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hamptons home. While Ozempic and the other diabetes/weight loss drugs have HUGE benefits (they even help calm an addict’s cravings, if not eliminate it completely), “diarrhea” seems to be a pretty consistent side effect too, and Angelenos like Stalter have probably seen a lot of newly-thin people running to the bathroom constantly. For some people, that trade-off isn’t worth it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
– Santa Monica, USA -20220605-
2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards – Red Carpet held at Barker Hangar.
-PICTURED: Megan Stalter
-PHOTO by: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51635493.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Megan Stalter
Where: Santa Monica, California, United States
When: 05 Jun 2022
Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTA
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220627 –
Celebrities Outside The Show.
-PICTURED: Megan Stalter
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
Featuring: Megan Stalter
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 27 Jun 2022
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
I’ve been taking wegovy since last December and it hasn’t changed my bowel habits at all. It just makes me less hungry and not think about food all day.
I would love to not think about food all day
I briefly spoke with a retired pharmacist about ozempic and similar drugs at a party, and he told me that those horrible side effects of feeling terrible and pooping all the time are probably related to the doses people are taking, and that smaller doses wouldn’t usually cause all of that, but IDK. I am on the cusp of type 2 diabetes and trying really hard to “eat right” but for whatever reason I am just consumed by thoughts of foods, and so that side effect about reducing cravings? THAT is the side effect I want.
2 friends who are taking Ozempic said there were some gastro effects for the first few weeks as they were adjusting and ramping up the doses, but since then nothing … unless they have a rare meal that is a larger portion than they normally eat AND unusually high in fat. Then for a few hours they do have some combo of gas/cramping/ active bowels.
For them they said it was just a matter of learning how to eat on this new med, same as any thing new. (Like some meds you can’t eat grapefruit, etc)
They’re people who Ozempic don’t work for.
GLP1s cause constipation unless you’re eating incredibly fatty foods. They don’t cause quick weight loss if you’re insulin-resistant – but you do lose weight. If you’re obese or overweight and a heavy drinker, I think you should talk to your doctor about it—a doctor (family or endocrinologist), not a med spa.
Steps off the soapbox.
Ditto to all of this.
^ yup!
Tons of studies right now on the effects of Ozempic and related drugs on reducing alcohol cravings actually to the point where I think they’ll be marketed to treat alcoholism and other addictive behaviors in the near future.
I really wish people stop talking about a medicine helping people like that OR stop advising people to take it unprompted. Listen to your doctor. If your doctor thinks it would help you, follow that advice. It isn’t shameful to get help through medicine. Everyone’s metabolism and brain activity towards cravings are different. I am sure nobody would talk sh*t about other drugs with side effect of diarrhea. Are you also gonna tell someone not to take their antibiotic because they can cause diarrhea?
If you treat Ozempic, or any medication for anything, as some sort of quick fix and don’t change your habits as well, you most likely will experience each and every side effect they quickly whisper at the end of the commercials. So if you’re going to continue to make poor food choices, but think it’s okay because you’re on Ozempic and smaller portions (maybe), you’re going to get the horrible reflux, the vomiting, the diarrhea, the bloating. Following instructions and making applicable lifestyle changes when on any medication is very important and a key step that people often skip because they think they know better.
I’m on it to avoid diabetes and if you take it modestly it doesn’t do this.
This type of reaction is born of abuse.
I’ve been on Mounjaro for over a year. I’ve never had diarrhea. What I have had is a change in my life. I hit my weight loss goal, something I once thought impossible. I recently had my annual doctor’s exam. My BMI is now in the normal range, my blood pressure is great, my anemia has disappeared, my good cholesterol is up, my bad cholesterol is down, all my tests were great, I’ve put on muscle while losing, and I feel wonderful. Yes, the medication was crucial in my weight loss, but I have really worked hard also. The drug does stop that obsession with food, that constant noise. Because it does, I have been able to concentrate on following a high protein diet, learning a new way to cook, eat, and live. Maybe diarrhea is an Ozempic thing, I don’t know. But any drug will have severe side effects if not used properly. My doctor has guided every step of my journey. For me it’s an absolute miracle and I am grateful.
I think this woman has no idea what she’s talking about and should stop shaming people for taking a drug that works for them. Not everyone suffers diarrhea from GLP1s like Ozempic and Mounjaro and it has helped people lose the weight they want to lose.
I’m diabetic and the doctor had me on a different (nonGLP1) medication that gave me crazy diarrhea. He switched me to Mounjaro and the stomach problems are gone, and I lost 50 pounds over a year’s time. This woman is assuming things that are not necessarily true, and eschewing a treatment that could assist her with weight loss. Oh well.
ETA: All my test results look great now. A1C was perfect, cholesterol was great, blood pressure down…..
I feel so much better after reading these comments. I’m about to start Ozempic due to type 2 diabetes and because I need to lose weight because of other health issues. The constipation and diarrhoea side effects are what were terrifying me.
I’m so tired of people shaming people who take ozempic or any other glp-1. For the first time in the past twenty years, I’m actually able to lose weight by eating less and moving more cause I’m on wegovy. It’s a tool, not a miracle pill and while there are side effects, they’re manageable.
What she is talking about is an extreme side effect that can happen if you do not taper onto the medicine correctly. I’ve tried these medicines and my doctor very slowly tapered up the dose. I did have some gastro side effects that I wasn’t happy with – these meds don’t work for everyone. But nothing like what is described here.
If you are someone looking to use this to help with your health, just be clear to your doctor about your concerns and whatever side effects happen while you are taking it. Get these meds from a DOCTOR and not some online weightloss place or med spa. Taper on slowly. I know many people who have had great results with their health goals with these medications.