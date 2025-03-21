Megan Stalter on Ozempic: ‘I would rather be 500 lbs. than s–t all day’

Megan Stalter is an actress and comedian – she’s on Hacks and she’s part of LA’s alt-comedy scene, I think. Stalter is also plus-sized, especially for Hollywood’s achingly-thin standards. I’m positive that Stalter, like so many plus-sized women in Hollywood, has probably felt the pressure to go on Ozempic or Wegovy for weight-loss. But she has not given in to the pressure, probably because she’s been paying attention to one of the side effects of those drugs.

Megan Stalter says there is one reason why she has no intention of trying Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug that many have also used for weight loss.

While appearing on the March 13 episode of Grindr Presents: Who’s The A—–? with Katya podcast, the Hacks star, 34, spoke about a host of topics with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Katya Zamolodchikova, including sexuality and sex toys, as well as the side effects of the popular injectable.

In a round of the podcast’s titular game, Katya, 42, asked Stalter what she thinks about people who “lie about using Ozempic,” which prompted the star to respond that she thinks people are fooling themselves if they think they can hide their use of the drug.

“Let’s just say the trips to the bathroom would say otherwise, okay? We know if you’re on it because you’re s——- your pants,” she said. “How is that hotter than being fat? That is insane to me. That is crazy.”

“I would rather be 500 lbs. than s——- all day. That’s so gross,” the comedian added.